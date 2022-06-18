Best Running Gaiters of 2022

If you’re familiar with the joy of running down a slope of soft scree — a common experience for runners on the U.S. Pacific Northwest’s crumbly volcanoes, for example — you know that once you get to the bottom, you need to sit down and dump debris out of your shoes before continuing on your way.

While this may come with the territory when running through tiny ankle-deep rocks, it can be a nuisance to take multiple breaks during a run. Even worse is the discomfort and blisters that can result from a lingering pebble or the friction caused by dirt and dust. This is where running gaiters can make a big difference in saving time, increasing comfort, and protecting your feet for the miles ahead.

Running gaiters are different from traditional gaiters used for hiking and mountaineering. They are generally lighter weight, less bulky, and cover only the top of the shoe and ankle area. As they also tend to be water-resistant, rather than waterproof, they are also more breathable. If your trail running takes you off trail or through mud, scree, brush, or lots of dust, then gaiters could be a worthwhile addition to your gear bin.

However, even among running-specific gaiters, there are some notable differences when it comes to materials, style, fit, and the attachment systems for your shoes. Below, we’ve rounded up the best running gaiters currently available and highlighted the conditions in which they excel. For more background information, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions.

When it comes to a high-quality and durable trail running gaiter, the Kahtoola INSTAgaiter Mid has you covered — literally. This surprisingly lightweight gaiter is constructed with a stretch-woven nylon blend, a sturdy YKK zipper, and the brand’s DuraLink instep strap. Yet, it weighs just 2.4 to 2.7 ounces per pair, depending on size.

We especially like the versatility of this gaiter. These gaiters are burly, but can still be balled up in your fist. They held up well across rocky trails and through the mud and slushy conditions common during the transition from spring to summer in the high country. The fabric is designed to shed mud, although thick mud will cake around the instep attachment points.

This gaiter comes in two heights: the mid-height comes about a hand’s width above the ankle and will likely cover your socks, and the low height, which is about 2.5 inches shorter, will cover just above the ankle. We preferred the mid-height version for its extra coverage of our ankles and lower legs.

A front hook along with the adjustable instep strap attaches to any trail running shoe with a secure fit. The top of the gaiter also cinches closed to keep the gaiter in place and prevent debris from entering at the top. The breathable nylon-blend fabric is treated with a durable water repellent (DWR) coating to repel water and the zipper is backed with the same fabric to prevent water seepage and chafing if you’re wearing low socks.

Material: 84% stretch-woven nylon/16% polyurethane blend with a durable water repellent (DWR) coating

Pros:

Multiple adjustment points for a precise fit on any shoe

High-quality materials and construction

Mid-height provides significant protection from brush and rocks to feet and ankles

Cons:

High price point

Could be too much gaiter for some environments

When testing out the REI Co-op Swiftland Running Gaiters, we were impressed with how easy it is to forget we were even wearing gaiters. Lightweight and breathable, these gaiters fit like a comfy sock that just so happens to attach to the outside of your shoe. There’s subtle grippy material inside the top cuff that prevents the gaiters from slouching while also helping to keep dust and debris from entering. The material breathed well, dried quickly, and shed mud splatters. While the stitching held up well during testing, we did notice a hint of abrasion on the fabric inside the ankles, so our hunch is that these gaiters could have limited durability in the roughest terrain.

The front hook and adjustable elastic cord attach to any trail running shoe — however, if you run in Altras, you can remove the elastic cord, as they also have a hook-and-loop tab on the heel that’s compatible with Altra’s trail shoes.

Material: 76% polyester/24% spandex

Pros:

Adjustable elastic cord tucks out of the way

Grippy material inside top cuff keeps gaiter in place

Breathable, quick-drying fabric

Cons:

Limited durability

Requires removing your shoes to put the gaiter on/take it off

Best Honorable Mention: Montane Via Trail Ankle Gaiters ($40)

We especially like the four-way stretch and softshell fabrics that make up the Montane Via Trail Ankle Gaiters, earning it an honorable mention among our list of the best.

A stretchy, lightweight panel hugs the ankle to keep grit out, while offering plenty of comfort and freedom of movement. A breathable softshell panel around the top of the shoe protects shoes and feet from mud and adds abrasion resistance where you need it most. Reinforcement on the inside ankles enhances the gaiter’s overall durability, especially for runners who occasionally kick their own ankles while running — we won’t name names.

These gaiters have a familiar construction, with an elastic cord under the midfoot and a hook-and-loop attachment on the heel of the shoe. While the underfoot elastic cord seems to be this gaiter’s weakness when it comes to durability, Montane does us a favor by including two spare replacement straps. How well the cord holds up will depend on the type of surface you’re running on — dirt and dust will wear it down more slowly than granite, shale, or similarly rugged terrain.

Material: Softshell fabric with various reinforcements

Pros:

Lightweight and stretchy

Breathable

Reinforced inside the ankle

Cons:

Elastic underfoot cord has limited durability

You have to take your shoes off to put the gaiter on/take it off

Best Hot Weather: Altra Trail Gaiter ($25)

Weighing just 1.3 ounces per pair, the Altra Trail Gaiter is one of the lightest and most breathable gaiter options available.

This gaiter is perfect for dusty trails and hot desert running. It is made with an airy nylon-spandex blend that’s quick-drying and durable enough for all but the most rugged environments. While these gaiters have held their own on the U.S. Pacific Northwest’s volcanic rock, they really shine on hot trails where breathability matters as much as keeping the dust out of your shoes.

The simple attachment system is designed specifically for Altra’s trail shoes, however, these gaiters can work for just about any shoe if you’re willing to purchase some self-adhesive Velcro and install it on the back of your favorite trail running shoes. They fit fairly well and stay in place, however, they are a little loose around the bottom, which causes us some doubt about their performance in deep sand or scree. That said, they’re easy enough to stuff in a pocket and keep on hand for when you need them.

Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable

Quick-drying fabric

Cons:

Fit is slightly loose around the collar of the shoe

Limited durability

For shoulder-season running that involves chilly temperatures, slushy trails, and sloppy mud, we recommend the inov-8 All Terrain Gaiter.

These gaiters feature a knitted ankle cuff and highly water-resistant fabric (we even tested holding it under a running faucet), making it a top performer for keeping muck out of our shoes.

The downside of double-layer, water-resistant fabric is that it doesn’t breathe well or dry quickly. We found that several hours after a run, these gaiters were still damp around the ankle from lingering sweat. We got the same result after the faucet test — it wasn’t easy to soak them, but after four hours they were not dry. We recommend these gaiters for colder, drier climates rather than humid regions where they’ll take longer to dry.

The gaiters are constructed to work well whether you run in inov-8 shoes or not. They are compatible with select inov-8 trail running shoes using a built-in attachment system with metal hooks. But they will work with any train running shoes using the included O-rings. This system works well enough — the O-rings only attach to the gaiters’ metal hooks, come loose from the gaiter when you take them off, and are easy to misplace in a gear pile.

Material: 90% polyester, 10% polyamide

Pros:

Highly water-resistant

Knitted ankle cuff is snug and comfortable

Compatible with any shoe using rubber O-rings

Cons:

Not quick-drying

Hook attachments are not compatible with all inov-8 trail running shoes

Multiple detached parts with the O-rings

With a minimalist style that’s easy to put on and take off, the Salomon Trail Gaiters Low are a great choice that are compatible with any trail running shoe. They’re built with a hefty fabric blend that has just enough stretch to provide a snug fit around the midfoot. These gaiters cover the top of the foot and shoe collar, so they’ll keep grit out without adding bulk or blocking airflow. They work well as an everyday gaiter in all but the muddiest or sandiest conditions.

With a burly underfoot strap and hook-and-loop closure, these gaiters will stay put and hold their own on technical and rocky terrain. The durable materials and construction come with a cost. At 4.3 ounces for the pair, they’re about twice as heavy as comparable gaiters, such as the Kahtoola INSTAgaiter Mid, which weighs 2.4 to 2.7 ounces per pair thanks to its stretch-nylon blend, and the Topo Performance Gaiter, which weighs even less at 1.8 to 2 ounces per pair.

Material: 78% polyamide, 22% elastane on the front face, and 100% polyester on the back face

Pros:

Easy on/off

Durable construction

Low height provides ample protection with moderate coverage

Cons:

Relatively heavy

Could chafe top of ankle

Best Minimalist Runner-Up: Topo Performance Gaiter ($30)

If Topo is your trail running shoe of choice, then the Topo Performance Gaiter is an easy add-on to your next pair of fresh kicks. These gaiters are constructed with three hooks — two in the back and one in the front — that attach to built-in loops on all Topo trail running shoes.

They’re easy to put on and take off without any underfoot straps, and you don’t need to take your shoes off to do so. Along with the hook attachments, the gaiters wrap around the top of the shoe and secure in place with an overlapping hook-and-loop closure. The design does a great job of keeping dirt and debris from getting inside the shoe. The gaiter fabric doesn’t have a ton of stretch and once they’re in place, they don’t budge. The fabric is thick and durable, yet it still breathes well.

We learned the hard way that these gaiters can chafe if you don’t wear socks underneath them. They’re minimalist enough that it’s easy to forget they’re on — until you’re losing skin where the thick seams overlap. It’s an easy fix if you wear the right socks, so we’re still big fans of this gaiter.

Material: Stretch nylon, polyester trim

Pros:

Secure attachment with three hooks

Easy on/off

Durable construction

Cons:

Only compatible with Topo trail shoes

Could chafe top of ankle

Dirty Girl Gaiters started in 2004 after its founder, Xy Wiess, made leopard print gaiters to wear at the Western States 100. Since then, the woman-owned company based in Tucson, Arizona, has grown an international presence in the trail running and thru-hiking communities. While the gaiters are available at select retail stores in the United States and internationally, you can find the full selection of colors and patterns, as well as sizing information, on its website.

These gaiters are made with a polyester and Lycra blend that feels similar to a bathing suit material. They are lightweight at about 1.5 ounces per pair, depending on size, and breathable. The top of the gaiter reaches a few inches above the ankle, and the fabric holds enough structure to keep the gaiters securely in place.

They’re constructed similarly to the Altra Trail Gaiter and other over-the-shoe gaiters, with a hook in the front and a hook-and-loop patch in the back that will work on just about any trail shoe. You have to install the self-adhesive hook-and-loop yourself, but each set of gaiters comes with a six-inch strip of adhesive that provides more than enough for a couple of pairs of shoes.

Once installed, we found that these gaiters provided a secure fit and did the job of keeping dust, dirt, and debris out of our shoes. These stretchy, lightweight gaiters will have limited durability and are not designed for bushwhacking through brambles or scraping against sharp rocks. However, they’ll perform great in most trail running applications.

Material: 83% polyester, 17% Lycra

Pros:

Lightweight

Breathable

Secure fit

Cons:

Requires Velcro (included)

Limited durability

Wapiti Designs Go-Long Gaiters provide another lightweight and breathable gaiter option at a competitive price point. The polyester and spandex fabric is light and thin and breathes well. However, the fabric isn’t water-resistant and won’t be the most durable. But, if your main concern is keeping dust and dirt out of your shoes, these gaiters will do the trick. Plus, who can resist their prints?

With a similar construction to the Altra Trail Gaiter and Dirty Girl Gaiters, these gaiters use a front hook and rear Velcro attachment system that will work with any trail running shoe. Included with the gaiters is a 10-inch strip of Velcro for installing the gaiters on your shoes. We didn’t have any issues during testing and found that the gaiters stayed comfortably in place. While their durability is limited, they are a worthwhile investment for runners looking for a basic, but stylish and breathable, gaiter.

The company recommends letting the shoe sit unused for 24 hours to allow the adhesion to properly set and using super glue as a backup option if the Velcro backing isn’t sticking.

Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex

Pros:

Lightweight

Breathable

Cons:

Requires Velcro (included)

Limited durability

How to Choose: A Buyer’s Guide for Running Gaiters

Comfort and Fit

Whatever your reason for searching for trail running gaiters, comfort and fit are among the most important factors in the decision-making process. Factors that will influence the comfort of the gaiter include the materials and fabric, the height of the gaiter and where it sits on your leg, breathability versus water resistance, and whether the gaiter provides a snug or loose fit.

Some trail running gaiters reach a few inches above the ankle, while more minimalist styles just barely cover the shoe collar. The Salomon Trail Gaiters Low and Topo Performance Gaiter provide a more minimal look and feel, but they could chafe without protection from ankle- or crew-height socks.

The fit of gaiters can vary, some provide a snug fit against the shoe and leg, like the inov-8 All Terrain Gaiter, and others provide a looser, more airy fit, such as the Dirty Girl Gaiters and the Wapiti Designs Go-Long Gaiters.

When choosing your gaiter size, we recommend referencing the size guide on the product page website.

Custom Compatibility Versus Universal Attachment

If you’re already running in a shoe brand that makes a custom running gaiter, it’s easy and convenient to choose the gaiter that’s built for your shoe. However, some of these brand-specific gaiters can accommodate any shoe with a bit of modification The inov-8 All Terrain Gaiter comes with O-rings and the Altra Trail Gaiter requires a strip of adhesive hook-and-loop to adapt the gaiters to shoes made by other brands.

Additionally, there are a variety of gaiters available that can work for just about any trail running shoe without modification. Kahtoola INSTAgaiter Mid and Salomon Trail Gaiters Low attach to any trail running shoe via an underfoot strap and front hook, while the Dirty Girl Gaiters and Wapiti Designs Go-Long Gaiters feature a front hook and hook-and-loop design for over-the-shoe attachment.

Water-Resistance and Breathability

The environments and trail surfaces where you’ll be using gaiters — high alpine granite and shale, hot and dusty trails, or muddy and humid environments — will help guide the best trail running gaiter for your needs. They will help you weigh the value of a gaiter’s features, like breathability versus water resistance.

If you’re in a cool or wet environment, you may opt for a gaiter that’s water-resistant and comes higher on your leg, such as the Kahtoola INSTAgaiter Mid or inov-8 All Terrain Gaiter.

If you’re in a relatively dry and dusty environment, you might opt for the lightweight breathability of the Altra Trail Gaiter or the Dirty Girl Gaiters.

Gaiter Height

Trail surfaces and conditions will inform an appropriate gaiter height. If you’re in mud, sand, deep scree, or thick brush, then a running gaiter that reaches higher on your leg will do a better job of keeping debris out of your shoes. The tradeoff is that any fabric covering your ankles and shoes will inhibit breathability.

If you’re mostly running on buffed-out trails and simply want to keep dust and pebbles out of your shoes, a gaiter with more minimal coverage, such as the Salomon Trail Gaiters Low or the Topo Performance Gaiter will do the trick.

Price and Durability

Price and durability depend on your intended use for trail running gaiters. Generally, gaiters built with durability in mind will have more bells and whistles — and a higher price point.

If you’re looking for a day-in, day-out trail running gaiter, it’s worth investing in a style that’s designed to be more durable, such as the Kahtoola INSTAgaiter Mid.

If you’re looking for a pair of gaiters to get you through one specific adventure run or race, the Dirty Girl Gaiters are a solid choice that offer decent durability at a lower price point.

Why You Should Trust Us

The iRunFar team is composed of road runners, trail runners, and ultrarunners with a collective 150-plus years of running experience. We began this running gaiters buyer’s guide with extensive research into the gaiters marketplace.

From there, author Alli Hartz refined a list of the top choices and took the potential best running gaiters into the field where she tested them over many miles and in all kinds of conditions. From hot, dusty gravel roads to slushy snowmelt and sloppy, muddy trails around where she lives and runs in Central Oregon, she broke down the details you find here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Gaiters

What’s the purpose of running gaiters?

The main purpose of running gaiters is to keep dirt, rocks, burrs, and other debris from getting inside your shoes and causing pain or blisters. Even a small amount of dirt between your feet and your shoes can cause friction and irritation. While not necessarily an essential piece of gear, running gaiters can make a big difference in your comfort as you up your mileage and time on your feet or venture into a wider variety of terrain and trail conditions.

What’s the difference between hiking gaiters and running gaiters?

There are a few key differences between hiking gaiters and running gaiters. First, hiking gaiters are generally taller because they’re designed to cover the top of hiking boots, whereas running gaiters stop at the top of the shoe or a couple of inches above the ankle.

Hiking gaiters are also constructed with stiff and sturdy highly durable materials and are usually waterproof. That’s because hiking gaiters are used to keep boots dry through rainy weather or creek crossings — possibly over multi-day hiking or backpacking trips where there may not be an opportunity to dry out boots. Hiking gaiters are also designed to withstand abrasive brush, brambles, and protect against things like poison ivy and poison oak, snake bites, and ticks.

Traditional hiking gaiters are too heavy and cumbersome for running. Unlike hikers and backpackers, runners are moving much more quickly through terrain and aren’t as worried about things like snakes or ticks. Usually, we’re not too worried about wet shoes either, since running shoes dry much faster than hiking boots.

Mostly, runners want to keep dirt and small rocks out of their shoes. In addition, runners prefer minimal weight and breathability over heavy but durable materials and waterproof protection. As a result, running gaiters sacrifice some amount of durability and waterproofness to keep the added weight and bulk to a minimum.

When should I use gaiters for running?

Running gaiters are a good option when you’re running far or when you’re running through challenging terrain. When you’re on your feet for several hours at a time and covering a lot of ground, gaiters can help enhance your comfort by keeping debris out of your shoes and save you time by eliminating the need to stop and dump dirt or silt from your shoes. This becomes more important when you’re on terrain with loose dirt, scree, mud, fine dust, sand, or other elements that can easily get inside your shoes and cause discomfort.

Are trail running gaiters worth it?

Whether running gaiters are worth it for you depends on where and how far you’re running. If you’re running on buffed-out, well-trafficked trails and your feet stay fairly dry and clean, then you may not need gaiters. On the other hand, if you’re spending long days on mountain trails that could be wet, muddy, snowy, and/or dusty, gaiters could be a great addition to your trail running kit.

If you’ve experienced discomfort or blisters from getting debris in your shoes, then running gaiters will absolutely be a worthwhile investment. The good news is that there is a range of running gaiters available to meet a variety of needs and budgets.

Are trail running gaiters waterproof?

While some trail running gaiters are water-resistant, they are generally not waterproof. Since we’re running and therefore generating heat, runners tend to prefer breathability over waterproofness. Waterproof fabric inhibits breathability and slows the drying process, which can result in sweaty, uncomfortable feet and possibly blisters. Breathability will keep feet cooler and allow feet, socks, and shoes to dry more quickly.

Unlike mountaineers, hikers, or backpackers that may opt for traditional knee-high waterproof gaiters, trail runners are not typically spending extended time on snow or in wet conditions, and most trail running shoes are made with breathable, quick-drying materials rather than the waterproof materials found in hiking boots. As a result, waterproof gaiters won’t be much help for non-waterproof shoes — and waterproof shoes are too hot for most running conditions.

What gaiters are used for running in sand?

Perhaps the most pervasive sediment on our home planet, there’s seemingly nowhere that sand can’t reach. If you’re running through sand, you’re at higher risk for blisters and related infection, so your feet will thank you if you do your best to keep it out of your shoes. For running through sand, the best gaiter is one that provides more coverage over the top of the shoe, rises a bit higher on the ankle, and offers maximum breathability. The Altra Trail Gaiter or the Dirty Girl Gaiters are both good options for sand.

What gaiters are used for the Marathon des Sables?

The six-day, 251-kilometer race in southern Morocco’s Sahara Desert is deemed one of the toughest ultramarathon races. Among the extremes that Marathon des Sables runners face is lots of sand. The multi-day nature of the race underscores the importance of keeping sand out of shoes. For this race, runners choose full-shoe gaiters. Raidlight and myRaceKit make such gaiters, or if you have a sewing machine, you can make your own.

