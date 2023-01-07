UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light Review

The first time I used the UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light ($160) was at the Cascade Crest 100 Mile. I specifically selected this light for a five-mile section of trail that’s infamously technical. It also happens to come at mile 70 and in the wee hours of the morning for most racers. The section is aptly named the Trail from Hell, though I was in heaven thanks in large part to the bright light at my waist that lit up the roots, rocks, and drops, making the section delightful rather than nightmarish.

Before trying out UltrAspire’s waistlight, my go-to lighting setup had been Petzl’s Swift RL headlamp. Now, my favorite setup for tricky middle-of-the-night running that involves careful route finding or technical terrain is a combination of that Petzl headlamp and this UltrAspire waistlight. This combination balances the benefits of both styles of lights, and I’d recommend using both lights for overnight running on difficult terrain. Additionally, the UltrAspire waistlight is a great option for runners who don’t like wearing a headlamp at all or simply prefer lighting at their waist.

The light provides 600 lumens of brightness and has an actual weight of weighs 5.9 ounces (167 grams). This version is lighter and smaller than previous ones and now has a removable pocket. It’s powered by a rechargeable 18650 battery and comes with a USB charging cable.

UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light Features and Specifications

Top highlights of the UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light include its wide beam, adjustable angle, easy-to-swap battery, and overall comfort. The cylindrical light turns on and off with a button on the left side. It has four light settings, including three brightness levels and one blinking option. Additionally, the cylinder can be rotated almost 180 degrees, pointing the light directly down or up, or at any angle in between.

Depending on the brightness level, the light will last between four and 10 hours. The light will maintain its brightness until it’s close to running out of power rather than gradually dimming over time. If the light dims before daylight arrives, the battery can easily be swapped with a spare battery on the trail, by twisting the cap off the left side of the cylinder. Between runs, the 18650 battery can be recharged using a micro-USB port on the right side of the cylinder and the included cable.

The cylinder containing the light is integrated into a three-inch-wide section of mesh fabric that fits across the belly. An adjustable, one-inch webbing belt wraps around the waist and is secured by a plastic buckle. The unisex waistbelt fits waist sizes ranging from 26 to 38 inches. Finally, this waistlight includes a removable pocket that can be used for carrying a phone or some fuel on a shorter run, or it can be left at home when you’re either going fast and light or wearing a hydration vest.

UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light Performance

My favorite feature of the UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light is the ability to rotate the light, easily adjusting it for the best angle based on the terrain right in front of me. This is especially useful when that terrain frequently changes, as was the case on the previously mentioned Trail from Hell. Additionally, once I tilt the light to my preferred angle, it stays in place.

Having multiple brightness settings is great, although I think that’s an expected feature among modern headlamps. Finally, I appreciate how the waistlight’s wide beam lights up either side of the trail. This has been especially nice when I encounter downed trees or other obstacles that I need to navigate around in the dark.

When I used this waistlight in combination with my regular headlamp, I often chose the brightest setting to light up the ground right in front of my feet while leaving my headlamp on a dimmer setting as more of a backup. While wearing two lights certainly isn’t necessary, I liked having a headlamp when I look around or need to read a sign. I also tended to turn off the bright waistlight when I reached an aid station while leaving the dimmer headlamp on for accessing food and other supplies in my hydration vest.

I typically prefer not wearing anything around my waist while running. In the past, I’ve had terrible luck finding a waistbelt that doesn’t bounce. And even waist-worn belts for carrying my phone and car keys tend to slide up, and I’m constantly tugging them back into a more comfortable position. I’ve not had the same challenge with this waistlight. Sometimes I’ve noticed it bouncing if it’s too loose, but once I cinch it down, it remains secure and stable.

Using the removable pocket with a phone or a few gels also helps stabilize the waistlight’s fit. Additionally, it seems to stay in place best when I’m wearing it over a few layers. My hunch is that the wider section of mesh fabric on the front of the waistlight plays a key role in its overall comfort and stability. Regardless, it is comfortable and stays in place better than other waist-worn gear I’ve tried.

Finally, the battery is easy to change on the fly, though I haven’t had to do this while running through the night — the battery has always lasted as long as I needed it. It’s also a breeze to recharge using the included USB cable. Overall, I appreciate the device’s simple, user-friendly design. The belt buckle, power button, and battery cap are easy to operate, even with cold hands and a seriously tired brain.

UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light Overall Impressions

Overall, the UltrAspire Lumen 600 3.0 Waist Light is the best waist-worn lighting system I’ve used, thanks primarily to its comfort across my belly, easy operation, and solid, reliable lighting. And while I like using both a headlamp and this waistlight for navigating technical terrain in the dark, this light would be more than enough on its own. It’s ideal for runners who either prefer a waistlight over a headlamp or who want to double up their lighting for the most difficult terrain.

