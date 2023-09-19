Salomon Glide Max TR Review

Salomon ventured into the maximalist world of running footwear a few years ago with the Salomon Ultra Glide for trail running and the Salomon Glide Max for road running, but now with the Salomon Glide Max TR ($160) and its claimed 38-/32-millimeter stack height at the heel and forefoot, it feels like Salomon has taken the full plunge into the market. Let us just say that the wait has been worth it.

The Salomon Glide Max TR has a subtle rocker bottom that is in perfect harmony with the plush midsole and subtly assertive outsole, such that no energy is wasted as you cruise comfortably down the trail. The surprisingly lightweight — 9.8 ounces (278 grams) actual weight for a U.S. men’s size 9 — shoe is perfectly at home on mild-moderate technical terrain, over hill and dale, and for ultramarathon distances even if some faster miles are required. It invites you to bomb the downhill and flats while being perfectly adept at trotting easily up the next climb.

With this shoe, Salomon greatly increases its appeal to a wider range of runners who prioritize comfort — and standard laces — without sacrificing some speed, agility, and ankle stability.

It comes in women’s-specific and men’s-specific fit in up to four colorways. I reviewed the U.S. women’s size 8.5 (Euro 40 2/3), which is true to my size for Salomon shoes and one half to one size smaller than what I wear in other manufacturers’ footwear.

Read on to see why this shoe made it into our Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes guide.

Shop the Women's Salomon Glide Max TRShop the Men's Salomon Glide Max TR

Salomon Glide Max TR Upper

The Salomon Glide Max TR upper is perhaps the least interesting aspect of this shoe, and that may be what makes it just right, at least for the inaugural version. It provides a wider and more accommodating forefoot fit, which will appeal to those for whom most Salomon shoes are too narrow, and it doesn’t feel too fancy or too technical for those who maybe aren’t as comfortable with the racier Salomon aesthetic at times.

As a longtime wearer and lover of several different Salomon shoes, I find this to be a more comfortable upper than the Salomon Sense Ride’s last three versions — here’s our Salomon Sense Ride 4 review — which I’ve been less keen on, and a more chill vibe than the Salomon Speedcross 6 — and here’s our Salomon Speedcross 6 review — which I still love, but it serves a different purpose in my quiver. This upper perfectly matches the plush-maximalist-but-still-responsive feel of the shoe.

Lightweight engineered mesh is used to create a substantial upper with enough perforations for decent breathability but a tighter weave than many mesh fabrics, which is very effective for keeping water, debris, and dust out. Thin overlays provide a bit more protection around the forefoot, effectively extending the protective rand a bit while lessening the weight and stiffness around the toes. A thicker figure-eight overlay provides structure and support through the medial and lateral midfoot and heel, which works very well in conjunction with the standard lacing system for creating a snug, secure fit overall.

Though they’re not the breeziest shoe, I haven’t found them to run too hot for my preferences despite nature keeping us in the 90s Fahrenheit for far too many days this year in Colorado where I live, and I have appreciated the relatively clean feet I finish runs with. They’ve proven very durable against conglomerate rock and sandstone, the occasional brush with cacti and dog toenails, and only have a bit of an indentation to show for 200 miles of running and powerhiking pushoffs at the medial side of the ball of my foot. I’ve had no issues with blisters or hot spots — or squeaks or creaks — even at this flex point.

The heel counter is structured and supportive, but still allows for accommodation with the terrain, and the moderate padding around the ankle collar is very comfortable. I’m surprised by the lack of a gusset for the moderately padded tongue, but if I position it where I want it when I first double knot my shoes, it stays where I need it to so it ends up being a non-issue. All in all, this upper will appeal to those who prefer a slightly old school feel with high tech fabric and construction.

All this being said, I won’t be surprised if Salomon chooses to lighten up the materials and construction ever so slightly should there be a future version, but either way, it’s an integral part of an excellent workhorse of a shoe.

Salomon Glide Max TR Midsole

I generally am not a huge fan of rocker bottom shoes — or perhaps I should say that my body isn’t a fan, as the general concept seems to aggravate my knees and Achilles. But, the R.Camber rocker geometry Salomon employs in the Salomon Glide Max TR must have the subtle, rounded apex at just the right spot for my usual heel-toe transition because it’s super smooth and has no tendency to clunk backward, regardless of exactly how my foot hits the ground while running. It’s a noticeable improvement even over the rocker in the Salomon Ultra Glide for me.

The Salomon Glide Max TR is a 6-millimeter drop shoe, but my body is convinced it runs more like a 7-millimeter shoe, a lot like the La Sportiva Jackal II. I was able to run in it without heel lifts and only a mild sensation of posterior chain fatigue after four days in a row in the shoes. This is a significant positive for me.

The Energy Foam compound provides incredible, bogginess-free cushioning and protection from poke-y rocks and roots, without the need for a rock plate. These shoes make running downhills fun for me, even when strewn with rocks and roots — okay, let’s be honest, rocks and roots are still not my very favorite — because of how smooth they roll and absorb shock from above and below. The midsole and outsole flare also ensures stability on uneven terrain even with the lofty stack height. It’s such a pleasure to run without that fear-inducing sensation of a potential lateral ankle roll like some maximalist shoes inspire. While these aren’t going to be ideal for those who crave significant ground feel, if it’s plush you’re looking for, this shoe has you covered.

The only drawback I’m currently finding with this midsole is some significant creasing right under the ball of the foot where the maximum angle of pushoff is located. So far this hasn’t changed the function or ride, but I’ll be paying attention to any subtle changes that may arise. I’m not noticing any creasing medially or laterally through the heel or midfoot, which bodes well for the overall continued stability of the shoe especially over longer miles.

Salomon Glide Max TR Outsole

The outsole of the Salomon Glide Max TR provides excellent grip on most terrain — with the exception of deep mud and long stretches of snow — given the multidirectional diamond shaped lugs are only 3.5 millimeters tall. Though the outsole doesn’t differ significantly from the Salomon Ultra Glide 2 or the Salomon Sense Ride 5, somehow the traction on notoriously frustrating downhills on my usual haunts is more confidence inspiring while still sticking nicely to the trail on uphills and cambered turns.

The All Terrain Contagrip outsole material is proving to be very durable as well given most of my trail running is on hardpacked dirt with and without jumbe-ly rocks. A slightly deeper lug will do a bit better on those steeper slopes with the ball-bearing rocks, but with as smooth as this shoe rolls over the less technical singletrack and jeep roads, it may be best to leave this outsole as is.

There is some key weight-savings with the posterior-to-center cutout, and the placement is perfectly placed and functionally unnoticeable. I’ve had no issues with any resultant rock intrusions into this area over the 200 miles I have on the shoe. A final benefit of this outsole in particular is the flare or width of the contact surface. On every other maximalist shoe I’ve tried, there’s been that lurking threat of a lateral ankle sprain whether via a tip off the edge of a sidewalk or an unexpected rock or root interaction. I’ve tested the Salomon Glide Max TR thoroughly, and have not once had this sensation of impending doom. The durability is impressive as the outsole shows no significant sign of wear and tear, which is a perk of most Salomon shoes.

Salomon Glide Max TR Overall Impressions

The Salomon Glide Max TR is the most comfortable and smoothest rolling maximalist shoe I’ve experienced and the only one that has felt relatively light on my feet while ensuring my energy is focused into propelling me forward. The midsole blends cushy protection and energy return so well that I don’t feel slowed by them on long climbs and speedier flat sections, and I actually relish the downhills because I can push the pace without feeling the pounding that usually causes me to slow my roll a bit.

This shoe is ideal for long days on mild-moderate terrain, ultramarathons, or even a trail half marathon if you’re just over feeling beat up at the end of your adventure. Additionally, they’re a more forgiving entry level shoe for someone new to Salomon because of the 6-millimeter drop, wider fit than most Salomon options, and standard lacing. These can easily function as door-to-trail shoes or even all-purpose shoes for those who haven’t quite found their Cinderella maximal cushioning shoe just yet.

I’m really interested to see where Salomon takes the Glide Max TR. Could there be a slightly racier version in the future through some fine-tuning to the upper? Or might it stay true to its current version with minimal tweaks and advances? Time will tell, but if you’re still searching for your max cush ride and a less severe rocker bottom than other shoe models, the Salomon Glide Max TR is a fabulous choice.

You can check out our Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes guide for more on this shoe as well as our thoughts on the other best cushioned trail running options currently on the market.

Shop the Women's Salomon Glide Max TRShop the Men's Salomon Glide Max TR

Call for Comments

Have you tried the Salomon Glide Max TR? What were your thoughts?

How do you think it compares with other maximal cushion options on the market?

[Editor’s Note: If you’re affiliated (i.e., an employee, ambassador, etc.) with a brand, please share your relation in each of your comments on this article. Thanks!]

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!