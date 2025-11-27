Rabbit High Country Review

The rabbit High Country ($180) is the brand’s first step into trail footwear, and it feels like a natural extension of what they already do best: create products that blend comfort, style, and performance. Built for endurance and versatility, this debut shoe exceeded my expectations, proving to be as reliable and enjoyable as their apparel.

I received the High Country this summer just as my training for our local 100-mile kicked into gear, giving the shoe no shortage of miles or conditions to prove itself. From fire roads to rocky singletrack, it has been nothing short of a versatile workhorse. Much like I once trained my dog Diesel, I took the shoe a little farther with each outing, building trust in its ability to handle more. Over 250 miles later, what has impressed me most is the cushioning. It’s soft enough to stay comfortable over long miles, yet stable enough to inspire confidence on uneven ground.

This highly cushioned trail shoe has 38-millimeter stack height at the heel and 33 millimeters at the forefoot, resulting in a 5-millimeter drop. The shoe has an actual weight of 11.7 ounces (331 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9. If you’re a fellow fan of the Hoka Speedgoat 6, I’m willing to go out on a limb and suggest you may find similar levels of comfort and protection for long hauls in the rabbit High Country.

Shop the Women's rabbit High CountryShop the Men's rabbit High Country

Rabbit High Country Upper

The rabbit High Country upper showcases the brand’s reputation for comfort and style. Crafted from 60% recycled engineered mesh, it’s perforated for airflow and breathability. While others have noted that the shoe runs warm, that hasn’t been my experience. That said, the weave certainly isn’t as transparent as some, particularly in my road shoe collection. Despite a reasonably robust mesh, the shoe seems to drain and dry well. I didn’t run through much rain this summer; however, I did manage to completely saturate the shoe a time or two while crossing rivers and streams.

The gusseted tongue adds a secure, comfortable fit without cutting into the ankle — a welcome contrast to some other 2025 trail shoe models. The padded collar cradles the heel with just the right amount of cushion. In my mineral blue colorway, the liner material is composed of an unusually sleek and shiny ivory material that maintains its appearance after many dirty miles.

Despite significant use, all components of the upper described remain in near-mint condition with no fraying or breakdown. The upper simply provides dependable structure and support.

Rabbit High Country Midsole

Underfoot, the rabbit High Country delivers a smooth, cushioned ride that feels both protective and stable. The shoe uses rabbit’s Flowstate Foam midsole, which is the same foam technology as in the rabbit Dream Chaser road shoe. Also like the Dream Chaser, this shoe has the brand’s Carbon Trax plate for increased energy return. With stack heights of 38 and 33 millimeters at the heel and forefoot, respectively, the shoe offers a moderate and accessible 5-millimeter drop, likely to appeal to a wide range of runners.

If you love low-volume shoes for short and fast trail races, this is not the shoe for you. I fell in love with the High Country this summer for the same reason I fell in love with Hoka Speedgoat last summer: I can reliably run in them all day, and my feet will come out on the other side without aches and blisters.

After ample training miles in these shoes, I confidently toed the line of the Pine to Palm 100 Mile and ran the first 65 miles in them. My only regret is not staying in them until the end, as I think my toenail retention on the final prolonged descent would have been superior compared to how they ended up in the shoes I changed into for the final 35 miles.

The rabbit High Country comes with two footbed options: a basic EVA insert and a Blumaka Non-Slip Konnect insole with Zonal Grip. I’ve only used the Blumaka insoles, simply because their springy composition reminds me of the Boomerang footbed found in the Inov8 Trail Talon, which I love. The Blumaka insole provides more internal traction than the EVA footbed, which can be especially helpful on steep descents or technical terrain. At one point this summer, I ran over 50 miles in the High Country during a weekend in Yosemite, where it seems like every dome was ascended and descended. I went home with a complete set of toenails, perhaps a testament to the design of the Blumaka insoles.

Rabbit High Country Outsole

The rabbit High Country outsole combines innovative design with practical trail performance. Made from the brand’s 360 Grip rubber, the outsole features multidirectional 4-millimeter lugs that maintain traction across diverse surfaces. After 250 miles, the outsole rubber and lugs remain crisp and intact.

Unfortunately, the exposed orange foam section in the midfoot has taken the brunt of the wear. The lugs there have softened and lost some definition, resembling slightly squished mini-marshmallows. Despite some peeling and squishing of the orange foam, grip and stability have not been noticeably compromised.

Along that vein, I’ve noticed some cosmetic wear and tear at the base of the midsole foam as well. This superficial peeling began after I went up our backyard peak for the first time this summer, which just happens to be generously endowed with granite and shale. This scuffing, while seemingly premature, didn’t affect the actual performance of the shoe.

When I emerged from the shoe-chewing granite slabs and boulders of Yosemite Valley this summer, one of my buddies specifically asked how my shoes held up. His memories of running in that area were a bit fatal with regard to his shoes. With that in mind, while breakdown beyond the rubber certainly exists, I have not spared the High Country from any and all surfaces, including a generous dose of granite. As a result, I can confidently vouch that the shoe has proven very versatile and has reasonable durability when dealt hard conditions.

Rabbit High Country Overall Impressions

The rabbit High Country more than earned its place in my summer trail shoe rotation. While I’m already a devoted fan of rabbit apparel, I admit I approached their first trail shoe with a touch of skepticism. After all, this was their first foray into rugged terrain. Given that my only gear regret from the Pine to Palm 100 Mile was not staying in the High Country for the entire race, it’s safe to say any skepticism I had was long gone by summer’s end.

The High Country is comfortable, durable, and versatile, filling the niche of a reliable, long-distance workhorse exceptionally well. Whether you’re tackling technical singletrack, forest service roads, or granite peaks and valleys, rabbit’s debut trail shoe proves they can carry their signature performance beyond apparel.

