New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 Review

In what is good news for many runners who don’t like new models of shoes to change very much, the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 ($150) runs very similarly to its predecessor, which you can read more about at our New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 review. A few minor changes give the shoe a tad more medial support, which some long-time users like me were looking for. This model’s significant updates focus on making the shoe more environmentally friendly while retaining the plush, reliable comfort that this road-to-trail model is known for.

Indeed, this shoe worked just as well for me on the undulating gravel country roads of the U.S. Midwest with an array of iffy weather as they did on the glorious longer trail outings they saw in Oregon in the weeks following. The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 actual weight is 10.3 ounces (293 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9 — essentially the same as the v7. It maintains the same 32-millimeter and 26-millimeter heel and toe stack heights for a 6-millimeter drop. The low-profile lugs have proven more reliable than they appear, and the Fresh Foam X midsole continues to feel plush and comfortable underfoot.

This line of shoes has been a favorite for the iRunFar team for a long time, and we’ve included this version in our best cushioned trail running shoes guide.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 Upper

The 100% recycled synthetic and mesh upper of the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 has ample perforations and great breathability. A well-padded and gusseted tongue is nestled under relatively traditional laces. One little midfoot inlay in the lacing allows for a nice squeeze when everything is tightened down. While I feel sufficiently locked in, these shoes feel like they’re giving my feet the soft hug I get from my Minnesota grandmother instead of providing the firmer support of some Salomon or Inov8 uppers.

I drug the previous version of this shoe through ample shard-y snow and ice in last spring’s ever-enduring snowpack in Colorado and was impressed by their resilience. With minimal updates to the upper, I would anticipate the new version to be just as durable when subjected to similar abuse. New Balance’s Toe Protect technology, a thin layer of rubber around the edge of the shoe, guards your feet from whatever you might kick on the trail and provides additional durability.

I have a narrow foot and prefer a roomy toebox to accommodate toe splay and bunions, and for me, this upper is pure comfort in a soft and squishy kind of way. The shoe fits true to size.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 Midsole

Despite seemingly minor changes, my first impressions of the midsole of the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 were more favorable than the previous version of the shoe. They seemed adequately supportive and generally very comfortable. The Fresh Foam X provides a soft, light, and plush ride while preserving responsiveness. The new midsole also utilizes a higher percentage of natural materials in its construction. Like previous models, this shoe has a 6-millimeter drop and a stack height of 32 millimeters in the heel and 26 millimeters in the toe.

While these shoes are plush, the midsole doesn’t launch you into orbit like the New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail models may. Some responsiveness is preserved in this well-cushioned shoe.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 Outsole

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 has a Vibram Eco-Step Natural outsole and uses the brand’s Micro-Traction Lug technology. The Vibram outsole was a big update from the Hierro v6 to the v7, and the newly updated Eco-Step Natural outsole is more environmentally friendly with the same traction and weight.

The Micro-Traction Lug outsole has tiny little nubs that resemble amphibian feet surrounding the 4-millimeter-deep oatmeal-shaped lugs. I have noticed an extra stickiness to the outsole that I don’t recall from the previous renditions. Having now run into, in a very literal sense, ice, snow, and mud with these shoes on, I have been impressed by the degree of traction I have experienced despite the outsole appearing less than aggressive. While they’re not specifically designed for challenging conditions or terrain, I have always appreciated the versatility of this shoe line as an affordable workhorse shoe. That said, when significant ice, snow, or mud is anticipated, I suggest reaching for a trail shoe with a more aggressive outsole.

A significant number of my dirt miles occur on a loop that involves a couple miles of paved road followed by a couple thousand feet of climbing and descending on dirt road and trail. Therefore, trail shoes that can accommodate a seamless transition between pavement to dirt and have enough adhesion to climb and descend confidently tend to log a lot of miles around here!

The relatively wide base of this shoe further lends to a stable ride. A subtle mudflap-looking lip on the back of the heel reminds me of the more prominent version of a similar feature on the v6 version of the shoe. This crashpad-esque detail is designed to provide further stability while descending.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 Overall Impressions

Ironically, I could use many of the same descriptors to paint a picture of the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v8 as I could the neighborly U.S. Midwest cinnamon rolls that fueled the first couple runs in these shoes: reliable, plush, and comforting. Like its predecessors, this version of the shoe is marketed primarily for hiking and trail running, though I’d vouch they’re a great option when your route also involves some road. If you’re looking for a trail shoe that offers the comfort of a road shoe, is versatile on and off pavement, and is priced reasonably, this could be the right choice for you.

It’s these qualities that keep the Hierro in our best cushioned trail running shoes guide.

