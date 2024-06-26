Best Trail Running Shoe Brands of 2024

Wow! How far trail running shoes have come over the past few decades. From likely no more than one or two models in any geographic market in the early 1990s to a handful of options that all too often resembled hiking shoes in the early 2000s, and now more than 30 brands offering far more than 200 trail running shoe models at any given time. Truly, it’s a marvelous time to be a trail runner.

However, all that choice can be overwhelming, even paralyzing. With that in mind, we put our decades of experience with trail shoes and trail running brands to work in trying to simplify the trail running shoe landscape into something more manageable. Below, we provide a list of nine trail running shoe brands you can’t go wrong with, what makes each brand stand out, and what some of their key models are. For more detailed looks, see our trail running shoe reviews.

Location: Goleta, California

Popular Models: Speedgoat, Torrent, Stinson, Tecton X

What We Like: Quite possibly the plushest trail shoes on the market

What We Don’t: The higher stack heights of the most cushioned models can feel unstable on rough terrain

Born in the Alps, the Hoka form was first conceived as a removable “overshoe” meant for bombing down thousands of vertical meters in one go without beating up your body. Well, that concept evolved into the highly cushioned, rockered shoe design that’s made Hoka famous for more than a decade. While not the brand’s first trail model, the Hoka Speedgoat is most exemplary of the brand’s current trail shoe offerings with a thick, highly cushioned midsole built with a highly rockered design atop more than adequate lugging and an upper that locks your foot into place.

If you want to take max cushioning to the extreme, then the Stinson is for you. Plush doesn’t do the Stinson justice … and the brand’s description of the shoe as a “hovercraft” might just work. Yeah, there are 4mm lugs, a breathable upper, and a gusseted tongue, but you buy this shoe for a heaping dose of its midsole cush. Of course, not everyone wants a super cushioned ride, and that’s where a shoe like Hoka’s Torrent comes into play with more moderate cushioning in what’s still a distinctly Hoka and trail-worthy shoe.

With supershoes all the rage on the roads, Hoka was one of the first to offer a similar experience on the trails with its Tecton X line, which features plenty of cushion, rocker, and a carbon-plate in a trail-worthy offering.

For more on what’s going on at Hoka, check out our full reviews of the Hoka Mafate Speed 4, Hoka Speedgoat 6, Hoka Tecton X2, Hoka Torrent 3, and Hoka Zinal 2.

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

Popular Models: Pegasus Trail, Wildhorse, Kiger

What We Like: Nike isn’t just adding lugs to road shoes and calling them trail shoes

What We Don’t: Trail running seems like an afterthought for a brand that could bring more variety and innovation to the sport (though this may be changing)

In late 2013, global sports behemoth Nike reentered the trail running world with meaningful offerings of the Kiger and Wildhorse models, which are both quickly approaching their tenth iterations. The Kiger has always had a lower drop and been aimed for speedier running, while the Wildhorse has been the more generalist trail runner of the two models, with a higher drop and a more cushioned feel. The Pegasus Trail gives runners a great road-to-trail feel with the most generous heel-to-toe drop of all of Nike’s trail models and has become one of, if not the best all-around trail running option out there.

As you’d expect from a leader in the overall running space, all of Nike’s trail shoes provide superior fit and finish. They’ve got great midsole and outsole materials, incredibly comfortable uppers, and top-of-the-line construction. While not breaking the mold, Nike’s trail models also tend to include small elements that may or may not catch on across the industry with time.

For more on what’s going on at Nike, check out our full reviews of the Nike Pegasus Trail 5, Nike Ultrafly, and Nike Zegama 2.

Location: Annecy, France

Popular Models: Speedcross, S/Lab Ultra

What We Like: High-quality construction with a huge variety of models to hit nearly everyone’s needs

What We Don’t: Almost too many models to choose from

Salomon is the 800-pound … er, 400-kilogram gorilla in the trail shoe space. In the late 2000s, Salomon was already the dominant trail shoe brand in Europe but very much a secondary offering in the U.S., outside of its top-of-the-charts trail-shoes-for-hiking models. Well, a decade later, Salomon is at the front and center of trail running … wherever you are in the world. The brand has enough of the market to offer a dizzying array of models that fit nearly everyone’s needs, from the shortest and fastest trail racers to shoes that can easily tackle your next 200-mile race.

It’d be a fool’s errand to try and spell out even a majority of Salomon’s offerings, but here are a few highlights to give you a feel. To start, there’s the Speedcross, which, while not at all flashy, has been the hallmark of the brand’s trail running offerings for a decade and a half with the line’s luggy outsoles, well-structured uppers, and Speedlace lacing system. The fact that Salomon’s only on version six with the Speedcross after so many years is a testament to just how well the shoe works. The S/Lab Ultra line has simplified over the years, leading to a great shoe for that five-mile trail run out your backdoor or your next multi-day effort in the mountains. Salomon continues to offer an option for the fastest of trail running with the ultralight, highly rockered S/Lab Pulsar stirring things up at the racing end of the spectrum.

If there’s been one general issue with Salomon, it’s that some folks find their shoes run a bit long and narrow.

For more on what’s going on at Salomon, check out our full reviews of the Salomon Genesis, Salomon Glide Max TR, Salomon S/Lab Pulsar 2, Salomon S/Lab Ultra 3 v2, Salomon Sense Ride 5, and Salomon Speedcross 6.

Location: Italian Alps

Popular Models: Bushido, Jackal, Akasha

What We Like: Great sticky rubber and some precise fits

What We Don’t: The smaller, lower-volume fit of many models can make choosing a size challenging

For what feels like a niche brand, it’s amazing that La Sportiva offers truly standout products for a number of outdoor pursuits. What unites these pursuits are mountains with climbing shoes, alpinism boots, and ski mountaineering equipment that’s top-notch, along with some great trail running shoes. Not surprising, given the brand’s climbing heritage, La Sportiva offers many trail shoes with a precise fit and excellent rubber compounds for its trail shoe outsoles.

If you’re looking to try a pair of La Sportiva trail shoes, the moderate weight, cushion, and heel-to-toe drop of the Bushido is a great place to start. The Jackal would be a great option for ultra-distance trail runs, given it’s got one of the more generous fits in La Sportiva’s trail running line as well as generous cushioning. Another well-loved ultra-worthy model is the Akasha, that’s been glowingly described as a lace-up slipper.

For more on what’s going on at La Sportiva, check out our full reviews of the La Sportiva Akasha II, La Sportiva Blizzard GTX, La Sportiva Cyklon, La Sportiva Jackal II, and La Sportiva Jackal II BOA.

Location: Denver, Colorado

Popular Trail Models: Lone Peak, Olympus, Superior, Timp

What We Like: Roomy toeboxes and their commitment to zero-drop shoes

What We Don’t: Switching to zero- or low-drop shoes can be a “challenging” transition

Nike has its waffle iron origin story, while Altra has its toaster oven story in which its founders would remove running shoe outsoles, shave off the heel to remove all heel-to-toe drop, and then reattach the outsole in a toaster oven while working at a running shop near Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. While the brand officially launched with a road model, that launch was quickly followed by and the brand made its name with the original Lone Peak trail shoe, named after a peak in the Wasatch Mountains.

While the shoe’s materials and construction have improved since the model launched a decade ago, someone who hasn’t seen the Lone Peak since its launch would recognize the Lone Peak 8 nearly 10 iterations later. Indeed, Altra has stayed core to its roots, never deviating from its commitment to shoes with no or low drop from heel to toe and roomy, foot-shaped toeboxes across its line, with the biggest change in the company’s history occurring with the launch of multiple 4-millimeter drop models in 2024.

A favorite of trail runners and thru-hikers alike, the Lone Peak remains Altra’s flagship trail model, offering a moderate amount of cushioning that’s enough for most people to tackle their daily run or a 100 miler in burly mountains. The shoe also retains the moderate lugging, heel rudder, and gaiter attachments that have long been hallmarks of the Lone Peak.

Altra offers its Timp model for those who are looking for just a bit more cushion than the Lone Peak. The Timp offers a similar outsole to the Lone Peak except for removing the rudder. For those looking for the plushest of trail rides, there’s the Olympus, which offers maximal cushioning. The Olympus also has the most robust upper for a bit more structural stability than other Altra trail shoes. On the other side of the spectrum is the Altra Superior, the lightest and lowest of the Altra trail shoes.

Note that folks who are new to Altra or any low-drop shoes will want to very gradually increase their miles in these shoes or risk significant calf tightness and Achilles pain.

For more on what’s going on at Altra, check out our full reviews of the Altra Lone Peak 8, Altra Mont Blanc BOA, Altra Olympus 5, and Altra Outroad 2.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Popular Models: Cascadia, Catamount, Divide

What We Like: The brand offers both legacy and cutting-edge trail models

What We Don’t: The legacy models haven’t yet incorporated the materials and manufacturing of the 2020s

It’d be wrong to begin a discussion of Brooks trail shoes with anything other than the Cascadia, of which there’ve been more generations (18 by summer 2024) than any other trail shoe we know of. Indeed, if there were a trail running shoe hall of fame, the Cascadia would be a first-ballot inductee. The Cascadia was born out of a collaboration with ultrarunner Scott Jurek when he was in the midst of winning seven straight Western States 100s. The model has always been based on a moderately lugged outsole, middle-of-the-road midsole, and a simple upper that’s generally only been tweaked from generation to generation. Even with a significant overhaul with the Cascadia 16, the shoe remains distinctly the Cascadia.

While there’s merit in the Cascadia retaining its characteristic form for so long, if you’d asked me a decade ago what the Cascadia might look like today, I’d say it might have looked an awful lot like the Brooks Catamount. The Catamount runs a couple of ounces lighter and is more breathable than the Cascadia without sacrificing any cushioning or comfort. In my mind, it’s what the Cascadia was, but with a decade of manufacturing and materials advancement baked in. In all honesty, the Catamount feels like a winner.

For those just getting into trail running from the roads or those looking for a simpler or more affordable model that transitions well from road to trail, the Divide line might be right for you. Indeed, it’s my first choice among Brooks’s trail offerings.

For more on what’s going on at Brooks, check out our full reviews of the Brooks Caldera 7, Brooks Cascadia 17, Brooks Catamount 3.

Location: Lake District, England

Popular Models: Inov8 is revamping its entire trail running line, so we’re waiting to see what new favorite offering arise

What We Like: Grip, grip, and more grip

What We Don’t: For all their models and years, there’s yet to be that one model that’s the clear knock-out, everyday workhorse from the brand

Born in England’s Lake District, the heart of the country’s fell-racing scene and a place with more than its fair share of rain, Inov8’s veritable tree of shoes springs forth from grippy roots. Indeed, we suspect most Inov8 diehards started down that path looking for something grippier than most trail shoes. Traditionally, Inov8 built that grip for climbing and descending steep, trail-less hillsides with deep, toothy lugs held firmly to the foot with tighter-fitting, well-structured uppers. A few years back, Inov8 added graphene to the outsole compound of some shoes to form its G-Grip models and provide even more traction.

For a small, independent brand, Inov8 offers a dizzying array of models. While the brand still offers shoes with world-leading traction in foot-hugging packages, they now offer shoes with all levels of traction to appropriately tackle any sort of terrain. This includes a much wider array of fits, from narrow racing lasts to moderate everyday shoe fits to more accommodating uppers for ultramarathon-length outings. Indeed, it’s even begun offering multiple fits of particular models.

Be aware that some of Inov8’s most attention-catching models might pair low to no heel-to-toe drop and a minimal underfoot package that should be eased into and likely aren’t suited to everyday running in most cases. That said, Inov8 offers plenty of models that most runners could step into and find comfort and success in from day one.

Note that while most shoe brands state a shoe’s weight based on a U.S. men’s 9, 9.5, or 10, Inov8 states its shoe weights in grams as an average across the model’s entire gender and size run. Thus, its shoe weights, referenced by the number in a model’s name for older models, appear lower than what they’d be if stated per the industry standard.

Location: Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Popular Models: Ultraventure, Terraventure, MTN Racer

What We Like: Trail shoes with wide toeboxes available over a variety of lower heel-to-toe drops

What We Don’t: No offerings pushing the bounds of what’s possible

In polling our readers and writers about favorite trail shoe models, Topo is a brand that got lots of mentions across a wide variety of models. That suggests that the brand has hit the mark with its formula of simple shoes with generous toeboxes and low heel-to-toe drop while offering a quiver of shoes that meets a variety of trail runners where they’re most comfortable … and with plenty of comfort.

To start things at Topo’s most comfortable, there’s the Ultraventure with plenty of cushion, some light guidance built in the upper rim of the midsole, and 5mm of heel-to-toe drop. The Terravanture line offers a more moderate amount of cushioning and a more rugged upper on a shoe with 3mm of drop. The MTN Racer adds back in 5mm of drop while being firmer and more responsive underfoot with a bit of stability built in.

As with Altras, you’ll want to ease into the lower heel-to-toe drop of Topo shoes, particularly shoes with 0mm of drop, if you’re not used to low-drop shoes.

For more on what’s going on at Topo, check out our full reviews of the Topo MT-5, Topo Mtn Racer 3, Topo Pursuit, Topo Terraventure 4, Topo Traverse, and Topo Ultraventure 3.

Location: Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Popular Models: Peregrine, Endorphin Edge

What We Like: Saucony built an entire quiver of shoes around its flagship Peregrine model

What We Don’t: We’d love an even more stripped-down version of the Peregrine

Saucony’s another well-established running shoe company that’s found success in the trail running world. The foundation of that success was laid more than a decade ago when Saucony ported their very popular road-racing shoe, the Kinvara, to the trails in the form of the Peregrine. Over the past decade, the Peregrine has taken on a life of its own, with its franchise model eventually evolving from a heavily lugged trail racing shoe to a more moderately lugged everyday trail running shoe.

However, taking note of that evolution, Saucony added a luggier “soft-terrain” version of the Peregrine, starting with the Peregrine 10. Aside from the standard and soft-terrain models (with the Peregrine ST line notably ending with the Peregrine 13 ST), there are three other variants of the Peregrine at the moment, including a wide version as well as Gore-Tex versions of the standard Peregrine and the Peregrine ICE+, the latter of which features a PWRTRAC ICE outsole for traction on ice and a water-resistant upper.

While the Peregrine is clearly Saucony’s franchise trail running shoe, the brand offers other solid trail shoes, such as the Endorphin Edge, which mixes a carbon plate with a plush ride.

For more of what’s going on at Saucony, check out our full Saucony Endorphin Edge review, Saucony Endorphin Rift review, Saucony Peregrine 13 ST review, and Saucony Peregrine 14 review.

Where to Buy Trail Running Shoes

If you’re in the market for some trail shoes and you have the chance, swing by your local running store to get set up with a pair. Not only will they have the knowledge to match a pair to your needs and to properly size the shoes, but the store’s selection should also be well-suited for local trails. Many local outdoor stores also carry a selection of trail running shoes (as they often double as great hiking shoes) that would once again be suited for the local environment.

If you know what you’re looking for, online outdoor retailers like REI and Backcountry carry a huge selection of trail shoes from a multitude of manufacturers. These days, you’re likely to find just as many or more trail shoes on Amazon, with free two-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. If you’ve still not found a trail shoe that strikes your fancy, you could keep poking around Road Runner Sports, Fleet Feet, Running Warehouse, and even smaller specialty sites like Skyrun until you find your match.

Other Trail Running Shoe Brands

There are a ton of other trail running shoe brands out there. We’re truly in a golden age of both quality and variety in terms of trail running shoes. Below, we share other quality brands in the trail running shoe world at the moment. For the sole purpose of breaking up what would otherwise be far too long of a list, we’re dividing these by brands that are based in North America and ones that are based overseas.

North America-Based Brands

Overseas Brands

Former Trail Running Shoe Brands

Before I wrap up, the history major in me can’t help but name a few more brands that have been part of trail running’s journey.

adidas – While adidas was one of the first entrants into the trail running shoe world with the Response TR in the early 1990s, non-Terrex adidas trail shoes seem to have completely disappeared from at least the U.S. market.

– While adidas was one of the first entrants into the trail running shoe world with the Response TR in the early 1990s, non-Terrex adidas trail shoes seem to have completely disappeared from at least the U.S. market. Columbia – Columbia has long offered “trail running” shoes, but those models always seemed more aimed at casual wear than frequent trail runs. It appeared as if that might change in the early 2020s, but that quickly evaporated.

– Columbia has long offered “trail running” shoes, but those models always seemed more aimed at casual wear than frequent trail runs. It appeared as if that might change in the early 2020s, but that quickly evaporated. END – Far ahead of its time, END (Environmental Neutral Design) designed some amazing lightweight, flexible trail shoes with the environment in mind.

– Far ahead of its time, END (Environmental Neutral Design) designed some amazing lightweight, flexible trail shoes with the environment in mind. Kalenji – Kalenji was an affordable line of trail running shoes from retailer Decathlon.

– Kalenji was an affordable line of trail running shoes from retailer Decathlon. Mammut – Swiss outdoor brand Mammut made a number of trail running shoes at least in the mid-2010s before returning to hiking and casual shoes.

– Swiss outdoor brand Mammut made a number of trail running shoes at least in the mid-2010s before returning to hiking and casual shoes. Oboz – During the trail shoe boom of the early 2010s, upstart outdoor shoe company Oboz joined the mix for a couple of years before concentrating their efforts on hiking and casual shoes.

– During the trail shoe boom of the early 2010s, upstart outdoor shoe company Oboz joined the mix for a couple of years before concentrating their efforts on hiking and casual shoes. Patagonia – In the trail running shoe boom days of the early 2010s, there was a line of Patagonia shoes manufactured by Wolverine.

– In the trail running shoe boom days of the early 2010s, there was a line of Patagonia shoes manufactured by Wolverine. Pearl Izumi – For half a decade, Pearl Izumi had a range of trail shoes, including their E:Motion line, a range of easily understood cushioning and stability across both road and trail lines, with gently rockered midsoles and beautifully simple uppers. *sigh*

– For half a decade, Pearl Izumi had a range of trail shoes, including their E:Motion line, a range of easily understood cushioning and stability across both road and trail lines, with gently rockered midsoles and beautifully simple uppers. *sigh* Salewa – Salewa offered a category of shoes it called “speed hiking” that were suitable options for the trail runner looking for a ton of stability or protection.

– Salewa offered a category of shoes it called “speed hiking” that were suitable options for the trail runner looking for a ton of stability or protection. Tecnica – This Italian company made at least who pushes into the trail running market in the 2010s, but doesn’t have any offerings at the moment.

– This Italian company made at least who pushes into the trail running market in the 2010s, but doesn’t have any offerings at the moment. Teva – If I recall correctly, Teva had a handful of true trail shoes in the late naughts but hasn’t introduced a trail run-specific shoe since the TevaSphere in early 2013.

– If I recall correctly, Teva had a handful of true trail shoes in the late naughts but hasn’t introduced a trail run-specific shoe since the TevaSphere in early 2013. Vasque – Over the past two decades, Vasque has had two significant runs in the trail running world, with full lineups in the late naughts into the early 2010s and another line launched in the late 2010s.

