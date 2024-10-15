Hoka Torrent 4 Review

I recently got my feet into the newest Hoka Torrent 4 ($130) and put more than 140 miles on them over a few weeks. I was first introduced to the Hoka Torrent many years ago at my local running store when I was searching for a replacement for the discontinued Pearl Izumi Trail N2, which had been my top choice for several years while I was getting started in ultrarunning. The store employee recommended the Torrent as the next closest model, so I gave it a whirl and immediately became a loyal fan. Over four years, I wore the Torrent almost exclusively on trails, including two 100-mile finishes and countless ultras and adventure runs.

Ultimately, I craved a more durable and stable trail shoe, so I switched to the Hoka Speedgoat. However, returning to the Torrent felt like putting on a pair of comfy, well-worn jeans — only, this latest model comes with some nice upgrades.

The Hoka Torrent 4 has an actual weight of 9 ounces (254 grams) in a U.S. men’s 9, and a 5-millimeter heel-to-toe drop, with claimed stack heights of 33- and 28-millimeters (men’s) and 32- and 27-millimeters (women’s) at the heel and toe, respectively.

Key updates to this model include a new midsole foam and 2-millimeter bump in stack height, redesigned lug pattern and increased outsole coverage, and a webbing loop on the heel.

Read on for all the details on the Torrent 4.

Hoka Torrent 4 Upper

The Hoka Torrent 4’s upper carries forward the single-layer mesh design of its predecessor, and it also incorporates 35% recycled polyester. Likewise, the lightly padded gusseted tongue shows little change from previous versions of this shoe. Hoka added a webbing loop on the back to help tired runners tug their shoes on and off.

This shoe’s upper also includes what Hoka calls a “hot melt support cage,” which appears similar to the TPU overlays used in previous Torrent designs. This support cage adds some structure to the upper, and helps give the shoe a secure, locked-in fit.

While testing the Torrent 4, I ran on a mix of non-technical singletrack trails, gravel roads, and steep, rocky, technical mountain terrain. These shoes provided a secure, comfortable fit through 140-plus running miles, and the upper shows only minimal wear so far.

I have a long, low-volume foot, with a medium arch and narrow heel, and I prefer a roomy toebox. Hoka’s shoes generally fit my feet well, and the Torrent 4 follows suit. The toebox provides enough room for my toes to splay, while my midfoot and heel remain locked in the shoe.

The upper felt sufficiently breathable, its laces and tongue stayed put, and I experienced no hot spots or discomfort in these shoes. Notably, one of iRunFar’s testers said that this version of the Torrent felt wider and roomier than previous iterations.

Hoka Torrent 4 Midsole

The Hoka Torrent 4 comes with an all-new midsole foam. Previous models used dual-density EVA foam with Hoka’s proprietary ProFly construction, and the shoe was designed for both a cushioned landing and a responsive toe-off. With the Torrent 4, Hoka strives to maintain this balance of cushion and responsiveness, while shifting to a single-layer EVA midsole and two extra millimeters of stack height underfoot.

Hoka also reshaped the midsole to include a wider base around the heel for added stability.

My experience in the Torrent is that it provides a nice balance of cushion and responsiveness. While there are certainly more cushioned shoes on the market, as well as more responsive shoes, I’ve found this model to be comfortable for 100 milers and able to perform well enough in a training workout or 50k race. This newest version also feels more stable.

A few years ago, I had two key reasons for moving away from the Torrent and opting for the Hoka Speedgoat instead. One was that the Torrent typically felt packed out after about 100 miles of wear, and I was developing a habit of buying a new pair of shoes for every race — and sometimes buying two at a time because I was wearing through them so fast. My other issue was that I was rolling my ankles too frequently in these shoes. I hadn’t had issues with rolling my ankles before, and the problem went away when I switched to the Speedgoat.

Despite these gripes, I still had enough fondness and nostalgia for the Torrent model that I was excited to give the fourth iteration a fresh try. After 140+ miles, the midsole does not have the packed-out mushy feel that I came to expect from previous versions of the Torrent. Moreover, I’ve not experienced a single ankle roll, even on steep, loose, and rocky trails.

This newest Torrent midsole design indeed feels more stable — and so far, more durable — than those prior. I am curious to see just how many miles I’ll get from these shoes.

Like previous versions of this shoe, the Torrent 4 does not include a rockplate. Nevertheless, the shoe offers adequate protection on very rocky terrain, such as scrambling up a mountain ridge, or running on trails with sections of lava rock.

Hoka Torrent 4 Outsole

With the Hoka Torrent 4, Hoka made some key updates to the shoe’s outsole. Among the changes is a new, multi-directional lug pattern for improved grip on uphills and descents — a design that somewhat resembles that of the Hoka Speedgoat 6. The lugs also received a 1-millimeter increase, going from a 4-millimeter to 5-millimeter depth. Finally, Hoka increased the surface area covered by its rubber outsole, with an aim to improve durability and stability.

I’ve been testing this shoe during the hottest, driest part of the year in the Pacific Northwest, so I haven’t put in a ton of muddy miles in the Torrent 4. That said, I’ve worn them on a wide variety of trail surfaces, including loose rock, a mix of technical and non-technical trails, chunky gravel, and splashing through creeks or hopping from rock to rock at a water crossing.

Through all of these conditions, the Torrent 4 provided reliable grip and stability, and I was able to confidently trust my footing.

Hoka Torrent 4 Overall Impressions

Overall, the Hoka Torrent 4 is a high-performing everyday trail running shoe, and great value. It performs well over a variety of terrain and running distances. With its approachable price tag, this shoe is a good choice for beginner trail runners, yet it’s featured enough to please seasoned runners who aren’t seeking a specific design, such as a carbon-plated race shoe or maximal cushioning for ultra distances.

In other words, specialty shoes will outperform the Torrent 4 in the particular conditions for which they’re designed, but they’ll also likely come with a higher price.

Finally, while previous Torrent models left something to be desired when it came to durability and support, Hoka made key updates to version 4 that address both these issues. The Torrent 4 is noticeably superior to its predecessors in stability performance, and so far, it’s holding up much better than I expected from this shoe.

