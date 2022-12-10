Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Review

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro ($400) seems to have set up permanent residence on top of my at-home desk. Always on hand, this percussive massage device is a convenient way for me to work out tight or sore muscles on a regular basis, such as when I’m sitting at my desk checking emails and sipping coffee — and I find myself reaching for it often.

So, what is percussive massage? A percussive massage device applies steady, repeated pressure to targeted muscles, which helps reduce tension and relax muscles. Percussive massage can also help break up muscle adhesions, reduce pain and inflammation, and decrease muscle soreness. That said, while percussive massage can support recovery, it is not a proven method for improving athletic performance, nor is it a replacement for professional care from a physical therapist or massage therapist. Additionally, despite the benefits a percussive massage device can offer, it’s possible to overdo it and cause harm to muscle tissue. We suggest following the guidelines and recommendations included with your device.

The percussive massage market is a broad one, with a wide range of devices and prices. The biggest differences among various devices are in power, speed levels, and attachments — essentially, as the price goes up, you get more of everything. This percussive massager is on the high end of the range, and it packs in a lot of power and percussive speed with its premium materials and design. It’s cordless, rechargeable, and fairly compact.

Measuring nine inches in length, 10 inches in height, and less than three inches in width, this unit is comparable in size to other high-end percussive massagers. It’s slightly larger than Hyperice’s mid-range and basic models. Its approximate weight of 2.6 pounds places it on the heavy end of percussive massagers, though I don’t think this detracts from the experience of using the device.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Features and Specifications

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is a premium product. While it’s not the most expensive percussive massage device, it’s at the top when it comes to features. Of Hyperice’s three percussive massage offerings, this one is the most powerful, heaviest, and most expensive.

The unit comes with a detachable handle and battery, five massage head attachments with a storage pouch, an 18-volt charging cord and adapter, and three international plug adapters. Unlike some percussive massagers, this device does not come with a carrying case, although one would be nice for travel since it’s United States Transportation Security Administration-approved for carry-on. However, its box is sturdy and fairly compact, which is convenient for home storage.

The removable handle also helps make the entire setup more compact and easy to pack or store. The relatively small size is also great for people like me who want to keep it on their desk or some equally convenient location at all times.

To operate the massager, flip the switch on the bottom of the handle. The base of the handle will light up with a green LED light band to let you know it’s on. Then turn the speed dial to begin percussion. The massager will begin vibrating at its lowest speed setting, and then you can turn it up from there. The battery will run for up to three hours before needing charging.

The LED light at the base of the handle will turn from green to yellow to indicate a low battery. While charging, the LED light will slowly blink and then turn solid green when it’s fully charged. It takes about an hour to charge, which seems very quick compared to other devices. Unfortunately, you can’t operate the device while it’s plugged in and charging.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Power and Speed

Motored by a 90-watt battery, the massager’s base speed feels plenty powerful. Turning the speed dial gives you five levels of percussive speed. However, ramping up the speed on its own doesn’t necessarily increase the amount of force applied to the muscle. For example, you can turn the dial up to level five, apply the same amount of pressure, and get a very different sensation in the muscle without actually accessing deeper muscle tissue.

To reach deeper into the muscle, press the massage gun directly into the muscle and watch the pressure indicator on the speed dial. It will light up, showing three levels of pressure. This percussive device has a stall force of around 60 to 70 pounds, which means it will briefly stop if you press too hard. This protects users from applying too much force and risking injury or tissue damage.

In comparing this unit to other percussive massagers, what stood out to me the most was not necessarily its power or head attachments, which I thought were relatively equal to other premium designs, but how quiet it is. Even at its top speed, I was surprised that the device only creates a low vibrational hum, whereas comparable percussive massagers were noticeably louder.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Attachments

The Hypervolt 2 Pro comes with five attachment heads: fork, ball, flat, cushion, and bullet. The ball is the one I’ve ended up using the most, and I found its round shape and moderate firmness to be the most versatile. The cushion is ideal for applying subtle pressure to sensitive, sore muscles, and the flat attachment was my favorite for my iliotibial bands and quadriceps.

The bullet is intended for targeting very specific spots, and I probably used this attachment the least. Finally, the fork is designed for calves, Achilles tendons, and feet. The attachment heads are easy to switch out by gently pulling them off and on, with no twisting or threading needed.

Hyperice App

The percussive massager is compatible with the Hyperice App. Connecting via Bluetooth, the app offers a wide range of percussive massage routines. You can choose a routine based on your specific goal — relaxation, pre-workout warmup, post-run recovery, full-body flush, and more. You can also search for routines that target specific muscles using a body map — this has been my favorite way to explore routines and dial in my recovery.

After choosing a target muscle group, you can view a selection of routines and also see the length of time it will take. Most routines range from five to 20 minutes. Each routine includes a recommendation for which attachment head to use and guides you through each step with both a video and a timer showing how much time is remaining. Using the app’s routines is a great way to discover the device’s versatility and different ways to massage your muscles.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Performance

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is a premium percussive massager, and it packs in a lot of features. It’s built with a clean, ergonomic design, and it’s intuitive to use with a simple on and off switch and a speed dial. Five speeds, three levels of pressure, five attachment heads, and an app with dozens of routines makes its versatility nearly endless.

The motor is quiet and offers more than enough power to shake out your muscles. Plus, its compact build with a removable handle makes storage and transport easy and convenient. In short, there’s a lot to love about the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro.

On the other hand, while its $400 price tag falls near the middle in the wide range of percussive massage devices, it’s certainly a hefty investment. For a less expensive, mid-range option, check out our Addaday BioZoom Edge review. Additionally, while percussive massage helps relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots, we have yet to see any scientific studies that demonstrate a percussive massager’s positive impacts on athletic performance.

So, this is where it comes down to personal preference. Only you can decide whether a percussive massager is the right tool for you and what you’re willing to invest. There are certainly less expensive percussive massage options out there, and the broader recovery tool market is practically infinite. However, when it comes to percussive massage, this unit does offer a lot of bang for the buck.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Overall Impressions

If you’re looking for the very best percussive massage device, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro should be at the top of your list. It’s the most quietly powerful percussive massager I’ve found, and I think its price tag is reasonable for what you get. I do wish it came with a carrying case, and I wouldn’t mind if it weighed just a few ounces less.

I’m impressed with its versatility, ergonomic feel, and how quickly it recharges. It’s convenient for at-home massage and self-care, and I appreciate the wide range of routines available in the app.

At the same time, it’s undoubtedly a luxury recovery device and not a required tool for adequate recovery or improved athletic performance. Additionally, it’s a way to supplement bodywork and should not be used to replace care provided by a professional physical therapist or massage therapist.

