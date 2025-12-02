Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost Review

Released in September 2025, just in time for the winter season, the Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost ($105) is an exciting option for microspike lovers who are looking for something light and flexible for winter trail running that provides incredible traction on icy, hardpacked conditions. Kahtoola, in my mind, is the de facto leading brand in winter traction devices for all sub-crampon endurance activities, and they’ve been my personal favorite for mountain trails since the very first version of the Kahtoola Microspikes was released and graced my trail-shoed foot in 2005.

Kahtoola takes a very methodical approach to product development in Flagstaff, Arizona, so it’s pretty exciting, when after several years, they announce a new product. The Ghost is the newest and lightest option in their line-up. A medium had an actual weight of 6.6 ounces (187 grams) for the pair. The more streamlined design also allows it to pack a bit more compactly within its included ripstop nylon tote sack and fit more comfortably in the back of a hydration pack or even the pocket of your jacket.

With five different sizes from extra-small to extra-large, the sizing is quite and will fit from a U.S. women’s 5.5 up to a U.S. men’s 14. My women’s size 9.5 puts me just into the medium size, and the Ghost fit any of my trail shoes regardless of the shape of the toebox or depth of the lugs.

As an added bonus, the warranty on new purchases of the Kahtoola Exospike, Kahtoola Nanospike, and the Microspike is now doubled from two years to four years. It’s a true testament to their rigorous testing process and confidence in their product durability.

Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost Design

The streamlined Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost is significantly lighter than the Microspikes, and this weight savings makes a noticeable difference in foot and leg fatigue, especially over longer runs where the packed ice and snow is consistent. Less arch, Achilles, knee, and hamstring fatigue is always a good thing and means I can hit the same terrain the next day. I weighed my size medium Ghosts at 6.6 ounces (187 grams) for the pair, whereas my 2021 Microspikes weighed 11.8 ounces (336 grams). That’s about a 45% reduction in weight. The Ghosts pack down to about the size of a medium-sized fist, making them easy to transport.

The hybrid elastomer harness is constructed with a slightly denser and stiffer rubber over the toe to provide a very secure, slip-free fit, and a lighter-weight and more pliable elastomer for the rest of the harness system that allows it to stretch and conform over the shoe more easily. I found the heel tab make it easier to put these on while standing on one foot, though your experience may vary … and disregard that splat imprint on the snow drift back there.

Under the shoe, further weight savings are achieved with the updated abrasion-resistant TPU matrix, which is less bulky than the steel chains and less prone to collecting snowballs on warmer days. The recessed articulating rivets minimize pressure points against the sole of the shoe and allow spikes to move independently, creating very responsive traction. Reinforced eyelets increase the durability at the high stress points of the device.

The Ghost’s 12 aggressive, triangular, corrosion-resistant stainless-steel spikes are 0.36 inches (9 millimeters) long. They are slightly shorter than the spikes on the regular Microspike, which measure at 0.41 inches (10.4 millimeters). Functionally, I didn’t notice a large difference in the quality of traction provided between the two, and if the Ghosts were the only pair of traction devices I had, I wouldn’t hesitate to use them confidently anywhere I’d take the original Microspikes. These teeth could certainly do some damage to the inside of your calf or your favorite canine running pal’s foot, so do use with thoughtfulness.

Kahtoola Microspikes Use and Traction

The Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost brings confidence to running and hiking in icy winter and shoulder-season conditions beyond most other traction devices out there. While they’re not meant for long dirt and rock sections, the ease with which you can don and doff them means you can adapt to what nature throws in your direction while still running in your favorite trail shoes. I’ve used the Ghosts on snow and ice on urban trails, as well as long ascents and descents on safe snow-packed slopes and trails in the high country. With the traction they provide, my winter downhill speeds on snow easily exceed my dry-season speeds because all the rocks are covered, and I can just cruise.

While I won’t be giving up my almost five-year-old standard Microspikes for times when I want that extra spike depth, such as if I was going to go run or hike a peak with a long sustained climb and descent, like Quandary Peak in Colorado, the Ghosts feel a little more conducive to running with easier turnover and less weight on the legs. I also notice less slipping when trotting around steep switchback corners, thanks to the improved spikes near the toe of the shoe. It’s a small thing, but a welcome improvement. When it comes to something longer and more runnable, or with more variety of terrain, the lightweight functionality of the Ghosts shines.

The closest competitor to the Microspikes Ghosts is the Black Diamond Distance Spike, which are almost the same weight and have a millimeter shorter spike depth. They’re also very comfortable for running, but with the softshell toe cover, they can be more challenging to fit over wider toeboxes. They’re also almost the same price, so for the greater adaptability the Kahtoola provides, the Ghost would be my current pick.

One key thing to note is the Ghosts definitely work best on sturdier trails shoes — with more overlays, reinforcements, and a better toe bumper — than with more flexible road shoes. Out of curiosity, I did try them twice on road shoes on a crushed gravel trail that had some snow on it, and the road shoes tended to indent and create pressure points inside the toebox from the compression of the harness. Conversely, I’ve used the Ghosts with Scarpa, La Sportiva, Salomon, Asics, and Brooks trail shoes without any issues whatsoever.

Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost Overall Impression

Kahtoola has raised the bar pretty significantly with the Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost. I’m a dedicated nearly 20-year user of the Kahtoola Microspikes and I can’t imagine not having a pair of them. But with the new Ghosts, I feel happily conflicted as to which pair to reach for. They’re light, comfortable, and provide exceptional traction on a variety of slippery winter surfaces.

If you’re needing new traction devices for your winter running pleasure, and you like running and moving light and fast on the snow-packed and often icy singletrack trails and slopes in your area, the lightweight Ghosts are indeed the way to go. There’s a reason they’re included in our Best Winter Running Traction Devices guide.

You can’t beat the four-year warranty and incredible functionality. If weight savings are not as important to you as cost savings, the original Kahtoola Microspikes are still a very sound choice, and you still get that industry-leading four-year warranty.

