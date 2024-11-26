Best Half Marathon Shoes of 2024

At 13.1 miles, the half marathon sits nearly perfectly at the intersection of speed and endurance. Half marathoners must have a powerful engine to run for an hour or two and strong turnover or the ability to move their legs quickly and efficiently to generate speed. Unlike full marathons or ultras, half marathons don’t require as many training miles and allow quicker recovery. For these reasons, the half marathon is a fun, challenging race to train for.

And if you’re wondering about the best half marathon running shoes, you’ve come to the right place. There are plenty of factors to consider when buying a pair of shoes for your next half marathon — fit, comfort, the balance between cushion and responsiveness, support, and carbon plates — and this guide will walk you through all of them.

Our testers, an experienced team across the country, ran hundreds of miles in over a dozen shoes on a variety of surfaces during everything from speed workouts to long runs to races. We loved the Hoka Rocket X 2 for road half marathons because of its versatility and responsiveness. If you’re running a trail half, the propulsive carbon plate and unmatched stability of the Nike Ultrafly are hard to beat. And for those seeking the best value, our team loved the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4.

Finally, if you have questions about buying half marathon shoes or what any of the running shoe lingo means, check out our glossary, how to choose, and frequently asked questions sections below the reviews.

Best Half Marathon Shoes

Best Overall Half Marathon Shoe: Hoka Rocket X 2 ($250)

Pros:

Versatility and comfort

Responsive

Cons:

Not the top option for distances longer than half marathons

The Hoka Rocket X 2, the brand’s premier road-racing shoe, is bouncy, efficient, and responsive. In an increasing sea of carbon-plated shoes, this shoe stands out for its comfort, versatility, and responsiveness. Its upper, midsole, and outsole work together to provide a smooth ride and feel good at multiple speeds. However, we preferred it at faster paces, which is why we prefer it more for a half marathon shoe than a full marathon shoe.

The upper kept us locked in, and we appreciated that the shoe’s overall aesthetic wasn’t entirely supershoe. Not that we’d wear these shoes to a business meeting and expect them to come off as business casual, but compared to other options, they’re not bad. Hoka sandwiches the carbon plate between two pieces of PEBA foam, and the shoe has a MetaRocker design that we found kept us moving forward efficiently. Overall, it has some serious pop, and we recommend this shoe for the experienced half marathon racer going for a PR or trying to take their half marathon game to the next level.

This shoe — especially given its price — would be a waste for slower recovery runs, but it’s ideal if speed is your priority. For these reasons, the Hoka Rocket X 2 was our pick for the best racing shoe in our Best Road Running Shoes guide and the runner-up in our Best Marathon Shoes guide.

Claimed weight: 8.3 ounces (235 grams) | Stack height: 36 millimeters/31 millimeters heel/toe |Drop: 5 millimeters

Shop the Hoka Rocket X 2

Best Overall Half Marathon Shoe — Runner-Up: Saucony Endorphin Elite ($275)

Pros:

Holds up on runs longer than a half marathon

Cons:

Expensive

Less comfortable than other super shoes

The Saucony Endorphin Elite is Saucony’s top-of-the-line carbon-plated shoe. Like other super shoes, it’s designed for optimum energy return and speed and performs best at faster paces. Our testers liked it best when running under six-minute-mile pace and used the shoe extensively while training for multiple marathons. The slotted carbon plate felt bouncy, responsive, and smooth.

The brand uses its PWRRUN HG foam and a stack height of 39.5 millimeters at the heel and 31.5 millimeters at the toe, which is a lot for any shoe. Still, it provides a lot of cushion and never felt too high for our testers. In fact, we chose this shoe over others when we knew our runs would start to extend into the 20-mile range. The 8-millimeter drop will work for many runner types. Like other super shoes, it’s light at just 7.2 ounces, and we really felt like the shoe wanted to go fast.

Claimed weight: 7.2 ounces (204 grams) | Stack height: 39.5 millimeters/31.5 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 8 millimeters

Shop the Men's Saucony Endorphin EliteShop the Women's Saucony Endorphin Elite

Best Overall Half Marathon Trail Shoe: Nike Ultrafly ($260)

Pros:

Tremendous fit, comfort and stability

It has all of the hallmarks of super shoes

Can double as a road shoe

Cons:

Expensive

It was, of course, only a matter of time before super shoes entered the world of trail running and the Nike Ultrafly, to our testers, stood above all the offerings from other brands, even at shorter distances.

It’s fitting that Nike, which started the super shoe boom with its 2017 release of the Vaporfly for road running, also produced a top-of-the-line trail super shoe. The Ultrafly has all of the features of a road super shoe — the brand’s ZoomX Pebax foam midsole, an incredibly high stack height for a trail shoe, and a carbon plate for stellar propulsion and rebound — plus a Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole to provide traction on all types of terrain. The lugs are fairly minimal — but enough to grip on a variety of surfaces — so the shoe also runs quite well on roads and other hard surfaces. The midsole and outsole of the shoe flare slightly, providing increased stability.

Our primary tester found the shoe to be breathable, lightweight, and durable. The upper is fairly minimalist and subtle in its aesthetics.

Of course, the primary drawback of a shoe like this — and any super shoe — is the price. At $250, this shoe best suits the experienced trail runners hunting PRs and Golden Tickets.

Read our full review of the Nike Ultrafly to learn more about why we love this shoe so much.

Claimed weight: 10.6 ounces (300 grams) | Stack height: 38.5 millimeters/30 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 8.5 millimeters

Shop the Men's Nike UltraflyShop the Women's Nike Ultrafly

Best Overall Half Marathon Trail Shoe — Runner-Up: Hoka Tecton X 3 ($275)

Pros:

Dual-carbon plate system

A strong balance between cushion and responsiveness

Built-in gaiter

Cons:

Cost

Built-in gaiter

The Hoka Tecton X 3, a close sibling of the Tecton X 2.5 that sold out immediately when Hoka put it out at this year’s Western States 100, is the brand’s trail running super shoe. The Tecton X 3 has a high stack height of 40 millimeters for maximal cushion that doesn’t compromise responsiveness. A dual-carbon plate system in the midsole — with the new addition of winglets on the outside of the foot to provide even more stability — improves energy return and makes the shoe quite responsive, given the thickness of the midsole. The Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole provides top-of-the-line traction and has the brand’s Traction Lugs, the same ones used in the brand’s beloved Speedgoat line.

That said, the upper has received the most attention, with its built-in gaiter, which helps keep debris from entering the shoes. Some people love it, and some people hate it.

The Tecton X 3, like the Ultrafly, can be used for both ultramarathons and shorter efforts like the half — and is designed for experienced runners hunting for specific times. If you are new to running or aren’t aiming for a fast time, there are better, less expensive options on the market.

But these shoes are hard to beat for people who want to run a new PR in a trail half marathon.

Claimed weight: 10 ounces (284 grams) | Stack height: 40 millimeters/35 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 5 millimeters

Shop the Men's Hoka Tecton X 3Shop the Women's Hoka Tecton X 3

Best Value Half Marathon Shoe: New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 ($140)

Pros:

Versatile and lightweight

A more approachable cost and stack height

Cons:

No carbon plate

Not as cushioned as super shoes

The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 is one of the most versatile road shoes we’ve ever tested. It excels at long runs, easy runs, and tempos, making a great racing shoe for the half marathon. At 7.5 ounces, it’s just as lightweight as the top road-racing shoes. The 6-millimeter drop is an approachable level for a lot of people and the stack height, at 30 millimeters, is significantly lower than many other road shoes — ideal if you’re looking for something that’s a little closer to the ground. We found the FuelCell foam in the midsole to be bouncy without losing its stability, and the upper provided a locked-in feel.

We recommend this shoe as a training shoe for advanced/experienced half marathon runners and a training and racing shoe for the intermediate runner or anyone who wants to run fast but can’t stomach paying $250-plus for a racing shoe. For the cost, this is an outstanding shoe that can serve a variety of purposes, from training to racing.

As a testament to its versatility, the FuelCell Rebel v4 appears in three other guides: as the best marathon shoe for training and racing in our Best Marathon Shoes guide, as the best cushioned road shoe in our Best Running Shoes guide, and the best road running shoe for tempo runs in our Best Road Running Shoes guide.

Claimed weight: 7.5 ounces (212 grams) | Stack height:30 millimeters/24 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 6 millimeters

Shop the Men's New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4Shop the Women's New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4

Best Value Half Marathon Trail Shoe: Saucony Peregrine 14 ($140)

Pros:

Well-cushioned, good traction, versatile

Solid durability

Good value

Cons:

Not the lightest option

Low stack height compared to more cushioned shoes

The Saucony Peregrine 14 is a low-to-the-ground, versatile shoe with a 28-millimeter stack height and 5-millimeter lugs that grip well on many surfaces. While the previous version of this shoe suffered from durability issues, we haven’t seen any signs of the upper fraying after 100 miles of use. What sets the Peregrine apart, though, is its traction. It has fairly deep 5-millimeter lugs moving in various directions to provide traction on climbs and descents, especially in dry environments (though it holds up well in relatively slick conditions, too). The shoe is not the lightest on the market at 9.8 ounces (men’s size 9), but our tester found that you can still get some turnover in it, making it a great value shoe for a trail half marathon.

Our team picked the Peregrine 14 as the best trail running shoe in our Best Running Shoes guide. Our in-depth review of the Saucony Peregrine 14 provides more details.

Claimed weight: 9.8 ounces (278 grams) | Stack height: 28 millimeters/24 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 4 millimeters

Shop the Men's Saucony Peregrine 14Shop the Women's Saucony Peregrine 14

Best Half Marathon Shoe for Beginners: Nike Pegasus 41 ($155)

Pros:

Versatile and good value

A true classic shoe that can do everything you need

Cons:

Not as specialized for specific types running as others

The Nike Pegasus 41 is a classic shoe that has been around for four decades and is now super dialed. At $140, it’s an approachable price point for a highly versatile road shoe that can also handle gravel, crushed rock, dirt, and non-technical trails. This is a solid option for anyone looking for one shoe to do it all, from training to racing a half marathon.

The outsole has a classic Nike waffle-inspired pattern that provides a solid grip on many different types of surfaces. Nike places its responsive ReactX midsole foam and Air Zoom units in the heel, creating a solid, stable, and fun ride for a great everyday trainer. After 41 iterations of the shoe, Nike has figured out what works and only makes minor updates between editions. The engineered mesh upper is breathable and provides plenty of lockdown without feeling too tight.

For this timeless versatility, our team named the Pegasus the runner-up for the best overall road running shoe in the Best Road Running Shoes guide.

Claimed weight: 10.4 ounces (297 grams) | Stack height: 37 millimeters/27 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 10 millimeters

Shop the Men's Nike Pegasus 41Shop the Women's Nike Pegasus 41

Best Half Marathon Trail Shoe for Beginners: Brooks Cascadia 18 ($140)

Pros:

An approachable, versatile classic for a good value

A shoe that can do everything well

Cons:

Not as specialized for specific types running as others

The Brooks Cascadia 18 is a deservedly beloved shoe in the running community because it checks all of the major boxes of what you want in a trail shoe. It’s approachable, versatile, moderately cushioned, breathable, and sturdy. The Cascadia is a shoe designed for trails, gravel, roads, and everything in between. This is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a trail shoe that you can do it all with, from adventure runs to racing. While there are, of course, more specialized and expensive options, the Cascadia is a classic workhorse shoe.

The 8-millimeter drop and 33-millimeter stack height are fairly middle-of-the-road and will suit many runners quite well. The DNA Loft v2 midsole foam is responsive, soft, comfortable, and durable. After many miles of testing, we haven’t detected it packing out at all. The forked rock plate provides additional stability and protection.

For all of these reasons, our team picked it as the best trail shoe for beginners in the Best Trail Running Shoes guide. You can also read our full review of the Brooks Cascadia 18 for a more detailed look.

Claimed weight: 10.9 ounces (308 grams) | Stack height: 33 millimeters/25 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 8 millimeters

Shop the Men's Brooks Cascadia 18Shop the Women's Brooks Cascadia 18

Comparing the Best Half Marathon Shoes

Glossary for Half Marathon Shoes

Stack Height — The amount of shoe material between the foot and the ground, which is often an indicator of cushion level (i.e., the higher the stack height, the more cushioned the shoe).

— The amount of shoe material between the foot and the ground, which is often an indicator of cushion level (i.e., the higher the stack height, the more cushioned the shoe). Drop (or Heel-to-Toe Drop) — The difference between the stack height at the heel and stack height at the forefoot; also called “offset.”

— The difference between the stack height at the heel and stack height at the forefoot; also called “offset.” Outsole — The bottom of the shoe that makes contact with the ground.

— The bottom of the shoe that makes contact with the ground. Lugs — The rubber protrusions on the shoe’s outsole that help increase traction on non-paved surfaces and are found mostly in trail shoes.

— The rubber protrusions on the shoe’s outsole that help increase traction on non-paved surfaces and are found mostly in trail shoes. Upper — The top of the shoe, including everything above the sole.

— The top of the shoe, including everything above the sole. Midsole — The layer or layers of foam between the upper and outsole.

— The layer or layers of foam between the upper and outsole. Toebox — The front of the shoe that surrounds the ball of the foot and toes.

— The front of the shoe that surrounds the ball of the foot and toes. Super shoe — a specialized — and typically expensive — shoe that contains maximum cushion and offers propulsion with a carbon-fiber plate between layers of specialized foam in the midsole; while a normal running shoe absorbs impact, a super shoe compresses and rebounds like a spring.

How to Choose Half Marathon Shoes

Fit and Sizing

Of course, one of the primary considerations when buying a shoe is how it fits. Overall, all running shoes should feel snug but not constricting in all areas: the toebox, heel, and throughout the upper. A good rule is to have about the length of one thumbnail of space between the end of the shoe and your toes.

While you don’t want your feet swimming around in your shoe, especially one you’re racing in, you want space for your toes. Even a shoe like the Hoka Rocket X 2 should give you space to wiggle your toes.

We always recommend visiting a running shop to have your gait analyzed before buying shoes and trying them on for proper fit. Take a new pair of shoes for a lap around the shop, or get on a treadmill to ensure there aren’t any obvious hot spots or excessively tight or loose areas. Many running shoes feel good from the moment you put them on and don’t require a substantial “breaking in” period, but some shoes do soften up with some miles on them.

Price

As you can see from the reviews above, you could pay anywhere from $140 to $275 for shoes — a pretty wide gulf in prices. At the lower end of that range is where you’ll find every day non-specialized running shoes, like the Nike Pegasus 41 or Brooks Cascadia 18, for example. We’d recommend those types of shoes for any runner who wants one pair of reliable shoes that can handle a variety of terrains and running, and anyone new to running. It is not necessary to break the bank to become a faster runner. Still, these shoes will perform when you’re ready to line up for a race.

In the $250-plus range, you will find specialized super shoes, like the Hoka Rocket X 2 or Nike Ultrafly. These shoes are expensive because of their technology: maximum cushioning and propulsion from specialized foam and carbon-fiber plates. These shoes are for experienced runners who are trying to hunt for specific, fast times in the half marathon or other races.

Cushioning

Cushion levels are often a personal preference and differ depending on whether you’re racing on the road or on trail. At the road super shoe end of the spectrum, you will find shoes with incredible amounts of cushion, which they can provide because of their carbon plate. Running in them feels like you are running on a pillow. Their stack height is typically 35-plus millimeters and, in the case of the Hoka Tecton X 3, can get as high as 40 millimeters, meaning you are high off the ground when you wear them. The more approachable, versatile shoes like the Saucony Peregrine 14 or New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4, meanwhile, will have more moderate cushioning, allowing you to feel the ground more while still providing some level of cushion.

The foam density also matters. Soft foam will feel plush, like you’re running on a cloud, but too soft, and it can feel unresponsive or even mushy. A firmer foam, meanwhile, will feel more bouncy and responsive but less plush and stable. If you have room in the budget for multiple shoes, having a mix of shoes with different types of foam density in the midsole might be a good idea. Many people who race will have both a super shoe and traditional running shoe in their closets.

Support

Everyone’s running gait is different, and companies design with that in mind. Some runners might overpronate (foot moves significantly inward), supinate (foot moves significantly outward), or have a neutral gait (no significant pronation or supination).

If you overpronate, you might see some signs of wear on the inside sole near the ball of your feet or around your big toe. If you supinate, you might notice that wear on the outside edge of your shoe’s upper. The two main types of support shoes are neutral — designed for runners who don’t overpronate or significantly supinate — and stability, which have features to control overpronation and make the shoes more stable. If you are looking for recommendations on stability running shoes, check out our Best Stability Running Shoes guide.

Finally, some people might have wider feet and, therefore, opt for wider shoe options. All of the shoes in this guide — like the super shoe Saucony Endorphin Elite and entry-level trail shoe Brooks Cascadia 18 — are considered neutral.

Drop

Drop refers to the difference in stack height between the shoe’s heel and forefoot. A shoe with a high drop (10-plus millimeters) will have more cushioning in the heel than in the forefoot and encourage the heel to strike the ground first. Studies have shown that most runners are heel strikers, though this gait has also been associated with more injuries. Meanwhile, a shoe with minimal or zero drop will have more equal amounts of cushion at the heel and forefoot and encourage a midfoot strike. This puts additional pressure on your Achilles tendon and doesn’t work for all runners. It’s important not to confuse the drop with the cushion level. For example, the Hoka Tecton X 3 has a drop of 5 millimeters but is very well-cushioned, while the Nike Pegasus 41 has a drop of 10 millimeters but is more moderately cushioned.

Weight

If you’re looking for a fast racing shoe, the rule is pretty simple: the lighter, the better. Every ounce counts when you’re running fast. At 7.2 ounces, the Saucony Endorphin Elite is the lightest shoe on our list.

Lightweight shoes often compromise cushion or durability, so weight shouldn’t be your primary consideration if you’re looking for one shoe to do it all. A solid, versatile shoe like the Nike Pegasus 41 or Brooks Cascadia 18, even at 10-plus ounces, can last long.

Carbon Plate

One of the most dominant conversations in running centers on super shoes, which have a thin carbon-fiber plate sandwiched between layers of foam in the midsole. Instead of absorbing the impact from your foot like a traditional running shoe, a super shoe helps propel you forward like a spring. Studies have shown that this carbon-plated midsole, in addition to helping runners recover quickly after a run, can improve performance, particularly in races and workouts.

So should you buy a pair of super shoes for a half marathon? As always, it depends on several factors. The first is financial: Super shoes cost upward of $250, which is a significant investment, especially if you are just getting into running. The other major consideration is that super shoes are not effective everyday training shoes — using them as your everyday trainer can change your natural running gait and lead to injury — so you would have to have another pair of shoes for the bulk of your miles. Many experienced runners will have a pair of super shoes — like the Hoka Rocket X 2 or the Nike Ultrafly — for racing and workouts and a more traditional shoe for the bulk of their training miles.

The bottom line: If you are an experienced runner hunting for a specific, fast time and are willing to invest, a super shoe will help your performance. But if you are not, a traditional running shoe will serve you just fine.

Why You Should Trust Us

To create this guide, we began by compiling a list of nearly three dozen running shoes suited to the half marathon. After narrowing down the list, we sent our top picks to our testing team, composed of experienced runners who ran in these shoes for various purposes and on different terrains for several weeks, putting in hundreds of miles on them and providing real-time feedback on several factors including fit, cushion, feel, performance and durability, to name a few. We evaluated the results of all of this testing to make our top selections.

Frequently Asked Questions About Half Marathon Shoes

What are the best half marathon shoes?

Of course, the best half marathon shoe will be different from runner to runner. It depends on several factors, including experience level, goals, budget, and injury history. Overall, though, since the half marathon is at the crossroads of speed and endurance, you’ll want a pair of shoes light enough to move quickly but durable enough to last for some significant training miles.

If you are an experienced runner aiming for a personal best in the half marathon, buying a pair of super shoes — like the Hoka Rocket X 2 for the road or Nike Ultrafly for the trails — could be a worthy investment, provided that you also own another pair of shoes for everyday miles. If you are an experienced runner looking for a solid, versatile option that you could train and race in, we loved the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 for the road and the Saucony Peregrine 14 for trails. And if you are just getting into running and looking for one pair of reliable shoes to do it all, we found the Nike Pegasus 41 and Brooks Cascadia 18 to be perfect entry-level shoes for a variety of purposes, including training for and racing a half marathon. Finally, if you overpronate or supinate, you’ll likely need a pair of stability shoes (check out our guide on the best stability running shoes) to keep you healthy and running.

Should you buy new shoes for a half marathon?

If you already own a pair or two of reliable running shoes, buying a new pair specifically for a half marathon is unnecessary. The shoes you’ve used to train for a 5K, 10K, or marathon will more than likely meet your needs for half marathon training and racing, too — just make sure they are relatively lightweight, have your preferred level of cushion and support, and fit well. If you don’t currently have a pair of running shoes or need new ones, the shoes reviewed in this guide — like the Hoka Tecton X 3 for experienced trail runners or the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 for someone looking for a tremendous value in a road shoe — will all be solid choices for training or racing.

Lastly, remember that the industry recommendation is to replace shoes every 300 to 500 miles to help prevent injury from worn-out shoes.

Do I need racing shoes for the half marathon?

Most experienced runners will have at least two pairs of shoes: trainers and racers. Training shoes tend to be more durable and reliable to survive the bulk of miles throughout their preparation for the race, while racing shoes are usually lighter and bouncier, providing a zip on race day. If you’re looking for a pair of good racing shoes for the road, the Hoka Rocket X 2 or the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 would be worthy selections. For the trail, we loved the Nike Ultrafly and Saucony Peregrine 14 for racing.

That said, you don’t necessarily need a separate pair of shoes for races. Many runners will just have one pair of shoes for training and racing. If that’s you, make sure the shoes you choose are durable and versatile enough to run for a variety of purposes.

Expert Advice

For Anna Mae Flynn, a professional ultrarunner and coach in Colorado, responsiveness, comfort, and versatility are the most significant factors to consider when buying a pair of half marathon shoes.

“I think it’s important to have a versatile set of shoes to work with, ranging from high-performance to basic trainers that you’re rotating through,” Flynn said. “I think that high-performance trail shoes are evolving, and they’re evolving quickly.”

Flynn’s take on super shoes is, especially for road runners, that they are at least worth exploring because of their many benefits. “For all runners, it’s worth trying out,” she said.

For any shoe, though, Flynn recommended working “from the bottom up,” first determining what type of outsole you’d prefer, then midsole, and then upper. She said that deciding the best drop for shoes is the trickiest part of the process. “My advice would be going somewhere in the middle, like a 5-millimeter heel drop,” she said. She specifically mentioned the Hoka Tecton X 2, a close sibling of the Tecton X 3 reviewed in this guide, as a solid option for most runners.

