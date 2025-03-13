Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 Fastpack Review

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 ($350) is the newest pack from a brand that has developed a cult-like following in the thru-hiking and packrafting communities. This is their first time using a running-vest-style harness system instead of traditional backpack straps. I’ve been waiting for the Maine-based company to jump on the running vest bandwagon for years, and they got a lot right in their first release.

This 28-liter pack, with an additional 8.5 liters of external storage, is ideal for fastpacking trips, ranging from simple overnighters to outings lasting nearly a week if you pack carefully. The lightweight and durable Dyneema Composite Hybrid is the same used in the brand’s other packs and brings this pack’s weight to 18.9 ounces (536 grams) for a size medium. There are a handful of removable straps for the true gram-counters amongst us.

I tested the Aero 28 for more than a year while fastpacking in terrain ranging from the San Juan Mountains in Colorado, to the high deserts of Utah, to the dense bush of New Zealand. In addition to countless one- and two-night missions, I packed it full of food and gear for a five-night traverse of the largely off-trail Wind River High Route in Wyoming. I also took it out for day missions that required an abundance of snacks and warm clothing. The comfort and simplicity of this pack made it stand out from many other options. While I think the front pocket system can use a bit of refinement, it’s plenty functional to keep water, food, and a phone accessible. I, as well as another tester, enjoyed this pack so much that we’ve included it in our best fastpacking packs guide.

Shop the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 fastpack

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 Harness and Runnability

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 harness is the brand’s first attempt to incorporate a running-vest-style harness into one of their trademark packs. The dual-layer straps are fairly thin and flexible, and they connect to each other at the top of the pack. It feels like this evens out the pressure on the shoulders. The tightness of the straps is adjustable with a single strap at the bottom. While many fastpacking packs seem to have doubled-over adjustment straps that are difficult to use, especially if the pack is on, these are no more complex than the backpacks we wore to school as kids. And I appreciate that!

Three sternum straps close the harness in the front, two static and one elastic. The position of all three straps can be changed to adjust the fit of the pack, as can their order. While I initially greeted the three-strap system with skepticism — I am, after all, a gram-counter, and all straps have weight — I discovered that it provided a nice, snug fit, and I stopped worrying about the additional weight. I found that keeping the elastic strap on the bottom was the most comfortable for deep breathing. The whole harness fit snugly, and while it had more movement than a smaller running vest, it performed admirably when running the flats and downhills, as well as when scrambling on exposed and rocky terrain where balance was paramount.

It was only when the main and all the external pockets were completely full that it felt like the pack moved too much to run comfortably. The front pockets, even when stuffed completely full, never felt like they bounced.

The pack has a removable one-inch webbing waist belt that can add stability when carrying a heavy load. However, I never used it and found it just got in the way, so I took it off. The pack is also equipped with a pair of loops to secure an ice ax. The bottom of these two loops is permanent and tucks neatly into the back pocket, while the upper strap is removable.

The pack comes in three sizes based on your torso measurement. I am five feet, six inches tall, and tested a size medium.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 Storage Options

In my opinion, the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 is the perfect volume for nearly any fastpacking mission. The main pocket has a roll top with clips that attach either to each other or to compression straps on the side of the pack. For the longest of trips, I stuffed the main pocket full and just barely got the top buckles together to hold it all in. I then used the top compression strap to make sure that nothing fell out.

The main pocket also has a clip on the top to attach a hydration bladder and a hose port, but there’s no additional material to hold the bladder in place, so I found it of limited use. On the rare occasion that I used a bladder with this pack, I stuck it in the back pocket and ran the hose over my shoulder.

Four external pockets on the back of the pack provide additional storage. The main back pocket feels a bit snug at first inspection but can expand impressively for a material that feels like it doesn’t have a lot of give. I could fit an ultralight Zpacks Duplex Lite Tent in it, even when the rest of the pack was completely full. The two side pockets have a diagonal cut to allow those with decent shoulder mobility to get items in and out. Two removable compression straps help secure anything in the pockets, and I often stored my trekking poles here when I didn’t need them. A bungee system tightens the top of the pocket for additional security.

Like many other fastpacks, including the Pa’lante Packs Joey, this one has a pocket along the bottom. The elastic securing this pocket doesn’t feel as stretchy as that on other packs, and I was only willing to store items that had a lot of volume and surface area — like a jacket or other clothing item — in there. I was too nervous about losing snacks to trust them in this pocket, but it’s a great easy-access spot for a jacket that you might need to put on and take off multiple times in a day.

The front pockets mimic that of a traditional running vest. Two upper pockets hold most soft flasks and can fit a Katadyn BeFree 0.6L filter, as long as it’s not completely full. Shock cords on the tops of the pockets provide additional security, and the pockets are big enough to hold a fairly large phone as well. Three additional pockets overlay the top ones. On one side, a zipper pocket securely holds small items like sunscreen, ChapStick, and keys, and overlays a deeper pocket that will hold snacks or a Garmin inReach Mini.

The other side has a much deeper pocket that can fit several gels or bars. When the bottom pockets are full, it can be difficult to get soft flasks to sit properly, but everything has just enough stretch to make it work. I’d love to see slightly more stretchy pockets to ease this difficulty.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 Materials

Like all packs from the brand, the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 combines Dyneema Composite Hybrid (DCH) and regular Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF). The main compartment and bottom pocket are made of DCH50 and DCH150 fabric, respectively. DCH differs from regular Dyneema fabric in that the Dyneema non-woven fabric is sandwiched between mylar layers. The 50 and 150 refer to the denier of the outer layer of the mylar and is a good indicator of a fabric’s durability — and relative weight. DCH tends to be more durable than DCF and has a bit more structure to it. It’s also a bit heavier. Both types of fabric are waterproof and won’t sag when wet.

While the DCH material of the main compartment is waterproof, the pack isn’t seam-sealed, which means that water can seep in during really wet conditions — and it does. Contents will stay dry in light precipitation, but I’d still recommend packing your gear in dry bags for extra protection.

The main compartment has a permanent one-eighth-inch foam back panel sewn in to provide a bit of structure and support. The seams around this foam are sealed, so you don’t have to worry about the foam absorbing water if you get caught out in the rain. While I ultimately like having a back panel, especially when carrying heavier loads, I wish it was removable. In many situations, a sleeping pad or some other piece of kit could substitute for the permanent panel and reduce the overall weight of the pack.

The back pocket is made of a stretchy Dyneema-based mesh, which is quite durable, though I did manage to rip it while scootching along a ledge and scraping it against some sharp rocks. The tear didn’t spread, and was easy to put a piece of tape over until a more permanent solution could be found. The side pockets feel solid, and I haven’t managed to destroy them, try as I might.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 Overall Impressions

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 is one of my favorite fastpacks currently on the market. Admittedly, it’s also one of the more expensive fastpacks out there, but I believe that it’s worth the investment as a pack that can work for many types of trips and seems to be essentially indestructible, which means you can use it for many, many years.

The main compartment provides plenty of secure storage for a lightweight fastpacking kit and several days of food, and the outer pockets provide additional space for items needed throughout the day. Aside from a potentially irrational fear of losing snacks out of the bottom pocket, I never worried about items falling out of the pockets.

Overall, I was impressed with the pack’s vest-style harness. It stayed secure when running and carried heavier loads better than many other options on the market. While I wished the front pockets had a bit more space, I was ultimately able to shove several hours worth of snacks and water into them, and the side pockets provided additional storage accessible without taking the pack off. When it comes to a pack that is equally as good for overnight trips in warm climates as it is carrying several days of food and warm clothing for extended trips, this one is hard to beat.

Shop the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 fastpack

Call for Comments

Have you tried the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28? What were your thoughts?

Our Favorite Fastpacks

Check out our best fastpacking packs article to learn about our current favorite fastpacks!