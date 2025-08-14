Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra Review

The adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra ($220) is built with one thing in mind — speed. It’s light, it’s responsive, and it wants to move. At 9.7 ounces (275 grams) for a U.S. men’s 10, it stays nimble despite a generous stack height of 42 millimeters in the heel and 34 millimeters at the toe. With an 8-millimeter drop and a Continental rubber outsole featuring low-profile lugs, this shoe aims squarely at trail runners chasing fast times on race day.

On dry trails, the shoe feels incredibly efficient — almost like it’s saving energy for you. The ride is fast and fluid and encourages a quick turnover. The shoe fits true to size and has a narrow heel, which might cause stability issues for some, though I had no major problems navigating technical terrain. Once broken in, it became a reliable partner for hard efforts, but as with any high-performance trail shoe, its success depends heavily on the conditions underfoot.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra Upper

The adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra upper is minimal, purpose-built, and made from an extremely thin mesh that punches well above its weight in durability. It ventilates well and dries quickly, which is especially helpful during races that have stream crossings or muddy sections. Despite having wider feet, I had no issues with the toebox, which felt roomy enough for long efforts without being sloppy.

The midfoot fit is snug, bolstered by overlays for more structure. These start off fairly stiff but soften with use. The heel collar is lightly built with very little structure, something that may lead to irritation of the Achilles tendon for some runners. I also found that small bits of debris like sand and pebbles worked their way into the shoe through the heel cup. Using gaiters solved the problem, but it’s worth noting this issue if you run on loose terrain. Once everything was broken in, the fit settled well, and I had no blister issues or pressure points.

The gusseted tongue and notched laces are great touches, and the laces hold tension without needing constant retightening. I still needed a runner’s loop for a solid heel lockdown on descents, but overall, the upper strikes a balance between featherweight race-feel and long-run reliability.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra Midsole

At the heart of the adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra is the brand’s Lightstrike Pro midsole foam, which is paired with Energy Rods and a sharp rocker geometry. The combination creates a ride that feels propulsive without being harsh. There’s a definite bounce with each step, and the shoe rolls smoothly through the gait. The rocker seems to favor midfoot strikers based on how quickly the shoe transitions forward. Some heel strikers find the aggressive rear rocker begins so far forward that they simply can’t run in the shoe.

For a high-stack shoe, it feels impressively stable, at least for runners comfortable on uneven terrain. The Energy Rods provide structure and seem to assist with both propulsion and stability without the harsh stiffness of a full carbon plate. The heel is narrow, which might give pause to runners who struggle with ankle stability, but I personally didn’t notice any problems, even on off-camber technical trails.

Over longer runs, the Lightstrike Pro midsole foam held up well. I finished sessions with fresh legs and no foot fatigue, and I found the foam didn’t compress or feel dead even after repeated efforts. If anything, I expect the midsole to outlast many other super-foam competitors.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra Outsole

The adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra outsole uses Continental rubber with lugs that range from 2.5-to-3 millimeters in depth. They are arranged to keep the ride smooth and quick. On dry, firm ground — gravel, packed dirt, and light rock — the grip is adequate. The low-profile lug design helps the shoe stay nimble and responsive without feeling overbuilt.

In muddy or wet conditions, the traction drops off fast. On slick clay and steep climbs, the outsole simply doesn’t grip. During one race, I lost traction entirely while trying to ascend a wet, muddy hill. I had to scramble up using trees for support and even caused runners behind me to slip because I couldn’t get my footing. I changed out of the Agravic Speed Ultras after 15 miles to stay upright.

This isn’t an isolated issue. I’ve run in the adidas Adizero Boston 12 road shoe on wet pavement and experienced similar grip problems with Continental rubber. For dry-weather racing, the outsole does well, but in any kind of mud, rain, or slick terrain, it becomes a liability. If the brand were to switch to a Vibram compound or develop a grippier alternative, this shoe would reach an entirely new level of capability.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra Overall Impressions

Despite its flaws, the adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra is my favorite race shoe. It feels fast, efficient, and ready to go — like a trail super shoe that doesn’t get in its own way. It’s also showing up everywhere. Take a glance at the start line of any competitive trail race, and you’ll spot more than a few runners in them, which says a lot about the trust this shoe has earned. I’d bring the shoe to any race where the forecast looks dry and use it for big, important training efforts on terrain that plays to its strengths.

The midsole is outstanding, the upper gets better with time, and the fit balances snugness and comfort well once broken in. The only real holdbacks are the minimal outsole and the slightly open heel collar — both of which could be addressed in future iterations.

At $220, the price is reasonable compared to other high-end trail racers, like the Hoka Tecton X 3, which costs $275, and the Norda 005, which comes in at $325. On dry race days, fast trail workouts, and runnable courses, the adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra offers serious performance that’s worth the price.

