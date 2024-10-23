Norda 001 Review

Is the Norda 001 ($285) your next 007? Norda hails from Montreal, Canada, with a mission to produce tough and comfortable trail shoes ready for any condition, while wholly committed to material sustainability and technological optimization. The Norda 001 encapsulates direct field notes from the company’s trail running founders and is further augmented with significant shoe industry experience.

First and foremost, Norda prides itself on creating a durable product. Secondly, the company strongly holds that “performance and sustainability should always run together.” While running in the 001s over the last several months, I firmly endorse the shoe’s exceptional endurance and longevity — meaning it can run long distances and it will remain steadfast in the trail running shoe rotation for longer than most other brands and models. It has staying power.

Out of the box, I thought the Norda 001 experience was going to feel clunky and heavy, solely based on the overall width and the look of its significant outsole foundation. Surprisingly, the 001 was nimble and light enough to guide me on a variety of trail runs, generally excelling at long downhills, both technical and smooth. The Norda 001 also proved amenable to transition miles on pavement and forest roads.

The Norda 001 has an actual weight of 10.5 ounces (298 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9. One of the highlights of the Norda 001 is the low profile with a reported 26-millimeter heel stack and 21-millimeter forefoot stack, for a 5-millimeter drop. These specifications make me feel like I am the driver in control of the trails ahead. I don’t like getting lost in too much lift and cushion, which can sometimes result in a disconnected feel in other shoes. This was not the case with the 001.

Norda has three main shoe models — the Norda 001, Norda 002, and Norda 003 — each aimed at different trail niches. Norda advises to order a half size up, since their shoes tend to fit small. One drawback is the sticker shock of $285, but if you place the purchase in the context of superb craft, dependability, and longevity, it makes more practical sense.

Shop the Women's Norda 001Shop the Men's Norda 001

Norda 001 Upper

Although there are different colorways and designs available for the Norda 001 — some of which look rad — I received a pair of their White Gum model. I initially questioned why some companies even make a white trail shoe. After one run, the top of my Nordas were many different shades of dirt brown — they stayed that way. I concede as trail runners we aren’t in the business of always looking sharp and clean like road runners or triathletes and that, yes, I could have washed them, but I decided that perhaps the dirt is a badge of hard work and depiction of fun times.

I will touch upon this later, but the White Gum model uses a tan-yellow color for its Norda x Vibram outsole, integrated with Litebase and Megagrip. The outsole makes a statement and stretches its way up the back of the heel.

A Dyneema durable upper keeps the feet duly protected and then some with what Norda and industry experts refer to as “the world’s strongest fiber.” If you aren’t familiar with Dyneema fiber, its strength-to-weight ratio is rated to be 15 times stronger than steel, and the 001 uses the “first seamless Bio-Dyneema upper,” which is a bio-based woven material that is highly abrasion resistant. The laces are also made out of Dyneema and recycled polyester, making the 001’s upper a nearly indestructible wrap — all with a very low carbon footprint — a priority for Norda.

The Dyneema withstood a beating after many outings and the laces stayed tied and provided good midfoot lockdown support in conjunction with the Nordo Lock System. The Lock System is the tandem soft sock fit with dual mesh gusset and felt heel cup. It is soft and does help the feet stay firmly in place, but the upper remains loose along the ankle. If I actually had gaitors, I would wear them on longer trail runs wit these shoes to keep out debris. I would also advocate for more ankle support or a tighter heel fit for more technical terrain.

Other 001 upper odds and ends include further ancillary protection afforded by that addition of reflective stripes atop the toebox, and significant material on the heel counter leading to a pull tab. The latter an accoutrement on running shoes I generally applaud. The reflective accents are keen for early-morning runs or late-night race ramblings. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t add that the Norda 001 may be best used in drier conditions and not on the hotter days of summer, as it isn’t the most breathable.

Norda 001 Midsole

The Norda 001 midsole brought welcome baseline cushion on long runs without the sacrifice of a deadened or unresponsive platform. I had a modicum of apprehension when I read that the Norda 001 was a cushioned trail shoe, but I agreed to the assignment because I was eager to explore what the Canadian trail runners were to up.

Norda’s “optimally cushioned” defined my ideal cushion, which remained far from plush. It retained necessary stiffness. The 001 midsole moves with the foot through the gait cycle and promotes energy return and comfort, namely from the beaded insole with expanded-Thermal Polyurethane (e-TPU) technology on top of a proprietary Norda x Vibram SLE cushion, which is EVA based.

The ride feels familiar to my affection for the Topo Traverse and the Topo Pursuit 2, especially with the e-TPU insole addition. Any midsole compression is lifted by the beads and assists with the longevity of the shoe as a whole.

Norda 001 Outsole

An interesting yellow and textured outsole runs up the back of the Norda 001 heel. I understand that outsole extensions help with downhill running, but was never quite knowledgeable about why some outsoles continued up the heel. Since the Norda 001 became my downhill shoe of choice, I reckoned that this design choice augmented overall stability and lower heel rigidity. The 001 benefits from this design feature. I kind of dig the look, and maybe the outsole wanted a chance to be seen.

The Litebase Vibram Megagrip outsole grips well and keeps moving over wet and moderately technical trails. The integration of Vibram in the midsole and the outsole makes the 001 underfoot feel cohesive and integrated. The outsole has regularly spaced 5-millimeter chevron-shaped lugs, contoured to the needs of landing and propulsion while retaining a degree of flexibility. It isn’t overly aggressive and is conducive to pavement runs when necessary.

Norda 001 Overall Impressions

The Norda 001 is definitely a 007 in many ways. For me, it was the comfort and base of support it provided on all sorts of descents. I think it helped me sharpen my downhill game in a number of ways this season, psychologically and by providing optimally cushioned traction. I will add that the lightness contributed to ease of uphill running.

Where I live in Southern Oregon, the trails lead up for miles and then down for miles. The Norda’s overall design and pledge to sustainability contribute to its steadfast staying power. It will definitely remain in my rotation during the winter months and beyond, notably for its durability. The Canadians crafted their shoe models for some rough and cold conditions, and I still have to test its mettle in its native weather.

Additionally, it is a great transition shoe, equipped with quality traction for a variety of moderate trail conditions. The combination of the Vibram Megagrip Litebase and midsole allows for light pavement-to-dirt running. The 001 can go places and you can too.

Shop the Women's Norda 001Shop the Men's Norda 001

Call for Comments

Have you tried the Norda 001? What were your impressions?

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!