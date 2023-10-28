Best Running Headlamps of 2023

When running at night, you want the best running headlamp possible to light your way down the trail. Whether you’re looking for something to keep stashed in your pack for those days you don’t quite make it back to the trailhead before dark or a headlamp that will illuminate every rock and root through a nighttime ultra; there is an abundance of lighting solutions from which to choose. Battery and lighting technology improvements have made headlamps brighter, lighter, and longer lasting. There are options for everything from ultralight headlamps ideal for daily running in the dark to powerful and long-lasting headlamps that will make it easier to move confidently over rugged terrain throughout the night.

Battery life, comfort, and available lumens are all considerations when choosing the right headlamp for your running needs. We’ve scoured the marketplace for the best of the best, and then a small team of iRunFar gear testers took them out for miles upon miles of sunrise, sunset, and nighttime runs. Below, we’ve rounded up our top recommendations for the best headlamps for running.

For more background information, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions below the picks.

Best Running Headlamps

Best Running Headlamp for Trails: Petzl Iko Core ($100)

Pros:

Comfortable

Lightweight

Accepts AAA batteries in addition to the included rechargeable battery

Cons:

The battery pack is awkward to change out

The Petzl Iko Core checks all of our boxes for the best headlamp for running with its lighting technology, weight, and comfort. With this headlamp, Petzl does what no other headlamp maker does by innovating in lighting and comfort. We’ve usually found one to come at the compromise of the other. Not here.

With 500 lumens, this high-quality headlamp creates clean and sharp, cool light. It has two lighting beam options — flood or mixed — and three lighting levels. We found the silicone band and battery cradle exceptionally comfortable — we couldn’t even feel the LED panel on the front. The overall package is sufficiently lightweight for a trail runner’s needs.

The only downside with this headlamp is that switching out the battery is difficult. While it’s easy to carry a spare battery on an all-night run, getting it replaced in the dark and while sleep-deprived is challenging.

Be sure to check out our in-depth Petzl Iko Core review.

Actual Weight: 2.4 ounces (68 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 500 lumens | Battery Source(s): 1,250-milliampere-hour Petzl Core lithium-ion rechargeable (included) or three AAA/LR03s (not included)

Best Running Headlamp for Trails — Runner-Up: Fenix HL18R-T Rechargeable Headlamp ($72)

Pros:

Comfortable

Easy to change batteries

Cons:

Questionable durability of the headband strings

We have to admit we were skeptical when we saw the Boa-style dial on the headband of the Fenix HL18R-T Rechargeable Headlamp. However, after using it, we had to swallow our doubt and give Fenix props for creating an absolutely comfortable headband. The dial on the back allows enough micro-adjustment for literally dialing in the perfect fit. The only more innovative headband out there now is the Petzl Iko Core reviewed above — though we think this Fenix headband is more comfortable. Another advantage to this headlamp is that it’s super easy to change the battery on the go — and if you’re out there long enough to need fresh batteries, you need the process to be easy. Additional headlamp features include a 500-lumen lamp with three brightness settings and an option for spotlight or floodlight.

While we were initially worried about snapping the dial strings and rendering the headlamp useless in the field, we’ve come to appreciate the click-and-twist headband adjustment. As we’ve racked up early mornings and late evenings with this headlamp, we’ve found no durability issues and discovered this to be a great light.

Actual weight: 3.2 ounces (92 grams) | Maximum light output: 500 lumens | Battery source(s): 1,300-milliampere-hour lithium-polymer rechargeable (included) or three AAA batteries (not included)

Best Running Headlamp for Trails — Runner-Up: Petzl Swift RL ($130)

Pros:

Fabulous softshell material on the headband

Reactive lighting adjusts brightness automatically

Cons:

It’s a lot of headlamp and spendy for an everyday trail running light

Before diving into this headlamp’s technology, we’d like to take a moment to appreciate the headband on the Petzl Swift RL. Its padded softshell material on the front half is incredibly comfortable without adding a weight penalty. In fact, this is one of the most comfortable headbands we’ve found in our search for the best running headlamps.

Moreover, Petzl’s innovative Reactive Lighting technology also sets this headlamp apart. In addition to providing a consistent level of light with 900 lumens, it can be set to adapt to ambient lighting conditions, growing dimmer where there’s other light around and brighter where there’s not. This technology is also found in the Petzt Nao RL, our top headlamp choice for ultrarunning, reviewed below.

That said, this is a lot of headlamp — and a lot of cost — for your everyday trail running headlamp. You can very much enjoy running with a headlamp that’s half the cost of this one. Nevertheless, one of the runners on our testing team likes this light so much that they have been using it regularly for almost eight years for both trail running and ski touring. Besides the headband stretching out from being worn over skiing and climbing helmets over the years, our tester confirms that this headlamp continues to perform flawlessly, making it a worthy investment, especially if you regularly run in the dark.

Actual Weight: 3.6 ounces (100 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 900 lumens | Battery Source(s): 2,350-milliampere-hour lithium-ion rechargeable (included)

Best Running Headlamp for Trails — Runner-Up: ZebraLight H600d Mk IV 18650 XHP50.2 5000K High CRI Headlamp ($89)

Pros:

Programmable brightness settings

Comfortable headband

Batteries are easy to change in the field

Cons:

Heavy for a daily running headlamp

Only available for purchase in the U.S.

We’d love a shorter and simpler name for this headlamp

Team iRunFar has long been a fan of what ZebraLight does for the lighting industry, and the ZebraLight H600d Mk IV 18650 XHP50.2 5000K High CRI Headlamp is another example of why we continue keeping an eye on this company. One thing that ZebraLight has long been known for is having a ton of programmable brightness settings in its lights. Although it’s a bit of a commitment to program your headlamp, meaning we’d recommend setting it up at home with the instructions before you’re in the field, the upside is that you’ll get to know your headlamp intimately and eventually program it on the fly.

The headband is simple, soft, and comfortable, and the batteries are easy to swap out on the run, making it easy to recommend this headlamp as a daily trail running companion. Just don’t ask us to say its name aloud five times fast.

We found that the battery is a bit more than most people need for a daily trail running headlamp. While we would have considered this headlamp for the ultrarunning category of this guide, it doesn’t have a sweet spot of brightness and run time that works well for a whole night of running on trails. Instead, this headlamp will be incredibly bright for several hours during a pre-dawn or post-dusk run. Unfortunately, it won’t hold steady all night without a battery change. That said, the main downside of this headlamp as a daily runner is its weight.

Actual Weight: 4.6 ounces (129 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 1,616 lumens | Battery Source(s): 2,600-milliampere-hour 18,650-size lithium-ion rechargeable (not included)

Best Headlamp for Ultrarunning: Petzl Nao RL ($170)

Pros:

Reactive Lighting system automatically adapts to changing light conditions

The battery will last through the night

Relatively easy to change out the battery

Cons:

Not our top choice for comfort

Pricey

The Petzl Nao RL is the highly anticipated updated version of the Nao+, which has been the go-to ultrarunning headlamp for a half-decade.

As with its predecessor, this headlamp has a lot going on. First and foremost is its lighting, which comes in both regular and Reactive Lighting options. The latter setting adapts to ambient light by growing dimmer when it’s lighter and brighter when it gets dark. If you’re into this Reactive Lighting but don’t need such a robust package, check out the Petzl Swift RL above, our runner-up in this guide’s best headlamp for the trail running category.

This light has a red light in the back to keep you visible to approaching cars or other runners. It can illuminate as a solid red light or a strobe, and you can control it independently from the front light. The reflective headband also increases your visibility to others.

When it comes to the battery, the whole package is not ultralight, but one battery will give you an entire night of decently lit trail running, though we can say from experience it’s probably worth the 4 a.m. battery switch-out to make the last hour or so of darkness a little brighter. And on that note, switching batteries in the field is a relatively easy, two-step process.

Now for the downsides. This headlamp’s comfort is not amazing, and we recommend a buff or backwards cap under it for a full night of running. Also, it’s expensive.

Actual Weight: 5.2 ounces (146 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 1,500 lumens | Battery Source(s): 3,200-milliampere-hour lithium-ion rechargeable (included)

Best Headlamp for Ultrarunning — Runner-Up: Silva Trail Runner Free Ultra ($110)

Pros:

Multiple options for carrying a battery pack

Option for combined flood and spot lighting

Cons:

The headband is stiff at first and requires breaking in

If you want the best running headlamp for all-night efforts but don’t like carrying all that battery weight and bulk on your head, the Silva Trail Runner Free Ultra headlamp is for you. Its battery pack can be carried either on the back of the head or in your hydration vest using the included extra-long cord.

Silva is doing cool things with the quality of its lighting, offering a mix of both flood lighting and long-throw spotlighting in one beam — what they call Intelligent Light — without compromising much on the battery runtime. This setting gives a little extra peripheral vision even when we mostly look straight ahead. This seems to ease eye strain over a long night of use, as your eyes don’t have to keep adjusting to the quick changes in direction that a long-throw light will make with a simple 10-degree head tilt.

This isn’t our favorite headband, and we were surprised by its stiffness, given the brand’s work in making the battery pack movable for increased comfort. That said, using it makes it less stiff, so give it a solid break-in period before judging its comfort.

Actual Weight: 5.4 ounces (153 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 400 lumens | Battery Source(s): 4,000-milliampere-hour hour rechargeable (included) or three AAAs (not included)

Best Headlamp for Ultrarunning — Runner-Up: Fenix HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp ($132)

Pros:

Multiple lighting options with a maximum of 1,400 lumens

Long battery run time (maximum 280 hours)

A reasonable price for what you get

Cons:

Heavier than comparable running headlamps

Both the light and the battery are in the front

The Fenix HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp is a feature-filled package and an excellent headlamp for ultrarunning. The headlamp includes spotlight and floodlight modes that can be operated individually or combined for a maximum of 1,400 lumens of light, making it one of the brightest lights on our list. With a powerful 2,600-milliampere-hour 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable battery and three lighting options in both the floodlight and spotlight settings, this headlamp offers plenty of light for either a whole night of super brightly lit running or two nights with decent lighting without having to charge or change the battery.

Both the lights and the battery are stored on the front of the headlamp, which means a lot is going on up front, and you’ll want to wear a layer, like a folded neck gaiter or beanie, underneath it for all-night comfort. While it may look like you’re carrying a small alien on your forehead when you wear it, you’ll have a super high-quality headlamp made for being out for as long as your legs will carry you.

The primary downside of this headlamp is the comfort factor due to having all of the weight on the front, but as we said, this can be mitigated with a thin gaiter or a similar layer underneath the headlamp.

Actual Weight: 5.2 ounces (146 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 1,400 lumens | Battery Source(s): 2,600-milliampere-hour 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable (included) or two CR123As (not included)

Best Headlamp for Ultrarunning — Runner-Up: Nitecore UT32 ($75)

Pros:

Lightweight for its light and battery power

Comfortable

Great value

Cons:

None — this is a great minimalist ultrarunning headlamp

Gram counters who want an ultrarunning-worthy headlamp should look to the Nitecore UT32, which is yet another offering built on the powerful 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable battery. This headlamp tips the scales at 144 grams while offering a spotlight, floodlight, and up to 1,100 lumens at its brightest setting. It can also provide more than 400 lumens for a night and a half. If you need to go longer, no problem — the battery is easy to change in the field. See what we mean about the golden era of headlamp lighting and batteries? Case in point right here.

This headlamp has no bells and whistles, so to move your beam up and down to accommodate hills, you’ll have to rotate the whole battery package in the O-ring pair that hosts it. Besides that, we had no issues with comfort, even though all the weight is up front. If you really want to go minimalist, you can remove the strap that goes over the top of the head to save another 20 grams — but then you may start to sacrifice some comfort. Proceed at your own risk.

There are no downsides to report with this headlamp. This is a fantastic minimalist take on giving you loads of light with a long-lasting battery.

Actual Weight: 5.1 ounces (144 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 1,100 lumens | Battery Source(s): 2,600-milliampere-hour 18650-size lithium-ion rechargeable (included) or two CR123As (not included)

Best Waistlight for Trail Running and Ultrarunning: UltrAspire Lumen 600 4.0 Waist Light ($160)

Pros:

Comfortable fit across the belly

The best option if you don’t like wearing a light on your head

Easy to change batteries in the field

Cons:

Heavy

Bulky

Some people find that a waist-worn light gives them better depth perception on nighttime trails, while others simply dislike having a light attached to their head while running at night, and some people like having both a waistlamp and a headlamp to maximize their vision at night. When conditions or your preferences call for putting a light on your waist, we recommend the UltrAspire Lumen 600 4.0 Waist Light. While our team is currently testing this new version, we put the previous version of this waistlight, the UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light, through rigorous testing to call it our favorite waistlight. This update only improves on the previous version, changing the aesthetics slightly and adding a USB Type-C charging port for faster charging. While the previous version was a bit heavier, it was super comfortable around the waist, which meant a lot to those of us whose abdomens become sensitive during ultramarathons. It was easy to adjust both the belt and the angle of the light, and the buckle was easy to unclip with tired or cold hands. The light came with a tilt mechanism to adapt the beam on the fly for uphills, downhills, and flats. It was also easy to change this light’s battery in the field. The old and new version of this waistlight has a removable pocket on the belt to store your phone or some snacks or leave it behind if you want to shed a few grams.

The main downside of this system is its weight and bulk. It’s not lightweight, and for those looking to shave grams, this can be a hefty load to bear. Similarly, the waistbelt makes this light bulkier than others when the sun comes up, and you want to stuff it into your hydration vest. However, this could be a great option if your priority is having a powerful waist-worn light to get you through a long night of running.

You can learn more with our in-depth UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light review.

Claimed Weight: 5.1 ounces (145 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 600 lumens | Battery Source(s): 2,600-milliampere-hour 18650-size lithium-ion rechargeable (included)

Best Ultralight Running Headlamp: Nitecore NU25 UL ($37)

Pros:

It weighs less than two ounces

Great value

Good backup headlamp option

Cons:

We don’t love the aesthetic

The Nitecore NU25UL might be the niftiest little headlamp you didn’t know existed — or that you needed. But if you’re someone who has gotten caught out in the dark during a run that’s gone a little too long and wished you had something other than your phone to light your way back home, you’ll appreciate this little light that you can keep permanently stowed away in your pack.

This is an upgraded version of the original Nitecore NU25 (hat tip to the thru-hiking community, which has known about this little gem for a long time). In addition to increasing the lumens and the size of the battery, the NU25 UL has a different headband than its predecessor.

Weighing under two ounces, this is a great backup or simple ultralight headlamp if you’re counting grams. This headlamp is a powerhouse of light for its weight. It’s sufficient for a couple of hours of light for trail running, as long as the trail isn’t super technical. The dim settings will allow you to do chores around your fastpacking campsite while consuming almost no battery power.

Our only complaint with this headlamp is its aesthetic. We can hardly ding something so wonderful just on looks. However, it does remind us of a kid’s toy headlamp.

Actual Weight: 1.6 ounces (46 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 400 lumens | Battery Source(s): 650-milliampere-hour lithium-ion rechargeable (included)

Best Ultralight Running Headlamp — Runner-Up: Petzl Bindi ($45)

Pros:

Great backup light

Ultralight

Comfortable

Cons:

Not bright enough for technical trails

The small and sleek Petzl Bindi is a great headlamp to keep stashed in your hydration pack or running belt for those times you either forgot your regular light or forgot to charge it. Tiny and compact, this headlamp weighs barely more than an ounce, and it’s so comfortable that you could easily forget you’re wearing it. It’s shaped to fit the forehead and is easily adjustable. The light has three modes and can be tilted up or down to light the trail better ahead. It’s rechargeable via a micro USB port on the side and indicates with a green light when it’s fully charged. In short, a lot of technology and functionality is packed into this little light, making it an excellent value for the price.

Of course, the primary downside of the Bindi is that its brightness tops out at 200 lumens, and most runners want more light for extended nighttime running, especially on technical terrain that requires more light contrast to navigate it efficiently. That’s why we love this as a backup light; it’s also great for digging through your car or hydration vest for spare gloves at the trailhead, keeping in your tent for nighttime bathroom breaks, or similar “in-a-pinch” uses.

Actual Weight: 1.2 ounces (35 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 200 lumens | Battery Source(s): 680-milliampere-hour lithium-ion rechargeable battery with micro USB port

Most Ridiculously Bright Running Headlamp We’ve Seen: Nitecore HC35 ($100)

Pros:

Exceptionally bright

Easy to change batteries in the field

Cons:

It is not comfortable and requires fabric padding underneath

Heavy

We don’t love the aesthetic

If you’ve ever wished for a bike light for trail running, then the Nitecore HC35 is your headlamp. This headlamp’s powerful beam pumps out 2,700 lumens for 45 minutes. Impressive as that is, the settings that provide 800 lumens for three hours or 270 lumens for all-night runs are the most practical and, therefore, grab our attention as runners. Add in the fact that you can quite easily change the battery in the field and keep going, and you’ve got a setup for a night of running on a brightly lit trail.

The main downside of this headlamp is comfort. Since all the weight sits on your forehead, you need some fabric underneath as padding for extended wear. Finally, the aesthetic differs from most of the other headlamps we tested, and we think it looks pretty alien-like.

Actual Weight: 7.6 ounces (217 grams) | Maximum Light Output: 2,700 lumens | Battery Source(s): 4,000-milliampere-hour 21700-size lithium-ion rechargeable (included), one 18650-size lithium-ion rechargeable (not included), or two CR123As (not included)

Comparing the Best Running Headlamps

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose a Running Headlamp

Brightness

For many runners, brightness is the top consideration when finding the best running headlamp. However, it’s worth noting that brighter is not necessarily better. We believe there is such a thing as too bright, and we’ve found both too much light and too little light will cause eye strain. Additionally, too much light can blind your fellow trail users.

We believe 200 lumens are plenty for straightforward trail running on developed trails, and 300 lumens will give you great brightness for more rugged trails. It’s nice to have a setting where a headlamp can produce 500 or more lumens — found in the Fenix HL18R-T Rechargeable Headlamp, the Petzl Iko Core, the Petzl Swift RL, and the Petzl Nao RL in this guide — that allows you to look farther for trail signs, course markers, or to see what’s going bump in the night in the surrounding trees.

Type of Light

Headlamps with multiple light settings usually offer two types of lighting — flood and long-throw — or a combination of the two. Floodlighting casts a broad cone of light over a shorter distance and is ideal for digging something out of your pack, reading a map, or setting up camp in the dark. Long-throw, also called spotlight, will be the most common type of light used on the trail. It casts a narrower beam out in front of you, lighting up the trail ahead. Many runners appreciate using both types of lighting at once to help reduce strain on their eyes during the long dark hours of the night.

Having enough light on the trail directly in front will be most important for runners, though having multiple light options is a bonus. Fortunately, most headlamps nowadays offer both types of lighting, and some — like the Petzl Iko Core and Fenix HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp — also have a setting that provides both flood and long-throw light simultaneously. This would drain your battery quickly if used all the time but could come in handy if you lose sight of the trail in the dark.

Type of Battery

Headlamps generally use rechargeable batteries or single-use AAA or AA batteries. There are a few varieties of rechargeable batteries, including Petzl’s proprietary Core rechargeable battery, the 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable battery found in many of the headlamps above, and other types of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. The commonly used 2,600-milliampere hour 18650 battery is popular for its reliability, long run time, and ability to be recharged many times — all of which are valuable to a trail runner.

Generally, we recommend choosing a headlamp with a rechargeable battery since it’s more efficient, convenient, and better for the environment. Some headlamps, like the Petzl Swift RL, Silva Trail Runner Free Ultra, and Fenix HL18R-T Rechargeable Headlamp, come with a rechargeable battery and can run on disposable batteries. This is ideal for situations where you may not have access to power, such as on an extended backpacking trip, or when you want that extra versatility.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the most important considerations when choosing a headlamp. The best running headlamp is the one that won’t die on you unexpectedly. No one wants to be stuck on a ridgeline or descend a steep scree slope with a dead battery — even though it seems like the best of us have been caught out before. For the sake of your ankles, it’s best to choose a headlamp with a long battery life. Some advanced lamps, such as the Petzl Nao RL and the Petzl Swift RL, have Reactive Lighting technology — the ability for the lamp to sense the available light and adjust the brightness accordingly, which saves battery life.

Fit and Comfort

It should be comfortable if something is going on your head, potentially for hours at a time. Pick out a lamp that won’t cause headaches, that won’t snare your hair, and that’s easy to adjust on the move. Some headlamps use a material that is soft and sweat-wicking, while others use minimalistic cord-like structures. If you are using the light in the winter or for a more technical outing, look for a lamp that will be comfortable over a running hat or helmet. The Petzl Swift RL has an incredibly comfortable strap and is comfortable to wear for long periods.

Portability

There are situations where you’ll carry a backup headlamp, like during a long ultra with many hours run at night, or stow away the single light you brought during a pre-dawn run that extends past sunrise. Having a headlamp that stows away easily in a running shorts pocket or hydration vest without creating undue pressure on some part of your body is nice. It’s also a good idea to have a backup light source in your pack whenever you head out into the mountains if you return later than anticipated. The small size and bright light of the Nitecore NU25 UL and Petzl Bindi make them great “just-in-case” options.

Weight

While weight is arguably one of the less important elements when choosing a headlamp, minimal weight and maximal battery life are optimal. While a few ounces don’t seem like they would matter, weight plays into overall comfort — those added ounces on your head over many hours of concentrating on the trail can add extra strain on your neck. The distribution of the weight on the headlamp is also important. Too much weight on the front of a headlamp can make it uncomfortable for long runs. The Silva Trail Runner Free Ultra allows you to place the battery pack on the back of your head or in a pack, which takes the weight off your head.

Why You Should Trust Us

We run far at iRunFar, which often includes running in the dark during 100-mile races, multi-day fastpack adventures, or pre-dawn start times. Our testers have experience running on their local trails in the dark and at premiere long-distance races like the Hardrock 100, UTMB, and Tor des Géants, where it’s common for some finishers to endure more than one dark night on the trail.

Our extensive testing process ensures you get not only the best headlamp for running for your money but also the specific headlamp that fits your needs. As ultra-long distance runs and races have become more mainstream, the everyday runner needs to have a high-quality headlamp. For this guide, we’ve identified both heritage brands and new innovative companies bringing light to the trail, and we put each of the lights above through the paces — testing their durability, versatility, fit, and battery life — to ensure that you won’t be caught in the dark out on the trail.

Unfortunately, we’ve yet to obtain and test the Light of Eärendil, “a light for you in dark places when all other lights go out.” So, keep your batteries charged and a backup light on hand!

Please note that product models are routinely discontinued in the lighting world, while new ones frequently come to market. At the same time, we here at iRunFar often keep using our top picks in our daily running … they’re our top picks, after all! Sometimes, that continued use results in uncovering product failures. With all this — product discontinuations, product introductions, and product failures — in mind, we routinely update our buyer’s guides based on past and ongoing testing and research by our authors and editorial team. While these updates can appear to be us pushing the newest product, it’s anything but that. When we update any buyer’s guide, most products will likely remain the same. That matches our goal: to get you in the best gear you’ll use for a long time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Headlamps

What is a lumen?

Okay, bear with us. The official definition of the lumen is: “International Standard Unit of luminous flux, a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a source per unit of time.” In runner terms, this tells us how bright a headlamp is. The brighter the light, the further you can see onto the trail. The average headlamp maxes out at 300 to 600 lumens. That’s because as lumens increase, power usage increases, and battery run time drops.

As runners, we want a headlamp that’s bright enough to light up rocks and other terrain features underfoot, yet we also want enough battery power to last until we get where we’re going — whether that’s back to the trailhead or through the entire night. And we don’t want our headlamps to weigh too much. However, if you want as much light as possible, the Nitecore HC35 has a turbo mode where you can outshine the moon at 2,700 lumens for 45 minutes.

How bright should my headlamp be for trail running?

We recommend using a headlamp with 200 to 300 lumens for trail running. If you are on technical terrain, going off trail, or on a trail that’s difficult to follow, you might consider a headlamp with a brighter setting to bump up the brightness when needed. However, there is such a thing as too bright. Headlamps that are either too dim or too bright can strain the eyes, especially throughout the night, such as in a 100-mile race. Our testers found that the Petzl Iko Core provided the right amount of light for running on all types of trails.

What types of batteries do headlamps use?

Most headlamps can run from rechargeable battery packs or disposable AA or AAA batteries. Most contemporary headlamps use some rechargeable battery pack — and can often accommodate disposable batteries if you don’t have access to a power source to recharge the battery pack. This versatility makes it easy to swap out batteries on the go. Many Petzl lights, including the Petzl Iko Core, use a proprietary battery.

How much battery power do I need on my trail running headlamp?

The ideal battery power, and thus run time, depends on your intended headlamp use. If you primarily run during daylight but occasionally start or finish in the dark, battery power will be less important than for someone who consistently runs through the night during training runs or races.

For standard trail running, the best running headlamp will have enough power to last four to six hours at 200 to 300 lumens. For ultrarunning, look for a headlamp with enough power to last eight to 12 hours and has an easy mechanism for swapping batteries. Larger batteries, such as the Fenix HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp, can provide nearly two nights of reasonable lighting.

What are the different modes of headlamps?

Most headlamps have a few general modes: a constant or flashing white light and a constant or flashing red light. More complex lamps allow for more adjustments: the lumens of the white light can be turned up or down, affecting battery life, and the width of the beam can widen or narrow, sometimes automatically, as with Petzl’s Reactive Lighting technology, which can be found on the Petzl Swift RL and the Petzl Nao RL.

When should I use an alternative light source like a waistlight?

While headlamps are the most common type of light, some waistlight options, like the UltrAspire Lumen 600 4.0 Waist Light, are becoming more popular. Kogalla also makes a waistlight for runners. These companies claim the lighting provided by a waistlight offers a wider beam of light at a better angle, enabling runners to see more shadows and have a better depth of view in their running path. If you don’t want something extra on your head, prefer a wider field of vision, or want the advantage of multiple light sources, a waistlight may be the solution.

My head starts to hurt when wearing a headlamp all night. How can I make it more comfortable?

If your headlamp is consistently causing discomfort after a few hours, you can try a few things. One is adding a layer of fabric underneath your headlamp band, as we suggested with the Fenix HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp. A soft layer of fabric can help absorb the band’s pressure against your head. A second option is to choose a headlamp with more than one strap to help disperse the pressure – like the ZebraLight H600d Mk IV 18650 XHP50.2 5000K High CRI Headlamp, which we found extremely comfortable. Similarly, trying a lighter-weight headlamp or one with a battery pack on the back, such as the Petzl Iko Core, might also alleviate discomfort. If all else fails, we recommend trying a waistlight, such as the UltrAspire Lumen 600 4.0 Waist Light.

My headlamp battery ran out on the trail. How do I prevent this from happening next time?

The best way to avoid getting caught in the dark is to carry spare batteries, a backup headlamp that’s fully charged or has fresh batteries, or both. We also recommend regularly charging your everyday headlamp and making sure to top it off before any big adventures that will begin or end in darkness. It’s also important to take precautions to keep your headlamp from turning on accidentally in your pack and depleting the battery. Finally, if you’re worried about your headlamp’s power level, keeping it on the lowest possible brightness setting will help extend its run time. If you run out of battery on the trail, you’ll appreciate having a small backup light, like the Nitecore NU25 UL or Petzl Bindi, to get you back to the trailhead.

Do I need both a front and rear light?

If you frequently run on roads in the dark, a rear-facing light can help cars see you. Some headlamps, like the Petzl Nao RL, have a built-in red light on the head strap, but you can always carry a small additional red light to provide a flashing light for visibility. An extra light for increased visibility can also be useful if you’re running on popular trails in the dark. They can make your presence known to other trail users coming up behind you and help avoid collisions or startling each other.

