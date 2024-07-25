La Sportiva Levante Review

Developed with input and feedback from its global athlete team, the La Sportiva Levante ($155) is a trail running shoe created for women. In a world replete with every variety of running shoe, only a handful are women-only designs that don’t have a men’s version. As an outdoor athlete who identifies as a woman and wears women’s running shoes, I’m both enthusiastic for — and skeptical of — anything labeled women-specific. I’ve learned not to take such labels at face value.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that the sports and outdoor industries have historically centered around men — and for the most part, continue to do so. This means that research, testing, design, and development have largely been by and for the male body. This begs the question, what makes a modern running shoe truly women-specific?

With the Levante, it’s telling that La Sportiva included women athletes in the shoe’s design and development, from brainstorming through product testing. Additionally, the fact that there isn’t a men’s version implies that this shoe was a women-first creation, rather than simply adapting a men’s design for narrower feet. Other than the shoe’s women-specific last, however, I haven’t been able to detect anything about this shoe that feels uniquely “woman” — it’s a nice trail running shoe that’s comparable to my other women-sized running shoes. It’s lightweight — with an actual weight of 8.8 ounces (249 grams) for a U.S. women’s 10 (which is comparable to our U.S. men’s 9 standard for shoe weights) — with a mid-range 6-millimeter drop and 30 and 24 millimeters of stack height in the heel and toe, respectively. Nevertheless, I believe La Sportiva is on the right track by involving women throughout all stages of the shoe’s design process.

I put 100 miles on the Levante this spring on a variety of trail and road surfaces. It is a moderately cushioned shoe that feels lightweight, soft, and flexible, yet it’s supportive enough for steep, technical trails. It’s an ideal daily trail running shoe for short to medium distances on trail, gravel, or even some pavement miles.

Shop the Women's La Sportiva Levante

La Sportiva Levante Upper

The upper on the La Sportiva Levante is one of the best parts of this shoe. It’s made with recycled mesh in both the upper and the lining, with TPU ripstop reinforcements that add some structure and durability. The result is a lightweight and breathable shoe that still feels supportive. What I love most about the upper is how it hugs my midfoot and heel while leaving ample volume in the front so that I can wiggle and splay my toes. While the mesh on the front of the shoe feels pliable, the heel is more structured. It also has a layer of soft padding around the back of the heel, which enhances the secure, locked-down fit and cushions the Achilles tendon.

The Levante has tubular laces that have held up well and remained securely tied in wet or muddy conditions. A thin layer of padding between the laces and the boniest part of the instep prevents pressure points if the laces are pulled tight. The laces can be tucked beneath a soft elastic band at the top of the tongue to keep them from getting snagged or caked with mud or snow. Finally, a soft elastic ankle gaiter around the top of the shoe adds durability and helps keep rocks and dirt from getting inside the shoe.

After a spring and summer of use so far, the upper is holding up well. There are no early signs of wear or indications of weak points that might fail. Other than a thin coating of trail dust, these shoes are in great shape.

La Sportiva Levante Midsole

The La Sportiva Levante midsole features the brand’s newest XFlow technology, a cushioned and responsive foam designed to provide both comfort and high energy return. This midsole foam is made from ethylene, a commonly used foam in running shoes, with 30% of the material coming from bio-based ethylene created by sugar fermentation.

La Sportiva claims its XFlow midsole is lighter, more cushioned, and more responsive than traditional EVA foam. I wasn’t able to confirm those details without cutting the shoes apart and setting up a scientific experiment, but while testing this shoe, I noticed that it feels softer, more cushioned, and more flexible than any La Sportiva running shoe I’ve ever worn. It’s nimble on the trails and feels natural on both pavement and dirt. As mentioned above, it’s constructed on a women’s-specific last, and it also has a relatively wide platform that feels stable and comfortable.

This past April, I took a trip to Bormio, Italy, and spent a couple of weeks at the southern end of the Ortler Alps. The village is nestled in a valley with steep, glaciated peaks rising all around. I took the shoes up and down rocky, switchbacking trails in mud and snow and through the valley on a flat, paved running path. I discovered that this was the perfect do-it-all shoe for a variety of running surfaces.

Back home in Bend, Oregon, I regularly wear the Levante on four- to 10-mile runs from my house to nearby Pilot Butte State Park, which has about 500 feet of prominence above the town and offers both paved and dirt trails. I love how well this shoe transitions between sidewalks and dirt. That said, La Sportiva describes the Levante as a long-distance running shoe, but I can’t see myself running more than 20 miles in them. I suppose I’ve gotten too used to maximal shoes for ultrarunning, and for me, this shoe is not cushioned enough for such long distances, especially if the terrain is rocky. Nonetheless, I would recommend it for runners who are seeking a light, moderately cushioned trail shoe for short- and medium-distance daily running.

La Sportiva Levante Outsole

On wet and dry, steep and loose, flat and smooth, and every other variety of running surface I’ve encountered, the La Sportiva Levante has gripped well. The outsole is built with La Sportiva’s FriXion White compound, which is designed to grip all surfaces. In my experience, it feels sticky enough for wet trails and shallow creek crossings without feeling clunky on sidewalks or neighborhood streets. Over 75-ish miles on snow-dusted trails, packed dirt, and pebble-strewn pavement, this shoe’s outsole has proven trustworthy and reliable.

The outsole has 3.5-millimeter lugs in a multi-directional leaf-shaped pattern that can help pump the brakes on a technical descent or grip on a steep climb. The base of the shoe has a rocker profile, meaning that it’s slightly raised in the front and the back to facilitate the way a foot naturally rolls through the strike and toe-off motion. The outside extends from the very back of the heel up and over the front of the toe, covering every bit of shoe that might make contact with the trail surface. Overall, the shoe feels slightly more flexible than the average trail shoe and certainly more flexible than what I typically expect from La Sportiva. For me, this is a good thing because I run on a variety of surfaces and find that stiff shoes can give me foot pain.

La Sportiva Levante Overall Impressions

The La Sportiva Levante is a great shoe option for trail runners who prefer a women-specific fit and design with moderate cushioning and flexibility. This is a lightweight and well-built shoe that continues to hold up very well over the miles. It’s ideal for people who run on a mix of dirt, gravel, and pavement, and it performs equally well on a flat running path or steep and rocky mountain trail. It’s lightweight yet supportive, with a hug-like fit and reliable grip.

While the Levante may be cushioned among La Sportiva’s trail shoe offerings, it still provides plenty of ground feel and nimble footing. On the other hand, your feet could take a beating on very rocky trails, especially over ultramarathon distances. I personally prefer a bit more cushion under my feet for anything much longer than 20 miles. Finally, a note on sizing — La Sportiva running shoes often run small. I ordered half a size up and am happy with the fit.

Shop the Women's La Sportiva Levante

Call for Comments

Have you tried the La Sportiva Levante? What are your thoughts?

Have you tried other women’s-specific running shoes?

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!