Topo Pursuit 2 Review

With the Topo Pursuit 2 ($145), the brand has made some clutch upgrades on the original Topo Pursuit, which was already a first-class zero-drop shoe. The improvements have resulted in an even more reliable and durable shoe ready to perform across varying terrain and ultramarathon distances. If a Topo running shoe is invariably one thing, it is dependable, and this is a shoe without ostentation that shows up and performs consistently.

Topo makes trusted out-of-the-box shoes for which distance and most trail conditions are a complete non-issue. I wouldn’t hesitate to run a 50k in a fresh pair of these shoes, which I practically did when they arrived. It helps that I have vast experience and countless miles in shoes from the brand — road and trail — but I believe this is a testament to the brand and the perennial performance quality of their shoes.

The zero-drop shoe comes with a newly designed mesh upper, a groovy game-changer insole, and a lighter and more responsive midsole. The Vibram Megagrip outsole, which is found on many other shoe models from the brand, is a staying force in this iteration, and the 5-millimeter lugs are capable on many types of terrain.

This shoe seems boldly simple in design, but it is an integration of superb engineering and biomechanical understanding. Similar to other trail shoes from the brand — the Topo Terraventure 4 and Topo Traverse — the Pursuit 2 is a powerful performance package. It boasts dialed-in heel comfort and lockdown with ample forefoot room and is characterized as having balanced cushion, neutral support, and moderate pliability.

Specifications are all true to size and fit, and its actual weight is 10.5 ounces (298 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9. Despite the consistency in weight from the original shoe, in my opinion, the newer version runs lighter, which may be attributed to the midsole feel. A hallmark of the shoe is its zero-drop and 28-millimeter stack height with a firm cushioned platform — don’t let that seemingly oxymoron confuse you. I openly welcome Topo’s zero-drop foot-shaped design with excitement and spread toes.

Topo Pursuit 2 Upper

The colorway and aesthetics of the Topo Pursuit 2 are simple, something I have always appreciated from the brand. They do get creative with their colors, especially with their road shoes, but I believe they have a keen colorist on board at design headquarters. It seems with the new engineered dual-woven mesh, which is a tight mesh over a more open mesh, Topo has gotten more creative with the upper design. They’ve added texture and subtleties in the recycled mesh material while still creating an upper that focuses on function. It is breathable, drains well, and keeps debris at bay, and it does all these things well. I need to impress upon the reader that the dual-mesh upper didn’t induce hot feet or undue sweating.

Another update is in the coverage and thickness of the toe bumper. There is less rubber on the toebox above the toes, but thicker protection at the front of the shoe.

The new upper is slightly more cushioned on the inside and outside than the original. There is more vertical material for fortifying protection on both the medial and lateral aspects. Similar to the original, the angled heel design provides a comfortable lockdown. I realize I can sometimes be a broken record with my Topo reviews, but this is another shoe to easily slip in and out of without losing the initial tie-down snugness of the whole upper. The padded heel collar swoops up and forward to a now-higher-profile and soft tongue that is nicely three-quarters gusseted. I didn’t experience any shifting or unwanted movement from either the tongue or upper.

Signature to most trail shoes from the brand is the unique gaiter attachment design for the proprietary Topo Performance Gaiter. Although I have not used this feature or their gaiters, the two attachment points on the rear of the shoe, which add integrity to the heel, and one at the base of the tongue are unobtrusive and provide a quick-release system.

Topo Pursuit 2 Midsole

The upgraded midsole of the Topo Pursuit 2 combines aspects from its sibling models to enhance the overall ride and longevity. The newer lightweight and responsive ZipFoam midsole is integrated with their water-resistant FKT specialty insole. The combined midsole and insole sit above a slightly rockered platform that amplifies the foam’s energy return and elasticity.

The insole adds to the energy return, while the rocker keeps you rocking forward. It is important to add that the insole adds a unique underfoot experience. For one, it keeps the foot relatively dry. In addition, Topo makes recovery shoes with those beaded insoles and when you land on them while running, it provides a nice refreshing feel of recovery. However, the TPU beads are made to enhance elasticity as well as help with propulsion.

The level of cushion is maintained from the original model, but the new combination affords the shoe some decent firmness for increased protection. The new midsole begets longer and more comfortable miles over technical trails without the wear and tear on the lower body that other zero-drop shoes may cause after long miles in the mountains.

Topo Pursuit 2 Outsole

The Topo Pursuit 2 has a full-contact outsole, which is nothing new from the brand. Even though my positive reviews of the top-notch Vibram Megagrip may be on repeat, it holds constant across the brand’s shoe options. I have been wearing the Topo Ultraventure, Terraventure, and Traverse models for several ultrarunning seasons and the grip remains tried and true. It allows for exceptional traction and flexibility over technical terrain, forest roads, and most singletrack situations.

The lightly aggressive and multi-directional 5-millimeter lug design and spacing allow for keen friction, natural foot function, and decent shedding of substrate. The outsole is constructed without an overbearing sense of heaviness or excessive stick — making it amenable to paved sections. It seems to perform well on the slick granitic soils in southern Oregon where, during the dryer months, the trails can take on an element of a slip-and-slide when descending, especially if you don’t heed and respect the switchbacks. I was able to press the outsole during the wet spring months and now during the early summer for over a hundred miles. The outsole is still intact.

However, with so many other niche trail running shoes on the market, and with advancement in outsole technology, there are other running shoes that I would pick up first for mud, snow, and extremely rugged conditions. Given that caveat, this outsole has superb traction and confidently shows up with ground feel. It continues to be a top choice for moderately paced medium to long trail runs on moderate to technical terrain.

Topo Pursuit 2 Overall Impressions

All the parts of the Topo Pursuit 2 come together for an integrated and durable ultra-racer or ultra-trainer. This shoe challenges other zero-drop models in the trail world with its durability, comfort, and longer-distance appeal. Although I consider myself relatively seasoned for zero-drop running, I experienced no lower limb fatigue or soreness while running in these shoes. Compared to the original Pursuit, the midsole is a little stiffer but rides lighter and seems to hold up longer. It’s less flat as the mileage starts to tick upward.

The original Pursuit does have a softer, pliable appeal and, interestingly, a slightly wider toebox, while the Topo Pursuit 2 has seems to have more vertical volume and material coverage with added cushioned heel support internally and externally. It rides slightly higher for more protection. The upper’s engineered mesh is not only aesthetically improved, but it also maintains ample breathability and drainage. At the same time, the water-resistant insole stays dry and subtly massages the foot while running. This shoe is proving to be another enduring and steadfast trail running model from the brand. In double-entendre fashion, it may be the most long-lasting zero-drop trail running shoe that I have ever worn — both in daily mileage and overall mileage.

