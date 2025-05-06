Nike Vomero 18 Review

The Nike Vomero 18 ($150) is significantly different from previous versions of the shoe, and we recommend re-framing your mindset if you’re hoping for a similar fit and feel. The changes are mostly for the better, but it’s an entirely different shoe. We’ll dig into the nitty-gritty, but first, a disclosure: The Vomero 17 was one of my favorite shoes in 2024. I’d heard that Nike went all out on updates to the newest iteration of the shoe, and I was excited to try it. And while my expectations were admittedly high, the shoe mostly lived up to the hype.

Let’s start with the positives. In the latest version, Nike upped the cushion ante, gaining a claimed six millimeters in stack height at the heel and forefoot — going from 40 millimeters to 46 millimeters in the heel and 30 millimeters to 36 millimeters in the forefoot. That puts it higher than the Nike Invincible 3 and almost as high as the Hoka Skyward X. The upshot is it’s one of the plushest running shoes currently available. Nike layered two of its best midsole foams to create a responsive ride with good energy return. The shoe also remains very comfortable.

To be sure, the updates didn’t come without a few changes I’m less excited about. For one, the Vomero 17 was already on the heavier side. The added stack and some modifications on the upper take the weight up to an actual 11.3 ounces (320 grams) for U.S. men’s 10. There is also less coverage of the waffle-inspired rubber outsole and, thus, more exposed midsole foam, which means less grip on dirt, gravel, and crushed rock, and the potential of the shoe’s bottom wearing out faster. This makes the shoe less versatile than the previous version, but it is probably better for daily recovery and easy runs or for runners needing a cushion boost. We also placed it in our Best Nike Running Shoes and Best Cushioned Running Shoes guides.

Nike Vomero 18 Upper

Like many running shoes these days, the Nike Vomero 18 features an engineered mesh upper. Nike increased the padding in the tongue and around the heel to boost comfort. I’ve seen some complaints online about the tongue being too plush, but it hasn’t really bothered me. Even though Nike designs its engineered mesh to be breathable, I have some concerns considering the amount of material on the upper. I’ve only taken the shoes on runs into the upper 70s Fahrenheit, and so far, they haven’t been overly hot, but it’ll be interesting to see how breathable they are later in the summer.

What the shoe might sacrifice in breathability and potentially being too warm, it makes up for in comfort. These are truly some of the most comfortable shoes I’ve run in in a while, and part of that has to do with the plush upper that cradles the heel and the back of the foot. The upper’s overall fit is pretty standard, and the toebox, midfoot, and heel are all middle-of-the-road in width and shape. The shoe isn’t overly narrow, but it also isn’t wide by any means.

After 100 miles, the only wear and tear on the shoe is a bit of a material tear on the collar of the left shoe, but I suspect this is less of a shoe issue and more of a me issue. I have a major pigeon foot, especially with my right foot, meaning my right toes often clip the inside of my left calf, ankle, and shoe. There’s no similar tear on the right side. Also, the tear doesn’t impact the shoe’s integrity, and it still feels the same.

Nike Vomero 18 Midsole and Outsole

While the upper portion of the Nike Vomero 18 has some changes, it’s the lower part of the shoe that makes it totally different. For the first time ever, Nike combines two of its midsole foams, stacking a layer of the ZoomX foam on top of the ReactX foam. To learn more about Nike’s foams, check out our Best Nike Running Shoes guide. Without getting too much in the weeds, the ReactX and ZoomX are Nike’s two premium foams. ZoomX, in particular, is typically only found in the brand’s high-end racing shoes, like the Alphafly. It is Nike’s lightest and most responsive foam. The brand claims it provides an 85 percent energy return.

The combination of the two premium foams gives the shoe a reactive and fun ride, especially considering its weight. I have found many other maximum cushion shoes, like the Hoka Bondi or Nike Invincible 3, to be overly clunky because of the massive stack height and weight, but this combination of midsole foams makes this shoe enjoyable to run in.

For the outsole, the brand removed a good portion of the traditional waffle-inspired rubber when compared to the previous version, replacing it with what they call pods. Nike says the new design offered better agility and heel-to-toe transition, and I suspect they contribute to the shoe not feeling clunky, even though it’s one of the heaviest and highest-stacked shoes I’ve tested in a while. That said, one of the things I loved so much about the Vomero 17 was its versatility, which was highlighted by the waffle-inspired rubber outsole. That same outsole is one of the reasons we love the Nike Pegasus 41 so much. Removing sections of that outsole lessens the shoe’s versatility and exposes more midsole foam to the ground. I haven’t had any issues so far, but I can’t imagine that more midsole foam exposure to the ground helps durability.

Another improvement Nike made to help with the ride was adding a rocker profile. The rocker shape helps improve the heel-to-toe transition and is especially helpful for heel-strikers.

Nike Vomero 18 Overall Impressions

The Nike Vomero 18 is the brand’s premium maximum-cushioned running shoe. Nike recently went to a new lineup of shoes for everyday training runs, which includes the Structure, Pegasus, and Vomero. The Structure is the flagship stability shoe, the Pegasus is the neutral mid-cushioned shoe, and the Vomero is the maximum-cushioned shoe. Each shoe has three versions — regular, plus, and premium. The Vomero we tested is the regular version.

Nike went all-in on this version of the Vomero, and it shows. The midsole combo of Nike’s two premium foams helps this maximum-cushioned shoe feel less clunky than other maximum-cushioned options. The added material on the upper — especially around the heel and on the tongue — makes it a soft and comfortable bed for the foot, and the rocker profile helps boost energy return and efficiency. It has the loft and softness of a maximum-cushion shoe but a ride closely resembling an everyday trainer.

Yet, the shoe isn’t for everyone. It’s still an overall heavy shoe, and, quite frankly, not everyone needs 40-plus millimeters of stack height. But if you prefer a maximum cushion shoe or if you’re a bigger runner, this is one of the best maximum-cushioned shoes you can currently get.

