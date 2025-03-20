Altra King MT 2 Review

By demand, the Altra King MT 2 ($150) has returned to dusty dirt, technical trails, and rocky routes — mostly unchanged, unfettered, and unapologetic. Runners made themselves heard and Altra responded with the next generation of a fearless mountain shoe. The King MT 2 offers a unique and dynamic experience in the world of trail and mountain running — one that is being pushed to the edges — although hopefully temporarily — and one that requires a little extra athletic skill and strength. But for those who know and for those who crave it — the King MT 2 reigns supreme. It is the real deal when it comes to navigating ruggedness and the unknown — keeping you grounded and protected.

The King MT 2 is much more than meets the eye. At first glance the shoe seems compact, super minimal — in a space filled with excessive foam and lift — and unassuming with a unique Velcro strap atop the laces. The latter has proven to be an essential part of the overall fit and feel. It boasts a claimed 19-millimeter stack, heel to forefoot, serving up a keen zero drop ride. Interestingly, the lugs are six millimeters, contributing a powerful aggressiveness and zeal to the package. Due to some minor material upgrades, the King MT 2 weighs in at an actual 9.6 ounces 272 grams for a U.S. men’s 9, but the shoe runs super light and fast.

As both an ardent fan of VJ Running shoes and Altra, I am stoked that the King can play hard and fast with some of the best niche mountain shoes, while retaining their natural FootShape and minimal design.

Altra King MT 2 Upper

The Altra King MT 2 was designed off Altra’s Standard FootShape last — meaning it isn’t as wide as the popular Lone Peak or Olympus, both made for everyday running and longer hauls. Standard FootShape, as opposed to the Original FootShape, lends itself more to speed and nimble overland running. The toebox still allows for ample toe splay, while the total volume of the King MT 2’s upper remains notably adequate without any pinch or crease points. There is space, but ways to dial in the fit.

A Neoprene Velcro strap crosses the top of the shoe that functions to lock down the midfoot, especially on technical terrain and winding descents. It also keeps the laces tucked and tied. Without the Velcro I had a hard time keeping The King MT 2s knotted. That said I am a fan of the strap — it gives it a bike shoe/climbing shoe appeal, without the need for a BOA system. Noteworthy is the back inside heel that has a soft and subtle Velcro non-slip material providing a more effective heel lock. I have experienced this design feature with VJ shoes and applaud its addition. The King MT 2’s upper kept me locked and dialed.

The upper material is an engineered mesh fortified with welded overlays and a flexible stitched leather-like toe bumper with drain holes. The stitched leather-like material additionally supports the medial aspect of the midfoot — increasing the shoe’s integrity and lateral stability. However, aesthetically the stitching may be somewhat dated — unless Altra was going for a throwback look and appeal. This decision may have added a modicum of weight. In digression, natural gait flexibility remained natural.

In the words of Altra — the King MT 2 has “dynamically cut eye stays for flexibility and comfort” with a thin neoprene tongue that goes largely unnoticed. The design and system seem to flow and remain snug.

The King MT 2 lets water out and keeps debris out. I was able to run in the King MT 2 on various terrains and in various weather conditions. There are gaiter attachments if needed. Although on a sand run/hike in the Nevada desert, I was happily able to keep material out of my shoes, while my Topo-wearing partner dumped a pile of red sand out of her shoes back at the parking lot.

Altra King MT 2 Midsole

Ground connected and firmly protected is how I describe the Altra King MT 2’s midsole. Other Altra shoes use the base proprietary Altra Ego foam, with a high degree of fanfare. The foam offers firm comfort and herein just enough cushion to push the boundaries of longer-distance runs. A runner’s lower limbs and feet need to be seasoned and strong, but once they are — it is game on.

The King MT 2’s comparatively thinner layer of Altra Ego foam accentuates direct ground feel that many minimalist runners enjoy while adventuring hard and fast with confidence. The addition of the StoneGuard adds protection and slight stiffness on technical terrain without sacrificing too much flexibility and turnover speed. The King MT 2’s minimal midsole is functionally comfortable and balances swiftness with soft landings, aided by an amped up outsole. There is something to be said for a midsole that can protect, elicit a strength response, and ignite some nimble athleticism into a trail run.

Altra King MT 2 Outsole

The addition of the Vibram Litebase Megagrip outsole on the Altra King MT 2 was a savvy decision by Altra’s shoe designers — just as it was in the Altra Mont Blanc Carbon and Altra Mont Blanc BOA. Since the King MT 2 is a workhorse on rugged and technical terrain with mud to boot, the outsole comes with deep chevron-shaped 6-millimeter lugs. This notably makes the shoe aggressive, daring, and slightly heftier. However, the lugs are spaced out enough for material shedding while the Litebase keeps the shoe agile.

A Vibram Litebase Megagrip outsole doesn’t compromise the integrity of the underfoot feel. As I wrote in another Altra review for iRunFar, it truly is “lightness without compromise.” The trimmed-down outsole is 50% thinner and seeks to keep the characteristics of Vibram’s original rubber grip, durability, and traction while reducing the sole’s weight by up to 30%. The outsole adds tremendous fun and pep to this King’s court.

Altra King MT 2 Overall Impressions

The Altra King MT 2 performed above and beyond my expectations. It can ride the rugged and tackle the technical. It is back and I hope it gains the traction it deserves. I secretly love it when a minimally cushioned and low-drop shoe can compete against its lifted competitors. Since I am a minimalist and barefoot advocate, I came to the King MT 2 with inherent strength, but previous testing and longer races had me gravitating toward 3 to 6mm drops for my 100 miler at the end of the trail running season. During my recovery and off-season, I started wearing the King MT 2s to reacclimate my feet and lower limbs for testing the Altra Lone Peak 9.

It took a couple of runs to build stamina and durability, but once it was there, I could push distance in both shoes and speed in the King MT 2. The experience just kept getting better. I was also able to wear the King MT 2 across the spectrum of trails and conditions — making it a versatile shoe, although rugged and rocky and short (five to 26 miles) is where they land for me.

