The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 Review

While not the most hyped trail racing shoe in the brand’s current lineup, The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 ($200) is a shoe that feels like a complete racing package, more so than the super-stacked, hyper-cushioned The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3 ($250). That’s a role reversal, since in the past, the Pro line tended to be the more fun and capable option, while I found that the original The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky was great on paper but very underwhelming on foot.

The Summit Vectiv Sky 2 changes all of that. It’s lighter, better cushioned, and grippier than the first version. It’s a short-distance racing shoe that feels complete and stands out for these simple reasons: It’s fun, extremely fast, and propulsive.

The Dream foam midsole delivers a slightly cushy, lively sensation, and the carbon plate keeps the ride snappy but controlled. The 5-millimeter lugs hook up in technical terrain. With an actual weight of 8.4 ounces (238 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, it is competitive with the lightest trail racing shoes currently available and can be found in our Best Lightweight Trail Running Shoes guide. The 28-millimeter and 22-millimeter stack heights at the heel and forefoot offer some cushion and a 6-millimeter drop.

I raced the Transgrancanaria half marathon in these shoes and thought it was the perfect distance for this shoe’s composition, though I suspect they can be pushed to races in the 50k range, especially on technical courses.

The shoe climbs well, descends confidently, and feels sharp when you push the pace, but it’s less suited for casual long runs. The midsole can feel harsh if you’re jogging out a three-hour run, and the upper’s minor quirks show up more the longer you wear them. But as a purpose-built shoe for short and fast racing and training, this is not only a massive improvement over its first version but is vying for one of the best trail racing shoes from any brand this year.

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 Upper

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 has a more conventional upper than the previous version of the shoe, which had a bootie construction and asymmetrical lacing that some people loved and others hated. This new and more conventional design has straightforward eyelets, a gusseted tongue, and a lightweight mesh upper material. The result is a more familiar and locked-in feel.

The fit runs snug, especially up front. Runners with broader feet may find it restrictive, though the upper material does have a touch of give. Incidentally, I have quite wide feet and had no issue with discomfort. The tongue sits flat, and the mesh breathes well. The shoe feels stripped down and race ready.

I found only two real annoyances with the upper. First, the laces are unnecessarily long. Second, the lockdown isn’t flawless, which can translate into minor rubbing on longer runs. Some gapping around the forefoot creates an odd sensation that is snug and loose at the same time.

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 Midsole

The midsole of The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 has been overhauled and now consists entirely of Dream foam, a nitrogen-infused TPU material. Compared to the foam in the previous version, it’s lighter, smoother, and offers more rebound. It delivers a firm but energetic ride that’s clearly designed for speed rather than comfort. With a 28-millimeter stack height in the heel and 22 millimeters in the forefoot, the Sky 2 has enough cushion for racing while keeping the platform low enough for precision foot placement.

Underneath, the shoe uses the brand’s Vectiv 3.0 carbon plate, which has three prongs in the forefoot that converge at the midfoot and continue as a single unit through the heel. The side arms of the plate wrap slightly upward around the forefoot, adding some stability.

Similarly constructed shoes — like the Brooks Catamount Agil or Salomon S/Lab Pulsar 4 — just aren’t as enjoyable from a foam perspective. They match or better the Sky 2’s weight by fractions, yet they don’t deliver on the propulsion or comfort, especially over longer distances.

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 Outsole

The outsole redesign of The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 is one of the more important changes the shoe received. The outsole now sports 5-millimeter lugs, an increase from the 3.5-millimeter ones on the previous version, giving it better grip on a variety of surfaces. The outsole is made of The North Face’s proprietary rubber, a compound called Surface Ctrl.

Compared to the first version of the Sky, the rubber coverage extends deeper into the midfoot, and traction is finally in line with what this shoe promises — and needs — for steep and technical running at speed.

On dry rock, loose dirt, and rooty trails, the grip is excellent. Combined with the shoe’s low and stable profile, the outsole makes it a genuine descending weapon.

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 Overall Impressions

The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 picks up where the first two Vectiv Pro models left off. Those shoes had more volume but were very fun to run in, and the Sky 2 is more finely tuned but still fun and cushioned enough underfoot. It reverses the roles these two distinct lines of shoes held in the past couple seasons, as I found The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3 to be disappointing.

With the midsole overhaul, deeper outsole, and return to a traditional upper, The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky 2 hits the sweet spot between propulsion and control. All of these features are why the shoe has earned a spot in our Best Lightweight Trail Running Shoes guide.

It’s not a one-shoe solution — and it’s not meant to be, but if your target race is technical, fast, and under 50k, this is one of the best options I’ve found.

