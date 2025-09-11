Inov8 TrailFly Max Review

The Inov8 TrailFly Max ($170) arrives in the wake of the popular Inov8 TrailFly, a shoe designed for dry-weather conditions from a brand better known for its mud-specific shoes. With a similar lower-profile outsole to the original TrailFly, and with more foam underfoot for added comfort on extended efforts, the TrailFly Max is a thoughtfully cushioned evolution of one of my favorite trail shoe platforms that allows me to partake in my joy for going far.

The standard-width TrailFly Max has an actual weight of 9.9 ounces (280 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, with a stack height of 24 millimeters at the heel and 18 millimeters at the toe to yield a moderate 6-millimeter drop. The outsole offers just enough traction to contend with some technicalities but remains significantly reigned in from the mud-eating outsoles of some of Inov8’s most classic models.

Inov8 has a well-established reputation as a mud-forward brand, and its shoes have reliably seen me through the sloppiest conditions with confidence. Equally outstanding is the anatomically precise fit that has been consistent across every Inov8 shoe I’ve tested.

The TrailFly Max, as well as the original TrailFly, have proven to be versatile shoes from a brand I once considered a bit of a niche mud specialist. At this point, I have an Inov8 shoe for nearly every season, surface, and distance (except for snow).

Inov8 TrailFly Max Upper

The Inov8 TrailFly Max upper is comprised of air-mesh that appears fairly identical to that of the standard TrailFly. The design achieves its goal of providing breathability and comfort. It has been my experience that Inov8 perfects the components of the shoe I value the most and spares over-engineering the details. The lacing and tongue are perfectly old school and simple. I have a narrow midfoot and bunioned forefoot that can be easily perturbed by any unwanted pressure to the head of the metatarsal. The shoe feels svelte through the midfoot and also applies zero pressure to the forefoot that could result in a restriction of toe splay.

The TrailFly Max comes in both standard and wide fit options and runs a half-size small. After completing a 50-mile run that took the better part of 10 hours in these shoes, I did question my decision to test the standard instead of the wide fit. If you plan to take these beyond the 50k distance, it may be worth considering the higher-volume, wide-fit option.

At baseline, the standard width fits my narrow foot like a glove. However, given several hours to swell, my suspicions that I was going to be donating a few toenails to the cause of giving these a proper ultra run proved true, and the fit became restricting after about seven hours. Full disclosure, my toe orientation is far from the gold standard, but I have come out unscathed from 24-plus-hour efforts in the right shoe, so I know it’s possible.

The airy mesh upper keeps toes breathing on hot summer days, but also helps them collect a bit more dust than usual. During that fleeting but pesky cheatgrass season, the mesh doesn’t just breathe, it inhales every little pokey seed that lines the edge of otherwise glorious singletrack. While the upper tends to let in a bit of the great outdoors, Inov8 reinforces things nicely with thick Met-Cradle overlays through the midfoot and heel to help dial in that secure, locked-in feel, which is especially helpful when terrain gets rowdy.

Inov8 Trailfly Max Midsole

The midsole is where the Inov8 TrailFly Max really breaks away from Inov8’s standard TrailFly counterpart. Inov8 has swapped in their new Flyspeed Pro foam that delivers a soft and responsive feel underfoot, making it a better option for longer days on hard-packed trails. I was casually wearing these out and about when someone asked me how I liked running with such a high stack height. The comment caught me off guard, as I have always regarded Inov8’s as the more minimal shoes in my trail quiver. However, saddled up alongside the standard TrailFly, the extra six millimeters of stack throughout the midsole is noticeable and resonates with my other long-haul favorites.

I have historically worn shoes from the brand for up to the 50k distance, but the TrailFly Max was the first time I wore an Inov8 for 50 miles. While I did run into the aforementioned hiccups with toe trauma, I have zero criticism of how the Flyspeed Pro foam performed on a 10-hour day. There’s enough underfoot to keep things comfortable deep into double-digit mileage, but not so much that you lose ground feel or stability. For someone who’s typically loyal to lower-profile shoes, this hit that sweet spot of being generous without being overbuilt.

The TrailFly Max doesn’t have a rock plate. Instead, protection is provided via the higher stack of Flyspeed Pro foam. Nestled inside the shoe is the brand’s Boomarang footbed made of hundreds of squishy foam beads that Inov8 claims offer a 40% energy return. I opted to swap out the footbed for my custom orthotic the week of my 50-mile race. While there seemed to be enough room in the shoe for a custom footbed, this may have contributed to an overall lack of shoe volume in the later hours of the race.

Inov8 TrailFly Max Outsole

While Inov8 has earned a great reputation for sticky, mud-ready outsoles, the Invo8 TraiFly Max is designed for summer and dry-weather trail running. Still, the Graphine-Grip rubber delivers surprisingly decent traction on wet rock.

As with the original TrailFly, the Max proved to be the perfect choice for my annual spring trip down our Rogue River Trail — a weekend of long miles on mostly dry, rocky terrain punctuated by stream crossings and the occasional slick rock hopping. The confidence I felt from the Graphene-Grip outsole on the first day became all the more apparent on the second, when running in a different pair of shoes and maybe feeling a bit too sure-footed, I slid across a rock, ate dirt, and spent the next week humbly covered in my kids’ Paw Patrol Band-Aids.

There’s nothing quite like a good wipe-out in less glorious rubber to underscore how effective the TrailFly Max’s outsole really is, thanks not only to sticky rubber but also its smart lug design. The multidirectional 4-millimeter lugs of various shapes and sizes have been positioned to promote a faster ride by facilitating a strong push-off at the toe and quick brake at the heel.

Inov8 TrailFly Max Overall Impressions

The Inov8 TrailFly Max strikes a great balance between fit, grip, and comfort. Like every other Inov8 model I’ve tested, slipping on the TrailFly Max feels much like I’d imagine Cinderella and her elusive slipper, just right.

It’s exciting to see Inov8 continue expanding into more cushioned models that cater to those of us eager to run a little farther in this brand. While my first attempt to push past the 50k mark wasn’t flawless, that may be more a reflection of my own mistake in not opting for the wider fit. My only other minor critique is how welcoming the breathable air mesh is to cheatgrass, but to be fair, that traumatic encounter accounted for maybe 0.02% of the 250 miles I’ve logged in this shoe.

All in all, this model has been an easy favorite for the majority of my spring and summer trail outings and is a standout choice for mid- to ultra-distance runners who want a precise fit and just enough ground feel to stay connected without compromising on cushion for legitimately long days on the trail.

