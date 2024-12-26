Topo Ultraventure 4 Review

The Topo Ultraventure 4 ($150) is the latest rendition of Topo’s best-selling trail shoe. Designed with ample cushion and a bit more stack — 35-millimeter heel and 30-millmeter forefoot — than Topo’s traditional low-drop philosophy offerings, the Ultraventure 4 caters to runners who prefer long distance support and a plush underfoot feel. With Topo’s signature roomy toebox, reasonably lightweight construction — a U.S. men’s 9 has an actual weight of 10.1 ounces (285 grams) — and trail-ready Vibram traction, the Ultraventure 4 is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Despite a longstanding envy of their notably spacious toebox, my history with Topo has been regretfully nonexistent. The Ultraventure 4 landed on my doorstep after running in shoes that proved too pinchy in the forefoot, and my toes have possibly never felt better accommodated than they have since transitioning to the Topos.

As highlighted in iRunFar’s review of the Topo Ultraventure 3, Topo has received a stamp of approval by podiatrists in the American Podiatric Medical Association. This “seal of acceptance” essentially helps consumers who are concerned with foot health to make an educated shoe purchase. If you’ve ever seen my unfortunately bunioned feet, you’d presume I’d be more intimately familiar with this group of medical professionals. Alas, although I was unaware that such endorsements existed, Topo’s efforts to create footwear that enhances the natural biomechanics of the foot are apparent after running in this model.

Topo Ultraventure 4 Upper

The recycled mesh upper on the Topo Ultraventure 4 has a no-nonsense appeal. Overall, the shoe appears very similar to its predecessor. One update, however, is the polyurethane print that has been intentionally aligned along abrasion-prone aspects of the upper in an effort to both maintain structure and preserve durability. The mesh has reportedly been woven a bit tighter in an effort to keep dirt/debris out of the shoe, while preserving breathability.

While I have only ran in this shoe during our temperate-to-cooler months here in Oregon, I can vouch for the shoe feeling neither too perforated nor stifling. I tested the purple/dark teal colorway, which appears good as new after 100 miles.

Two subtle anchors exist on the back of the heel and one at the base of the laces to accommodate Topo’s Performance Gaiter. The fully gusseted tongue and laces are simple, functional and not over-engineered. The laces can be threaded through two small loops at the top of the tongue, which keeps the tongue centered and may also aid in ensuring a secure lockdown. I tested my go-to running shoe size (women’s 9) and have been pleased to find the Ultraventure 4 perfectly true to size.

Topo Ultraventure 4 Midsole

The midsole of the Topo Ultraventure 4 has been designed for runners looking for highly cushioned, long-distance support. A slightly softer, bouncier version of Topo’s ZipFoam brings a little more life to the fourth generation of this model. Whether or not my feet feel tired and achy by the end of a full day on the trail has been a bit of a litmus test for me when it comes to this corner of my shoe collection. Currently in the wake of my highest mileage months, I haven’t had reason to run around in the Ultraventure 4 for more than three hours at a time, but have been perfectly happy with the comfort they provide over moderate distances. If you’re familiar with the Hoka Challenger or Brooks Caldera 7, Topo would advertise this model as providing a similar level of cushion and comfort.

The Ortholite insole of the Ultraventure 4 is designed to be comfortable and resilient, while also providing antimicrobial properties. Compared to the average insole, it appears thicker and feels more plush. I’ve run the majority of my miles in these shoes as is, but there is adequate room in the shoe to swap out the provided insole with a custom orthotic if you use one.

The Topo Ultraventure 3 came with significant midsole changes that increased the overall stack of the model. The 35-millimeter heel and 30-millmeter forefoot stack height, and resulting 5-millimeter drop, remains consistent into the Ultraventure 4.

For Topo Ultraventure 2 enthusiasts, the Ultraventure 3 received some critique for loss of ground feel with the increased stack. If you wore and loved the Ultraventure 3, you’ll more than likely enjoy the Ultraventure 4. If, like myself, you’re traditionally a not-so-minimal runner and are coming into the Topo brand with a propensity to choose shoes with a bit more cushion and stack at baseline, I’m guessing you won’t feel any more disconnected from the ground than you do wearing anything else in your quiver.

If you are someone who favors shoes with very little stack and minimal drop, Topo undoubtedly has something for you, but it may not be the latest renditions of this model.

Topo Ultraventure 4 Outsole

The Vibram XS Trek EVO outsole of the Topo Ultraventure 4 is geared for multi-surface traction and durability. Broad and shallow multi-directional lugs offer adequate traction on mild-to-moderate trail and are suitable on and off paved road. My backyard dirt is mostly jeep road and the trails I drive to are primarily well-manicured, making this shoe an ideal choice for my area the majority of the year. The outsole does not house a rock plate, which is certainly not a deal breaker for me given the surfaces I run the majority of my miles on.

However, if you spend a fair share of time running in snow, mud, rocky or otherwise technical terrain, you may prefer a more aggressive outsole or a bit more protection in the form of a rock plate. I love having a workhorse shoe around, one that is reliable for accumulating a lot of mileage but may not be particularly niche. I would regard the Ultraventure 4 as a workhorse, reliably and comfortably covering a lot of miles under relatively controlled conditions.

Overall Impressions

The Topo Ultraventure 4 is a great gateway shoe into the world of Topo, for those of us who have historically deemed this brand a bit too drastic a leap toward minimalism, from our more generously cushioned comfort zone. New to the brand, the standout feature for me has hands-down been the toebox. My bunioned forefoot has grown weary of being pinched and the repercussions of such. Topo strikes a great balance between providing a spacious toebox that allows natural foot splay, and a secure fit that minimizes excess movement.

Comfort and stability on mild-to-moderate terrain are reliable qualities that you’ll enjoy while running far in the Ultraventure 4.

