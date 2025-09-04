La Sportiva Prodigio Pro Review

The La Sportiva Prodigio Pro ($195) is the second shoe released in the brand’s newer Prodigio line and is considered by many to be their high-end trail racing shoe. In my review of the La Sportiva Prodigio last August, I praised the shoe for its simplicity and versatility. A middle-of-the-road fit combined with great cushioning and a sticky, durable outsole made it a shoe that could handle a variety of situations, ranging from technical terrain to tame dirt paths, and fit a lot of different people. The original Prodigio was a great all-arounder that really reframed the way that I thought of the brand.

With the Prodigio Pro, La Sportiva took a tried-and-true concept and gave it some premium features, including a knit upper, stickier outsole, and nitrogen-infused midsole. The shoe, like the original, has many features that make it accessible to a variety of runners, including a reasonable 6-millimeter drop. The claimed 34 millimeter stack height at the heel and 28 millimeters at the toe are the same as the original Prodigio as well, but this shoe feels much more cushioned and ready to take on big miles. The deeper 4-millimeter lugs also provide better traction on loose terrain, and a slightly wider toebox improves comfort over longer distances.

Like many La Sportiva models, this one runs a bit small, and I recommend sizing up by at least half a size to get the correct length. The shoe has an actual weight of 9.4 ounces (267 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9.5, which is equivalent to a U.S. men’s 9 in other shoe brands.

There is a lot to like about this new Prodigio Pro model, but there are also some critiques that need to be addressed.

Shop the Men's La Sportiva Prodigio ProShop the Women's La Sportiva Prodigio Pro

La Sportiva Prodigio Pro Upper

The La Sportiva Prodigio Pro upper is significantly different from the original Prodigio. La Sportiva uses a knit-looking upper with their Power Wire technology, which provides an incredibly secure fit, especially across the mid-foot. While the outer material of the upper, which has TPU reinforcements, is quite rough to the touch, the recycled 3D mesh liner on the inside is reasonably soft. The fit feels very locked in for my average-sized foot. Similar to the original Prodigio, La Sportiva classifies the Prodigio Pro fit as wide, and this model does have more width to it, especially through the forefoot, than most other shoes from the brand.

The mesh liner extends to the tongue and around the heel collar to make a snug fit around the ankle to keep debris out. Additionally, the tongue has cushioning pods sewn in underneath where the laces lie against the top of the foot. In my experience with the Prodigio Pro, the mesh upper holds my foot so securely that I barely need to lace the shoe with any pressure. The tongue-ankle collar combination extends reasonably high, and some runners have experienced the somewhat stiff material cutting into the anterior tibialis tendon when going uphill. I tend to wear ankle or crew length socks when I run trails, which protects the area, and I haven’t had any issues.

Runners will either love the Prodigio Pro’s secure fit or find it too restrictive. Further consideration should be taken when accounting for foot swelling during ultra distances or high heat and humidity. The original Prodigio provided some room for feet to swell, whereas the Pro may feel more snug. This really is a personal preference.

What cannot be argued is that La Sportiva designed a durable upper that manages to flex well with the foot over technical terrain while inspiring confidence with its secure fit.

La Sportiva Prodigio Pro Midsole

The midsole of the La Sportiva Prodigio Pro is a game-changer. It is made of a nitrogen-infused TPU XFlow Speed inner core with an EVA XFlow outer cage. While not groundbreaking or new in any way, the tuning of this midsole really hits the mark as it manages to feel light, soft, and responsive while providing a sense of energy return. My runs in the Prodigio Pro have consisted of rocky, muddy, and root-filled trails, and the midsole absorbs the terrain without feeling squishy. Running in the Prodigio Pro is a light and nimble experience without having to worry about experiencing a stone bruise.

The relatively middle-of-the-road stack height of 34 millimeters at the heel to 28 millimeters at the toe yields a pleasant 6-millimeter drop, and the sub-10-ounce weight for my U.S. size 10.5 shoes lends to this feeling of efficiency, speed, and protection. The shoe also has a reasonable amount of rocker, resulting in a smooth transition throughout the gait.

La Sportiva uses its proprietary polyurethane-coated XFoam Speedfilm nylon mesh as a barely-there rockplate. I was surprised how well my feet were protected from sharp rocks while feeling like I was in a lightweight and springy shoe.

La Sportiva Prodigio Pro Outsole

The La Sportiva Prodigio Pro has the brand’s FriXion white rubber, the stickiest rubber compound used by the brand, for the outsole. This compound was tested over wet roots and slimy rocks in high humidity, and I couldn’t believe the amount of purchase this outsole afforded me. The 4-millimeter chevron-shaped lugs shed mud easily and didn’t bother me while running on pavement to the trailhead. These lugs are deeper than those on the original Prodigio and dig into loose surfaces quite well.

This is the kind of trail shoe that I would reach for in any terrain as it is durable, sticky, and unobtrusive.

La Sportiva Prodigio Pro Overall Impressions

In my opinion, the La Sportiva Prodigio Pro really levels up the brand’s trail shoe offerings. I loved the versatility and cushioning of the Prodigio as a great all-arounder, and the Prodigio Pro employs premium features while still maintaining that versatility. This is a shoe that I would use for anything from a trail 10k to a 50-mile ultra, regardless of the trail terrain. In an analysis of the shoes on the start line of the 2025 Hardrock 100, the Prodigio Pro was the second-most used shoe. It inspires speed and confidence because of the locked-down upper, and the midsole material provides some of the best lightweight cushioning on the market.

Shop the Men's La Sportiva Prodigio ProShop the Women's La Sportiva Prodigio Pro

Call for Comments

Have you had a chance to run in the La Sportiva Prodigio Pro? What are your thoughts on the shoe?

Have you also run in any of the other Prodigio models? If so, how do they compare?

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!