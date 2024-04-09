Best Running Gear for Hot Weather of 2024

For most runners, summer is the season for long runs and goal races. In many places, it’s also the season of sweltering temperatures, high humidity levels, and dangerous ultraviolet light levels, and having the best running gear for hot weather can make a big difference. For many, after a winter of battling the cold, summer brings glory days of running, and having the right gear ensures you can make the most of the long days.

Regardless of where you live and train or how well you adapt to the heat, the right gear can help keep you safe and comfortable when temperatures start to rise. Being properly outfitted with the best clothes for running in hot weather — from head to toe — can help you get through your run when temperatures are high. While getting out for a run before temperatures rise to scorching or after things have cooled down for the day is always a good choice, if you need to run in the heat, it’s important to be prepared for it.

After thorough testing, we consolidated our favorites into the recommendations here. We did our best to find clothing and pieces of gear that will keep you cool, protect you from the sun, prevent chafing, and help you stay safe in sweltering temperatures so that you can run with confidence throughout the hot summer months. Our team continues to turn to the Patagonia Men’s Strider Pro Running Shorts 5 and the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS for our basic clothing needs, and we accessorize with the Drymax Extra Protection Hawks Hot Weather ¼ Crew Socks and Julbo Aero With Reactiv 0-3 Lens.

Best Running Gear for Hot Weather

The male runners on our testing team all agreed that the Patagonia Men’s Strider Pro Running Shorts 5” were the best shorts for running in hot weather. Our female team members came to the same conclusion, loving the Patagonia Women’s Strider Pro Running Shorts 3 1/2”. When the temperatures soar, you don’t want your shorts to weigh you down. The Patagonia Men’s Strider Pro Shorts 5″ are featherweight at 3.7 ounces and made of 100% recycled polyester stretch ripstop fabric with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating. An external drawstring dials in the fit, and five pockets, including one zippered for secure storage, will make it easy to carry gels, a phone, and other necessities. The liner is made of 100% polyester to minimize odor, wick effectively, dry efficiently, and reduce chafing. The Patagonia Women’s Strider Pro Shorts 3 1/2″ has similar features for comfort and convenience and weighs only 2.8 ounces.

One important thing to note in this Patagonia line is that the Strider Pros have pockets while the regular Striders do not.

Shop the Men's Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts 5-InchShop the Women's Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts 3-Inch

Another good option for men’s running shorts is the Path Projects Sykes PX 5” Short. There is a lot to like about these shorts beyond the classic fit, breathability, and lightness. For one, the storage availability is incredible. There is a rear center zip phone pocket, which can hold most reasonably sized phones. Additionally, there are two rear zip storage pockets for your nutrition and an internal key pocket. Another notable feature of the Path Projects Sykes PX 5” shorts is that they don’t come with a built-in liner. Instead, the company encourages the use of a separate base liner underneath the shorts. This system can reduce chafing, and with base liners made in four different lengths and three different fabrics, you can customize the shorts based on your preferences. Unfortunately, this also adds what can be a fairly significant extra cost to a pair of shorts that are already quite expensive.

Shop the Men's Path Projects Sykes PX 5” Short

Best Women’s Shorts — Runner-Up: Oiselle Featherweight Roga Shorts ($60)

When it comes to incredibly lightweight shorts that you can almost forget that you’re wearing, nothing beats the Oiselle Featherweight Roga Shorts. Named our favorite in the best running shorts for women guide, we found these shorts to be quick-drying and comfortable in all conditions. While the nylon and spandex blend is light, it’s also quite durable, and we didn’t detect any damage even after butt-sliding down rocks and scree slopes. We can’t not mention the cut and style of these shorts; they simply look good. The four-inch inseam might feel a little bit short for some, but the inner edge of the shorts is longer than the outside and provides protection from chafing without limiting range of motion. The four-way stretch material moves with the body, and we didn’t feel any resistance from it.

We appreciated the mesh pocket in these shorts for storing small items like keys and credit cards for post-run drinks. While the pocket is big enough to fit a phone, we found that items that big would bounce unless we really cinched down on the drawstring. The waistband is wide and comfortable and falls right in the middle of the waist.

Our testers turned to these shorts for runs of any distance throughout the hot summer months, and they experienced no issues with chafing, even during the sweatiest outings.

Shop the Women's Oiselle Featherweight Roga Shorts

The rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s and rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Women’s not only perform exceptionally during a hot run, but they’ll also be right at home going out for drinks or a meal after a group run or doing errands. The shirt, made of 94% polyester and 6% spandex, feels soft against the skin even when you find yourself sweating during a tough workout. It’s the lightness and breathability of the fabric that sets it apart from other shirts, and we felt it kept us cool and protected from the sun. The fabric is so comfortable that you might find yourself wearing it happily both on the trail and in town. Some of our testers said the sizes run small, so you may want to consider ordering a size up for a more comfortable fit. The biggest problem you may find with this shirt is wanting to wear it all the time, not just during your runs.

Shop the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS- Men'sShop the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS - Women's

Named the best classic running hat in the iRunFar best hats for running guide, the Patagonia Duckbill Trucker is also the coolest and most breathable hat that we’ve found. This trucker-style hat uses a 100% recycled nylon-foam blend for the brim and the crown made of recycled fish nets. It also has a PFC-free DWR coating on it to keep it from absorbing water if you get caught out in the rain. The back mesh is 100% recycled polyester and vents heat well, but it doesn’t provide a lot of protection from the sun, so this may not be the hat for you if you’re concerned about keeping the sun off of the top of your head.

Our team has been using this hat for years, and it’s equally at home on the trails as it is in the coffee shop afterward. For people who partake in activities other than running, know that this hat squishes well and will easily fit under a climbing or bike helmet. It also floats if you’re doing any sort of paddling and you drop the hat in the water. The material makes it easy to shove this hat in a pack when you don’t feel like wearing it anymore, but the brim does bend into odd shapes and may need to be reshaped when you’re ready to wear it again. We appreciated the wide sweatband and the overall breathability of this hat.

It’s adjustable with a clip in the back. If you like to wear your hat backward, the dangling adjustment strap may be annoying unless you take the time to tuck it in.

Shop the Patagonia Duckbill Trucker Hat

When it comes to visors, simple is often better, and the simply named rabbit 360 Visor resists the temptation to add any unneeded extras. Made by BOCO, a Boulder, Colorado headwear company, it’s the company’s basic visor with the rabbit logo. We appreciated how well the large bill keeps the sun off of our faces without causing our heads to overhead. This visor has a sweatband made of a wicking woven fabric that is effective at keeping stinging sweat from dripping into your eyes.

While controlling moisture and sweat is a big part of a visor’s job, it also needs to be comfortable. Our testers, with heads of every size, all agreed: the visor’s fit was solid.

Shop the rabbit 360 Visor

Best Neck Gaiter: Buff CoolNet UV Half Neckwear ($24)

When it comes to keeping cool, having a wet Buff CoolNet UV Half Neckwear can provide more cooling per square inch of fabric than any other item in this guide. Because there are so many blood vessels close to the skin in the neck area, keeping your neck cool can have an outside effect on the rest of your body. For any runner who has competed in a hot race, there’s a good chance they have applied cold water and ice to their face and neck to try to cool down. A good gaiter can aid in cooling off, both in a race setting and in the backcountry. Filling a neck gaiter with ice at an aid station is a great option for dealing with sweltering temperatures. They are also useful in the backcountry and can also protect your neck from direct sun.

Buff is the company synonymous with neck gaiters, and for good reason: They make good ones. This gaiter is made with lightweight CoolNet UV fabric that holds cold water well against hot, sweaty skin. With a UPF 50 rating, it will also protect you from the sun’s rays. The UltraStretch fabric makes the gaiter comfortable and versatile, and it can be worn in a variety of configurations to provide different levels of protection depending on your needs. Not only are these gaiters stylish, but they are also environmentally friendly. Each one is made from 95% recycled materials.

Shop the Buff CoolNet UV Half Neckwear

While shirts and shorts can cause chafing, the most likely piece of clothing to cause discomfort during a hot run is your socks. When heat, friction, and sweat mix, blisters can start — and end your enjoyment on the trails for the day.

The Drymax Extra Protection Hawks Hot Weather ¼ Crew Socks are lightweight and resist heat buildup during hot runs and races. They are made using Drymax polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fibers. The PTFE fibers, which are concentrated at the heel, forefoot, and toe area of the sock, use Teflon to reduce friction, keep feet cool, and help prevent blisters. These fibers increase the durability of the sock, so you can trust them to last for a long time. There is also olefin mixed in with the material to make it as wicking as possible.

These socks’ slim fit makes them better for snugger shoes, and they stay in place on the foot. The moderate padding along the bottom of the foot provides just enough extra cushion without causing extra heat buildup.

Shop the Drymax Extra Protection Hawks Hot Weather ¼ Crew Socks

Best Sports Bra: Oiselle Hi Twenty Bra ($58)

When running in the heat, the extra material of a sports bra can make a sweaty situation even sweatier, but the minimalist style of the Oiselle Hi Twenty Bra makes it our top pick when temperatures rise. With its breathability and simplicity, it is one of our top picks in our best sports bras for running guide. The racerback-style elastic straps are thin but supportive, and they’re kept in place with a mesh panel in the back that releases heat better than other sports bras that have a thicker fabric. Running in the heat usually involves sweating, and we appreciated that this bra was easy to get off even when it was wet. We also had no chafing or rubbing issues with this bra, even if we were wearing it with a pack on.

This bra is a better option for those with smaller chests, as it doesn’t provide the highest level of support out there. It does have two removable cups that provide extra support if needed. Our testers found the support adequate up to a C-cup size. The chest band is snug, but it does run a little bit small, so if you’re in between sizes, you might want to opt for bigger.

Shop the Oiselle Hi Twenty Bra

Best Hydration Pack: Patagonia Slope Runner Vest ($169)

So you have your clothing, hat, and other necessities for a hot-weather run ready for your big race, FKT attempt, or other adventure, but how are you going to carry your water and gear? For our team, the Patagonia Slope Runner Vest was the clear favorite for runs that required that we have a decent amount of water and gear capacity. The pack has wide chest pockets that easily fit the two 500-milliliter HydraPak soft flasks that come included with the pack. The deep pockets are also a great place to store gels, bars, and other items. The three-liter pack is large enough to hold your water and other essentials, and our testers were impressed with the size: “There is lots of storage, far more than three liters suggests.” The side pockets can be reached without taking the pack off, and the large back zippered pocket keeps larger items secure. Our testers were also impressed with the fit of this pack, saying, “The pack ensures a snug ride without being restrictive at all for breathing and offers great pocket accessibility and fit adjustments.” The pack is made from a variety of recycled materials, including nylon from post-industrial waste fiber.

Shop the Patagonia Slope RunnerVest

Skin cancer is no joke. Regularly using and properly applying quality sunscreen is of paramount importance to runners who spend hours exposed to the sun on the trails, especially those who run during the prime time for the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those running at high elevations also need to be aware of their sun exposure. If you’re spending a lot of time in high-UV index areas, you’ll want a sunscreen with a high SPF rating.

The team at iRunFar found the Zealios Sun Barrier SPF 45 Sunscreen to provide a high level of protection from the sun’s harmful rays. “It’s the only sunscreen I’ve found that keeps me from burning and also doesn’t burn my eyes,” one of our reviewers wrote. The sunscreen has 16.5% zinc oxide and is able to filter 98% of UVA and UVB rays, those that cause the most damage to the skin. It has also met the highest water-resistance rating offered by the Food and Drug Administration of 80 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about sweating it off immediately. Additionally, it is unscented, works well on sensitive skin, and won’t sting your eyes.

Shop the Zealios Sun Barrier SPF 45 Sunscreen

It’s important to wear eye protection when you’re out in the sun for an extended period to keep your eyes safe from excessive UV exposure. Eyes, like skin, can burn with too much sun. The Julbo Aero With Reactiv 0-3 Lens is a standout choice. The lightweight frame holds relatively wide lenses that provide wrap-around protection, and the nose pads can be adjusted to fit your face. The lens shape offers exceptional ventilation, which is important during activities when you’re sweating. We found there is sufficient ventilation at the front of the glasses to keep them from fogging and to keep your face and eyes cool in the heat.

The photochromatic lens is ready to handle any light conditions. At their darkest, the lenses provide plenty of protection during the brightest of summer days, and they will lighten if clouds roll in and things get darker.

Shop the Julbo Aero With Reactiv 0-3 Lens



Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Right Hot Weather Running Gear for You

Running in mid-summer heat is dreaded by many and for a good reason. It can be uncomfortable, difficult, and, if not done correctly, dangerous. Having the best running gear for hot weather can make a huge difference in comfort and make running in hot weather a positive experience.

There’s a lot of science as to how heat affects the human body in motion. There’s no question that running in the heat leads to a decrease in running performance, but taking certain steps can minimize the heat’s effects and allow a runner to get more out of the effort. If you find yourself working harder in the heat to run at the same pace as you normally do when it’s cool and have an elevated heart rate, don’t worry, these are normal physiological effects of your body trying to stay cool as it shifts blood from your muscles to the blood vessels near the skin for increased cooling. Running in the heat can also make eating difficult as blood is moved away from the stomach and to the skin for cooling.

If you’re a beginner to running in the heat, you can learn more about the basics of running in hot weather and how to stay safe. Wearing clothing designed for hot-weather running, like the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s and rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Women’s can help you keep your body temperature at a safe level.

The Importance of Staying Cool

There’s no debate that heat will slow your running. In a study of road marathoners, runners slowed from 1.6% to 3% for every 10-degree increase over 55 degrees Fahrenheit — a significant effect. As temperatures continue to rise, they can lead to gastrointestinal distress, heat exhaustion, and in the most extreme cases, heat stroke and death. Running in the heat requires a healthy respect for the conditions and attention to how the body is responding.

Low-level heat distress can result in nausea and general discomfort. As the situation worsens into heat exhaustion, a runner may start to experience heavy sweating, increased pulse, vomiting, fatigue, goosebumps, headaches, and dizziness. When a runner’s body temperature reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), it experiences heat stroke and needs immediate medical treatment.

Taking steps to keep a body cool and slowing down or stopping if you start to overheat can keep serious situations from arising. Wearing a hat with a brim, like the Patagonia Duckbill Trucker, or a visor, like the rabbit 360 Visor, can keep the sun off of your face and help cool your body.

Strategies for Staying Cool

Staying cool is a matter of reducing the effect of the sun’s radiant heat, maximizing evaporative cooling from your skin, and managing the excess heat your body produces while running. The best running gear for hot weather can keep the sun’s rays off of your skin, increase the rate of evaporative cooling, and be highly breathable.

Since bodies are only about 30% efficient, with 70% of the energy you burn being turned into heat, it’s important to realize that hard efforts in the heat can lead to rapid overheating. There are several ways to make a hot-weather run more successful, including finding and wearing the best running clothes for hot weather.

Minimize heat exposure — While some situations require running in the heat, like during a race or in a location when it just doesn’t cool down, many runners can make choices that help them avoid the worst of the heat. Running in the mornings and evenings is an easy way to avoid the full heat of the sun, as can choosing to run in a shady area.

— While some situations require running in the heat, like during a race or in a location when it just doesn’t cool down, many runners can make choices that help them avoid the worst of the heat. Running in the mornings and evenings is an easy way to avoid the full heat of the sun, as can choosing to run in a shady area. Maximize evaporative cooling — The body sweats in order to increase the rate of cooling of the skin. Moisture on the skin, whether it’s sweat or external water, can increase energy transfer between your skin and the surrounding air and keep you cooler. Splashing water on your skin, dunking your shirt, like the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s , in water, or jumping in a lake or other body of water when possible can quickly drop your body temperature. Wetting a hat or neck gaiter whenever possible is a great way to provide ongoing cooling as you run. There are a lot of blood vessels in the neck and around the wrists, so keeping those areas cool can have a larger-than-expected effect on your body’s overall temperature.

— The body sweats in order to increase the rate of cooling of the skin. Moisture on the skin, whether it’s sweat or external water, can increase energy transfer between your skin and the surrounding air and keep you cooler. Splashing water on your skin, dunking your shirt, like the , in water, or jumping in a lake or other body of water when possible can quickly drop your body temperature. Wetting a hat or neck gaiter whenever possible is a great way to provide ongoing cooling as you run. There are a lot of blood vessels in the neck and around the wrists, so keeping those areas cool can have a larger-than-expected effect on your body’s overall temperature. Wear a hat — Keeping the sun off of your head and face with a hat or visor with a brim is a great way to stay cooler.

— Keeping the sun off of your head and face with a hat or visor with a brim is a great way to stay cooler. Hydrate properly — More than half of your body is made up of water. Running in the heat can lead to rapid moisture loss through sweat and respiration, and runners can find themselves several pounds lighter after a hot-weather run. While it may be impossible to drink enough to replace all evaporating water during a hot run, some level of hydration is important for optimal performance. Having a pack like the Patagonia Slope Runner Vest can make it easy to carry the water you need for longer hot-weather runs. Most experts agree that drinking to thirst — drinking when you’re thirsty and stopping when you’re not — is the best strategy during hot runs. Most stomachs can only process about a liter of water per hour, and this provides a good baseline drinking goal. You can read more about the basics of trail running hydration and learn how to adjust your drinking strategy to help deal with hot weather.

— More than half of your body is made up of water. Running in the heat can lead to rapid moisture loss through sweat and respiration, and runners can find themselves several pounds lighter after a hot-weather run. While it may be impossible to drink enough to replace all evaporating water during a hot run, some level of hydration is important for optimal performance. Having a pack like the can make it easy to carry the water you need for longer hot-weather runs. Most experts agree that drinking to thirst — drinking when you’re thirsty and stopping when you’re not — is the best strategy during hot runs. Most stomachs can only process about a liter of water per hour, and this provides a good baseline drinking goal. You can read more about the basics of trail running hydration and learn how to adjust your drinking strategy to help deal with hot weather. Don’t overexert yourself — You’ll have to move slower when running in the heat to keep your body’s core temperature from rising too much. Trying to maintain the same pace as you would on a cooler day can lead to issues, and it’s a good idea to base hot-weather runs on effort rather than speed. If you experience any signs of dizziness or nausea, back off the effort until you feel better.

Clothing Choices for Staying Cool

Dressing appropriately for the heat can help improve a body’s ability to maintain its core temperature. There are two main schools of thought in choosing the best running gear for hot weather: wearing as little as possible to maximize evaporative cooling directly from the skin and covering up with light-colored clothing to minimize radiant heating on your skin.

Many runners opt to run shirtless when temperatures rise. While this can increase evaporative cooling, it also exposes your skin to the direct rays of the sun and heats it up more than if it were covered. Wearing sunscreen, such as Zealios Sun Barrier SPF 45 Sunscreen, on exposed skin is not only important for skin health, but it can also block the sun’s rays and help keep skin cooler while still allowing sweat to cool your skin effectively.

The other option is to cover skin with light-colored, lightweight clothing. This clothing can reflect the sun’s rays away from your body. Loose-fitting clothing can be highly breathable and provide a high level of cooling if you dunk it in water during a run. If wearing a long-sleeve shirt seems incredibly hot and restrictive, a short-sleeve shirt can also provide a good level of protection and sun-ray reflection. The rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s and rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Women’s are highly breathable and can help keep your torso cool.

Friction, Chafing, and Blisters in the Heat

Chafing and blisters are a direct result of friction and heat. Hot-weather running can speed up skin irritation significantly, and the best running gear for hot weather minimizes hot spots and the potential for chafing. Using some sort of lubrication on hot spots throughout your body can help reduce friction on your skin and help alleviate the problem. Having properly fitting socks made of low-friction materials is also important. The material of the Drymax Extra Protection Hawks Hot Weather ¼ Crew Socks minimizes friction and can prevent the formation of blisters while running in the heat.

Hydration Considerations

There are many different approaches to hydration while running in hot weather, and messing it up, whether by drinking too little water or too much, can lead to anything from a little bit of nausea and dehydration to hyponatremia and death. A properly hydrated body has a certain balance of sodium and other important blood components, and disrupting this balance too much can wreak havoc.

The most straightforward approach to hydration is drinking to thirst, where you drink when you’re thirsty and stop when you’re not. This approach works for running in the heat or cold and for sitting at your work desk during the day while thinking about running. The basic idea is that your body will let you know if it needs water by making you thirsty. Drinking too much water can lead to hyponatremia, a situation where you don’t have a high enough concentration of sodium in your blood. Symptoms of hyponatremia include nausea, headache, and confusion.

Different runners have different hydration strategies while they’re out on a run. Some prefer to take small sips of water regularly, while others will drink larger amounts of water at infrequent intervals. Both strategies are functional, and sometimes your individual situation will dictate when and how you drink during a run. If you’re out for a multi-hour run, you can carry the water you need in a hydration pack like the Patagonia Slope Runner Vest.

Race Strategies for Hot Weather

Starting fast when it’s hot out is a good way to overheat your body quickly. It’s much easier to keep a body cool in the first place than to try to cool it down after it’s overheated. Staying hydrated is important, and you’ll want to take every opportunity possible to get your clothes and skin wet in order to cool down your core body temperature. Getting ice to put in your hat or a neck gaiter, like the Buff CoolNet UV Half Neckwear, can provide extra cooling after leaving an aid station.

Since your body is sending extra blood to your skin for cooling while running in hot weather, digestion is extra difficult. Drinking your calories instead of eating them can help take the load off of your digestion system and prevent nausea.

During an ultra that spans a day and goes into the night, it’s often advantageous to meter your efforts in the heat of the day and then increase your pace as the temperature drops in the evening and night. Your body will be able to push harder when it’s cooler out.



Why Trust Us

We at iRunFar don’t stay home when outside temperatures rise. Many members of our testing team are based in locations where summer temperatures can get into the triple digits. We’ve spent decades experimenting with different hot-weather running setups and tested them out in the harshest and hottest ultras, such as the Marathon de Sables in Morocco. We’ve tested gear options extensively so that we can provide the best recommendations for running in a variety of hot weather conditions ranging from hot and dry to muggy and wet. This guide was created for you by our team of experienced trail runners, ultrarunners, and road runners. Our team wore everything from long-sleeve shirts for sun protection to tank tops and bucket hats to technical running hats and shorts of every length. They also used neck gaiters, various types of sunscreen, and a huge variety of sunglasses to keep themselves protected from the sun so that we could offer our recommendations for the best running gear for hot weather.

Frequently Asked Questions about Running in Hot Weather

Is it dangerous to run in the heat?

Running in the heat can be dangerous, ultimately leading to death if things really go south, but it can also be done safely. If you’re new to running in the heat, it’s a good idea to brush up on the basics of how to run smart in hot weather. Heat will stress the cooling systems of your body and force it to route more blood to the skin for increased cooling. This results in less blood going to the muscles, increased heart rate, and possible gastrointestinal distress, especially if you’re trying to eat while running. Not taking the proper precautions in the heat can lead to heat exhaustion and, eventually, heat stroke, which can be deadly. Having the right gear, from a rabbit 360 Visor on your head to Drymax Extra Protection Hawks Hot Weather ¼ Crew Socks on your feet, to help keep you cool, protected from the sun, and chafe-free can go a long way toward keeping you safe and comfortable as temperatures rise.

If you’re experiencing a lack of appetite, lightheadedness, or excess sweating, you might be approaching heat exhaustion and need to dial back your effort and find a way to cool your body down. Heat exhaustion can quickly develop into heat stroke, which is characterized by confusion, dizziness, and disorientation. You can read more about how to deal with heat-related illnesses so that you know what to do if something has gone wrong.

Do I need to wear a hat when running in the heat?

Wearing a hat or a visor, such as the Patagonia Duckbill Trucker or rabbit 360 Visor, when running can shade your face from the sun. This not only keeps your skin from heating up, but it can also help protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Hats are great for dunking in water while you’re running, whether in a mountain stream or a water cooler at an aid station, and can provide ongoing cooling as you keep running. Visors provide many of the same advantages as a hat but are more breathable, but they also offer less protection for the top of your head, something to consider if you don’t have hair to cover the top of your head.

Are there advantages to running without a shirt?

The key to staying as cool as possible is to minimize the heating of your skin by the sun while maximizing evaporative cooling. Not wearing a shirt can greatly increase evaporative cooling at the expense of exposing your skin to the sun. Clothing can trap heat next to your skin as well and increase your skin’s temperature. Wearing a layer of sunscreen, like Zealios Sun Barrier SPF 45 Sunscreen, is important if you’re going to run shirtless, as it both protects your skin from harmful sun rays and can provide a little bit of cooling by reflecting the sun’s rays.

What’s the best clothing material for running when it’s hot out?

In most cases, you’ll want to wear clothing made from synthetic materials that are breathable and wicking to keep from getting uncomfortably sweaty. Our testers found the perforated material of the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s and rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Women’s to be great at keeping them cool. Wool is also great for wicking, and modern merino wool garments can be incredibly thin and lightweight. Many runners swear by wool both for cold and warm weather due to its moisture-management properties. It also won’t stink after a run like many synthetic materials.

Some runners will choose to wear cotton during hot runs when there is ample water available to douse clothes. The cotton fibers hold on to the water, something that is generally frowned upon while running, but this can be a beneficial property if you want the clothing you’re wearing to stay wet for as long as possible.

Is wearing less clothing better when it’s hot out?

There are several components to keeping your body cool and wearing minimal clothing can increase the evaporative cooling of your skin. Many runners look forward to temperatures getting warm enough that they can strip down to the bare minimum of clothing. However, not having a shirt exposes your skin to the direct rays of the sun and a higher level of heat. Wearing a light-colored shirt, long or short sleeve, can reflect the sun’s rays and keep your skin temperature lower. Many runners find long-sleeve shirts too hot, especially for harder efforts where they’re producing a lot of excess heat, but even a short-sleeve shirt, like the rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Men’s and rabbit EZ Tee Perf SS – Women’s, can provide a good amount of protection.

How much water do I need to drink when running in the heat?

The human body is more than half water, and keeping the right balance of liquid and nutrients is important. While many runners realize the dangers of being dehydrated, they also need to be aware of hyponatremia, a situation where they’ve drank too much water and offset the sodium balance in their blood.

The current community consensus is to drink when you’re thirsty and to stop drinking when you’re not thirsty anymore. The maximum amount of water most stomachs can process in an hour is a liter, so drinking more than that can lead to sloshing and stomach distress.

If it’s hot out, it’s a good idea to carry some water, even if you’re not planning on being out for long. Carrying a lot of water on hot-weather runs where you don’t have a place to refill bottles can be cumbersome, but a pack like the Patagonia Slope Runner Vest can make it easier and more comfortable.

Should I prehydrate before I run in the heat?

It’s nearly impossible to replace all the water that your body loses through sweat and respiration during a hot-weather run. Because of this, it’s important to go into runs well-hydrated. The drink-to-thirst principle also pertains to day-to-day life and can be a good guide to drinking water. If your urine is a light yellow color, it’s a good indicator that you’re well-hydrated and ready to go run in hot weather. It’s generally not a good idea to drink a lot of water right before a hot run as it can sit in your stomach and make you uncomfortable. Carrying a hydration pack such as the Patagonia Slope Runner Vest can keep you drinking so that you maximize your hydration while running in hot weather.

Can I acclimate to running in hot weather?

While many runners just throw their hands up and claim that they just don’t do well in the heat, there are steps you can take to help your body operate efficiently in the heat. While proper heat acclimation can take a long time, studies have shown that a few hot-weather workouts can help your body make physiological adaptations to stay cooler in the heat. You can read more about the science of heat adaptation and adjust your training accordingly. If you’re not acclimated, you can still take small steps to stay cool that will make a big difference. Wearing a wet Buff CoolNet UV Half Neckwear on your neck can cool your body more than expected due to the proximity of blood vessels to the skin in the area.

Call for Comments

Calling all runners who venture out into hot weather. Given your expertise, what hacks do you recommend for others running in hot and humid conditions?

How do you adapt your training during times when the heat is extreme and unsafe?

What is your favorite clothing and gear to use in the summer?

