La Sportiva Prodigio Review

The La Sportiva Prodigio ($155) has been a surprise and an absolute pleasure to test these last several months. With a more accommodating forefoot fit and blend of premium cushion, I found myself reaching for these shoes daily, whatever the terrain.

I have always been a fan of all-around trail shoes that offer door-to-trail runability without sacrificing protection or trail traction. Despite trail running’s virtual reality of days spent prancing around on off-camber talus slopes and boulder-hopping above treeline, most of us in the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. working world spend most of our daily runs on less inspiring terrain.

My history with La Sportiva shoes is that they excel at the kind of terrain that populates my Instagram reels as the models usually have a glove-like fit and incredible traction. However, when it comes to running longer distances on less technical terrain, I’ve never opted for a La Sportiva model … until now.

The La Sportiva Prodigio has an actual weight of 9.3 ounces (264 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9.5, which fits more like a 9. They claim to have a 4-millimeter drop, based on heel and toe stack heights of 34 and 28 millimeters, respectively.

La Sportiva Prodigio Upper

La Sportiva has opted to keep things svelte, but structured, with the La Sportiva Prodigio upper.

I often find that trail shoe models aiming to offer a high level of cushioning underfoot will also utilize too much material, particularly around the ankle collar, to keep consistent with the premium feel of the shoe. This often leads to excessive weight, water retention, and sweaty feet.

Not so with the Prodigio. A thin and breathable upper with a fairly rigid heel collar will feel lightweight and racey to most runners. I have heard that some runners struggled with the heel collar rubbing on this model, but I have not had that issue. The heel collar is thin and fairly rigid so I could see how some runners have experienced discomfort on their ankles. Perhaps I am mitigating the effects by wearing taller socks.

There are substantial welded-on overlays throughout the upper of the Prodigio, which seem very durable and I haven’t seen any delaminating. A welded-on toe rand provides decent protection for catching a toe. Overall, the open mesh seems very breathable running in high heat, and the upper does not retain water after creek crossings.

I feel like the biggest difference between the upper on the Prodigio and every other La Sportiva shoe I have worn is how roomy the fit of the Prodigio feels. I prefer wider toeboxes, and the Prodigio definitely works for me as a bunion survivor. Additionally, the Prodigio’s upper will allow for foot swelling in an ultra event.

La Sportiva Prodigio Midsole

La Sportiva really created a goldilocks midsole for the La Sportiva Prodigio, using their new XFlow foam. This nitrogen-infused foam is responsive while feeling soft at the same time, especially in the forefoot, which still features ample cushioning given the 6-millimeter heel-to-toe drop.

I would compare the Prodigio’s cushioning feel to being softer than a Salomon S/Lab Ultra — see our Salomon S/Lab Ultra 3 review — and a bit more firm than a Hoka Torrent — see our Hoka Torrent 3 review. My initial feeling was that the Prodigio was going to be a bit firmer than I like in a trail shoe, but things changed after just a few short runs.

The Prodigio does have a slight rocker shape and overall a much wider footbed than what I’ve experienced in the past with a La Sportiva shoe. The combination of the wider platform and responsive — more firm than soft — cushioning does give the Prodigio some stability, despite its claimed 34-millimeter stack height. This really allows it to be a door-to-trail shoe, and I had no problems running on pavement, given the soft responsiveness of the midsole foam.

La Sportiva Prodigio Outsole

The Frixion Red material on the La Sportiva Prodigio outsole feels minimal and unobtrusive while running on smooth terrain. La Sportiva uses a softer and grippier rubber on the inner lugs, and the outer lugs are made of a more durable rubber. All of the lugs are 4 millimeters, and as per usual for La Sportiva, this is a grippy rubber that wears down slowly.

This outsole/midsole combo definitely does not run like a trail shoe when on pavement or dirt roads. I love that this shoe almost has a road feel, and the outsole doesn’t get in the way. However, when going up steep and loose terrain, the Frixion Red rubber is confidence inspiring.

La Sportiva Prodigio Overall Impressions

In my opinion, the La Sportiva Prodigio is hands down the best shoe that La Sportiva has ever made for general all-around trail running. I think this is a shoe that could be worn for trail runs of any distance, and the midsole seems to be maintaining its pop and resilience.

If you are a runner looking for a shoe that doesn’t feel too specialized for particular terrain, I would definitely suggest trying these out.

If you’re interested in trying out the Prodigio, the sizing can be tricky. I typically wear a U.S. men’s 10.5 and 44 E.U., and a size 44.5 E.U. fits me perfectly in this shoe. The general consensus seems to be that the Prodigio runs a bit small, so it’s best to try it on if you can find a pair.

