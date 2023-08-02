Best Running Shoes of 2023

As runners, there’s nothing more important than finding the best pair of running shoes for our feet. Shoes directly impact our experience on the roads and trails, our level of comfort, and therefore enjoyment, and they can play a significant role in the health of our feet and legs — helping us stay injury-free or recover from a setback. Running shoes can influence our mindset, making us feel infinitely light and fast during a workout or race or helping us stay relaxed during a long training run in the buildup to a marathon or ultra.

The good news is hundreds of running shoe models are available today, which means there’s something out there that can work for every type of runner and every runner’s goals. The challenge is navigating this vast landscape and finding the best pair of shoes for you! That’s where we can help. At iRunFar, our editors are constantly researching, evaluating, and comparing all of the running shoes on the market, and our team of shoe testers regularly test new and updated shoes for performance, durability, style, fit, and comfort. Over the years, we’ve dialed in the best running shoes for trails and roads and specialist shoes for specific conditions, like mud, or preferences like comfort or race day performance.

This guide is our one-stop shop for the best running shoes, whether you’re looking for a road shoe, a trail shoe, or something even more specific. From here, you can dive deeper into one of our category guides to see what else made our list of top picks. Below, we’ve included buying advice to help you choose and answers to your frequently asked questions. Take a look at our breakdown of common running shoe terminology, and finally, learn how we chose our top picks by looking at our testing methodology.



Best Running Shoes

Best Everyday Road Running Shoes

Best Cushioned Road Running Shoes

Best Stability Road Running Shoes

Best Trail Running Shoes

Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes

Best Lightweight Trail Running Shoes

Best Trail Running Shoes for Mud

Best Road Running Shoes

Road running shoes are ideal if most of your miles are on paved surfaces like roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, though many road-specific running shoes can also perform just fine on gravel and packed dirt. Road running shoes tend to be lightweight with a smooth rubber outsole and a knit or engineered mesh upper. Some have firm foam built into the midsole to provide stability. Below, we’ve split the road running category into shoes that are best for everyday training, cushioned shoes that provide maximum comfort over longer miles, and stability shoes to help support the feet of runners who overpronate.

Best Everyday Road Running Shoes

Pros:

Incredibly lightweight with a smooth ride

Cons:

Unknown durability

The best type of shoe is one that you can lace up and then forget about, and that’s precisely what we’ve experienced with the On Cloudsurfer. The shoe’s smooth ride is thanks to On’s CloudTec Phase midsole that squishes down at a forward angle, similar to falling domino pieces, as it absorbs the foot’s impact.

This versatile shoe feels plush and comfortable on an easy recovery run yet is plenty light and snappy when you decide to pick up the pace. It’s soft and bouncy, with adequate responsiveness and stability on pavement, gravel, and packed dirt. The shoe’s cushioned upper locks down the midfoot without putting pressure on the top of the instep. And even with all that cushion, this shoe remains incredibly lightweight.

One note, however. This shoe is new to the market, and our testers have yet to take it through an entire life cycle. We’re unsure how many miles this bouncy midsole will manage before it feels packed out.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 8.3 ounces (233 grams) | Drop: 10 millimeters

Pros:

Lightweight and snappy feeling

Responsive foam and soft upper

Cons:

May turn your easy runs into speed sessions

Less durable

The ultralight, bouncy, and breathable Topo Athletic Cyclone 2 is definitely on the speedier end of the spectrum for our everyday road running picks, but it makes a great everyday trainer for those who prefer a light and responsive experience. The shoe has a rocker profile, making it easy to pick up your cadence and speed with seemingly minimal effort.

That effortless experience is partly due to the shoe’s lightness and highly responsive Pebax midsole foam. Unfortunately, the very light materials used in this shoe don’t last quite as long, and the shoes wear out faster than other options in this guide. The reduced lifespan may be worth the lightweight feeling for some, especially since the shoe is reasonably priced. The upper is soft, smooth, and breathable, though getting a secure fit and heel lockdown may require fiddling with the laces to get it just right.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 6.7 ounces (190 grams) | Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros:

Bouncy, firm cushion

Wider toebox than expected

Cons:

Midsole lockdown can be difficult

The Salomon Phantasm transitions seamlessly between everyday training runs and speed workouts. With a lightweight foam midsole and smooth rocker profile, this is a shoe that our testers found to be comfortable and responsive out of the box. We did find that it takes a few tries to get the midfoot locked in securely, though. The platform is slightly roomier than what we typically see from Salomon, especially in the toebox, which makes this shoe a viable option for those who traditionally find shoes from the brand too narrow. The upper is a very breathable thin mesh, but we found it wrinkled and folded a bit when we tightened the laces for the first couple of outings. Luckily, the heel has a bit more structure and cushion, which helps lock the heel in securely. As the shoe broke in, our testers agreed that the fit improved.

While it has a lot of cushion underfoot, this shoe feels firm and bouncy, thanks to the brand’s Energy Blade technology. A TPU plate added to the midsole adds stiffness and rebound to the midfoot and forefoot. Our testers found that this shoe’s balance of cushion and rebound made it one that they loved for medium-long runs, hill workouts, and longer speed intervals.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 8.4 ounces (239 grams) | Drop: 9 millimeters

Best Cushioned Road Running Shoes

Pros:

The cushion is plush without feeling mushy

‘Goldilocks’ in stack height, offset, and fit

Cons:

The arch cuts in on some foot shapes and feels too intense, and the toebox isn’t wide enough for some

The Hoka Clifton 9 offers a plush ride that works well for every day running on pavement, gravel, or any hard-packed surface. This shoe has had longstanding popularity in the road running category for good reason, and this newest update was released earlier this year. It’s a shoe that balances a soft, comfortable cushion underfoot while still being firm enough to feel responsive when you pick up the pace for a round of intervals, a tempo workout, or even a marathon race. The fit of this shoe is very similar to the Hoka Speedgoat 5.

We found that the shoe hit the sweet spot with cushion and performance while still being comfortable and durable. While it’s not the lightest, it’s still reasonable, especially considering the amount of underfoot cushion. On that note, testers found that the shoe’s 32 millimeters of stack height was enough to keep their feet happy for a multi-hour long run without feeling too clunky. The upper on this shoe has been updated, and we found it to breathe well. This shoe is an excellent option for a wide variety of runners with different goals and running paces.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 8.9 ounces (253 grams) | Stack Height: 32/27 millimeters heel/toe (men’s), 29/24 millimeters heel/toe (women’s) | Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros:

Soft yet responsive cushion

Lightweight upper

Cons:

High price point

Lack of structure in upper

The Craft CTM Ultra 3 is another road running shoe with a great balance between cushion and responsiveness. This shoe has a plushy bounce that’s not too unstable, with a nice pop when you pick up the pace. The shoe’s geometry and profile provide a smooth transition from the strike through the toe-off, and our testers loved it for tempo runs. The outsole grips best on pavement, though our testers took it on gravel and packed dirt without problem. The toebox is roomy and comfortable.

The thin mesh upper provides a surprising amount of support and a secure fit, and the minimalist design breathes very well. The 40 millimeters of stack height (in the men’s shoe) is on the high end of the cushioned shoes we tested, but the shoe remains lightweight at just 9.6 ounces. With a 10-millimeter offset, this shoe is an excellent option for runners accustomed to a more traditional heel-to-toe drop with their other shoes.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 9.6 ounces (272 grams) | Stack Height: 40/30 millimeters heel/toe (men’s), 38/28 millimeters heel/toe (women’s) | Drop: 10 millimeters

Pros:

Plenty roomy

Lightweight and breathable upper

Cons:

It may be unstable for some

Expensive

The On Cloudmonster is our favorite shoe from this brand. It compares to the Hoka Clifton 9 in both stack height and heel-to-toe drop but is wider throughout the arch and the toebox, making it a good option for those with wider or higher-volume feet. It also feels firmer and springier underfoot than the Clifton.

While this shoe looks big, it feels less so on your feet. A smooth and breathable upper locks the foot down securely. The rocker profile enhances forward propulsion, and the shoe’s multi-directional CloudTec design, responsible for those funny-looking pods along the base, makes it adept at taking tight corners at speed. Smooth and light, it’s perfect for a good tempo run, and it’s also an excellent choice for short-interval hill repeats, allowing for a quick turnover on the up and providing extra cushion on the way back down.

The rocker of this shoe will probably appeal to those who wear shoes from Hoka or other brands with a rocker design. It may feel a bit unstable if you’re used to a shoe with a more traditional design.

Stack Height: 30/24 millimeters heel/toe | Drop: 6 millimeters

Best Stability Road Running Shoes

Pros:

High level of support

Comfortable and breathable upper

Cons:

Lack of pop

It feels stiff out of the box

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 provides a balance of cushion and support with a traditional shape and fit that works well for a variety of feet. The line of shoes has been a favorite among overpronating runners for over twenty years, and this new model is ideal for daily running. Whether you’re training for a marathon or logging miles for pure enjoyment, there’s a good chance this shoe will work for you.

Brooks’ GuideRails technology provides the shoe’s stability with two firm pieces of foam inside the shoe on each side of the heel that keep the foot from rolling too far toward the inside. The added foam helps stabilize the ride without overcorrecting a runner’s natural gait. While the shoe feels good out of the box, it gets even more comfortable as it breaks in. We found the cushion soft and the ride smooth, but it also lacks the springiness we like during speed workouts. That said, we highly recommend this shoe for anyone seeking great support and moderate cushion for everyday road running.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 10.6 ounces (301 grams) | Drop: 12 millimeters

Pros:

Similar fit and feel to the Clifton

Firm cushion, lightweight feel

Cons:

A little narrow

Potentially too intense for very low arches

The Hoka Arahi 6 is an incredibly lightweight shoe for its stability, support, and cushion. This shoe will feel familiar in both fit and cushion to the Hoka Clifton, the brand’s popular neutral road running shoes. But since it’s slightly firmer and stiffer, it’s an excellent choice for those who overpronate and need a little more support to have a healthy running gait.

Our testers found this shoe comfortable out of the box and loved its secure fit and roomy toebox. The stability comes from Hoka’s J-Frame technology, which places firm foam along the inside length of the shoe to cradle the heel and help guide the foot from an overpronating position into a more neutral stance. The foam is flexible enough to allow the shoe to bend throughout a step. The result is a stable and smooth ride that’s supportive without being overly stiff or structured.

Light and responsive enough to hold its own during speedwork, this shoe still has ample cushion and grips well on paved and gravel roads. Our testers found that if these shoes aren’t laced just right, they felt pretty intense against the arches. We solved the problem by adjusting the laces, but it could be more of an issue for runners with wider feet or very low arches.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 9.2 ounces (262 grams) | Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros:

Good balance of support and cushion

Comfortable out of the box

Cons:

Zero drop isn’t for everyone

Less responsive and snappy

Although zero-drop shoes won’t work for every runner, we can’t say enough good things about the Altra Paradigm 6. Our testers loved the luxurious cushioning and immediate comfort they experienced right out of the box. Altra designed this shoe with input from Kara Goucher, Altra athlete, and two-time Olympian, and it shows. It incorporates Altra’s GuideRail technology, which works similarly to other brands’ stability platforms. Firmer foam along the inside of the shoe helps steer an overpronating foot into a neutral position without changing your gait.

On the treadmill, gravel roads, and pavement, iRunFar shoe testers unanimously agreed that the Paradigm 6 is super comfortable out of the box. It provides adequate support and maintains more flexibility than other stability shoes in this guide. We loved the balance of plush cushion underfoot and the locked-in feeling around the heel. As with all shoes from the brand, the toebox is roomy and comfortable. While the shoe lacks the snappy responsiveness of others in this guide, testers found themselves reaching for this shoe again and again.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 10.3 ounces (293 grams) | Drop: 0 millimeters

Best Trail Running Shoes

Trail running shoes are characterized by a rugged outsole with deep lugs designed to grip various surfaces. Some trail shoes also have a built-in rock plate and toe guard to protect the forefoot from getting bruised by rough terrain. Uppers on trail shoes often have reinforcements or harder materials on high-wear areas, such as around the toes. Some shoe models are available with a waterproof upper. Today’s trail shoe category is broad and variable and is designed to balance durability, traction, and weight. We’ve separated the best trail shoes into four groupings: the best everyday trail running shoes that do everything well, the best lightweight trail running shoes, the best cushioned trail running shoes, and the best trail running shoes for mud.

Best Everyday Trail Running Shoes

Pros:

Exceptional traction

Perfect cushion

Cons:

It may be too much shoe for some

Less foot lockdown for narrower feet than in previous versions

Unsurprisingly, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 makes it to the top of our list of the best trail running shoes. The line of shoes was a hit when it launched, and it’s only gotten better through the years. With a breadth of well-cushioned trail shoes on the market, it continues to be the standout with its comfort and performance. The cushioning isn’t so over the top as to get in the way for many trail runners, and the outsole has generous lugs made from Vibram Megagrip, which yields strong traction in most conditions, including mud and snow.

The most significant upgrade to this shoe is losing a full half-ounce per shoe from the previous version. That might not sound like much, but it’ll make a difference regardless of the distance you’re running. The shoe feels relatively light and nimble for its size, which we felt added to its versatility. The most recent update includes a simple and smooth upper that’s more durable and reduces the chances of developing hotspots.

Read the full Hoka Speedgoat 5 review.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 10.0 ounces (284 grams) | Drop: 4 millimeters (but less relevant with so much midsole)

Pros:

Great all-around trail shoe

Reasonable price

Lightweight

Cons:

Loses traction on wet surfaces

With a decade of design behind it, the Saucony Peregrine 12 is the newest version of a well-loved and great everyday trail shoe. Throughout the line’s history, it’s migrated from a trail racing shoe to something more in line with a classic, everyday trail shoe. This new model moves back toward its racing roots by losing more than 1.5 ounces per shoe from the previous version. An upgrade to the sock liner adds a bit of bounce, while the relatively firm midsole keeps this shoe responsive. The outsole has decent lugs but lacks traction on wet rocks, roots, and bridges.

Overall, this shoe won’t wow you with bells and whistles. Still, it provides a great combination of traction, mild cushioning, sufficient underfoot protection, a breathable yet locked-down upper, and, now, even lighter weight. It is a great all-around trail shoe you can count on in any condition. It just performs, and we continue to love it.

There’s also a dedicated soft terrain model, the Peregrine ST, for those running in muddy or snowy terrain. You can check out our Saucony Peregrine 12 review and Saucony Peregrine 12 ST (Soft Terrain) review while we work on our full Saucony Peregrine 13 review.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 9.5 ounces (269 grams) | Drop: 4 millimeters

Pros:

A solid road-to-trail shoe for everyday use

Cons:

Not great in mud

The Brooks Cascadia 16 is the shoe we’d recommend to a runner we knew very little about. It’s also a shoe line that runners have been counting on for the better part of 20 years. Its geometry fits a wide variety of feet, and is an excellent middle-of-the-line shoe in many aspects. This makes it a good option for those who don’t have specific shoe preferences or are just getting into trail running. This line of shoes is an oldie but a goody, and with a history that goes back to the early 2000s, Brooks keeps its winning formula with this newest update.

This trail shoe performs well on various trail conditions while still being a smooth ride on pavement as a road-to-trail shoe. With an 8-millimeter heel-to-toe drop, this shoe is accessible for most runners outside of very high- or very low-drop enthusiasts.

With this new update, Brooks has increased its midsole height while moving away from its long-running Pivot Post system. The new midsole continues to provide the stable, moderately cushioned ride for which the shoe is known. In addition, the Ballistic Rock Shield offers plenty of protection on rocky terrain.

The upper offers simple performance and has a gusseted tongue and gaiter attachment points. Read our Brooks Cascadia 16 and Cascadia 16 GTX review.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 10.9 ounces (308 grams) | Drop: 8 millimeters

Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes

Pros:

High level of both cushion and durability

Cons:

Uninspiring midsole, poofy tongue

Our expectations were high with the release of the La Sportiva Akasha II, and we’re happy to report that it delivers. The first version of this shoe felt like a runaway hit. It was wider, more cushioned, and more comfortable over long distances than anything La Sportiva had previously produced, and runners loved it.

This new model finds success by not straying too far from the original. Like the first edition, the midsole is moderately responsive, but the shoe emphasizes protection and traction. While the midsole doesn’t necessarily make you want to run fast on long climbs or flat trails, it’s perfect for all-day romps in the mountains.

Though it is one of our favorites, the shoe excels in relatively specific terrain. Ideal for slogging up, down, and through rough terrain, with enough cushion and traction to make the journey enjoyable, this shoe doesn’t inspire us much on easy terrain or easy runs.

La Sportiva’s own FriXion XT 2.0 rubber is used on the outsole with a reverse direction lug pattern — the forefoot lug configuration helps to brake while the heel lug pattern incorporates La Sportiva’s Trail Rocker system, which helps push the foot through the gait cycle.

Longevity was a brilliant characteristic of the first Akasha, and the legacy continues with this second version. Our testers were used to getting four hundred miles of use out of the first version of the shoe, and we expect to see the same performance here. Read our full La Sportiva Akasha II review.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 11.5 ounces (325 grams) | Stack Height: 31 millimeters | Drop: 6 millimeters

Pros:

Exceptional upper

Cons:

Carbon plates make fast technical descents feel more unpredictable

The Hoka Tecton X 2 is an updated version of the brand’s first carbon-plated trail shoe. The original, the Hoka Tecton X, came out in 2022 and was immediately loved. With ProFlyX foam and two independent carbon plates in the midsole, this shoe provides a plush yet poppy ride without being too heavy. The price of this shoe is high, but we feel that its performance and comfort can justify the cost.

The Matryx upper is the most significant update that this shoe received. It provides a high level of support and a better lockdown than the previous version of the shoe. The material also dries quickly after it gets wet. Additionally, the more rigid upper and the cushioning closer to the ground provide higher control and confidence while descending than the previous version. Carbon-plated shoes can almost provide too much pop on technical terrain, and this one balances energy return and control well.

While other lightweight shoes will likely grind down your legs on any run beyond 20 miles, this cushioned yet lightweight shoe is still comfortable and forgiving over longer distances. The Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole provides excellent traction in various conditions. We hope this shoe continues raising the bar for what we can expect from carbon-plated trail running shoes in the future. Check out our Hoka Tecton X 2 review to learn more about this version of the shoe.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 9.1 ounces (258 grams) | Stack Height: 33 millimeters | Drop: 5 millimeters

Best Lightweight Trail Running Shoes

Pros:

Precise fit

Incredibly lightweight

Plush cushioning

Cons:

Traction is marginal on dusty surfaces

Weighing just over six ounces, the Salomon S/Lab Pulsar 2 floats in your hand and, except for the snugness, is virtually unnoticeable on your feet. As professional hiker Andrew Skurka likes to say, “There’s light, and then there’s stupid light,” and this shoe is just a couple of grams away from stupid light. It is the ultimate shoe for the gram-counting runner.

The newly updated shoe maintains the same weight as its predecessor but is now buttery smooth and pliable when put on and is much more competent at speed. The upper uses the same breathable and light material and, unfortunately, risks the same medial and lateral wear as the previous version, especially on abrasive trails. The shoe has Salomon’s most lightweight midsole, and it provides a propulsive ride. Our testers found that the rocker style almost forced them onto their toes, even at a standstill. The Energy Foam midsole makes the shoe feel plush, unlike many other shoes from the brand, and the Quicklace lacing system makes it easy to tighten down the uppers.

The shoe keeps its original 6-millimeter drop. It feels stable and less dynamic than the previous version, which we appreciated on technical and fast descents. With shallow lugs, there is enough traction to keep the rubber side down in tacky conditions, but the shoe struggles in mud and slides out on dry and dusty trails. But with incredible forward propulsion and a truly illogical-feeling weight, this shoe is truly a lightweight marvel.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 6.17 ounces (175 grams) | Stack Height: 24.5 millimeters | Drop: 6 millimeters

Pros:

Highly durable upper

Cons:

Unforgiving midsole

The newly updated Arc’teryx Norvan SL 3 keeps many of the features that led to us calling its predecessor, the Arc’teryx’s Norval SL 2, the best lightweight trail running shoe of 2021. Arc’teryx addresses several of the previous model’s issues in the newest update. The major update is in the ankle collar. While the older model lacked ankle stability and allowed a lot of debris to work its way into the shoe, the new ankle collar adds almost three-quarters of an inch more wrap-around protection. Our testers found the shoe much more stable than the previous version.

The new upper replaces the older version’s gusseted tongue with a single-sock construction using the abrasion-resistant Matryx Micro material. Where the previous version could be nearly folded in half, likely to make it more packable for multisport in the mountains, the new one has a much more traditional running structure and silhouette. The shoe maintains its multisport roots with a small loop inside the ankle that ensures you can still attach a carabiner to the shoes to lash them to your rock climbing harness or pack. Other than those changes, this shoe remains virtually unchanged.

Some may find the shoe capable of all-day running, while others find the midsole foam and general firmness too unforgiving. This shoe performs exquisitely on highly technical and abrasive trails like a specialized tool. It is also reasonably priced when compared to other similar shoes.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 6.4 ounces (181 grams) | Stack Height: 19 millimeters | Drop: 7 millimeters

Pros:

Environmentally-conscious construction

Cons:

Limited availability

The Nnormal Kjerag is a debut shoe from a brand-new company, and it harkens back to its founder’s Salomon days while directionally veering into new paths. It has an accommodating upper and forgiving foam in its EExpure midsole, providing a secure fit and comfortable ride. While it’s not a highly cushioned shoe, the foam is so forgiving that our testers could put in long miles comfortably. Interestingly, the shoe lacks an insole, using the foam to keep your foot in place instead. This results in less blister-causing friction or rubbing. The shoe doesn’t “take off” like other lightweight trail running shoes, but it’s a great, well-rounded option for longer distances.

Durability is possibly the key highlight of these shoes. Nnormal founder Kilian Jornet ran an entire race season in 2022 in a single pair. The brand has a strong environmental ethos permeating every aspect of the shoe. Better durability means a longer life cycle, materials made in Europe means fewer transport emissions, and several strategies for recycling Nnormal shoes, and even other brands’ shoes, mean you’re not just paying for an exceptionally lightweight race shoe but also placing a vote for environmental sustainability in the running shoe industry.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 7.8 ounces (220 grams) | Stack Height: 23.5 millimeters | Drop: 6 millimeters

Best Trail Running Shoes for Mud

Pros:

Upper dries quickly, near-minimalist shoe

Wider than most mud shoes

Cons:

Not great on hard pack trails

The Icebug Acceleritas8 RB9X is a nearly minimalist, mud-specific shoe with exceptional traction in wet and slippery conditions. It has a short stack height for outstanding stability, four millimeters of heel-to-toe drop, and deep lugs that almost look like tractor treads that will easily dig into muddy conditions. Its upper is constructed from thin, tightly woven, recycled polyester allowing quick drainage and drying. Redesigned with a wider toebox, this shoe fits snugly but not too snugly. Mud shoes generally tend to be narrow, but this one was wide enough to fit an array of feet. Although this shoe is narrower than many others in this guide, the upper is malleable enough that the narrowness doesn’t feel constricting.

One of our testers found these shoes to grip in slippery mud and dash confidently on dry trail. They also noted the uppers were dry after only about 10 minutes in the sun during a warm, high-desert run after being soaked during a full morning of rainfall.

If you run in minimalist footwear and want a mud-specific shoe to add to your quiver, this shoe will serve you well. Read more in our Icebug Acceleritas8 RB9X review.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 8.2 ounces (231 grams) | Drop: 4 millimeters | Lug Depth: 8 millimeters

Pros:

Aggressive outsole

Warm and durable upper

Cons:

Slow drying

The inov-8 X-Talon Ultra 260 V2 has everything you need from a mud shoe: a durable upper, minimal and firm midsole, and sticky outsole with massive lugs. The eight-millimeter lugs excelled in the mud, digging through sloppy conditions to find purchase. The spacing of the lugs allows them to clear mud quickly. These shoes are not meant for running on hard surfaces. One of our testers noted that running on dry trails “requires extreme focus on perfect landings and mechanics.” If your running environment is mostly dry with only the occasional mud patch, these shoes may not be for you. They are not comfortable for long miles on hard surfaces.

Because most of our testers live in places where mud appears only seasonally, we were able to try these shoes in all sorts of environments. One of our testers wore these shoes for “early-season high-country rambling, a combination of soft off-trail tundra jogging, crossing snowfields, including those with consequence, and scrambling on hard rock with exposure.” She felt incredibly confident wearing these shoes in all these conditions. She also said that power hiking uphill on hardpack was tolerable but that running back downhill was not ideal.

Like many mud shoes, the uppers are designed to be warm, not fast-drying. This shoe is made for people who run in wet, muddy, and cold conditions where there’s no chance that their feet will dry, regardless of the shoe they are wearing, until they get home and place them in front of a fireplace.

Actual Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 9.7 ounces (276 grams) | Drop: 8 millimeters | Lug Depth: 8 millimeters

Running Shoe Terminology

Heel-to-Toe Drop – Also called offset or drop, it is the height difference, measured in millimeters, between a shoe’s heel and forefoot. Example: A shoe with 35 millimeters of stack height under the heel and 25 millimeters under the forefoot has a 10-millimeter drop.

Midsole – A layer of foam that connects a shoe’s upper to the shoe’s outsole.

Upper – The top of the shoe, including the entirety of the shoe above the sole.

Outsole – This is the bottom-most layer of a shoe that contacts the ground. It’s generally a rubber or rubber-like compound.

Rock Plate – The rock plate is a layer of deformation-resistant material, whether a plastic sheet, carbon plate, or other, that sits between the outsole and the sock liner. The rock plate aims to protect the bottom of the foot from rocks, roots, and other trail debris. Rock plates vary in length and may cover the entire foot or just the forefoot.

Lugs – Lugs refer to material protrusions on the bottom of an outsole. While road running shoes often have minimal lugs, trail shoes generally have three- to six-millimeter-deep lugs. Some trail shoes designed specifically for muddy conditions can have lugs as deep as eight to 12 millimeters! Take a look at the inov-8 X-Talon Ultra 260 V2 and our best trail running shoes for mud guide for the luggiest of trail shoes.

Toebox – The toebox is the forward area of a shoe around your forefoot. Toeboxes tend to be narrower in shoes aimed at faster or more technical running, while many runners prefer roomier toeboxes as the length of their runs increases to multiple hours. For wider-than-usual toeboxes, check out shoe brands Altra and Topo Athletic.

Stack Height – Refers to the maximum amount of shoe material between the foot and the ground.

Arch Profile – Arch profile, or arch height, describes how much of your foot touches the ground when you stand. Knowing your arch profile can help you understand how your foot absorbs impact when you run, including pronation and supination, and what injuries are common to each arch type. You can determine your arch profile — and whether it’s low, medium, or high — by dipping your feet in water and standing on a piece of cardboard. Note that your arches may not be the same profile and can change over time.

Pronation – The natural inward collapse of the foot’s arch as it absorbs and distributes impact during running or walking.

Overpronation – When the arch’s inward collapse exceeds the normal range. This can lead to pain in the arches, ankles, Achilles tendons, shins, outer knee, and/or outer hip.

Supination – Also called underpronation, it is when the arch barely collapses, and the outside of the foot absorbs the impact during running or walking. Supination is often correlated with high arches and can be associated with plantar fasciitis and/or pain in the pelvis and lumbar spine.

How to Choose

Choosing between road and trail shoes

While in the end, shoes are shoes, and you can run on roads in trail shoes and trails on road shoes; several distinct differences between the styles of shoes make them uniquely good for what they’re designed for. Choosing the best running shoes for your unique and individual needs is important.

Road shoes, like the On Cloudsurfer, have smooth outsoles and are meant for pavement. They’re also generally lightweight and breathable. Trail shoes will have beefy lugs on the outsoles for gripping natural surfaces like rocks, mud, and dirt. Trail running shoes sometimes also have additional protective features like rock plates and extra protection at the toe box.

If you primarily run on the roads, trail shoes are probably overkill — they’ll feel too clunky or sticky. And if you take road shoes onto the trails, you’ll sacrifice grip and likely compromise the shoe’s durability. If you run on both roads and trails throughout the year, we recommend having at least one pair of road running shoes and a dedicated pair of trail shoes. There are several options of shoes, including the Brooks Cascadia 16, that will run comfortably on pavement while still being able to grip on trails.

Running volume

Running volume can play directly into how many running shoes you purchase each year and how many different running shoes you rotate through at a given time. If your primary activity is running and you do it consistently, you may cover anywhere from 1,200 to 2,500 or more miles per year. That mileage alone will easily take you through five to eight pairs of running shoes yearly. If that sounds like you, you’re probably committed enough to running that it’s worth keeping a few different styles of shoes on hand at a given time — perhaps a pair for the trails and one for the roads, and maybe some dedicated shoes for workouts and races or highly cushioned recovery run shoes. A shoe like the Nnormal Kjerag — designed to stand up to long miles — can help you decrease the frequency of buying new shoes.

On the other hand, if you’re running a couple of times per week or running to supplement another primary sport, like ski touring, cycling, or rock climbing, you don’t necessarily need a quiver of running shoes. Instead, choose a high-quality pair or two that fits well and will best suit your needs, whether you’re running on roads, trails, or both. Then, keep track of the miles you put on your shoes or monitor their wear so that you’re ready to replace them when they’ve become too packed or broken down.

Running speed

Running speed is relative, but how you like to feel when you run can influence the style of shoes that will provide the experience you’re seeking. The best running shoes will be the ones you love to put on. If you love to feel fast and light, regardless of your actual pace, opt for a shoe with a firmer cushion that will feel bouncy and responsive. If you prefer to run at a relaxed, easy pace and prioritize comfort above all else, choose shoes with more cushion and a softer, more plush midsole, even though you’ll lose responsiveness and ground feel. If you like to run fast and easy, as many of us do, go with a shoe like the On Cloudsurfer for roads or the Saucony Peregrine 12 for trails that balance comfort and rebound. Alternatively, keep a few different shoes in your rotation to pick the best shoe for the experience you want on a particular day.

Stability versus neutral running shoes

Neutral shoes allow the feet to move and flex naturally, while stability shoes guide the foot and help prevent overpronation. If possible, have an expert at a local running specialty store examine your gait before purchasing running shoes. Most people pronate some, but if you overpronate where your feet roll significantly inward after impact with the ground, you might consider a stability shoe. Stability shoes might also help if you’re prone to Achilles tendinitis, runner’s knee, or shin splints.

Another way to determine if you need stability shoes is to look at the wear pattern on the bottom of your current running shoes. If your shoes’ inward — or medial — side has more wear than the rest of your outsoles, you probably need stability shoes. Lastly, consider the height of your arches. It’s not always the case, but a general rule is those with low or flat arches will benefit more from stability shoes than those with medium or high arches.

Some of our favorite neutral road running shoes include the On Cloudsurfer, Craft Pro Endur Distance, and Hoka Clifton 9. Our favorite stability shoes include the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, Hoka Arahi 6, and Altra Paradigm 6. Learn more in our guide to the best stability road running shoes.

Fit

Running shoes should fit comfortably, not create hot spots, and keep your toes comfortable. For any running shoe, you want to measure the length of your foot in inches and then size up a half to full size. When you try a shoe on, you’ll want to have about a thumb’s width of space between the end of your longest toe and the end of the shoe. While there can be slight differences between brands, most are fairly standardized. A good fit will allow your toes to splay and wiggle some but keep your feet from sliding around inside the shoe.

You’ll also want to know the width of your foot. You don’t want any part of your foot hanging off the midsole. Many shoe brands — like Hoka, Brooks, and New Balance — offer standard and wide-width models of certain shoes to fit more foot sizes and styles. Getting the correct width is crucial to comfort and shoe longevity. Shoes like the Altra Paradigm 6 and the Topo Athletic Cyclone 2 are better for wider feet, while a shoe like the Icebug Acceleritas8 RB9X, which is designed specifically to perform well in mud, is much narrower.

Shape of toebox

Similar to shoe cushioning, the toebox shape and size is a matter of personal preference. Running shoe toeboxes are generally classified as narrow, medium, and wide. If you prefer a snug fit around your toes, you’ll want to opt for a narrow or medium-sized toebox. But if you like some wiggle or splay room for your toes, pick a shoe with a wide toebox. Wider toeboxes can help prevent blisters between your toes and help keep your toes happy as the miles ramp up.

In this guide, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 for the road and Saucony Peregrine 12 for the trail are examples of shoes with a fairly traditional toebox that’s not especially narrow or wide. Topo Athletic and Altra offer an array of road and trail running shoes, and these brands are known for making shoes with a particularly wide toebox that allows feet to relax and for toes to spread out comfortably.

Choosing heel-to-toe drop

The heel-to-toe drop is the difference in stack height of a shoe from the heel to the toe. Stack height is the distance between your foot and the ground, including the midsole and outsole. A typical heel-to-toe drop falls in the 6- to 10-millimeter range.

Choosing drop is a personal preference, though there are some things to consider. For example, if you’re a hard heel striker, a higher heel stack height and drop might feel better and help with a smoother transition from the heel to the front of your foot. On the other hand, a lower drop can help lengthen posterior muscles and tendons like the glutes and hamstrings and alleviate lower back tightness. That said, if you have had Achilles tendon issues or chronically tight calf muscles, a zero-drop shoe like the Altra Paradigm 6 probably isn’t best.

If you’re transitioning to a shoe with a different amount of drop than you’re used to, it’s important to change gradually by slowly cycling the shoe into rotation.

Running shoes and arch support

Every person’s feet and ankles move a little differently throughout the various parts of their gait. A foot’s arch will naturally collapse slightly throughout a stride for shock absorption. The entire foot and ankle roll inwards if an arch collapses too much and overpronates. People who overpronate often have issues with their ankles, Achilles tendons, shins, knees, and/or hips. If you overpronate, you’ll probably want to consider getting a stability shoe, such as the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 or the Hoka Arahi 6.

Some people have high arches that don’t collapse enough during their stride, and this is called underpronation or supination. Underpronation puts all of the impact on the outer part of the foot and can cause plantar fasciitis, pain in the pelvis, and issues with the lumbar spine.

The shape of your arch and how it moves throughout your stride determines the level of arch support you need in a shoe. Visiting a running store to have your gait analyzed is the best way to determine if you need extra arch support to stay injury-free and running comfortably.

Waterproof versus breathable

Some trail shoes, such as the Brooks Cascadia 16, are available in waterproof versions. In most cases, runners don’t need waterproof trail running shoes, and they cause more issues than they solve.

Waterproof shoes may keep your feet dry if moisture is on the ground, such as dew or shallow puddles. Likewise, a waterproof shoe can keep your feet dry if an inch or two of snow is on the ground. However, if it’s actually raining, water will run down your leg, into the shoe through the ankle collar, and stay in your shoe with nowhere to drain. In most situations, it’s better to have a breathable trail shoe, like the Hoka Speedgoat 5, which has a nice light upper that will drain and dry quickly.

That said, if you feel the need for waterproof trail shoes, many popular trail shoe models come in a waterproof version, including the Brooks Cascadia 16 GTX, Salomon Speedcross 6 Gore-Tex, and Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex.

Why You Should Trust Us

The iRunFar team includes road, trail, and ultrarunners with a collective 150-plus years of running experience. This guide is the culmination of extensive, ongoing research by iRunFar’s gear editors, year-round testing that involves putting hundreds of miles on dozens and dozens of running shoes, and input from iRunFar readers. We’ve tested endless shoes to provide options that allow you to choose the best running shoes for you.

Please note that product models are routinely discontinued in the running world, while new ones frequently come to market. At the same time, we here at iRunFar often use our top picks in our daily running … they’re our top picks, after all! Sometimes that continued use results in uncovering product failures. With all this — product discontinuations, product introductions, and product failures — in mind, we routinely update our buyer’s guides based on past and ongoing testing and research by our authors and editorial team. While these updates can appear to be us pushing the newest product, it’s anything but that. When we update any buyer’s guide, most products will likely remain the same. That matches our goal: to get you in the best gear you’ll be using for a long time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a road running shoe?

A road running shoe is designed to excel on smooth surfaces. They have smooth outsoles that generally lack the lugs and rock protection that trail running shoes provide. Road running shoes can come with a variety of cushion levels to accommodate different running needs. Some are designed to be lively and snappy for speed workouts, while others are comfortable enough to run endless miles on hard surfaces. Our favorite road shoes on the market include the On Cloudsurfer, Topo Athletic Cyclone 2, and the Salomon Phantasm.

What are the main differences between road running and trail shoes?

The most significant difference between road running and trail shoes is the outsoles. While the lugs and sticky rubber of trail shoe outsoles are designed to provide purchase on a wide variety of surfaces, including hardpack, loose rocks, mud, and more, road shoes tend to have very smooth outsoles. This allows them to be lighter than trail shoes and more comfortable to run on flat and smooth surfaces, namely pavement and dirt roads. The uppers of road shoes may also be less durable than trail shoes since they have to withstand much less abuse from rocks and other trailside debris. A shoe specifically designed for mud, like the Icebug Acceleritas8 RB9X or the inov-8 X-Talon Ultra 260 V2, has deep lugs that can make running on pavement or hard-packed trails uncomfortable.

Can I run on trails in road running shoes?

With their relatively smooth outsoles, road shoes don’t provide much grip on anything other than pavement, making them dangerous to take on trails. Slipping off of a trail can lead to injury, and while road shoes are lighter and you may be tempted to race in them, it’s generally not worth the risk. That being said, road shoes may be perfectly adequate and a good choice on gravel or hard-packed trails that aren’t too steep. This is especially true if you run on pavement to get to dirt trails. A shoe like the Brooks Cascadia 16 can perform well on pavement and dirt.

What are the best road running shoes for beginners?

If you’re new to running, you’ll want to visit your local specialty running shop to find the best running shoes for your needs. There, they’ll be able to measure your feet, discuss the different types of surfaces you want to run on, and analyze your gait. A running expert can assess your arch height and help you choose a shoe that suits your feet, running style, and goals.

If you don’t have a running shop in your area, several shoes will fit a wide range of runners. Starting with a fairly average shoe will let you learn about what you like and don’t like in shoes so that you can purchase your next pair with more information. If you’re looking for a shoe with fairly average measurements throughout and that will fit a variety of feet and running styles, consider the Brooks Cascadia 16.

What are the best road running shoes for speed?

Lighter and bouncier cushion is generally better for speed, especially over longer distances. If you’re looking for a road shoe for speedwork, something with a springy and lively feel like the Topo Athletic Cyclone 2, Salomon Phantasm, or On Cloudsurfer is a good place to start. Highly cushioned shoes like the Hoka Clifton 9 for roads or the Hoka Speedgoat 5 for trails aren’t great for speedwork as they tend to be less responsive.

How do I want running shoes to fit?

You want your running shoes to be snug yet comfortable, with enough space to wiggle your toes but not so much room that your feet move around. The most accurate way to get a well-fitting shoe is to go to a local running shop where they can not only measure the length of your feet but also consider their shape and width when selling you a shoe. Expert advice can make choosing the best running shoes for your needs much easier.

When you put the shoe on, you should be able to place the width of your thumb between the end of your toes and the end of the shoe. This will keep your toes from slamming into the front of your shoe when you run downhill. You should also be able to wiggle and fully extend your toes. Since many people have feet that are different sizes, you’ll want to try on both shoes in a pair to make sure that one isn’t too small.

You’ll also want to ensure that the edges of your feet don’t hang over the shoe’s midsole, as this can cause blisters and lead to the shoe uppers wearing out much more quickly. If you need wider shoes, choosing ones with a large toebox, like that of the Topo Athletic Cyclone 2, can help provide the front of your foot with extra space.

How long do running shoes last?

Most running shoes claim to have a range of 300 to 500 miles, whether designed for the road or the trail. The Nnormal Kjerag is supposed to last even longer — up to 700 miles — though this has yet to be widely tested since it’s fairly new. Depending on your mileage and whether you use one pair of shoes at a time or rotate a few pairs, this could be anywhere from three to six months.

The exact number of miles you get out of your shoes depends on multiple factors, including the shoe’s fit, your body size, how you run, and if you wear your shoes for activities other than running. If your shoes are too snug, you’ll likely punch holes in the upper sooner than if you have a well-fitting shoe that gives your foot room to relax.

How do you know when your shoes are done? If you’re not into tracking your miles, the shoe will let you know when it’s time for a fresh pair. Even if the upper is still in good shape, the outsole may start to look smooth and worn down. Aside from visual clues, including holes in the upper, the midsole foam will begin to feel flat, firmer, and packed out. The shoe will feel less comfortable, and your feet might feel tired, achy, or sore after your run. You also may be able to feel the ground more than you did when the shoes were brand new.

What are the benefits of trail running shoes?

Trail running shoes provide several benefits — primarily traction, protection, and durability. Trail shoes have deeper, more widely spaced outsole lugs that penetrate mud, snow, dirt, and gravel to grip the ground. In addition, a trail shoe’s lugs are often made of a slightly softer and stickier rubber that is less durable on pavement but grippier on rocks.

The extra protection of trail shoes applies to both the top and bottom of the foot. Often a trail shoe’s upper will have a thicker cap around the toes to offer protection when you inevitably kick a rock or root. Burlier trail shoes can have more extensive reinforcements and overlays for additional protection of the top of your foot. Our team ranked the Hoka Speedgoat 5, Saucony Peregrine 12, and Brooks Cascadia 16 as our favorites for trail running.

Is it okay to use trail running shoes on the road?

Yes, running with trail shoes on roads and sidewalks is fine. Some models are described as road-to-trail shoes designed to run well on both roads and trails.

On the other hand, trail shoes designed for softer terrain often have taller, more pronounced lugs and less midsole since there’s a presumption that the ground will provide some cushioning. On pavement, this combination can lead to discomfort during prolonged stretches. If you’re looking for an all-around shoe that can do it all, consider the Brooks Cascadia 16.

One word of caution is the outsoles of trail shoes are often made of a softer rubber than road shoes and can wear down more quickly on unforgiving pavement — especially if you have an uneven stride or drags on the ground.

What trail running shoes should I use to run in mud?

If you’ll hit an occasional short patch of mud on your run, wear whatever trail shoes you want. A shoe like the Hoka Speedgoat 5 can handle the occasional patch of mud just fine. If mud is a regular feature on a particular run, try to pick a pair of trail shoes with at least moderate lugs that are four to six millimeters deep.

Trail shoes with seven- to eight-millimeter-deep lugs, such as the inov-8 Mudclaw 300, work well in extremely muddy conditions but may not be ideal on hard-packed dirt. For a deeper look, see our best trail running shoes for mud guide.

Should I wear gaiters with trail running shoes?

Gaiters are fabric collars, often detachable, that cover the top of a shoe and the lower part of the leg to prevent debris from entering a shoe from around its tongue or ankle collar and through more porous areas of the shoe’s upper. Whether or not you wear gaiters when trail running depends on trail conditions and personal preference.

Many gaiters can be attached to nearly any pair of shoes, while some brands make gaiters that easily integrate with their own trail shoes. If you’re curious to learn more about running shoe gaiters, look at our best running gaiters guide.

What socks should I wear for running?

Having the right socks is nearly as important as having the right shoes. Socks come in various materials ranging from your standard cotton socks to wool ones to those made of highly technical fabric. You want socks that wick moisture away from your feet to keep them dry and blister free. Thin socks can help improve ground feel, while thicker socks with a bit of cushion can add comfort during long runs. Be sure to consider the thickness of socks you prefer when choosing the size of your shoes. Check out our guide to the best running socks to learn more. If you’re already wearing tighter and narrower shoes, like the inov-8 X-Talon Ultra 260 V2, for muddy conditions, you’ll want to err on the side of thinner socks.

Can I wear trail running shoes for hiking and walking?

Tons of people use trail running shoes for hiking, whether for an hour around the local park or a three-month thru-hike. Two great options include the Altra Lone Peak 7, which you can read about in our best trail running shoes guide, or the Brooks Cascadia 16, described among our best trail running shoes above. The Hoka Clifton 9 are also excellent shoes for all paces.

