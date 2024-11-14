La Sportiva Bushido III Review

The La Sportiva Bushido III ($145) was released in the spring of 2024, with all of the same performance features we’ve come to expect of the Bushido.

La Sportiva tends to be one of the few companies making trail shoes today that does not feel the need to update their models annually. This allows runners to develop favorite models that they can depend on year after year to essentially remain the same shoe from a fit and performance standpoint. Looking back at the original La Sportiva Bushido released in 2014, it almost looks like it could be the same trail shoe. But, small tweaks over the last two versions have taken the Bushido — a trail shoe that I wished would fit my feet — to this third iteration, which fits wonderfully.

The Bushido III weighs in at an actual 10.3 ounces (291 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9 in wide with a 6-millimeter drop. This is a shoe that has always excelled in highly technical terrain, where a high level of traction and control are needed. I’ll describe what has changed, and what remains as standard features of the Bushido.

La Sportiva Bushido III Upper

The La Sportiva Bushido III upper is one I was excited to get my foot into. My wannabe love affair with the Bushido harkens back to when the original model was released. I was envious of the low-to-the-ground feeling of control and enviable traction, but my rather wide forefeet just couldn’t handle the narrow last of the Bushido. When I found out that La Sportiva would be offering a wide version for the third Bushido, I jumped at it, and the fit has been excellent. My heels and midfoot feel very locked down and my arthritic metatarsals have enough room to not induce post-run swelling. This new wide option adds 7mm of circumference and 2mm of height in the toebox to forefoot.

I typically wear a size 44 Euro/10.5 U.S. in La Sportiva, but I received a 44.5 European for testing, and it turned out to be absolutely fine. I’m sure that given the accommodating forefoot width I could have went with my normal size.

Those who haven’t tried the Bushido may find that it seems overbuilt for a modern trail running shoe. A durable rubberized toecap and characteristic midfoot wrap, paired with durable overlays give off more of an approach shoe vibe. Considering the terrain that the Bushido III excels on this is an apt comparison. The stability features of this shoe are best appreciated on off-camber and rocky surfaces and I love how my foot feels locked down in this shoe.

La Sportiva Bushido III Midsole

The La Sportiva Bushido III has a very low stack height by modern trail shoe standards. With the same 19-millimeter heald and 13-millimeter forefoot stack height for a 6-millimeter drop as its predecessors, the Bushido III in many ways feels fairly minimalistic. Back in the olden days of minimalism, we would discuss “ground feel,” and although the Bushido III is very protective with a compressed EVA rockguard in the forefoot, there is a bit of ground feel in this nimble and agile shoe.

In addition to the stability created by being a low-to-the-ground shoe, other technologies used in the Bushido III are aimed at some level of motion control. La Sportiva uses TPU inserts on both sides of the heel along with the aforementioned midfoot cage that provides a feeling of sure-footedness on steep and techy terrain, without your footstrike feeling controlled.

La Sportiva Bushido III Outsole

The La Sportiva Bushido III has the best overall grip of any trail shoe I’ve worn. The Frixion Red (XT 2.0) dual rubber compound has stickier rubber in the center and durable rubber on the sides of the sole. The outsole also has directional 4-millimeter lugs (decreased from 4.5 millimeters on the Bushido II), which help dig in while climbing and braking on steep downhills. The Bushido III’s outsole grabs onto rocks, whether wet or dry, and digs in equally well on loose decomposing rock.

La Sportiva Bushido III Overall Impressions

While some trail runners will be turned off by the lack of soft cushion, if you regularly run on steep, technical, or rocky terrain, then the La Sportiva Bushido III deserves to be tried. If you are looking for a door-to-trail shoe, for when there are several miles of pavement prior to hitting dirt, then the Bushido III might be a bit much underfoot, in terms of lugs and firm cushioning.

The Bushido III is the type of shoe that I would wear for a steep and demanding mountain run, in addition to a long hike on rocky terrain. While I don’t come into much contact with mud and roots where I live, I think that the drainability, wet traction, and nimble feel of the Bushido III would be great on that terrain as well.

I also feel that the Bushido III works very well as a stability trail shoe, thanks to its well-formed upper and lateral protection. With a lack of stability trail shoes on the market these days, this could interest many trail runners. The added wider and higher volume toebox of the Bushido III should also appeal to many.

