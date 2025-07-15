Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 Review

Asics has continued to refine the Trabuco while still staying true to the overall vibe, and at least for me, the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 ($140) is the best and most comfortable ride yet. It was fortuitous that I had the chance to test the Asics Gel-Trabuco 11 back in 2023, because this shoe in its various iterations has been in my top rotation of trail runners since then.

If I were designing an all-around trail shoe that trends towards bigger mountains and more rugged terrain but doesn’t forget that smooth, rolling trails are lovely as well, many of the features I’d choose are in the Gel-Trabuco 13. It has gotten lighter overall, with an actual weight of 10.2 ounces (288 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9.

The shoe retains the claimed 8-millimeter drop via the mid-range 26.5-millimeter stack in the forefoot and 34.5-millimeter stack in the heel. While it’s not the lowest riding shoe, there’s a surprising amount of ground feel for the incredible cushioning, protection, and long-wearing durability provided. I’ve not had the opportunity to test them beyond 30 miles at a time, but at least through 50 kilometers, they remain a very comfortable, reliable trail shoe. So come rain or shine, heat or chill, hill or dale, somewhat technical or less obnoxious, the Trabuco provides an excellent option for short or long trail adventures.

For the more fashion forward folks, both women’s and men’s shoes come in six colorways so you’re not just stuck with pink or florescent orange if that’s not your jam. And if you’re needing a waterproof version, Asics offers that as well, although we didn’t test that one. Note that while there is an Asics Trabuco Max 4, that shares a similar name, it’s a very different shoe in drop, weight, stack, and rocker technology. That’s also not tested here.

Asics has been committed to sustainability for years, but a few highlights regarding the Gel-Trabuco 13: the dye process for the sock liner reduces carbon emissions and water usage, the midsole possesses 24% bio-based content, the upper utilizes 50% recycled materials, and the shoe is vegan-friendly.

Size note: I’m back to my “larger of three sizes” of shoes in the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13, so I wear the same size in this as I do in La Sportiva, Montrail, Brooks, and New Balance, which is one full size larger than my Salomon shoes.

Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 Upper

The breathable, mesh upper of the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 is a little cleaner visually with less overlays through the forefoot and midfoot, but a more continuous film through the ankle and heel area. Overall, it appears a bit wider with a touch more volume through the forefoot, which my foot appreciates. Asics touts an improved sand guard, but I didn’t notice significant sand and dirt getting through the upper in prior versions, so I’m not sure what change was made here. I will say this upper feels a bit more breathable on hot, breezy days, and is quicker to dry if a stream crossing has given me a good soaking.

Regarding the standard, gusseted, thinly but perfectly padded tongue, I’d just like to offer a huge thank you for not trying to change a tried-and-true feature. This is a rant for another day, but this aspect of the shoe is perfect as is. The Asics lacing system remains mostly unchanged. The lacing loops have been lightened up a bit and absent of pressure points. The only complaint here is similar to previous versions where sometimes I have to re-tie the shoe to get my heel to sit back and down in the heel cup after a quarter or half mile. I only need to do it once in a run, and not every run, but it’s more frequent than with other shoes. The laces do not come undone whether I use the lace webbing containment strip or not, but it’s more that the system occasionally loosens early on. I’m not sure what I’d suggest to fix this, it’s more of a puzzling curiosity.

Despite less of an external rand and resultant structure provided, the toe protection is still built into the front section of the shoe, so toes are still well-protected from the occasional stub. Less overlays haven’t resulted in less durability in the mesh fabric, so overall, it’s a win. With a slightly wider fitting toebox, the increased flexibility in this area has arguably decreased my chance of the occasional blister on the outside of my big toe and medial ball of foot. I’ll be curious to hear if others have had the same experience.

The same substantial heel collar provides excellent posterior stability for my neutral foot, but the height through the cushioned ankle collar and Achilles notch is lower. I absolutely love this version of the heel construction, and the lower profile through the ankle, because even on the most angled terrain, the shoe feels just as stable and my ankles do not take impact.

Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 Midsole

Visually, the midsole of the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 draws your attention. Instead of the more understated contouring of past versions, your eye is drawn to sharper lines, more flaring along the sides, and a larger bevel above the heel — it’s a veritable platform you can use to take off your shoes.

Any concerns of it feeling overbuilt while running, however, disappear in your first mile. The update is not just visual as the more responsive and impact-absorbing FF Blast Plus Eco, strategically placed in the forefoot, gives the shoe a slightly more cushioned feel over the Trabuco 11 and 12, without resulting in bogginess or decreased ground feel.

The forefoot rock plate remains very thin and possibly more flexible than other iterations, but is just as effective at warding off intrusions. Rearfoot Gel technology extends that comfort through the heel and, although I’m a heel striker, I don’t notice any lack of protection even when I seek out the roughest line. I have relatively dainty feet when it comes to cheese grater terrain, but this combo of the updated midsole compound with the other features ramp up the comfort subtly but noticeably.

The only slightly negative thing about the midsole region is the removable insole, which seems to be thinning out like so many other shoe manufacturers. I long for the day we return to the more substantial Ortholite-style insoles that support the arch a bit more and puts the final touch on comfort.

From a durability perspective, at the 300+ mile mark, I am noticing the midsole providing less protection and spring, and my foot feeling a bit closer to all the pointy things. I imagine I have about 100 miles left before I fully retire them and purchase my next pair.

Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 Outsole

The outsole of the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 retains the Asicsgrip compound from prior versions, but this time with a new pattern and arrangement of various diamond-shaped and chevron lug patterns that have definitely improved traction particularly on more rubbly terrain. I noticed less slippage over wet slab rock during the snow melt, as well as the pervasive ball-bearing rocks that cover so many of our trails when summer sun dries everything out.

The outsole appears slightly wider through the entire shoe, increasing the full ground contact for improved stability, without causing blockiness, or otherwise negatively impacting the running experience. Small cutouts lighten the weight and improve the flexibility of the outsole without creating much space for rock impacts or collecting mud or debris.

This outsole contributes stiffness and torsional stability that allows you to really push the pace for long power hiking climbs, but doesn’t add resistance when you’re rolling along the trail at a good clip — a great balance of power and propulsion. It’s proving to be very durable as well, because at over 300 miles on rocky, abrasive Front Range trails, the outsole is only just now showing a bit of wear on some lugs.

Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 Overall Impressions

As one of my two favorite trail shoes currently, the Asics Gel-Trabuco 13 gets the nod for the more technical trails of Colorado’s Front Range that I currently frequent and for an all-around mountain shoe if I don’t need a particular focus on specific traction over cushioning. It’s not flashy (with exception to the color) or super speedy, but it’s reliable and trustworthy over most terrain for me. Even more than the Gel-Trabuco 11 and 12, which I also loved, the 13 feels just at home at the beginning of a run, on a steep power hiking stint, or running later miles in a long run.

With the slightly wider forefoot, I also remain blister free. I can deal with the occasional re-tying in the first portion of the run and I’ve come to appreciate the lower to the ground feeling than with similar cushioned trail running shoes. The changes in shape, midsole, and traction are all very positive improvements in my running experience. I look forward to seeing what Asics does to further refine the Gel-Trabuco, but I’ll be content in these while I wait.

