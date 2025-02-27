Inov8 Trailtalon Review

The Inov8 Trailtalon ($150) was introduced as the brand’s “most versatile trail running shoe range ever,” an evolution of the Inov8 Roclite series. My experience with Inov8 has spanned from the ultra-luggy mud-eating Inov8 X-Talon Ultra 260 v2 to the low-profile Inov8 Trailfly. The Trailtalon’s outsole falls into an ideal middle ground for everyday use, compared to these other models. It is grippy enough for varied terrain, yet smooth enough for efficient running when the trail is less technical. The Trailtalon has a moderate 6-millimeter drop, based on claimed midsole-only heights of 18-millimeter and 12-millimeter in the heel and toe, respectively. It also has a bit more cushion than its lighter, faster sibling, the Inov8 Trailtalon Speed ($160).

The Inov8 Trailtalon GTX ($160) offers all the goodness of the standard Trailtalon with added waterproofing. All three models in this range feature Inov8’s newly updated foot-shaped design and are available in both standard and wide fit. I tested the everyday Trailtalon model and will focus on it in this review.

Inov8 tends to run a bit small. I tested a U.S. women’s 9.5 — a half-size bigger than my go-to running shoe size — in the standard fit. I continue to be impressed by just how precisely Inov8 shoes contour my feet when appropriately sized. Weighing in at an actual 9.8 ounces (279 grams) for a U.S. women’s 9.5 in standard fit, the Trailtalons are svelte, keep you close to the ground, and are remarkably stable. Read on to learn more about the Inov8 Trailtalon!

Inov8 Trailtalon Upper

The breathable mesh upper of the Inov8 Trailtalon provides a perfectly comfortable fit, offering a secure yet pressure-free feel with no pinching or hot spots. The standard model has shown a surprising level of weather resistance. I have taken the Trailtalon through its fair share of mud and wet snow; the upper has drained efficiently and my feet have never felt particularly wet.

I have had the same experience with Gore-Tex coated shoes as with waterproof running jackets; decreased breathability notoriously increases sweat and I end up similarly damp as I may have been without the extra weather protection. Needless to say, the standard model of Trailtalon has been a great choice for me. If your feet are prone to getting cold while running, the Gore-Tex model may be the ticket for a warmer, drier run.

The lacing is straightforward and not over-engineered atop a gusseted tongue. Inov8 consistently features a generously spacious toebox, allowing for natural toe splay, similar to what I’ve enjoyed in my recent miles with the Topo Ultraventure 4. I have a narrow midfoot and bunioned forefoot and found the standard width of the Trailtalon to provide a remarkably precise fit.

High-wear areas of the Trailtalon’s upper have been strategically reinforced for added durability. MET-CRADLE technology wraps the heel and midfoot, contributing to a secure, locked-in ride. Overlays surrounding the toebox offer protection against whatever you may kick up on the trail. I tested the navy/lilac colorway — 100 miles in the material continues to prove resilient to mud, snags, and general wear and tear.

Inov8 Trailtalon Midsole

The midsole of the Inov8 Trailtalon is comprised of POWERFLOW PRO cushioning, intended to be light and responsive. Working together with a 6-millimeter Boomerang Footbed, this shoe delivers a springy energetic feel underfoot. If you pull the footbed out of the shoe and give it a squeeze, you’ll appreciate the honesty of the name boomerang.

Contributing to an overall stable ride is a relatively low stack and resulting 6-millimeter drop. Historically, I’ve gravitated toward more cushion and higher stack. However, lower stack on slick terrain is something I’ve really come to value from a stability perspective. There’s simply less shoe to fall off of when the stack is low and you’re picking your way through mud and rutty trails.

The Trailtalon is designed for everyday trail running over mixed terrain, but generally softer ground conditions that resonate with my environment here in Southern Oregon. While I have not had the opportunity or reason during off-season months to run for more than three hours in these shoes, I have comfortably raced up to the 50-kilometer distance in the Inov8 X-Talon Ultra 260 v2, which had similar midsole technology and even less stack. I would feel comfortable taking these for a similar duration on soft trail but I’m likely err on the side of more cushion for much beyond the 50k distance, or over harder or rockier terrain.

Inov8 Trailtalon Outsole

By Inov8 standards, the Inov8 Trailtalon features a versatile outsole, enabling it to perform well across a wide range of off-road conditions. However, if you were to compare the outsole of the Trailtalon to most other trail shoes considered versatile, you’d likely notice that Inov8’s standard for versatility still prioritizes an aggressive grip.

The outsole is comprised of graphene-infused rubber and excels on wet and slippery surfaces. The 6-millimeter multidirectional lugs are designed to mimic the shape of a mountain goat’s hoof. As someone who just so happens to be very aware of what the bottom of a goat’s hoof looks like, I can say the resemblance is uncanny and lends to a similar level of confidence. My out-the-back-door dirt is primarily decomposed granite, which drains relatively well and isn’t especially sticky when wet. Having tested the X-Talon Ultra 260 v2’s in the clay of the opposing side of our valley, I feel confident in suggesting that regardless of the depth, shape, and technologically superior rubber of ones lug, some mud just won’t be beat once a cleat has formed over the entirety of your outsole.

Snow and ice are also not conditions where the grip technology of this shoe will shine. However, if you’re looking for something that will confidently get you across varied terrain and whose traction will outperform most other trail shoes in rain and mud, the Trailtalon is a great choice.

Inov8 Trailtalon Overall Impressions

Within the Inov8 brand, the Inov8 Trailtalon proves pleasantly versatile. Across brands, the Trailtalon distinguishes itself amidst a plethora of options with an anatomically precise fit, roomy toebox, exceptional traction, and stable ride. The combination of these elements results in an agile, controlled experience — even on wet, muddy, or uneven terrain. While navigating classic U.S. Pacific Northwest winter weather conditions, the shoe has checked every box.

If you have yet to stumble into the world of Inov8, the Trailtalon would be a great place to start.

