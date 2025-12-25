Salomon Adv Skin 5 Review (2025 Update)

The Salomon Adv Skin 5 ($145) has been with me since the beginning, and I was excited to see an updated version released this year (2025). Over a decade ago, the Adv Skin 5 was the very first running vest I ever bought, and I ran that original one into the ground. Starting out with a Salomon vest set the bar high for all other vests I’ve used in terms of comfort, fit, and functionality. I’ve since run in several Salomon models, including the Salomon Adv Skin 12, Salomon Adv Skin 8, and the Salomon Sense Pro 10. However, the Adv Skin 5 has remained my go-to for everything from training runs to races. During my fall 100 miler, I rotated between this new model and the previous one, which you can read about in our 2022 Salomon Adv Skin 5 review, swapping them out at aid stations to minimize transition time. While the latest updates may be subtle, they are thoughtfully executed, refining an already excellent vest with improvements that enhance both utility and durability.

If you’re only going to invest in one running vest, the Adv Skin lineup makes a strong case for itself through its sheer versatility. Its thoughtful storage layout, comfortable fit, and adaptable hydration options make it equally at home on short training runs and all-day efforts. While Salomon’s lighter Sense series excels in minimalism and comfort, the Adv Skin models can accommodate both dual front flasks and a full bladder — an option that significantly expands their range and practicality for longer or self-supported adventures.

This vest continues to hold a spot in our Best Running Vests guide for its versatility and functionality.

Salomon Adv Skin 5 Construction and Fit

The Salomon Adv Skin 5 continues to deliver the streamlined comfort that has long defined Salomon’s running vests. The pack’s second-skin feel remains its greatest strength. It’s stretchy where it needs to flex, stable where it needs to hold, and breathable throughout. The sensiFIT construction wraps smoothly around the torso with a soft, elastic mesh that adapts to movement and body shape, keeping bouncing to a minimum, even when the vest is packed full.

The mesh lining the front straps has a tighter weave than the past model, undoubtedly lending to improved durability in this higher-friction area of the pack. The adjustable zig-zag elastic front buckle system appears the same as the last generation, and the elastic cords can be moved up and down each chest strap to customize the fit. Additionally, the tension on the cords can be easily adjusted on the go, creating a tighter or looser fit. The vest feels secure without feeling restrictive, something that Salomon has really perfected across all the models I’ve worn.

A few design refinements fine-tune how the vest carries and performs. Most notable is the new Y-shaped layout across the back panel, intended to improve stability and balance the load within the main compartment. The result is a slightly more even distribution of weight that helps the pack stay centered as you move through uneven terrain. Weighed on my kitchen scale without a bladder or soft flasks, it has an actual weight of 6.88 ounces (195 grams) for a size small. The materials are light yet resilient, and they have a PFAS-free water-repellent finish that sheds light moisture. The overall construction underscores Salomon’s knack for marrying technical performance with comfort.

The Adv Skin 5 is unisex in its sizing and doesn’t have a women-specific model, a change from the previous version of the vest. This pack is available from size XS to XL to meet the needs of a wide range of body types and sizes.

The Salomon size charts suggests the unisex small is compatible with a chest measurement of 36 to 38 inches. With my current chest measurement of approximately 33 inches, I realize — in retrospect — that blindly reverting to the pack size I used to wear was an oversight on my part. My first unisex Adv Skin 5 pack from a decade ago was a small, but as packs have evolved over recent years, so has sizing. Diminishing chest size also just seems to be a reality of my current mom era. Use the sizing charts!

Thanks to the stretchy material and front-adjustable cords, I can cinch the size small down considerably and achieve a secure, comfortable fit. That said, after my recent 100 miler, the course photographer did gently ask, “Have you ever considered trying a smaller pack?” While movement must have been noticeable to onlookers, it never felt distracting to me, and I made it through training long and racing hard unscathed.

Chafing has been rare for me in Salomon packs, but on the few occasions it has occurred, it’s been along one side of my neck when I’ve carried just one flask and unevenly loaded the front straps. This seems independent of pack size, as it has happened in both the size small Adv Skin 5 and the size extra small Sense Pro. When both flasks are loaded, I’ve had no issues, and friends using the same vest report no chafing at all — so perhaps it’s simply an occasional “me” issue.

Overall, the Adv Skin 5’s adaptable fit and deliberate design continue to make it one of the most comfortable and confidence inspiring vests I’ve worn.

Salomon Adv Skin 5 Storage and Hydration Options

The Salomon Adv Skin 5 offers five liters of storage capacity for all the essentials you might want to bring along. Compared to the previous version, the main rear compartment has seen a few subtle design tweaks. The top opening is slightly smaller, which likely helps prevent items like jackets from shimmying out. Salomon removed the shallow pocket near the top of the main compartment, something I actually miss, as that pocket made it easy to grab small items from the back without removing the pack. Meanwhile, the horizontal pass-through pocket at the base of the pack now has more angled openings. This may slightly reduce overall capacity in that zone, but it also makes accessing the pocket on the move easier.

Up front, the small pockets at the top of the straps have been redesigned and are now far more functional than before. The old version featured openings that ran along the entire inner edge, practically inviting contents to escape mid-run, so I rarely used them. The new iteration overlaps its fabric layers in a way that keeps contents secure, and I could comfortably fit a few gels or other small items on each side. The primary storage pockets on the front remain largely unchanged. The zippered pocket on the left remains my go-to spot for valuables like keys, AirPods, or a credit card — anything I absolutely don’t want to lose. The remaining front storage is typically stuffed with snacks.

For hydration, two included 500-milliliter soft flasks fit securely into the front pockets. The updated flasks have a flattened upper edge that lies more comfortably against the chest, and small bungee loops hold them upright as they empty, keeping them from slouching into the pockets. A bladder sleeve sits within the main rear compartment and easily accommodates 1.5 liters of fluid — though a bladder isn’t included with the vest. A small fabric loop on the left front strap helps route the hose, keeping it from bouncing around.

In practice, the updates make on-the-move access smoother and keep organization intuitive, reinforcing why the Adv Skin 5 remains my go-to training and racing vest.

Salomon Adv Skin 5 Overall Impressions

It’s easy to see why the Salomon Adv Skin 5 is billed as the brand’s best-selling running vest. The thoughtful balance of comfort, adaptability, and storage versatility makes it a dependable choice for a wide range of efforts. The materials feel durable yet forgiving, the on-the-move access is smooth, and the fit can be dialed in to minimize bounce and deliver all-day comfort.

For those seeking additional storage capacity, the Salomon Adv Skin 12 offers the same fit and functionality with ample room for the mandatory gear required in longer or more self-supported events. For particularly petite runners who may find unisex sizing a challenge, the women’s specific Adv Skin 12 is worth exploring, as it provides a more contoured fit while maintaining the same hallmark blend of comfort and utility that defines the series.

Salomon has set a high bar with the Adv Skin 5, and, honestly, with every running pack I’ve tested from them. You can load them up, head out the door, and they simply disappear. They do their job well, which is why this vest, and others from the brand, can be found in our Best Running Vests guide.

