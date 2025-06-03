Inov8 Trailtalon Speed Review

The Inov8 Trailtalon Speed ($160) and the previously reviewed Inov8 Trailtalon were designed for soft ground to mixed terrain trail surfaces. The Trailtalon model has an exceptional range for everyday training while the Speed edition acknowledges that ground range and kicks it up a notch by paring it down. In a U.S. men’s 9, we weighed the Trailtalon Speed (wide version) in at 9.7 ounces (275 grams), which was nearly identical to the Trailtalon’s (standard fit) 9.7 ounces (276 grams). The Speed’s midsole-only heights measure 11 millimeters to 7 millimeters — heel to forefoot — with a minimal 4-millimeter drop. The Trailtalon however measures 18 millimeters to 12 millimeters — heel to forefoot — with a 6-millimeter drop.

For a higher-level comparison, the Trailtalon model sits in the middle of the spectrum between the Inov8 Mudtalon — which was designed for mud and soft, wet ground with 8-millimeter outsole lugs — and the Inov8 Trailfly, which was designed for hard-packed and rocky trails, with 4-millimeter outsole lugs, with both being exceptional at their respective terrain niches and then some. The Trailtalons likewise perform as designed and beyond. The 6-millimeter outsole lugs can navigate soft ground in addition to an array of trail conditions — wet and dry.

The Trailtalon Speed shoes arrived at my doorstep at the perfect time for late winter/early spring ultra training — precisely when the frequency and duration of my running started to increase. Since the usual slick and hard granitic trails were soft and pleasantly more forgiving, there was ample opportunity to push the mileage and multi-terrain experiences in the Speed. I tended to grab these shoes more than other trail shoes, because they proved to be decently versatile, durable, and firmly comfortable across the range of my training days and terrains. This model was also a great addition to being able to work in faster intervals and more nimble moments.

I chose the wide model because I prefer training in natural foot-shaped shoes, thus my fondness for Topo and Altra as well. However, Inov8 running shoes are rising to the top as one of my favorite brands, not only for great strides to ensure a dialed in fit, material innovation, enduring qualities, and affordability.

Shop the Women's Inov8 Trailtalon SpeedShop the Men's Inov8 Trailtalon Speed

Inov8 Trailtalon Speed Upper

Sleek and smooth is the way of the Inov8 Trailtalon Speed. Compared to the base Trailtalon model, the Speed presents with a stripped-down appeal for faster miles but less rugged capabilities. That is not to say that Speed can’t hold its own, because I have run these shoes hard and they have withstood some demanding moments. The Trailtalon Speed’s upper is comparable to the Trailfly Speed’s upper, but with less stiffness at the heel and toe bumper. As I wrote in my Inov8 Trailfly Speed review, the upper has a relaxed and comfortable feel and a nearly invisible overlay protection system but undoubtedly shields adequately at those critical points. The overlays integrate with the lacing system enabling a superb midfoot fit, while also locking in the heel creating a cohesive integrity.

Like the Trailfly Speed, the upper is created from one piece of material that Inov8 calls “air mesh” — it is a tight mesh weave. It is outstanding at keeping out debris, dirt, and water. At the moment, a layer of dirt has dried to the tops of the toebox — the insides of the shoes and my feet have remained clean. The heel collar and semi-gusseted tongue are lightly padded. Since, it is fast shoe the minimalism goes far — the padding is enough. One of only the critiques I have is that I am not a fan of the laces. They are flat, slick, and have a slight recoil which requires me several ties to get the feel just right, but once it is right — it is right. The concern is minimal.

Inov8 Trailtalon Speed Midsole

There was something tried and true when I slipped on the Inov8 Trailtalon Speed for the first time. I still run regularly in the Inov8 Mudtalon Speed and the Trailfly Speed, thus I knew immediately that the engineers and designers maintained the “Speed” concept across these models. It is a winning design especially if you are a runner looking for ground sense, stability, and a light burst of energy underfoot. Coupled with the anatomical shape of the shoe, the midsole enhances more natural biomechanics.

The Trailtalon Speed’s midsole combines Inov8’s PowerFlow Pro midsole and a Meta-Shank rock plate, topped with a 6-millimeter nitrogen infused TPU Boomerang insole. The Boomerang’s beaded technology augments the rebound and stays nearly incompressible run-after-run. The bounce is just noticeable, but not at the expense of ground feel. The insole is also excellent at water shedding. I took the Trailtalon Speed through snow, streams, and rain — water was never an issue while running. The construction of the upper also plays an integral role in keeping out excess water.

The PowerFlow Pro foam adds firm cushion to the ride. It is also a shock absorber, but super light to help runners hit higher speeds. The rock plate takes a much less rigid approach compared to other plated running shoes and the Speed still exhibits a remarkable flexibility. The toe and heel touch when folded together. Given this more natural ride and general pliability, the rock plate supports on more technical terrain.

Inov8 Trailtalon Speed Outsole

Fellow iRunFar reviewer Annie Behrend called me one day and asked me to look at the bottom of my Inov8 Trailtalon Speed. As a keeper of goats, she was duly impressed by the design of the 6-millimeter multi-directional lugs shaped like a mountain goat’s hoof. Goats are climbers — nimble and fast. Inov8 was on to something. Similarly, the Trailtalon Speed is nimble and fast. Added to that is the depth of the lugs, which allows you to grip soft ground and then release it just as fast. I always think back to my soccer playing days — sprinting down wet fields with such confidence and surety. Cleats. Inov8 lugs are cleats, but with a suppleness that can stride across multiple terrains with relative ease.

The final layer to the outsole is, of course, the G-Grip Graphene Rubber, made for extraordinary grip and aggressive running. As I mentioned in another Inov8 review — the grippiest outsoles sometimes tend to run poorly on hard and pavement surfaces, but herein and as experienced with recent VJ models with aggressive and grippy outsoles, designers have softened the rubber for added flexibility to allow for more terrain versatility including road-to-trail transitions. The Trailtalon Speed runs exceptionally well on soft and moderate trails, but the added outsole flexibility and stability notably expands its range comfortably.

Inov8 Trailtalon Speed Overall Impressions

I am not one to keep exact mileage on my running shoes, but I can attest that I have run in the Inov8 Trailtalon Speed more than anything else over the last several months and that is a lot of miles. I am continually impressed with Inov8 trail running shoes — their anatomical fit, ground sense, and versatility have proved to be enduring and fun.

In a world of too many shoe options, the Trailtalon Speed stands out for their anatomical fit, wide toebox, stability, and terrain connection — superior traction. In Annie’s Trailtalon review she comments, “The combination of these elements results in an agile, controlled experience — even on wet, muddy, or uneven terrain … the shoe has checked every box.” The Trailtalon Speed simply does all that too, but with lightness and a little more speed.

Shop the Women's Inov8 Trailtalon SpeedShop the Men's Inov8 Trailtalon Speed

Call for Comments

Have you run in the Inov8 Trailtalon Speed? What were your impressions?

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!