Norda 001A Review

When norda hit the trails in 2021, its aim was to be strong and light, in effort to support the desire to go long, and the norda 001A ($295) is a workhorse model that is no exception. Norda has executed this design engineering feat extraordinarily for all their models, and the 001A has an uncanny ability to run long — meaning the shoe is built for daily endurance and can accrue decent longevity. I tested the norda 001 last year, and during this year’s peak running season, the 001A came into the rotation. I can attest to its durability from innumerable long runs, and by keeping the 001 in constant rotation throughout the year.

Before I dive into the upgrades and experiences, it is worth noting that norda upholds that “performance and sustainability should always run together.” It is a poignant statement, and as runners and adventurers, we are consumers with power and voice. We situate ourselves as natural environmentalists since our daily rhythms and thoughts rely on protected landscapes, healthy extraction principles, and smart consumer practices. Norda is striving to be a steward in this respect, and it isn’t alone in these efforts, but it is nice to be aware of as a consumer and trail runner.

Norda presents itself as a boutique shoe brand because of its adherence to collective responsibility and mission to build a durable trail running shoe with stamina. They want each shoe to last a long time. The 001A price — $295 — reflects the nature of small-batch production, but you are investing in quality and a product that persists.

In full recognition of the 001A’s enduring qualities, it is interesting and important to write that there is a break-in period. Both I and another iRunFar reviewer, Nick DiMarco, agreed that it took several decent runs before the shoe felt fully dialed and connected as that foundational link between the ground and the running body. But once that liminal stage was over, the 001A became the “it” shoe for training runs.

As a niche shoe runner, I rarely have a shoe that can do all the things, and the norda 001A still didn’t hit that mark with me — it isn’t a fast shoe, but it can still be nimble and light. However, it is a steady long-day and downhill superstar. The former is what most ultrarunners are looking for, especially those of us who respect a wide toebox, 5-millimeter drop, and minimal stack height of 26 millimeters at the heel, sliding down to 21 millimeters at the forefoot. We lower-to-the-ground trail runners still exist out there, and the norda 001A is an exceptional beast to get the work done in training and during long-haul races.

The 001 and 001A look nearly identical. The actual weight of the 001A, at 10.4 ounces (295 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, is negligibly less than the 001, which had an actual weight of 10.5 ounces (298 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9. It is advised to size up a half size since norda runs small.

The upgrades predominantly went into the reformulation of the midsole. The “A” tagged onto the name corresponds to the integration of an Arnitel thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) compound in the midsole foam. The Arnitel foam was a major success in the norda 005, so norda similarly introduced the compound to a lesser degree into the design of the 001 for extra staying power. The Dyneema bio-mesh upper was additionally upgraded, as was the overall fit and feel.

Norda 001A Upper

The norda 001A comes in several different neutral color schemes. Norda fashioned the upper for everlasting performance and durability, yet its aesthetic touches upon the timeless. It is hip. It was optimally designed to be an indestructible, seamless foot wrap engineered with a minimal carbon footprint. To achieve this, norda constructs its shoes out of bio-circular Dyneema fiber, which has a strength-to-weight ratio rated 15 times stronger than steel. It is a highly abrasion-resistant bio-based woven material that doesn’t sound like it would be forgiving, but the addition of the nordo Lock System provides felt comfort. The gusseted fit at the midfoot, paired with pliable underlays and a felt heel cup, all accentuate a softer inner side.

The midfoot is secure, but there is some noise at the heel cup. This can be ameliorated with the right socks and a break-in period. I appreciate that norda tightened up the collar in the 001A, as I experienced a lot of debris intrusion while wearing the 001 model during the dry summer months last year. Also, it looks and feels as though the TPU overlays rimming the shoe with connection to lacing system are more integrated with the midfoot locking system than the previous version. A notable difference.

Norda dipped its energies into a dynamite Dyneema upper and supportive reflective overlays. The toe bumper is minimal, sending the message that this shoe is more of a smooth-to-moderate technical trail runner. Although, the strong and visible presence of the outsole running up the heel over a thickly stitched reflective overlay tells me that this shoe can descend mountain steeps and scree. As I have noted previously, I wear the 001A to feel confident and quick on my descents.

Norda 001A Midsole

The norda 001A midsole foam is where the main upgrade materialized. The Arnitel TPEE blend comes with lightness, flexibility, and durability. It is mixed with a proprietary norda foam, which distinguishes it from the 005’s midsole, which is made from pure Arnitel. The new midsole brought the overall weight of the shoe down a skosh while heightening its responsiveness. The 001A midsole retains its cushion level, wherein the foot can feel the ground, gain strength, and not be deadened by too much impact or dysfunctional maximum cushion. The eTPU insole further augments the running experience by absorbing and redirecting energy — keeping the run alive. The combination of the midsole formulation, wide last, and full soleplate supports stability from the ground up.

Norda 001A Outsole

If you flip the norda 001A over and really look at the outsole, you will see a topographic rendering. This design is also depicted on the upper heel collar overlay. It is a nice touch, as I have always loved maps. Outside of heavy clay or thick mud, I haven’t had issues with material sticking and staying between the isolines.

The outsole is Vibram Megagrip with Litebase. The 5-millimeter lug depth adds some height and heft to the shoe, but the equally spaced chevron patterning adds a stable base while the Litebase saves weight. This design allows for ease of tarmac-to-trail transitions. Ultimately, it gets its kicks on the dirt, the in-betweens, and long forest roads. It handles well on wet, dry, and mildly rocky terrain, but I mostly navigated the 001A on slick granitic soils or buttery singletrack through the summer and fall. It will continue to be a shoe of choice into the winter months — the outsole can handle it.

Norda 001A Overall Impression

Like I did with the 001, I wear the norda 001A to work on my downhill confidence, agility, and speed. The 001 helped me sharpen my downhill running in several ways — psychologically and by providing stable traction — and the 001A is similar. Both long winding singletrack and steep Forest Service roads have gotten ample attention during this testing phase. The 001A showed up to help me train. It was more eccentric work than normal, but the complete shoe package supports a confidence from the ground up, while the upgraded midsole keeps the turnover light with a noticeable absorption and rebound effect.

I like niche shoes, and I have turned the 001A into a downhill maven and the long-run beast. This isn’t to say that the 001A doesn’t perform well on rolling or uphill terrain; they do. They moderate pace and keep the running steady and long. The new 001A is a workhorse built to last.

