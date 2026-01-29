Kiprun 10L Running Vest Review

The Kiprun 10L ($120) is an exciting new mid-sized running vest option from Kiprun, the running division of Decathlon, a prolific French sporting goods retailer. The brand also creates gear for skiing, camping, and more, and their gear is starting to gain traction in the U.S.

Personally, running packs have been what I consider a settling situation for me over the last decade — meaning I make do with what I have for the season, both for training and racing. Although not coming from a purely running company, the Kiprun 10L has surpassed expectations. It functions like an efficient cargo van. Whether it’s packed full or packed light, the fit and feel remain relatively constant. I applaud the pack’s versatility for being both voluminous and barely there.

The Kiprun 8L Women’s Vest ($120) is a similar women-specific running pack with a stylish and secure fit. The beige and deep purple colorway is fun, and it’s ideal for everything from shorter runs to longer hikes. The two vests are similar in shape and construction, and they both have 11 pockets. The 8L Women’s Vest includes two 500-milliliter hydration flasks that sit in low front pockets on the pack, and the extended straws make it easy to access water. This fit better accommodates many women’s anatomy, especially those who want to minimize pressure across the chest. Meanwhile, the 10L vest includes a one-liter bladder and has two flask pockets that sit higher on the shoulder straps. Both the 10L and the 8L packs can carry both flasks and a bladder, so functionally they are very similar.

Both hydration packs are comfortable, well-sized, highly adjustable, and reasonably priced, so choosing between them will come down to how much cargo space you want and whether you want a women-specific fit.

Shop the Kiprun 10LShop the Kiprun 8L Women’s Vest

Kiprun 10L Construction and Fit

The Kiprun 10L hydration vest simply fits. It fits when it’s full. It fits when it’s empty. The unisex sizing comes in three options: XS/S, M/L, and XL. The construction and materials allow the vest to blossom to hold more than the essentials, yet it wraps around the body like a light, stretchy layer. Three adjustable sternum straps stay cinched, and the bottom one is elastic for more fine tuning. There are additional elastic toggles on the shoulders to further refine the fit. I never experienced any bouncing, whether I was running with flasks in the front pockets or a bladder in the back.

The material against the body is a breathable mesh. Even in summer, I didn’t experience any chafing, which was a huge relief. The mesh is much more open than that of the Ultimate Direction Race Vesta 6.0.

The main shell is made of a stretchy material that expands and contracts as needed. A straightforward lateral tightening system tightens down over the load, making the vest feel secure but not restrictive. The technical, stretchy materials strike the right balance between stability and freedom of movement.

Kiprun 10L Storage and Hydration Options

The Kiprun 10L storage capacity is the Goldilocks of vest sizes — not so big that it feels like a backpack, but big enough to carry enough nutrition, hydration, and gear for several hours out on the trail. Ten liters may sound like a lot, but as ultrarunning pushes into longer distances, bigger adventures, and more complex nutrition needs, the capacity makes sense.

There are 11 total pockets, including two front pockets that hold 500-milliliter soft flasks, which aren’t included with the pack. I used standard flasks that I had from other vests and found they stayed secure regardless of how full or empty they were. Bungees hold the top of the flasks in place and have adequate pull tabs for quick access at aid stations.

Along with the two soft flask pockets, there is a zippered cell phone pocket and two other pockets for small items. I particularly liked the water-resistant zippered phone pocket on the front, as it is secure yet easily accessible. It eliminates the need to put important items into double Ziplock bags to keep them dry in light precipitation.

There are four compartments along the back, including the one-liter bladder sleeve. The bladder is easy to fill and slides securely into its pouch with ease. The hose system has a magnet to keep it firmly in place and is readily accessible for liquid consumption. This is a small detail that makes a big difference.

One of the best features of the 10L vest is the quick-access kangaroo pocket at the bottom of the back of the pack. I love being able to grab larger items, like a jacket, on the fly without having to take the vest off. In spring and fall, I often start a run wearing a light jacket and gloves and then stash them in the kangaroo pocket once I’ve warmed up. It has an angled opening that is ideal for quick gear storage and can even hold another flask.

Inside the large rear zip pocket is a smaller zip pocket, which I used for first-aid items and keys — things that I don’t need regular access to but really don’t want to lose. The remaining front and side pockets are excellent for organizing nutrition. It may feel like a lot at first, but once I developed an organization system, everything was easy to access while in motion.

Since the Kiprun 10L is built for mountains and long trail adventures, it includes two options for storing poles: quiver slots on each side of the vest or vertical straps along the front. Both take some practice, as does running with poles. In general, iRunFar doesn’t encourage storing poles on the front of the vest, as it has a higher potential for injury in the case of a fall. If you’re curious about trekking poles, you can read Three Stride Benefits of Using Trekking Poles by Joe Uhan to learn more. You can check out different pole options that would work with this vest in our Best Trekking Poles guide.

Kiprun 10L Overall Impressions

I find myself reaching for the Kiprun 10L on almost any kind of run, even if I don’t need to use its full 10-liter capacity. I’ll boldly admit it’s one of the best running packs I’ve ever used for training, racing, and even commuting. I balance running with cross-training and often pack a towel, swimsuit, goggles, cap, water, and other gear to run to the pool — and there’s still room to spare. It truly functions like an efficient cargo van. I applaud its versatility and the fact that it feels voluminous yet barely noticeable.

The Kiprun 8L Women’s Vest has quietly raised the bar for women-specific running vests. It stands out for comfort and style, and it’s hard to find a comparable vest that offers a highly comfortable fit with functional storage and practicality at a reasonable price. Even when fully loaded with snacks and hydration for many hours out, the pack didn’t bounce. It’s a great option for both training and short- to mid-distance racing.

Overall, both vests are excellent additions to a running gear toolbox. As trail runners, we develop an affinity for gear shaped by mountain running heritage. I like to believe those roots create products that showcase design quality, practicality, and affordability. Over the 2025 running season, I’ve seen more runners sporting Kiprun vests and accessories, and the brand’s visibility is likely to continue growing as it enters the U.S. market. I’m excited to see what else this French outfitter brings to the running world.

Shop the Kiprun 10LShop the Kiprun 8L Women’s Vest

Call for Comments

Have you worn a Kiprun vest? What did you think?

What is your favorite running vest?

Our Favorite Running Vests

Check out our Best Running Vests article to learn about our current favorite running vests!