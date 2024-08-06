Zip Commute Pack Review

I have been testing the Zip Commute Pack ($180) for over a year now for both bicycle commuting and run commuting. While I have learned that this form of enjoyable travel to work takes a considerable amount of prep if your office attire requires sprucing up, this practiced preparation can jump start a more enjoyable workday.

Run commuting, for many of us, is a novel concept that should work. It will save us time running before or after work, it will benefit the environment, and it will likely give our training mileage a nice boost.

Given that the average American commute is a whopping 52 minutes over an average of seven miles (mean average commute per state, U.S. Census data, 2018), the opportunity to get some miles in on the way to and from work seems generally time affordable.

What has consistently gotten in the way for many of us when it comes to run, or bike, commuting is an effective method of carrying everything we’ll need for the day. A laptop, change of clothes, toiletries, a towel, lunch, etc. It starts to add up to a weight burden that most will find uncomfortable.

My past experiences with run commuting typically involved trying to use a fastpacking type of backpack with minimal items (subtract the laptop, food, towel, etc.) and trying to leave as much as possible at the office in order to make these ultra lightweight backpacks work.

Ultimately, I found the ultralight packs were not structured or robust enough to be effective for year-round commuting duty. Therefore, I was keen to try out the purpose-built Zip Commute Pack.

Zip Commute Pack Construction and Materials

The design concept of the Zip Commute Pack is to combine a running vest with a waterproof roll-top daypack. The pack comes in three different sizes and a considerable amount of adjustability with two straps on each side of the body and connecting straps on the sternum and stomach.

Additionally, there are riser “load lifter” straps on either shoulder that allow the wearer to snug up the pack when it is heavily weighted. I found these straps to really help when carrying heavier items, like a laptop.

The interior of the pack features a slightly padded laptop sleeve — which will fit up to a 16-inch laptop — and zip pockets for smaller items on the rear inside panel of the bag. The exterior of the daypack portion of the bag features a large rear zip pocket, which holds a surprising amount of cargo (usually my lunch Tupperware).

One of the most important design features of this pack is that it’s waterproof throughout the entire roll-top daypack area. I found this material to be very similar in quality to the waterproof exterior of my Patagonia Black Hole duffel bag, and I haven’t seen any cracking or signs of wear on the Zip Commute Pack. In short, this thing feels ballistic and much more robust than any running pack I’ve used.

The front vest portion of the pack features two large zip pockets, which open medially and were perfect for storing my phone and wallet. This water-resistant portion of the pack also feels stretchy, but heavy duty, and there are larger hydration pockets to throw soft flasks or snacks into.

Zip Commute Pack Performance

Given the durability and quality of materials used in the Zip Commute Pack, it does come with a weight penalty. Zip claims the pack holds 20 liters and my size medium pack comes in right at two pounds, or 900 grams.

For comparison, the other lightweight pack I’ve used for commuting, the Ultimate Direction Fastpack 20, weighs 1.3 pounds/590 grams. I definitely feel that extra weight when run commuting, but it disappears on the bike.

It is important to note that the Zip Commute Pack’s fully waterproof storage area keeps all items completely dry, whereas I typically have to keep my clothes in Ziplock baggies with the more breathable pack. In warm summer weather, the Zip Commute Pack was wonderful on the bike, but the lack of breathability was very noticeable and I tended to avoid run commuting with this pack in the summer.

Overall, I feel like the very durable construction, waterproof materials, and compact design of the Zip Commute Pack means that I don’t have to worry about snagging the material on something, or the pack ripping over time due to heavy loads. I don’t have this level of confidence with fastpacking packs focused on using the lightest materials.

Zip Commute Pack Overall Impressions

I am very impressed with the construction and potential sustainability of the Zip Commute Pack as something that will last for decades, and I also love the simple black finish and design aesthetic that allows me to use this as a daypack regardless if I am commuting or not.

Zip Running Company is a Minneapolis-based startup aimed at promoting running as a healthy form of transportation. It’s not surprising that this brand hails from my former hometown of Minneapolis, a city known for its commuting infrastructure and sometimes abysmal weather.

Their Zip Commute Pack is well engineered in the fit and placement of the pockets, and the design of the straps really does a great job eliminating bouncing while carrying heavy loads.

Call for Comments

Have you tried out the Zip Commute Pack, or any other purpose-built commute pack? Do think you could be tempted to make running a more regular mode of transportation with a pack like this?