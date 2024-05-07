Best Sun Shirts for Running of 2024

By the inherent nature of running, we tend to spend a lot of time outside in the sun, which can result in a lot of UV exposure for our skin. While slathering on sunscreen multiple times a day can help mitigate sun damage, wearing a sun shirt for running is also an excellent choice. A crossover outdoor garment from fishing and other lower-aerobic activities, modern long-sleeved, hooded sun shirts are now light enough to wear during runs on all but the hottest days, and they provide ample coverage for your neck, arms, ears, and head.

Protecting your skin from the sun is vital in preventing sunburns, lowering the risk of developing skin cancer, and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. To help you find the best sun shirt for running, we researched over 30 options, ranging from shirts specifically made for running to those marketed toward thru-hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Our main tester took the sun shirts to New Zealand for the summer to test in one of the highest UV environments available. We rated the shirts based on their sun-protective properties, fit, hood shape, size, material breathability, and unique features.

After hundreds of miles of wearing sun shirts while rambling through New Zealand and the American Southwest, we chose the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve as our favorite due to its light weight, big hood, and nice thumbholes. We turned to the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie when things really got hot. We also wanted to give a nod to the thru-hiker take-on sun shirts — the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve — which also works well for runners who want a bit of flair and some fun features.

For more background information about the best sun shirts for running, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions below the picks.

Best Sun Shirts for Running

Best Overall Sun Shirt for Running: Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve ($78)

Pros:

Lightweight

Deep hood

Good thumb holes

Cons:

Gets stinky after multiple uses

When looking for a long-sleeve shirt that is lightweight enough to wear on hot days and provides ample sun protection, we couldn’t find anything better than the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve. With a UPF 50 rating, meaning it only allows two percent of sun rays through, you can trust it to protect your skin. We were impressed with just how lightweight the polyester and Spandex blend was. Compared to all of the other sun shirts tested, the stretchy material felt coolest to the touch whenever we put it on.

Janji has earned a reputation for creating well-fitting clothing — and this sun shirt is no exception. The sleeves are long, and the thumbholes are placed high enough that the shirt can provide ample coverage on the back and front of the hands when needed. The hood is deep and big enough to wear over a hat. While there isn’t a hole for a ponytail, our ponytail-wearing testers had no issue fitting the hood over their hair and the front of a hat. The looser fit is ideal for maintaining air circulation and staying cool on hot days. It also allows for a full range of motion, even with thumbs in the sleeves and the hood over a hat. The seams are off the shoulders to minimize the chance of chafing while wearing a pack.

Janji is known for being an environmentally friendly company. They donate two percent of their profits to clean water projects worldwide and use recycled materials whenever possible, including for this shirt. The company also backs all of its clothing with a five-year guarantee, so you can trust it to last.

Our only complaint about this shirt is that it does get a bit smelly after multiple uses.

Materials: 84% recycled polyester, 14% Spandex | UPF Rating: 50 | Weight: 5.8 ounces (men’s)

Shop the Men's Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long SleeveShop the Women's Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve

Best Overall Sun Shirt for Running — Runner-Up: Arc’teryx Taema Hoody ($90)

Pros:

Lightweight and cool

Durable

Cons:

Material not stretchy

Baggy fit

Our tester for the Arc’teryx Taema Hoody took it out on several shorter runs before selecting it for a three-day, off-trail fastpack through the Utah desert. While nearly everything else she was wearing on that trip ended with significant damage after more than 40 miles of travel that included significant stretches of schwacking through pointy and pricky high-desert brush, this sun shirt only had one small hole — which our tester deemed nothing short of miraculous given the number of times she got caught up on branches and scooted over and around rough rocks. She also noted that the shirt didn’t pick up any odor after three days of wear in hot temperatures.

The brand’s Phasic LT material is UPF 50+ rated and treated with a Durable Anti-Odor (DAO) finish. It also has a Durable Water-Repellant (DWR) finish, so it doesn’t soak through at the first sign of moisture. It is made entirely of polyester, with 80% of the material from recycled sources. The stitching is off the shoulder to minimize chafing under a pack, and the overall fit of the shirt is fairly baggy compared to others. The material also isn’t as stretchy as other shirts in this guide. Our main tester liked the fit of it, but the lack of stretch may make it less accommodating for different body types.

The hood is big and fits well over a hat and ponytail, and we could also fit it over a bike helmet. The material comes up high to the chin, making it easy to bury the bottom half of your face in the shirt if you want to get it out of the sun. It provided good coverage for the front of our neck.

The thumbholes aren’t the best; they’re just small strips of elastic sewn to the end of the sleeves. While they keep the sleeves in place, they don’t add extra material over the back of the hands to provide sun protection. Note: The men’s version of this hoodie is the Cormac.

Materials: 80% recycled polyester, 20% polyester | UPF Rating: 50 | Weight: 4.9 ounces (women’s)

Shop the Men's Arc'teryx Cormac HoodieShop the Women's Arc'teryx Taema Hoody

Best Wool Sun Shirt for Running: Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie ($85)

Pros:

Lightweight

Nice cut

Cons:

Fabric prone to snagging

Rougher-feeling fabric

Our tester took the Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie on a multi-month summer trip to New Zealand, where the UV index is higher than nearly anywhere else in the world. What is most notable, besides the fact that the shirt provided plenty of protection against the New Zealand sun, is that she chose to wear it whenever she was back in civilization and needed to look closer to civilized than “just returned from the backcountry.”

Outdoor Vitals currently has two versions of this hoodie, one with merino wool blended with nylon and a newer one with merino wool blended with a polyester blend, which the brand claims will dry faster and retain its shape for longer. We tested the older nylon blend, and even after dozens of wears and well over a hundred miles in the New Zealand sun, we haven’t noticed any issues with the fabric becoming stretched out, faded, or saggy. The material has a unique texture and looks different from most other technical shirts. It’s rougher than synthetic options and seems to snag on stuff a little more easily. That said, after four months of heavy testing, our tester didn’t manage to put any significant holes in it.

Material made of wool is naturally more porous than other fabrics, and this shirt only has a UPF 36+ rating, which isn’t as high as some of the other shirts tested. It’s still in the range of a Very Good Rating by the Skin Cancer Society. If you’re really worried about sun exposure, you may want to consider a light layer of sunscreen under this shirt.

The merino wool in the material helps keep it odor-free and provides moisture-wicking and breathability. We turned to this shirt for our multi-day warmer-weather outings when we wanted to stay cool and not stink after just a few hours of sweating. Though it’s not as light as other options in this guide, it’s fine if you’re not performing highly strenuous efforts in the heat.

The hood isn’t as large as some other shirts in this guide, but the material has some stretch. We had no issues keeping the hood on over a ponytail and hat, though it was a bit tight. The hood wasn’t big enough to come down over the crown of a hat. The flatlock seams are off the shoulder, and we didn’t experience any issues with rubbing.

Sadly, this sun shirt doesn’t have thumbholes to hold it down over the hands, something that we consider essential in a shirt designed for sun protection.

Materials: Poly blend — 63% merino wool, 29% polyester, 8% nylon, Nylon blend — 58% merino wool, 42% nylon | UPF Rating: 36 | Weight: Not listed

Shop the Men's Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool HoodieShop the Women's Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie

Best Hot Weather Sun Shirt for Running: Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie ($75)

Pros:

Very lightweight and breathable

Good cut and fit

Cons:

Low UPF rating

When running in hot weather, when we wanted to wear long sleeves for sun protection, we turned to the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie. This incredibly lightweight material works on hot days, but the tradeoff is that it’s so thin that it isn’t as sun protective as thicker materials. The light colors of this shirt only have a UPF 15 rating, which is the lowest a garment can have to be considered sun protective. The darker colors of the shirt have a slightly higher UPF 20 rating. You might want to consider wearing some sunscreen under this shirt to maximize sun protection, but you’ll have to be less concerned about sweating it off over time.

This synthetic shirt was reasonably odor-free. It features the brand’s ActiveFresh odor-control technology. We found the 100% recycled polyester material to breathe well, be stretchy, and be comfortable. Our tester liked the cut of the shirt and found that the hood stayed in place, even over a hat and ponytail.

Outdoor Research backs all of their clothing with a lifetime guarantee, so you can trust that this shirt will last. We didn’t worry about the smooth material snagging on trailside brush as much as some of the other shirts we tested, and even after well over a hundred miles of wear, with much of it during off-trail brushy travel, we haven’t noticed any damage.

The thumb holes are just large slits in the cuff of the shirt. They hold the sleeves in place but don’t pull sleeve material up over the hands for added sun protection.

Material: 100% recycled polyester | UPF Rating: 15 | Weight: 4 ounces (men’s)

Shop the Men's Outdoor Research Echo HoodieShop the Women's Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie

Most Unique Design of a Sun Shirt for Running: Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve ($95)

Pros:

Fun materials

The button-down design allows for venting

Cons:

Slightly heavier

There’s a significant overlap between runners and thru-hikers, and we think the running community is missing out by not knowing about the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve — an increasingly popular shirt among the thru-hiking crowd who value durability above all else. While there are a lot of things that make this sun shirt unique, we love the fun material designs the most. Plus, it has a good UPF 30 rating.

But this shirt doesn’t just look fun; it’s also a high performer. The button-down design differs from the rest of the shirts in this guide and allows for better temperature control. The material is stretchy enough to take the shirt on and off without unbuttoning the entire thing. Like many formal button-down shirts, this one has a collar that can keep the sun off your neck even if you don’t have the hood up.

The hood is big and comfortable and can be cinched down using two toggles on either side. This keeps it in place even in the windiest conditions. The hood also has a ponytail hole, a feature nearly all other sun shirts lack. The cuffs are buttoned and slit reasonably high up on the arm. This makes it easy to either have the sleeves buttoned and down or folded well up the forearms for additional heat regulation. Big thumbholes behind the cuffs keep the sleeves down over the hands so they stay protected from the sun. Two zippered pockets on the chest can hold small items, though anything too heavy tends to bounce around when running.

The shirt features a polyester and Spandex blend advertised as odor-resistant and antimicrobial. However, we found that it picked up odor more quickly than some other options.

Material: 86% polyester, 14% Spandex | UPF Rating: 30 | Weight: 7.5 ounces (men’s)

Shop the Men's Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long SleeveShop the Women's Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve

Most Unique Design for a Sun Shirt for Running — Runner-Up: Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody ($70)

Pros:

Lightweight

Stylish cut

Pocket

Cons:

Some might not like tighter fit

Some of the small details of the Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody set it apart from the rest. The first noticeable difference with this shirt is that the sleeves are significantly tighter than most other sun shirts we tested. They fit almost like sunsleeves. The cut of the rest of the shirt is very similar to others in this guide.

The fabric has a UPF 50+ rating, so you can be confident that you’re getting high sun protection from this shirt. A HeiQ odor-control technology incorporated into the fabric helps it resist odors more than other synthetics. We were able to wear this shirt multiple times without noticing a stink. The material is 88% polyester and 12% elastane, and we found it to be stretchy, soft, and comfortable.

The thumb holes pull the sleeves slightly over the back of the hands, though not as much as some other shirts. We found the holes quite comfortable due to the highly stretchy fabric. A big and deep hood stayed put, and the material didn’t come up too far on the front of our neck.

Unlike most other shirts we tested, this one has a small zip pocket on the bottom right side that was useful for stashing a car key or credit card. This shirt fits tight enough that small and light items don’t bounce around too badly, though we wouldn’t want to carry anything heavy. Mountain Hardwear also included a drawstring on the hem. This allows for some fit adjustability and is easily removable if you don’t like the look of a bow on the bottom of your shirt. For women, it’s a little bit annoying if trying to pee on the side of the trail. Though untested, we assume men would also find it fiddly.

Materials: 88% polyester, 12% elastane | UPF Rating: 50+ | Weight: 4.2 ounces (men’s)

Shop the Men's Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve HoodyShop the Women's Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody

Best Budget Sun Shirt: REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie ($50)

Pros:

Great value

Durable

Cons:

Heavier material

Boxy fit and weird women’s cut

The REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie was the first introduction our main tester had to sun shirts many years ago, and it’s a shirt she wore until it was no longer wearable. And then she bought a new one. This is an excellent option for those looking to save a little money and who are willing to tolerate a slightly heavier material to do so. Even though it’s a little heavier, this shirt was moisture-wicking and breathable enough to wear on hot days.

Made of 92% polyester and 8% Spandex, the material is stretchy and has a UPF 50+ rating, providing ample sun protection. The shirt has a loose cut that some might find a bit boxy. While the men’s version of the shirt has a straight hem, the women’s is strangely curved. We assumed this was better to accommodate the shape of women’s bodies and hips, but REI claims it provides additional protection from a pack if you’re backpacking. To our main female tester, it felt overdone, regardless of the reason for it.

The hood has plenty of space, and the sleeves are long enough to cover the hands when using the thumb holes. This is one of the few shirts that provide plenty of hand coverage.

While there isn’t anything particularly outstanding about this shirt, it does everything reasonably well and is an excellent value for its price.

Materials: 92% polyester and 8% Spandex | UPF Rating: 50+ | Weight: 8.8 ounces (men’s)

Shop the Men's REI Co-op Sahara Shade HoodieShop the Women's REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie

Comparing the Best Sun Shirts for Running

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose a Sun Shirt for Running

There are endless possibilities for long-sleeve shirts to run in, but a few key considerations set the best sun shirts for running apart from the rest.

UPF Protection

Since the goal of a sun shirt is to protect the skin from the sun, it needs to keep rays from reaching through it. Clothing receives an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating, which indicates the percentage of the sun’s rays, both UVA and UVB, that will penetrate the material. For example, a UPF 50 shirt, like the Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody, will allow 1/50th, or two percent, of the rays through. The higher the UPF factor of the material, the more protective a piece of clothing will be. To receive the Seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation, a shirt must be rated at least UPF 30. Clothing with a UPF under 15 isn’t considered sun protective. As a reference, a thin cotton shirt will have a UPF rating of about five, allowing 20 percent of sun rays through.

Most of the shirts in this guide have a UPF rating above 30. Dark colors of the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie only have a UPF rating of 20, but is an incredibly lightweight shirt that can be worn on hot days. Even with a lower UPF rating, it still provides a lot of protection, only letting five percent of sun rays through.

Generally, materials with a tight weave or reflective material provide the highest level of UPF protection. Unfortunately, tighter weaves or heavier materials are also hotter, so it’s a tradeoff of comfort and protection when running in a sun shirt on a hot day.

Colors can also impact a piece of clothing’s UPF factor. Darker and brighter colors have higher UPF factors than lighter colors. Again, there is a tradeoff for runners as darker colors will absorb more heat on a hot day.

Material

Most sun shirts employ a polyester blend. The denser weave of this material provides ample sun protection, and when blended with Spandex or elastane, it is stretchy and comfortable. The downside to polyester is that it’s prone to picking up odor. Many polyester-blend shirts in this guide, like the Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody, are treated with odor control technology to prevent the dreaded stink.

Several wool-blend sun shirt options are also available, and our favorite was the Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie. This shirt features a merino wool and polyester or nylon blend, and we found it cool and light enough to wear on hot days. Wool is a more porous material than pure polyester, so it doesn’t provide the same sun protection as synthetic options, but it’s still significantly better than cotton or other materials.

Breathability and Moisture-Wicking

As with any piece of gear, if you’re not going to use it, it’s useless — and sun shirts are no exception. If you choose a shirt that’s too hot or not breathable enough, you won’t want to wear it in the sun. For this reason, we’ve included the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie as a very lightweight option, even though it has the lowest UPF rating of the bunch. It’s still much better than not wearing anything at all.

Sun shirt material is all about tradeoffs. A thicker weave will provide more sun protection, but it will also reduce the material’s breathability. Darker colors will also provide more sun protection at the expense of absorbing more heat.

All of the sun shirts included in this guide were made of breathable and wicking materials. Whether wearing the synthetic Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve or the wool-blend Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie, we never experienced the clammy, sweaty feeling associated with cotton or other poorly wicking materials.

Coverage

The more skin a shirt covers, the more it can protect you from the sun. For this reason, most sun shirts come with a hood that can cover the back and sometimes front of the neck and the ears. If you’re not wearing a hat underneath the hood, it can also potentially cover your forehead. We appreciated the high level of neck coverage provided by the Arc’teryx Taema Hoody, as it covered both the front and back of the neck when the hood was up. The collar on the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve kept the sun off our necks even when we didn’t have the hood up.

Most sun shirts have longer sleeves, allowing you to pull them over the tops of your hands to protect them from the sun. Conveniently placed thumbholes can keep the sleeves down without causing discomfort. The Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve had the best placement of thumb holes and longer sleeves that didn’t compromise our range of motion, even when using the thumb holes.

Fit

Most sun shirts have a looser fit to provide a high level of breathability and increased sun protection. The material of tighter fitting clothing will stretch more and allow more sun rays through, so it’s better to err on the side of getting a sun shirt that’s a little bit big than a little small. The Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody sleeves were the only tight-fitting bit of clothing we included in this guide. The shirt has a very high UPF 50+ rating, so even with the slight tightness, the shirt still provides a high level of protection.

With the exception of the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve, all of the shirts in this guide are pull-over-style hoodies. The button-down style of the Jolly Gear shirt allows for more flexibility with venting and temperature control.

Thumb Holes

While seemingly a small detail, the thumb holes of a sun shirt can be a make-or-break feature. Most people don’t think much about protecting the skin on the backs of their hands, but it’s an area that gets a lot of UV exposure in daily life and during runs. For many people, wrists and hands are sweaty areas of skin, making it harder to keep the area effectively covered in sunscreen. Having thumb holes that pull long sleeves down over the back of the hands can protect this bit of skin effectively.

We appreciated the thought that went into the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve thumb holes. They were placed high enough on the sleeve to cover the backs of the hands, and the material was stretchy and comfortable. Some other shirts in the guide, including the Arc’teryx Taema Hoody, only had small pieces of elastic as thumb holes, which functioned to keep the sleeves down but not over the hands. The Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie did slightly better with a slit in the cuff of the shirt.

Hoods

In our opinion, a sun shirt is nothing without a good hood that can protect the back of the neck, ears, and sides of the face. Our favorite sun shirts had big hoods that stayed in place when running. The Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve hood had a drawcord to cinch it down in high winds. It was also the only sun shirt with a ponytail hole on our list.

The testers for this guide were women who frequently ran with their hair in ponytails and hats on. All of the hoods in this guide easily fit over the setup, and many of them, including the Arc’teryx Taema Hoody, were big enough to fit over a bike helmet as well.

Why Trust Us

The iRunFar team has decades of running experience, much of it in the high-UV areas of the mountains of Colorado, Utah, and New Zealand. Most of the testing for this specific guide happened throughout a New Zealand summer on single- and multi-day trips around the South Island, mainly in Central Otago. For various reasons, the UV index in New Zealand frequently reaches 12 on a scale where ten is considered extreme. Kiwis take their sun protection seriously, and we deemed it the perfect place to take out over a dozen different sun shirts for testing. The backcountry of New Zealand also provided an ideal testing ground for the durability of the shirts, as matagouri and speargrass are always quick to draw blood and destroy clothing.

We rated the shirts based on their breathability in hot conditions, fit, comfort, and durability. We also considered the hood’s size and shape and the thumb holes’ location — two important features in any sun shirt.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sun Shirts for Running

What is a UPF rating?

All materials can receive an Ultraviolet Protection Factor rating, which measures the percentage of sun rays that can penetrate it. The higher the UPF rating, the more protection a material offers. A material must have a UPF rating of over 30 to receive a Seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation. A UPF rating of 15 to 29 is considered good, 30 to 49 is very good, and over 50 is excellent. You can calculate the percentage of rays a material will allow through by using its UPF rating. For example, a UPF-50-rated material will allow 1/50th of the rays through, or two percent. Even our lowest UPF-rated shirt, the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie, with a UPF 20 rating, only allows 1/20th of sun rays through, or five percent. A material needs at least a UPF rating of 15 to be considered sun protective.

A thin cotton shirt will have about a UPF 5 rating and let about 20 percent of rays through.

What UPF rating should I look for in a sun shirt?

Sun shirts are all about compromise. While in most hot conditions, it’s cooler to wear short sleeves, a good sun shirt can keep you comfortable enough and provide good sun protection. To maximize sun protection, look for a shirt with a UPF 50+ rating, like the Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody. On the other hand, if you’re running in hot conditions and want to stay as cool as possible, a shirt like the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie will do the trick while still providing a decent level of protection. Our favorite shirt, the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve, has a UPF 50 rating and was also made of very light material.

What’s the difference between UPF and SPF?

UPF is a rating used to measure the amount of sun that can make it through a material. The best sun shirts for running, including the Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long Sleeve Hoody, will have a UPF 50+ rating. A UPF rating takes into account the penetration of both UVA and UVB rays. Meanwhile, SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, measures the level of protection provided by sunscreen. Theoretically, if your skin would take 20 minutes to redden without protection, a sunscreen with an SPF 15 rating would extend that time by 15.

When is it too hot to wear a sun shirt?

The main drawback of sun shirts is that they can get hot, especially if you’re running with the hood up. The maximum temperature where you can get away with wearing a sun shirt is entirely a personal choice. While getting material wet can decrease sun protection, dunking a sun shirt in water is a great way to cool your upper body, including your arms. Choosing a lightweight sun shirt like the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve can extend the temperature range in which you can wear long sleeves and a hood.

Why are thumb holes important in a sun shirt?

One of the body’s most ignored pieces of skin is the back of the hands. Properly placed thumb holes in a shirt with longer-than-average sleeves will allow you to pull the sleeves down over the tops of your hands and keep them there with the thumb holes. They are also helpful for keeping sleeves from riding up if you’re running in cooler weather and wearing extra layers. Shirts like the Janji Sunchaser 50 Hooded Long Sleeve and the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve have great thumb holes, while the Outdoor Vitals Tern Ultralight Merino Wool Hoodie doesn’t have them at all.

Does a sun shirt need a hood?

Technically, a sun shirt doesn’t need a hood, but it significantly increases the level of protection that a shirt can provide. Hoods can cover the back of the neck and the ears, two areas prone to burns. It’s common to find skin cancer behind the ears because people frequently forget to apply sunscreen there. A good hood will fit over a hat or ponytail and stay in place even if the wind picks up. The Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve has a cinch cord for its hood, while the rest of the picks in this guide rely on friction to keep the hood in place.

Call for Comments