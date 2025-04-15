Hoka Clifton 10 Review

The Hoka Clifton 10 ($150) is the brand-new version of one of the most popular running shoe models currently available, and for good reason. It’s a neutral shoe with a reasonable weight and moderate drop. There’s something to be said about a pair of shoes you can throw on your feet and forget about. I call them comfort shoes. Like comfort food, it’s a pair of shoes that I know will allow me to get lost in the joy of running. For me, the Hoka Cliftons have been one of my comfort shoes for years.

As someone who’s spent most of my life running and now evaluates and reviews gear as my profession, I often find myself balancing thinking critically about gear while running versus just being outside and enjoying moving my body. The Hoka Clifton 10 is a go-to when I just want to be outside, loving the run.

The Clifton is a near-perfect daily trainer. At an actual weight of 9.8 ounces (278 grams) in a U.S. men’s 10, it’s not a heavy shoe. The eight-millimeter drop is fairly standard and approachable for most runners — although it is three millimeters higher than previous versions. The neutral support also works for many, and the plush yet responsive cushioning provides comfort without the shoe feeling overly clunky.

In short, the Clifton continues to be one of my favorite everyday road running shoes, and it’s included in many of our buyer’s guides, including the Best Running Shoes, Best Cushioned Running Shoes, Best Hoka Running Shoes, and Best Running Shoes for Women.

Hoka Clifton 10 Upper

The Hoka Clifton 10 is one of the few shoes I can take out of the box, slip on, and be fine immediately running 10 miles. Hoka employs a breathable jacquard knit upper that is comfortable on the top of the foot. The brand updated the forefoot fit by making it slightly wider, something that I particularly loved as my feet — especially at the forefoot — tend to be a bit wider.

Hoka also added some material at the heel and tongue, creating a softer bed for the heel that I liked quite a bit. Overall, I don’t think Clifton disciples will notice any differences between this version of the upper and the previous one. If anything, I think this version is even more comfortable.

I’d also like to point out that I’ve had some concerns with the durability of the uppers of recent Hoka shoes. This is not the case with this version of the Cliftons. The shape of my feet, how I run, and where I tend to run make it so I’m somewhat hard on shoes — the wideness of my forefoot often blows out the sides where the upper connects to the midsole. After more than 100 miles, there is absolutely no wear or tear on the upper.

Hoka Clifton 10 Midsole and Outsole

The most significant change to this version of the Hoka Clifton 10 is the addition of three millimeters of drop — from five to eight. As someone who prefers a moderate drop (not that eight millimeters is too extreme), I wasn’t overly excited about the change. But I really couldn’t tell much of a difference from the previous version.

The midsole is made of a compression-molded EVA foam that provides lightweight and responsive cushion. I love the midsole, which isn’t surprising given it’s a shoe from a brand that became popular for its massive, yet lightweight and stable, midsole foam constructions. The shoe is incredibly lightweight for 42 millimeters of claimed stack height at the heel. It looks like it should be a heavy and clunky shoe, but it is not at all. I know people who use Cliftons for tempo runs, and while I do think it would be fine, I wouldn’t use it for serious speed workouts or races where I’m trying to PR.

The MetaRocker technology makes this shoe a bit more versatile in terms of the types of runs and workouts it’s suited for. It really helps with the heel-to-toe transition and increasing cadence.

For the outsole, Hoka uses its typical durable abrasion rubber. So far, I am impressed by the outsole, as there is very little sign of wear and tear after more than 100 miles. I do most of my runs on dirt, gravel, and crushed rock, so the shoes aren’t getting the same beating as they would on pavement, but so far, they seem to be holding up. I experienced some slipping and sliding while running on crushed rock, in particular, and I’d like to see a more versatile outsole on this shoe — like that on the Nike Pegasus 41, which can better handle multiple surfaces.

Hoka Clifton 10 Overall Impressions

The Hoka Clifton 10 is the newest version of one of the best everyday running shoes available, and there’s no need to be skittish about its high stack height. I’d technically call this a maximum cushion shoe, but it doesn’t behave like one, especially when comparing it to other maximum-cushioned shoes from Hoka, like the Bondi or Skyward X. It runs a lot less clunky and has a much more efficient and responsive ride.

The shoe is also very approachable in its fit and will suit a wide range of runners. It is an excellent beginner running shoe for someone just getting into the sport or training for their first 5k race. It’s also a solid trainer for the experienced marathoner. The high stack height and maximum cushioning make it good for runners like me who have tens of thousands of lifetime miles on the body and perpetually aching joints and tendons. It’ll also be good for bigger-framed runners who might collapse cushioning faster than others.

All in all, Hoka continues its tradition of making super comfortable, cushioned, lightweight, and high-quality running shoes with the Clifton 10.

