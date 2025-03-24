Best Running Pants of 2025

Whether you’re looking for a pair of pants to keep you warm during a winter run, to keep you dry during a rainstorm, or to protect your legs from overgrown vegetation while traveling off-trail, there are a variety of options available. To help you choose the best running pants for a variety of situations, we tested everything from thin joggers ideal for warmer conditions to heavy-duty rain pants in different conditions.

Running pants are an excellent option for those looking to layer or want something a little looser-fitting than tights. We wore everything from thicker joggers for chilly morning runs and stretching after a run to wind pants over shorts and tights on high ridgelines for extra warmth and protection from the elements.

In the end, we chose the Patagonia Wind Shield Pants as our favorite pants when temperatures dipped to around freezing, and we turned to the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger when we were looking for pants that could protect us from the sun and vegetation without causing us to overheat. We also settled on the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants as our go-to rain pants, while the Montbell Tachyon Pants were our top pick for wind pants.

You can learn more about choosing the best running pants by jumping to our how-to-choose section and reading our answers to the most frequently asked questions below. We also describe our testing methodology for this guide.

Best Running Pants

Best Running Pants for Cold Weather: Patagonia Wind Shield Pants ($179)

Pros:

Breathable

DWR coating provides some weather-proofing

Cons:

Too warm for temperatures much above freezing

The Patagonia Wind Shield Pants have been a longtime favorite for the iRunFar gear testing team and a staple in our Best Mountain Running Gear guide. These pants feature a stretchy softshell fabric with Patagonia’s Capilene Cool Lightweight fabric as the soft inner layer against the skin. While far from waterproof, they do have a PFC-free DWR coating that we found was able to shed light precipitation during runs where we got caught in an unexpected sprinkle.

Designed for heat-producing activities in cold weather, these pants have panels of breathable material on the back of the legs to effectively release heat and moisture. We found that these pants performed best in temperatures right around freezing, and they block wind effectively and provide the right amount of warmth.

The two zippered side pockets are big enough to hold a phone and other small items, like snacks or keys, and they fit against the hips tightly enough that items don’t bounce around. While the brand claims these are slim-fit pants, we found they were loose enough to put a base layer underneath while running in frigid temperatures.

Two ankle zippers come up high enough that we could take these pants on and off while leaving shoes on, which was a welcome feature for runs where we wanted to wear them over a pair of shorts with the option of taking them off once temperatures warmed up. At only 8.8 ounces, these pants fit into a pack when no longer needed.

While too hot for temperatures much above freezing, we found these pants incredibly versatile for many conditions. They come in both men’s and women’s versions, but our team only tested the men’s cut.

Materials: 100% recycled polyester interlock-knit face, 52-100% recycled polyester backer, PFAS-free DWR finish | Weight: 8.8 ounces (249 grams)

Best Running Pants for Cold Weather — Runner-Up: Montane Slipstream Thermal Trail Running Tights ($120)

Pros:

Breathable

Good price point

Snug without feeling tight

Cons:

It may be too warm for all but very cold conditions

If you run regularly in cold weather and want a pair of warm pants that aren’t tights (even if they’re marketed as tights), the Montane Slipstream Thermal Trail Running Tights are another great option. We found that these so-called tights definitely don’t fit like tights. While somewhat snug against the skin, they don’t create that compressive feeling associated with other types of tights. If you want to explore options for more form-fitting options, check out our best men’s running tights and best women’s running tights guides. They are an excellent value for cold-weather runners with a lower price point than the Patagonia Wind Shield Pants reviewed above but with similar warmth.

Our main tester, who used to pride himself on being able to endure any type of weather while running — he grew up in the midwest but now appreciates the creature comforts of good, warm gear — valued these pants for the warmth they provided. The front panels of these pants are fleece-lined for extra warmth and wind protection, while the backs don’t have the lining to allow for maximum breathability in areas not typically exposed to quite as much wind. He wore these pants in single-digit temperatures around the Colorado Front Range during the winter and, after significant use, thinks they will last him a long time. The material has a Polygiene anti-odor treatment to reduce stink, and the four-way stretch fabric doesn’t feel constrictive.

The ankle zippers make them easy to get on and off, and the pants are simply comfortable and non-restrictive. A small pocket in the back can hold a gel or set of keys, and a drawcord adds extra security to the elastic waistband.

Materials: Nylon, elastane, polyester | Weight: 9.2 ounces (261 grams)

Best Running Pants for Warm Weather: Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger ($99)

Pros:

Lightweight

Stylish

Quick-drying and breathable

Cons:

Shows dirt easily

If you’re looking for a pair of lightweight pants that will provide protection from overgrown trails, shield you from the sun, and not cause you to overheat, the Patagonia Terrebonne Joggers are a great option. These pants are equally at home on the trail as they are in a casual setting, and our main tester used them for travel days, everyday use, and on the trail. They were her top choice for hiking, jogging, or cycling out to remote locations in nearly any weather as part of her work as an event photographer throughout the spring, summer, and fall because of their protective nature and light, breathable material.

The 90% recycled polyester material is soft and stretchy and has a PFAS-free DWR coating. It doesn’t really provide any weather protection if you get caught in a sprinkle, but we found that it would dry quickly once the sun came out.

The elastic waistband is reinforced with a drawstring to keep everything in place. We did find that the waistband material would bunch up weirdly when we tied the drawstring snugly, but given that a shirt typically covered it, it didn’t bother us too much.

The brand advertises these joggers as slim-fit, but we found them relatively loose. The cut tapers around the ankles for an excellent fit that makes them ideal for running and riding a bike without worrying about getting material caught in the chain. In addition to the two side pockets, a zippered pocket on one side provides secure storage for keys or a credit card.

Our only gripe with these pants is that they show dirt easily. If you wipe your fingers on your pants after eating a trailside snack or have a habit of spilling drink mixes, these might not be the pants for you.

These pants are available in both a men’s and women’s cut, and we tested the women’s option.

Materials: 90% recycled polyester, 10% spandex | Weight: 4.9 ounces (139 grams)

Pros:

Soft

Loose-fitting without feeling baggy

Cons:

Too warm for anything but cold conditions or chilly casual runs

While thicker joggers generally aren’t considered technical running wear, we believe the Brooks Luxe Jogger can be valuable in nearly any runner’s wardrobe and is a significant upgrade over cotton sweatpants. True to their name, we found them to be the most luxurious joggers we put our legs in during testing. Made from the brand’s GO2 fabric, which is a mix of recycled polyester and spandex, these pants are ideal for cruisy jogs around the neighborhood, wearing on the way to the track for a workout, or for lounging and stretching afterward.

While these joggers might appear more suited for city or front-country wear, we also tested them in backcountry conditions that involved getting them soaked in morning dew on waist-high vegetation in a pre-dawn setting. The pants stayed warm, even when wet, and we were surprised by how quickly they dried once the sun came up.

We tested the women’s version of these semi-fitted joggers and found the fit loose enough to be comfortable while wearing a pair of shorts underneath without feeling baggy. They taper down around the lower leg and ankle to minimize the sensation of extra fabric swishing around.

The waistband is wide and comfortable and secured with a drawstring. We found that the elastic was plenty for keeping the pants in place unless we loaded the two pockets with more than just a phone or set of keys. There’s a small zipper pocket integrated into the right side pocket that we used for small items that we really didn’t want to lose.

These joggers are warm, and we wouldn’t choose them for running on warm or hot days. But given their versatility in a variety of settings — and their comfort — we’re not about to kick them out of our closets anytime soon.

Materials: 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex | Weight: 9 ounces (255 grams)

Best Rain Pants: Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants ($130)

Pros:

Durable

Can put on over shoes

Cons:



Ankles don’t cinch down tightly

While rain pants may not be a regular part of a running kit, they are often part of the mandatory gear lists for races and carried regularly by those heading out for big single- or multi-day adventures in the mountains. Lightweight and functional rain pants aren’t common, and we found the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants to strike the right balance between weight, durability, and waterproofness. The lower-body counterpart to the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Ultralight Jacket — featured in our Best Running Rain Jackets guide — these pants weigh 5.5 ounces and are easy to carry around in a pack.

Outdoor Research rates these pants’ waterproofness in the middle of their scale and their breathability relatively high, and we agree with both of these assessments. Like this line’s jacket, these pants are mostly waterproof when new and slowly lose their protectiveness over time. You can always refresh them by adding a new DWR coating.

These rain pants feature Pertex Shield material, and the 30-denier material is durable enough to stand up to the elements and overgrown trails. The material is windproof, and we’ve often worn them for extra warmth on a windy ridge or a cold morning during a fastpacking trip. The elastic waistband keeps these pants up, and you can tighten them more with the elastic drawcord.

Zippers on the ankles keep them relatively snug around the lower legs, though we do wish they’d go a bit tighter. When unzipped, they make it easy to take off and put on these pants without removing shoes. A small pocket on the rear can act as a stuff sack if you want to pack the pants into a small package.

Outdoor Research offers a lifetime guarantee on all its products, and we’ve found its customer service to be easy to work with if something needs replacing.

Materials: 100% nylon | Weight: 5.5 ounces (156 grams)

Pros:

Ultralight while fulfilling most mandatory race kit requirements

Breathable

Cons:

Slim fit may not work for everyone

You can’t take these on and off with your shoes on

If you’re looking for the lightest rain pants you can carry around as part of a mandatory kit for a race or as a just-in-case layer, the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K provides high-performance in a tiny and light package. These two-layer rain pants weigh a scant 85 grams and scrunch up into the size of an orange. Raidlight has removed all the bells and whistles to save weight on these pants without compromising performance.

They have a waterproof rating of 20,000 Schmerber and are also highly breathable, with a 20,000 MVRT rating (hence the 20K/20K name). You can read more about these measurement units in our Best Running Rain Jackets guide. Generally, a product with a rating of more than 10,000 for both measurements is waterproof and breathable.

These pants are unisex and have a relatively slim fit. They are loose enough to fit layers underneath, but it’s apparent that they are European sizing. If you’re in between sizes, you’ll want to size up. You might also want to size up in general.

The elastic waist has a drawstring on the outside, a small but appreciated detail for those who’ve dealt with drawstrings causing chafing. Elastic around the front of the ankles keeps the pants snug and out of the way while running, but they won’t go on and off with shoes on. If you’re looking for rain pants that you can take on and off easily as conditions change, these are not for you.

With heat-bonded seams and their Schmerber rating, these rain pants meet the requirements of most mandatory race kits, but it’s always worth double-checking before showing up to a pre-race gear check.

Materials: Polyamide, polyurethane | Weight: 3 ounces (85 grams)

Best Wind Pants: Montbell Tachyon Pants ($115)

Pros:

Lightweight

Effective

Cons:

Looks like you’re wearing a garbage bag

If you’re more concerned with function than fashion when it comes to wind pants, the Montbell Tachyon Pants are an incredibly lightweight and compact option that you don’t have to think twice about putting in your pack as a just-in-case layer or one you plan to pull out when you clear treeline and have to face a chilly wind. These are probably not the pants you’ll want to wear on a chilly jog through a city park, and definitely not the pants for the mountains with precipitation and cold temperatures in the forecast.

But for the runs where you just need protection from the wind, these pants are easy to carry and effective at minimizing the wind chill on your legs. Weighing only 1.9 ounces, or 53 grams, you can forget that you’re carrying them. They pack up into a tiny package that will fit in the palm of your hand.

These windpants have a counterpart jacket, the Montbell Tachyon Hooded Jacket, which is a longtime product in our Best Windbreaker Jackets guide due to its light weight and high performance. Made of seven-denier Ballistic Airtight nylon, which is woven tightly and crimped, the jacket has a little stretch and doesn’t feel harsh against the skin, making it easy to pull on over a pair of shorts.

The material is incredibly thin, and you should treat it with care. But if you don’t regularly take it through overgrown trails or fall on rocks, we’ve found that these windpants will last a long time. They remain a favorite of iRunFar founder Bryon Powell, who relies on them for shoulder-season runs in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains.

Instead of zips around the ankles, these pants use a Samue leg closure system, which uses elastic cords to tighten the pants around the ankles. This prevents them from flopping around and minimizes drafts up the legs.

Like the Tachyon Jacket, these pants have a shiny, black finish resembling a garbage bag. Montbell, a Japanese company, has always designed with the concept of Kinobi, or Function is Beauty, as a backbone, and these pants definitely lean on functionality rather than traditional beauty for their appeal.

Materials: 7-denier Ballistic Airtight Nylon | Weight: 1.9 ounces (53 grams)

How to Choose the Best Running Pants

There are countless situations where you might want to wear running pants. Whether you want a pair of warm leg coverings that aren’t tights for winter runs or a lightweight pair that will shield you from the wind when high on a ridgeline, there are different features to look for in various types of pants.

If you prefer to run in tights, check out our Best Running Tights for Men and Best Women’s Running Tights guides.

Function

If you’re in the market for running pants, you probably have a general idea of what you want to use them for. Are you searching for a pair of joggers to throw on over your shorts on your way to the track or to warm up before a speed workout? Are you looking for a pair of thin pants to protect your legs from overgrown trails and keep sun rays off your skin? Or do you need a pair of rain pants that you can easily carry in your pack and throw on if the weather turns?

Unfortunately, many of the best running pants serve fairly specific functions that often don’t overlap. That said, we’ve often worn rain pants, like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K, for extra warmth or wind protection.

Several of the pants in this guide, including the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger and the Brooks Luxe Jogger, can also be worn casually outside of running.

Fit

There are countless styles of running pants on the market, ranging from skintight compression tights to Aladdin-style joggers that feel fitting for a magic carpet ride. We found that the best running pants had a fairly slim fit and tapered lower legs to keep everything relatively tight around the ankles. This kept excess material to a minimum and prevented the pants from flopping in the wind or being distracting by being too loose around the ankles. The Patagonia Wind Shield Pants have a fairly trim fit throughout, while the Brooks Luxe Jogger was looser around the thighs and tapered around the lower leg.

When it comes to rain pants, the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants have a looser fit than the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K, but both can easily fit layers underneath. The former has zippers around the ankles that make it easy to take them on and off with shoes still on, something to consider if you think you’ll be donning and doffing them frequently throughout a run.

Material

As with most technical running gear, the best running pants feature synthetic materials that are highly breathable, quick-drying, and durable. The materials used in the pants included in this guide vary widely depending on their intended use. Polyester and spandex are common materials for pants that provide a bit of warmth because of their stretch, breathability, and quick-drying properties.

The Patagonia Wind Shield Pants include 100% recycled materials. While running in a pair of cotton sweatpants is possible, cotton absorbs water, doesn’t stay warm when wet, and can cause chafing in the long run. If you plan on doing extended running in pants, it’s worth investing in a pair that will keep you dry and comfortable.

Windproof and waterproof pants include entirely different materials. While some of the other pant options in this guide, including the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger, have a DWR coating to keep them dry in a light sprinkle, you’ll want a fully waterproof pant like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K for running in real rain.

Lightweight, waterproof pants generally include some nylon. While Gore-Tex rain pants are the gold standard for breathability and waterproofness, they tend to be too heavy for most running applications.

Storage

Unlike in the world of the best running shorts for men and (less so) best running shorts for women, there isn’t much innovation in the world of running pants when it comes to storage. Most running pants come with two traditional side pockets big enough for a phone or a similarly sized item. Some might have a small pocket in the back.

The Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger and the Brooks Luxe Jogger have additional zippered pockets to store smaller, must-not-lose items like keys, a credit card, or a few dollars for a post-run coffee. The pockets of the latter pair of pants fit tightly enough against our legs that we could carry items without them bouncing around.

Price

Spending much money on a pair of running pants is possible, but that doesn’t mean you have to. So why wouldn’t you run in a pair of $20 sweatpants from your local department store? Pants made with running in mind have several features that set them apart from a pair of cotton sweats, and while more expensive, they will make themselves worth the investment with their comfort and longevity.

Pants like the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger can do double duty as running pants and normal-life clothing, and the Brooks Luxe Joggers are also exceptional for lounging around and stretching after a run.

When it comes to rain and wind pants, you need to be able to trust them to protect you from the elements in remote locations, so it’s worth spending a bit extra on a pair that you can count on to perform.

Why You Should Trust Us

The iRunFar testing team runs in all conditions and on all types of terrain, and we use running pants for a variety of situations ranging from coffee-shop runs to staying warm and dry on blustery ridges in the mountains. To create this guide, we polled the iRunFar team on their favorite running pants for different conditions. Our team spans California, Oregon, and Colorado, and we test gear in locations as varied as the high Italian and French Alps, the rainforests of New Zealand, the varying and unpredictable weather conditions of the Midwest, and the deserts and mountains of the American West.

We tested an array of pants from top brands — and some lesser-known ones — covering the spectrum from heavy-duty rain pants to light joggers. We rated them on their functionality, comfort, durability, style, fit, and price. Pants can serve an array of purposes for runners, and we endeavored to find the best on the market to suit any situation.

There are always new running pants on the market, and we continue to test new options and keep our favorites in our current rotation to keep this guide updated with new products and speak to the durability of the products we recommend.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Running Pants

What are the best running pants?

Running pants can serve a variety of purposes, and you’ll want to choose the best ones for your specific needs. Fit is one of the most significant factors to consider when selecting pants. In this guide, we focused on looser pants instead of tights. If you’re looking for a pair of running tights, check out our Best Men’s Running Tights or Best Women’s Running Tights guides.

Regardless of the type of running pants you’re looking for, you’ll want some that breathe well and keep sweat from building up. The Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger is made of lightweight material with a DWR coating that repels light precipitation and dries quickly if it gets wet.

If you’re looking for pants to wear over a base layer or a pair of shorts — either rain pants like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or wind pants like the Montbell Tachyon Pants — you’ll want them to fit loosely enough not to inhibit your range of motion. The Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K have a slimmer fit than the Outdoor Research rain pants, something to consider depending on your body type.

When should I wear running pants?

Running pants can be useful in cooler or inclement weather or when you need extra protection from the elements.

Rain or wind pants, like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or the Montbell Tachyon Pants, respectively, can keep you warm when temperatures drop and protect you from the wind. We frequently rely on these pants for additional protection on runs that go from lower elevations, where we want to be running in shorts, to high and windy ridgelines, where we need an extra layer to stay warm.

While many rainy conditions don’t warrant a pair of rain pants, if you’re running in cold and wet temperatures in remote backcountry locations, a pair of rain pants like the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K can go a long way toward keeping you dry, warm, and safe.

If you want to stay warm, thicker pants like the Patagonia Wind Shield Pants or Montane Slipstream Thermal Trail Running Tights can keep your joints and muscles moving more easily. And if you’re looking to keep the sun off or protect your skin from sharp vegetation, the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger is lightweight and breathable.

Are running pants better than tights?

Some people like running in tights, and some like running in a little looser clothing. Both clothing styles have trade-offs, and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Running pants have the advantage of accommodating layers underneath, which can be beneficial if running in very cold conditions. We would definitely put the Montane Slipstream Thermal Trail Running Tights in the pants category, but they do fit a bit snugger than many other options in this guide.

If you want to run for extended distances in the rain, especially in colder conditions, you’ll need rain pants, like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or the Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K.

When do I need rain or wind pants?

Many runners will happily run in the rain in a pair of shorts, and in certain temperatures and for certain distances, it’s easy to stay warm. But, if you’re going for an extended outing, especially in colder conditions or higher elevations, you’ll want a pair of rain pants like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants for extra warmth and protection from the elements.

Rain pants can also double as wind pants, though they are heavier and bulkier to carry. Many required gear lists for races require a pair of seam-sealed rain pants with a certain waterproofness rating. The Raidlight Ultralight MP+ 20K/20K meets the specifications of most required gear lists and weighs a scant three ounces.

Wind pants are an excellent option for long mountain runs where you may get exposed to cold winds on ridges, but you don’t want to commit to full pants or tights because you’ll also be running in lower and warmer conditions. Wind pants, like the Montbell Tachyon Pants, are light and compact, and it’s easy to carry them as a just-in-case layer when you want the peace of mind of a little bit of extra weather protection.

Can I run in pants in the summer?

Pants are more than just protection from cold, rainy, or windy conditions. Pants like the Patagonia Terrebonne Jogger are light enough to wear when it’s warm out as they breathe and wick sweat well. They provide sun protection, so you don’t have to wear as much sunscreen, and they can also protect you from scratches from branches and other overgrowth on the side of the trail.

Our testing team also frequently uses running pants for fastpacking trips involving traversing various terrain types in various temperatures. A pair of thin pants can excel in many different conditions.

How do I layer with running pants?

One advantage of running pants compared to running tights is that they’re easy to layer with. Wind and rain pants, like the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Pants or Montbell Tachyon Pants, are easy to pull on over tights or shorts for extra warmth. If you’re looking for pants over a pair of shorts to jog to the track for a workout, the Brooks Luxe Joggers are an excellent option for providing extra warmth. We found that we could also wear the Patagonia Wind Shield Pants over shorts.

