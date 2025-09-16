VJ iRock+ Review

As someone who jumps at the opportunity to test any VJ running shoe, I found that the VJ iRock+ ($175) proved to offer amazing versatility as it triples as a trusted trail running, obstacle course, and orienteering shoe. It feels at home on softer ground where its aggressiveness shines, but it also withstands the challenges of anything from mixed mountain terrain to summer snow running. VJ quickly became one of my favorite shoe brands after donning the VJ Spark, and the brand understands performance, grip, and athleticism. This next-generation iRock is a rugged running shoe built on a wider last with a pared-down outsole that grips like the best, but also offers comfort across the lands. The upper has been updated with ample protection for all-day running, but not at the cost of too much weight. I wasn’t surprised that my running mechanics felt natural and smooth from the first step. I was surprised, however, that the shoes could smoothly transition between different types of surfaces without hesitation.

Like most VJ shoes, the iRock+ is offered in unisex sizing. However, I recommend going a half size up in this model. It runs relatively light for an armored shoe with an actual weight of 8.3 ounces (236 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9. Interestingly, the technical specifications report 33- and 27-millimeter heel and forefoot stack heights for a 6-millimeter drop. Since I am a low-stack and low-drop runner, these numbers immediately threw me. I got out my metric ruler, and I can report that these stack numbers include the 5.5-millimeter lugs. The shoe is low-slung with a rocker and studded with butyl rubber lugs that grab the ground like cleats.

The VJ iRock+ are a smart choice for fell runners or those who do serious orienteering events in extreme environments, especially in vegetated hilly lowland areas. The VJ iRock+ proved to be a remarkable shoe for wet shoulder seasons — including on snow — and can withstand the test of varying terrain. The outsole and protective upper lend to steady performance on singletrack. Soft ground is where it thrives, but even on moderate trails — with rocks and roots — it stays alive.

VJ iRock+ Upper

Aesthetically, the VJ iRock+ is mountain sleek. It sports a deep charcoal color highlighted with a yellow midsole and seamless overlays with just enough color to not overdo it. This is a working trail shoe, and the upper protects. The mesh is constructed out of armored nylon, a tough and tightly woven material used to protect against rough-and-tumble landscapes. To augment abrasion resistance, thick overlays line both the bottom lateral and medial borders. This design feature also adds extra lateral stability on uneven terrain like scree and rocks.

Recently, fellow iRunFar reviewer Annie Behrend and I visited an area called Mountain Lakes in southern Oregon, known for fast technical descents and scree fields. The iRock+ delivered a fun, secure, and safe day. It is also important to note that surrounding the toebox is an extra-thick bumper similar to the VJ XTRM 2, which comes in handy when the technical trails try to ruin your toes.

The combination of VJ’s hallmark Fit Lock system and the iRock+’s heel cup design provides substantial support and a precision fit, especially if the laces are tied just right. The Fit Lock system is a wide piece of thermoplastic that integrates the midsole arch to the lacing system, thereby enhancing midfoot fit and security. Simply put, it helps wrap the upper around the foot.

The snug fit extends to the heel, which is fortified with moldable plastic along the collar and the flanks. The heel cup is low and fits so well that I wasn’t worried about debris intrusion, even on loose granitic soils. The heel cup uses a non-slip material to amplify a grounding experience and allows for shoe-foot oneness. The VJ XTRM 2 also has this feature, which helps keep the foot in the shoe in soft and muddier grounds.

Keep in mind that this newer generation of the iRock+ has been built on a wider shoe form than previous models. This means that there is more room for the toes up front. Additionally, the tongue design allows for expansion to accommodate bigger-volume feet, largely in part due to its semi-gusseted design and connection to the Fit Lock system.

VJ iRock+ Midsole

The VJ iRock+ integrates a LightEVA foam into the shoe’s performance stack as a tried-and-true and affordable foam. The midsole’s EVA provides durability, firm cushion, and work-horse capacity. The latter is exactly what I feel when I traverse both soft and more rugged landscapes alike. It adds to the versatility of the shoe since it can last hours in the mountains and the softer hinterlands. I am not looking for max cushion or a super bounce, especially in the conditions where this shoe thrives, and this midsole is moderately responsive and reliable.

In some of VJ’s more technical shoes — their niche shoes as I often refer to them — the outsole and the uppers are the focus. It is the encapsulating protection and security of the landing that is of importance. Surely the midsole matters, and I am not downplaying its key role in creating a great and sustainable shoe, but it is perhaps not the highlight feature of VJ shoes.

VJ iRock+ Outsole

The new generation of the VJ iRock+ outsole shows up to the trails a little differently than its predecessor. The surface area of the lugs is larger, yet at 5.5 millimeters, they are shorter. The outsole is still constructed out of the same grippy 100% butyl rubber VJ is known for — referred to as their Superior Contact Outsole. It is a touch softer than the outsoles of the XTRM 2 or the original VJ Ultra, allowing for more full-shoe pliability and flexibility.

The changes support running on harder trail surfaces while also working for fell running and softer terrain. VJ opted for a little more versatility rather than creating a deep-lugged mud shoe. With that in mind, the spacing of the lugs still facilitates decent mud and debris shedding and firm full-ground contact.

The confidence rides high in these shoes thanks to the outsole.

VJ iRock+ Overall Impressions

By now it goes without saying that the shoes from the brand are notable for their exceptional grip, and the VJ iRock+ places a focus on performing on softer ground and orienteering in rugged terrain where every piece of gear may be assaulted by rocks, vegetation, and mud at any moment. It really does have superior contact and darn great grip.

These shoes have the ability and capacity to navigate the challenges of variable terrain from sea level to the highest mountains and everything in between. The outsole steps back just a skosh from other options from the brand to open the door to even more trail running environments. I tested the iRock+ all over — even in snow where it handled the summer storm like a champ.

This updated version is wider and just as armored for lasting durability. I certainly pushed the distance — overall mileage was high, and duration for single trips averaged 12 to 15 miles — and it still has a lot more to give and explore. It will be a great addition to the spring shoe line-up when more weather rolls in to saturate the ground.

