Brooks Caldera 8 Review

The newest in a line of well-loved maximally cushioned shoes, the Brooks Caldera 8 ($150) has continued to evolve as a workhorse shoe built for long distance trail running. After testing the Brooks Divide 5, a shoe designed for light trails, and the Brooks Cascadia 19, which is geared for more rugged mountain trails, I was eager to try the brand’s ultra-distance option.

The Caldera 8 delivers comfort and performance with a new upper made of quick-dry mesh for improved breathability and faster drainage, as well as raised sidewalls and a widened base to enhance stability and foot security. The 6-millimeter drop stays the same from the Brooks Caldera 7, the previous version of the shoe, and the 38.5-millimeter claimed stack height at the heel provides plenty of cushion as the miles add up.

Responding to feedback from the Caldera 7, Brooks has refined the fit. I tested a women’s size 9, my go-to running shoe size, and the Caldera has proven true to size. It has an actual weight of 10.9 ounces (309 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, which is reasonable for such a highly cushioned shoe.

As with the previous two versions of this shoe, we’ve found it impressive enough to be included in our Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes guide.

Brooks Caldera 8 Upper

While I didn’t run in the Caldera 7, it’s clear that the upper of the Brooks Caldera 8 features several meaningful updates. The quick-dry mesh is comfortable, breathable, and holds up well to abrasion. Incorporated into the mesh is breathable thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE), which provides durability and structure without sacrificing comfort.

The lacing structure is simple, and excess lace can be stashed in a lace-keeper halfway down the tongue. The gusseted tongue is comfortable.

Increased space in the toebox of this model more than accommodated for toe splay and my bunions, but the volume of the shoe itself proved a bit roomy for my otherwise narrow foot anatomy. Before consciously tightening laces to reduce movement in the shoe, my toes got a bit beat up after a marathon-distance day on the trail. I suspect the extra volume could be reasonably well absorbed, however, by custom orthotics.

I tested the blue/quince/flame colorway, which is a fun color combo out of the box, but the white turns to a shade of light brown pretty quickly on the trail. If this is a deal breaker, both men’s and women’s models also come in black.

The only breakdown I’ve noticed 150 miles into these shoes is that some of the overlay material on the medial aspect of one is beginning to peel back. I suspect that my propensity to pronate may be contributing to some extra stress in this area and could very well not be an issue for those with a more neutral stride.

Brooks Caldera 8 Midsole

The Brooks Caldera 8 midsole is visually robust. Let’s just say it’s not subtle. From above, it almost looks like the shoe is overflowing. The broad, cushioned base almost resembles a marshmallow underfoot. While it’s certainly not svelte, I welcomed the plush curves of this shoe with open arms on recovery trail runs during spring marathon training. Even after many miles on moderately technical terrain, the Caldera 8’s bulk has never gotten in my way. The raised sidewalls are designed to cradle the foot, and when combined with the widened platform, the shoe provides a stable, confidence-inspiring ride, which was especially appreciated by tired ankles late in long efforts.

Brooks includes a lot of nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam in the midsole with a 38.5-millimeter stack height at the heel and 32.5 millimeters under the toe. That amount of cushion, along with the 6-millimeter drop, sits right alongside other long-distance favorites in terms of underfoot protection.

Brooks classifies the Caldera 8 as a neutral shoe, and while the support feels well-balanced, it hasn’t offered quite enough medial guidance for my tendency to pronate on efforts longer than three hours. That said, the shoe’s high-volume fit easily accommodates insoles or orthotics, and while I suspect I could be comfortable for several hours with these in place, I have yet to fully test that theory.

Brooks Caldera 8 Outsole

The Brooks Caldera 8 outsole uses the brand’s TrailTack Green rubber, a compound made with 25% recycled content and engineered to provide reliable traction on both wet and dry surfaces. It’s the same outsole material as the previous version of the shoe, and it’s used in several other shoes from the brand, including the Brooks Cascadia 19.

One of my favorite annual shoe testing adventures is a two-day, 40-mile run along Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Trail. On day one of this tradition, the Caldera 8 outsole performed like a trusted steed over mostly dry, rocky terrain, with intermittent stream crossings and the occasional mossy rock. When I wiped out on dry moss on day two — while wearing different shoes — I found myself missing the reassuring grip of the Caldera 8 outsole, which features 4-millimeter chevron-patterned lugs that dig in without feeling overly aggressive.

In addition to the broad base, thoughtful outsole design features further reinforce the stability of the shoe. Full-length flex grooves, including a decoupled groove across the midfoot, enhance adaptability on uneven terrain and help guide the foot back to center — boosting both flexibility and proprioception.

What I affectionately called the “marshmallow effect” at the heel might be more precisely described by tech reviewers as a heel rudder. This extra midsole and outsole extending from the rear of the shoe add confidence and control on descents.

Brooks Caldera 8 Overall Impressions

The standout feature of the Brooks Caldera 8 for me is its remarkable stability. Whether I’m logging big miles and vert on technical trails or recovering from road miles, this is a shoe I trust to feel comfortable underfoot and to not to roll an ankle in. I also tend to grab them when my legs are tired, and I want a bit more protection. For speedier sessions, I prefer something a little more streamlined.

My narrow foot anatomy and pronating gait have not been the perfect match for the shoe’s roomy fit and truly neutral platform, but both issues are easily addressed with orthotics — a solution that may appeal to runners who prefer customizable support. If you’re a runner with a wider foot, a neutral stride, and an appreciation for maximum cushioning, stable landings, a generous toebox, and a sustainable design, the Caldera 8 may be exactly what you’re looking for — a reliable workhorse built for the long haul. There’s a reason that this line of shoes continues to feature in our Best Cushioned Trail Running Shoes guide.

