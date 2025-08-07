Hoka Rocket X 3 Review

In fly fishing, there’s a term called the confidence fly. It’s the proven fly you tie on that has landed you tons of fish over the years. The Hoka Rocket X 3 ($250) has quickly become my confidence shoe for road workouts and races. It is Hoka’s “entry-level” road racing super shoe and is created on an all-gender last, which means there are no gender-specific options. While probably not a shoe for people new to running, it’s a good option for those who are just starting to explore the super shoe world. The Rocket X 3 is less expensive than the Hoka Cielo X1 2.0, which is the brand’s higher-level racing shoe, and for what it’s worth, I prefer the Rocket X 3 to the Cielo.

Hoka updated the Rocket X 3 in a few different ways. The bigger updates are adding a stickier rubber to portions of the outsole, adding winglets to the carbon plate, removing the gussets, and making the upper more breathable. Hoka also raised the stack height at the heel from 40 millimeters to 42 millimeters. The forefoot stack height remains the same at 35 millimeters, so the overall drop increased from 5 to 7 millimeters. Hoka did drop the claimed weight from 8.3 ounces (235 grams) in the Rocket X 2 to 8 ounces (227 grams) in this version.

In an increasing market of newfangled tech, carbon plates, and higher stack heights, the Hoka Rocket X 3 remains one of my favorite road racing super shoes. Despite its price, I do believe it’s one of the most accessible and inclusive super shoes available. I wouldn’t call it an entry-level racing shoe like the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 or Saucony Endorphin Speed 5, but it’s an excellent gateway option into the world of super shoes.

Shop the Hoka Rocket X 3 - Unisex

Hoka Rocket X 3 Upper

The upper of the Hoka Rocket X 3 is almost entirely different from the Rocket X 2, and I’d say it’s all positive change. First, the material went from a synthetic mesh to a single-layer warp knit mesh. The warp knitting process creates a strong fabric with larger holes that maintains its shape and size under stress. It’s also used to create mosquito nets, for example. This makes for a highly secure, breathable, and comfortable upper. The majority of my testing took place in June and July in the U.S. Midwest, including through multiple heat advisories, and my feet never felt overheated.

Hoka also revised the heel collar, adding some padding at the heel. It has a similar feel to the Hoka Clifton 10 or the Hoka Tecton X 2 in terms of comfort and security. The change that could draw the most pushback is the removal of the gussets. To be totally honest, I didn’t even realize the tongue didn’t have gussets until another editor pointed it out. I had zero issue with the tongue moving around once I tied the shoes. I credit this to the laces, which have a unique texture and design.

There’s something special about a shoe you can take out of the box, slip on, and run for 10 miles with zero hot spots, blisters, or break-in time. But that’s exactly what happened here, and I found them to be one of the more comfortable super shoes I’ve tested. The fit was true to size.

Hoka Rocket X 3 Midsole and Outsole

The Hoka Rocket X 3 employs the same PEBA midsole foam as the previous version. That’s a good thing, as the Rocket X 2 was one of my favorite super shoes, and a lot of that had to do with the responsiveness, bounce, and efficiency of the midsole foam. Hoka did update the full-length carbon plate, adding winglets for stability. I’m going to be totally honest: It’s hard for me to say if the winglets are gimmicky or actually help. I will say the Rocket X 3 is probably one of — if not the most — stable super shoe I’ve tested. Despite the high stack height and springiness, I feel confident taking turns at speed and on uneven surfaces. To a certain extent, I’d also take these onto dirt or gravel roads. Maybe that has to do with the winglets, or perhaps it’s just the overall construction of the shoe. Either way, it’s a relatively stable super shoe.

The major update to the outsole is the addition of grippy rubber to certain sections, especially through the forefoot. One of the gripes I have with super shoes is how slippery they can be on wet pavement. The Rocket X 3 definitely has more grip than most super shoes, in both wet and dry conditions. I recently wore them during a local 5k in rural Minnesota that had a quarter-mile of gravel road I wasn’t expecting. My pace slowed a bit compared to the pavement, but overall, the shoes felt fine on the gravel. I was only forced to slow my pace for one turn with a lot of loose rocks, but I didn’t experience any slipping.

At their best, super shoes will naturally put you at a faster pace. They’ll provide the energy return and propulsion to keep you running faster and efficiently for longer distances. I believe the Hoka Rocket X 3 do this well by also providing more stability and traction than most other super shoes.

Hoka Rocket X 3 Overall Impressions

For anyone interested in the world of super shoes, the Hoka Rocket X 3 is a great entry option. While I believe that most super shoes are too much shoe for casual runners — especially those who are trying to keep their running habit at a reasonable budget — they can provide a huge benefit for someone training for a marathon and trying to reach a certain qualifying time.

At $250, the Rocket X 3 has a lower price point than most other super shoes and is a good entry point into the world of carbon-plated footwear. But almost more importantly, it’s a super shoe that has all of the energy return and speed benefits of other options without the overly aggressive rocker, bounce, or instability. In other words, if it’s your first super shoe, it likely won’t feel as scary or awkward as the Nike Alphafly 3 or Saucony Endorphin Elite 2, for example.

After more than 100 miles, including multiple workouts, long runs, and the aforementioned 5k, the Rocket X 3 has earned the position of a confidence shoe in my quiver. It’s an excellent option for super shoe newbies, and a solid choice for anyone seeking road PRs or looking to take their racing game to the next level.

Shop the Hoka Rocket X 3 - Unisex

Call for Comments

What’s your experience with super shoes? Are they worth the cost?

Have you tried the Hoka Rocket X 3? What are your thoughts?

And if you’ve run in previous versions of this model. how does this third version feel for you?

Our Favorite Marathon and Half-Marathon Shoes

Learn more about our current favorite racing shoes in our Best Marathon Shoes and Best Half-Marathon Shoes guides.