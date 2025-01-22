Best Running Tank Tops for Women of 2025

One of the best feelings of trail running is a sense of freedom, and the best running tank tops for women can help you feel unencumbered as you move through the landscape. The running apparel we choose can enhance this experience or, perhaps even better, fade completely into the background of our focus.

A running tank top may seem simple, but the best women’s running tank tops allow our arms to move freely as we feel the wind and sun on our skin. These tank tops wick sweat and dry quickly, never clinging to us in a wet glob of fabric and never chafing our shoulders or collarbones. They suit our style and boost our confidence, helping to motivate us to get out the door for a midsummer track workout or long run through the heat of the day.

To discover the best running tank tops for women, we took a deep dive into all the offerings from a wide array of running brands. We closely examined more than 80 tops and then narrowed our list down to about 30 for testing. Our testers put hundreds of miles on these tops while training for ultras or just getting out for a daily run.

The list below includes the tank tops that scored the highest in comfort, fit, performance, and durability. We loved the rabbit EZ Tank for its softness, fit, and durability, and when temperatures got hot, we turned to the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank for its lightweight feel.

For more background information, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions below the picks. If you’re looking for more coverage than a tank top, check out our Best Running Shirts for Women guide.

Best Running Tank Tops for Women

Best Overall Running Tank Top for Women: rabbit EZ Tank ($48)

Pros:

Super soft

Lightweight

Long-lasting

Cons:

Lacks full coverage

We love the buttery-soft, lightweight feel of the rabbit EZ Tank, which takes the top spot among the best running tank tops for women. This running tank has a racerback design and a slim fit that doesn’t cling. It is lightweight and breathable but not too thin or flimsy, and it has just enough stretch to move with us up and down the trail. It wicks sweat and dries quickly through the heat of summer. The seamless construction reduces the risk of chafing and has proven its durability with our testing team over the years.

The EZ tank’s fabric also has UPF 50 sun protection, though its cut doesn’t offer much coverage over the chest, shoulders, and upper back. Similarly, this minimal amount of coverage may not be the best choice if you’re looking for a top to wear under your hydration vest, especially if you’re prone to chafing around the shoulders or collarbones. In that case, we’d point you to other options on this list or rabbit’s EZ tee, the short-sleeved version of this top. Aside from that one limitation, this tank top has ranked high on our list of favorites for years and continues to be favored heavily in our warm-weather rotation.

Material: 94% polyester, 6% spandex | Fit: Slim

Shop the rabbit EZ Tank

Best Overall Running Tank Top for Women — Runner-Up: lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 ($58)

Pros:

Comfortable fit

Wicks sweat and dries quickly

Cons:

Expensive

Durability unproven

Supremely comfortable, the lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 earned the runner-up spot among our favorite tank tops for running. Like the rabbit tank top above, this one has a slim fit that doesn’t squeeze, seamless construction to minimize the chance of chafing, and a racerback design that leaves our shoulders and arms free to move. We love the fit, which is true to size according to lululemon’s sizing guide.

This tank top is lightweight and breathable. Its mesh construction enhances airflow, and we love it for summer running, track workouts, yoga, and the gym. It’s stretchy and has a hip-length fit that doesn’t ride up. Simply put, our testers love the fit and style of this tank.

Though we’ve had no issues with this particular tank top, our testers have experienced fabric snagging and other durability concerns with lululemon apparel. After several months and many dozens of miles in this top, we feel confident enough to include it among our top picks. However, we will update this guide if we discover any durability concerns down the road.

Material: 50% nylon, 44% recycled polyester, 3% elastane, 3% X-static nylon | Fit: Slim

Shop the lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0

Best Wool-Blend Running Tank Top for Women: Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank ($75)

Pros:

Wide shoulder straps

Good back coverage

Cons:

Wrinkles easily

We loved the fit of the Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank, especially the wider shoulder straps that made it perfect for wearing under a pack. This tank top has a full back instead of a racerback cut, providing protection from the sun and from chafing from a pack. The entire cut of this tank top makes it conducive to wearing with a pack, something that we can’t say for other options with thinner shoulder straps and less back coverage. The seams are also off the shoulder, reducing friction in critical areas.

The tank top’s back hem is a bit longer than the front, and we found the fit to be comfortably loose without feeling boxy or saggy. The neck and armholes felt just right for us, providing a stylish and functional fit.

Made of a blend of 60% Tencel and 40% merino wool, this tank combines the beneficial properties of wool with the added durability and stretch of synthetic fabrics. The brand calls this material Cool-Lite, and we can confirm that it does a great job wicking moisture and offers a high breathability level.

We appreciated that this tank top didn’t get stinky even after multiple wears. We found ourselves turning to it repeatedly, and the only downside was that it got super wrinkly after washes. Because it has wool in the material, it’s important to air dry this tank top instead of tossing it in the dryer. It dries incredibly quickly, both after being washed and after a dip in a lake mid-run.

Material: 60% Tencel, 40% merino wool | Fit: Relaxed

Shop the Icebreaker Merino Blend 125 Cool-Lite Sphere III Tank

Best Budget Running Tank Top for Women: Outdoor Research Echo Tank ($42)

Pros:

It is an excellent option under a hydration vest

Lightweight and quick-drying

Cons:

Consider sizing down if you have a short torso

The Outdoor Research Echo Tank is another top that we love wearing on its own or underneath a hydration vest. This top is super lightweight and dries lightning-fast. It has a relaxed fit that allows airflow while hanging nicely in a flattering style that doesn’t feel frumpy or boxy. Testers particularly appreciated that this top balances a loose fit around the midsection, yet it isn’t too loose around the neck and armpits.

It features Bluesign-approved, recycled polyester fabric that provides some sun protection (UPF-15 for light colors and UPF-30 for darker colors). Regarding breathability, this top was a favorite among testers, who reported that it was the tank top they reached for on the hottest days. Testers also noted that it wicks sweat well, even under a hydration vest.

It’s holding up well after more than 100 miles of wear, and we appreciate that it doesn’t shrink or wrinkle in the wash. Finally, we noted that this tank has a longer hem length than other tops in this guide. This makes it a good option for those with long torsos, though we’d recommend sizing down if you have a short one.

Material: Bluesign-approved recycled polyester | Fit: Relaxed

Shop the Outdoor Research Echo Tank

Best Crop Top Running Tank Top for Women: Nathan Interval Crop Top ($55)

Pros:

Comfortable

Stretchy fabric and easy on/off

Good coverage under a hydration vest

Cons:

It feels like a lot of material when worn over a sports bra

We tested several crop tops for this guide, and the Nathan Interval Crop Top took the top spot for the category. This top has a fitted design, but its stretchy material makes it easy to get on and off. It has a cute, fun style that skims the base of the diaphragm and rises high on the neck and back — which also works super well under a hydration vest. Our testers loved this crop top for everyday running, track workouts, and long runs in the mountains during the height of summer. We also wore it while rock climbing and to the yoga studio and gym.

Some of our testers don’t need much support up top and opted to wear this crop top on its own underneath a T-shirt. This worked exceptionally well for low-impact activities like weightlifting and yoga. However, it’s technically not a sports bra and won’t offer enough support on its own for most runners. Although this is a light, breathable top, it does feel like a lot of material when paired with some sports bras. On the one hand, this combo feels very supportive. At the same time, we recommend starting with a relatively low-profile sports bra underneath so it doesn’t feel like too much fabric.

One final note: We’ve been wearing this crop top consistently for many months, and it shows very little wear. The logo on the back has faded, but the seams look perfect.

Material: 75% nylon, 25% elastane | Fit: Fitted

Shop the Nathan Interval Crop Top

Best Lightweight Running Tank Top for Women: Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank ($55)

Pros:

Ultralight, quick-drying material

The slightly longer length provides a flattering fit

Cons:

Flyout material can snag easily

Not odor resistant

We absolutely love Oiselle’s Flyout material, and the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank is one more option in the collection that’s earned a spot in one of our women’s running apparel guides. The Flyout’s Hoverfit material is one of the lightest, most breathable running fabrics we’ve encountered, and we can’t get enough of it. We included the short-sleeve version in our best running shirts for women guide.

Oiselle’s Hoverfit Bluesign-approved fabric is made in partnership with Polartec and uses recycled polyester, lyocell, and lycra. This incredibly light material is constructed with both hydrophobic (repels water) and hydrophilic (absorbs water) yarns to optimize moisture transfer, plus a texture that skims the surface of the skin — resulting in a design that wicks sweat and dries faster than any other we’ve found.

Combined with a body-skimming silhouette that allows plenty of airflow, this top is exceptionally breathable and never clings. Designed for the trail, this tank top has wider shoulder straps and a higher cut around the neck to provide chafe protection under a hydration vest. It also has an A-line cut and a longer hemline to suit most bodies and feel comfortable through many hours of trail running.

Our only gripe with this excellent material is that it is susceptible to snagging. Additionally, Hoverfit is not as odor-resistant as other favorite running fabrics, though this is not as much of an issue with the tank top design.

Material: 49% recycled polyester, 49% lyocell, 2% lycra | Fit: Slim

Shop the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank

Comparing the Best Tank Tops for Running

How to Choose: A Buyer’s Guide for Running Tank Tops for Women

The best tank tops for running are the ones that fit comfortably and meet your performance needs. They’re the ones you keep reaching for repeatedly as you head out the door for your daily run, workout, or next race.

We loved the rabbit EZ Tank for its softness and fit. You can also wear a great running tank top to the gym, yoga studio, grocery store, and coffee meet-ups with friends. It’s a tall order to ask for a tank top capable of all these things, but the good news is that such tank tops exist.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few important categories to consider when searching for your next best running tank top — as well as the tops that stood out during testing.

Fit

A running tank top’s ideal fit is a matter of personal preference based on an individual’s body shape, desired style and fabric, and perception of comfort. Some runners prefer a soft, jersey-knit fabric, while others prefer a smooth, silky material against their skin. We loved how thin and light the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank felt, especially during hot-weather runs. No one likes a shirt that’s too thin or thick — yet, there’s a middle balance of weight and breathability that might vary slightly among different people.

Likewise, no one likes an overly constrictive top, but some like a compression-style fit, like that of the Nathan Interval Crop Top, while others prefer loose and flowy attire. Ultimately, it might take a bit of trial and error to discover what you like best — or perhaps you’ll keep a rotation of different-fitting tops to suit your mood, the season and weather conditions, and the occasion.

The tank tops in this guide all received top marks from our testing team in the category of fit. Each top fits true to size and is somewhere in the middle between not-too-tight and not-too-boxy. The Outdoor Research Echo Tank Top was especially well-loved for its looser fit around the torso, making it a great option underneath a hydration vest.

If you wear a hydration vest with your tank top, consider one with thicker shoulder straps and more back coverage, like the Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank, to minimize the chance of chafing.

Style

From long, loose-and-flowy unisex-style tops to a wide range of crop tops, fitted racerback tanks, racing singlets, and more … there are many tank tops to suit every runner’s style and performance needs. For this guide, we tested a mix of styles, including fitted and loose crop tops, skinny and wide straps, racerback and muscle tees, flowy and slim-fitted tanks, and those with long, straight, and rounded hems.

Certain styles have clear performance benefits. A close-fitting top like the lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 can help wick sweat, while a looser-fitting one like the Outdoor Research Echo Tank allows more airflow and will dry faster, depending on the material, of course. However, tank tops that are too loose can bunch and wrinkle underneath a hydration vest. Similarly, runners typically find wider straps and more coverage to feel more comfortable underneath a vest. More coverage also has the benefit of sun coverage.

The running tank tops that performed best in testing all have medium-to-wide straps instead of thinner, spaghetti-style straps. Our testing team also generally preferred tops with a little more chest coverage, as we see with the Nathan Interval Crop Top and Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank. Our best overall pick, the rabbit EZ Tank, has thinner straps, relatively less coverage, and a racerback design. It might not be the best choice for pairing with a hydration vest, but its overall soft feel and comfortable fit kept it at the top.

Tank Top Versus Sleeves

There are a couple of factors to weigh when choosing between a running tank top and a sleeved shirt. The first is sun protection. A long-sleeved sun shirt offers the best sun protection, especially if it includes fabric with a UPF rating of 30 or higher. However, not everyone finds sun shirts comfortable for running, so many will opt for a T-shirt that covers the chest, shoulders, and upper back.

Of course, a tank top has even less coverage, though darker color options of the Outdoor Research Echo Tank have a UPF rating of 30. The Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank has a fair bit of back coverage and provides more protection than tank tops with a racerback design.

On the other hand, tank tops offer more freedom of movement and airflow in hot weather. During the height of summer, many runners prefer less material against their skin and will opt for crop tops, loose-fitting tanks, or sports bras. This type of attire can be especially appealing for short, high-intensity workouts or going to the gym. On the hottest summer days, even a T-shirt can feel stifling.

Finally, wearing a hydration vest, a T-shirt, or a tank top with more coverage can help prevent chafing. Many hydration vests include mesh material that doesn’t feel super comfortable directly against the shoulders and back. For ultras or long training runs in a vest, runners may find that a T-shirt or a full-coverage tank top like the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank works best.

Material

As with other types of running and athletic apparel, the material and seams can make a big difference in comfort, performance, and durability. Generally, lightweight and breathable fabric that wicks sweat and dries quickly is going to feel most comfortable for running. All tank tops included in this guide scored high among testers for breathability, wicking, drying time, and durability. Our testers rated the Outdoor Research Echo Tank highly for its breathability and turned to it frequently on their hottest runs.

Yet, while these tank tops all scored high across the board, they incorporate a range of materials, which tells us that there’s still variety when it comes to the best running tank tops — and a lot of room for personal preference and style. Many of the tops above include polyester, which is a synthetic material known for being quick-drying and durable, and for retaining its shape. In addition, most tops include some stretchy material like elastane, lycra, or spandex to help the shirt move with you and feel comfortable while taking it on and off.

We also tested merino and merino-blend shirts. Product designer Monica Broder explains, “Despite being thought of as an insulating layer, [merino] is a great option for both summer and winter. It’s naturally temperature regulating, breathable, and anti-bacterial, so you can wear it multiple times between washes.” The Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank scored the best of the natural-fiber tops we tested.

Seams

Seams are created wherever two pieces of fabric come together. They can also be friction points, either between two pieces of fabric or between fabric and skin. Generally, shirts with quality construction and materials will hold up longer and resist — quite literally — coming apart at the seams.

Additionally, if a seam is up against the skin, such as with fitted shirts or between the top of the shoulders and under a hydration vest, the seam can cause friction, irritation, and chafing. Monica Broder, owner, and lead designer at Weft Design Studio, says, “If we’re talking tight-fitting garments, flatlock seams or bonded seams are best. Both allow the fabric to lie very flat, reducing the potential for chafing. If you’re more into looser fitting apparel, it doesn’t need to be as much of a consideration.”

Notably, our testing team had no durability or chafing issues related to seams. However, if you know you’re sensitive to chafing, look for a shirt option that minimizes seams against your skin, especially in friction areas, or opt for a tank top with flatlock seams. The Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tankremoves the seams from the shoulders to minimize friction points between a pack and your skin.

Breathability

If you’re looking for a running tank top, breathability is likely already a factor in your choice. Tank tops generally offer more breathability than other running tops because they have less fabric. However, not all the tops we tested offered the breathability we sought. The difference came down to fit and material.

Our testing team’s favorite tank tops offered a relatively loose, airy, and unrestricted fit without feeling boxy or frumpy. With the exception of our favorite crop top, the other tanks in this guide are loose enough to allow some airflow.

The other factor is the material of the tank top. Tops with lightweight but not too thin fabric performed best in the breathability category, while thicker materials felt too stifling and ultimately didn’t make the cut for this guide. The rabbit EZ Tank scored the best for breathability, thanks to its light and buttery-soft fabric. Testers also loved the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank’s HoverFit fabric, which is super lightweight and quick-drying. For really hot runs, we turned to the Outdoor Research Echo Tank.

Sun Protection

If sun protection is a deciding factor, you’ll be better off with a T-shirt or sun shirt, which offer more coverage than tank tops. That said, some tank tops offer a bit more sun protection than others. Some clothing comes with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating, which indicates how effectively the fabric blocks ultraviolet rays. In addition, darker colors block more of the sun’s rays than light colors. When considering sun protection in a running shirt, consider overall coverage, shirt color, and a shirt’s UPF rating, if it has one.

Among the running tank tops in this guide, the Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank and Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank provide more coverage across the top of the chest, upper back, and shoulders than other options in this guide. Darker colorways will offer more protection.

The Outdoor Research Echo Tank and the rabbit EZ Tank also have UPF ratings. The Echo Tank’s lighter colors have a UPF 15 rating, which arguably isn’t doing much. However, its darker color options have UPF 30, which the Skin Cancer Foundation considers a minimum rating for good sun protection. Rabbit’s EZ Tank has a UPF 50 rating, which is high enough to block 98% of UV rays — however, this tank top has less coverage around the shoulders compared to other top performers in this guide.

Ultimately, a UPF rating of 30 or higher, darker colors, and more coverage will boost sun protection, but a sleeved or sun shirt will perform much better in this category.

Sustainability

Choosing running and athletic apparel constructed with sustainability in mind can help runners make a small, positive impact on the planet. Examples of how sustainability can be applied include choosing well-made, versatile clothing and durable gear. This means purchasing fewer items over time and holding onto our gear longer in hopes of slowing the rate at which our goods end up in landfills.

Another way to consider sustainability is to purchase from brands with transparent manufacturing processes—specifically, those that seek to reduce their footprint at every step in their product’s life cycle, from material sourcing to factory and labor practices, product packaging, marketing, and end-of-life.

The lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0, Outdoor Research Echo Tank, and Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank all use some recycled polyester in their materials.

Why You Should Trust Us

The iRunFar team comprises road runners, trail runners, and ultrarunners with a collective 150-plus years of running experience. We began this running tank tops buyer’s guide by polling our team’s extensive knowledge to pare down to our favorites and those we see other runners frequently wearing. We researched and compiled a list of more than 80 running tank tops, then narrowed the selection to 30 of the best.

Our team of six testers put these tank tops through hundreds of miles over a few months. We ran through summer’s most intense heat waves and in hot, dry, muggy, mountainous, and mild environments and weather conditions. We wore the tops for races, multi-hour long runs, track workouts, yoga classes, and gym sessions, and we scored them according to breathability, drying speed, fit, comfort, and durability. Some tank tops surprised us, and others we quickly eliminated from consideration due to poor or uncomfortable fit. The result is the compilation of running tank tops listed above.

Please note that product models are routinely discontinued in the running world, while new ones frequently come to market. At the same time, we here at iRunFar often keep using our top picks in our daily running … they’re our top picks, after all! Sometimes, continued use uncovers product failures.

We continue to test new products as they come to the market to keep this guide as up-to-date as possible. When we update any buyer’s guide, most products will likely remain the same. This matches our goal of getting you the best gear you’ll use for a long time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Tank Tops for Women

Should you run in a tank top? When should you run in a tank top?

A running tank top is an excellent option for hot-weather running if you’re not worried about sun exposure. Tank tops can help you feel cooler by allowing more airflow to reach your skin, and they can offer a greater range of motion around your shoulders and arms than a T-shirt. We loved the rabbit EZ Tank’s breathability, and it never felt like it restricted our motion.

The best time to wear a running tank top is on hot summer days, especially on shorter runs during the morning or evening hours when there’s a lower risk of sunburn. If you’re concerned about the sun, consider a tank top with a bit more coverage on the back, such as the Icebreaker Women’s 125 Cool-Lite Merino Blend Sphere III Tank.

Running tank tops can also serve as a base layer during shoulder season, when your run may start chilly but warm up significantly after a few miles. A tank top adds minimal extra bulk or insulation under a long-sleeve shirt, making it a perfect layer after the day starts to warm and the long-sleeve shirt gets tied around your waist.

What’s the difference between a running tank top and a running singlet?

Brands design running singlets for racing. Tight-fitting singlets are common at track and field competitions, where aerodynamics can play a role in short-distance races. For longer distances on the track, road, or trail, singlets may be tight-fitting or loose-fitting. Loose-fitting singlets are often tucked into running shorts to minimize additional wind resistance and flapping. The singlet is very lightweight and designed for comfort and maximum performance in a race setting.

Running tank tops can be used for every type of running, from short, easy runs to workouts and every race distance, so there is a lot more variety in this category. A running tank top is a sleeveless shirt typically made with performance fabrics like polyester or merino wool. It can be fitted or loose, but this is as much a style and comfort preference as performance.

We loved the Outdoor Research Echo Tank’s looser fit and frequently turned to the slightly compressive Nathan Interval Crop Top for runs, visits to the yoga studio, and the weight room. Tank tops aren’t necessarily running-specific. Many runners will wear their favorite tank tops in a variety of situations. As such, this type of tank top is much more versatile than a running singlet.

Do tank tops keep you cool?

Tank tops can help keep you cool since less fabric covers your skin, leading to increased airflow and evaporative cooling. When sweat is on the surface of your skin and air moves across it, this has a cooling effect.

High-performance running tank tops can also help cool you by wicking sweat away from your body, absorbing it in the shirt’s fabric, and allowing air to cool and dry the shirt. Running and other athletic tank tops typically use natural fibers like merino wool and synthetic materials like polyester to help facilitate this process. All of the tank tops in this guide stood out for their wicking and quick-drying performance. The Oiselle Flyout Trail Tank is an ultralight top that especially impressed our testers when it came to keeping cool on hot days.

Do tank tops protect you from the sun?

Tank tops provide only minimal sun protection. Dark colors and tops made with fabrics with a UPF rating of 30 or higher, like the Outdoor Research Echo Tank and rabbit EZ Tank, can provide sun protection over the torso, back, and top of the shoulders.

However, tank tops generally provide less skin coverage. A better option for sun protection would be a T-shirt with a high neckline and sleeves that cover the upper arms. For the best sun protection, opt for a sun shirt, and also consider wearing a hat and applying sunscreen.

