Best Running Insoles of 2023

While there’s much to consider when choosing between some of the best running insoles, a few key features are critical. A well-fitting pair of insoles can help give your foot a more custom fit inside your running shoe by hugging your arch, cradling your heel, and improving your foot’s alignment without adding too much volume or rigidity or changing how the shoe feels when you run. If you’ve ever dealt with a painful foot condition like plantar fasciitis, you may already know how much a good pair of insoles can help keep your feet happy. Most runners can benefit from arch support, and there are lots of great running insoles available to make your running miles more comfortable.

The key, of course, is that the insoles are the right fit — and we can help with that. Over many weeks, the iRunFar team — including runners with every variety of arch profile and gait and some who’ve been dealing with that dreaded plantar fasciitis — have put the best running insoles currently available to the test. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks to help you with your search. For more background information on this guide, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions below.



Pros:

A clear favorite among testers

Dynamic arch support

Cons:

Not a standout for durability

The Currex RunPro Insoles were hands down the number one favorite among our testing team. These insoles are relatively thin and flexible, so they don’t change the way your running shoe fits and feels as much as other insoles. Yet, there’s no doubt about the support they provide. Testers noted that these insoles felt comfortable right out of the box, and they could immediately wear them for extended periods without breaking them in. Additionally, these insoles hug the arch without pressing into it. Currex’s dynamic arch design provides support underneath the arch while still allowing the insole to bend and move with the foot.

Although these insoles can be trimmed using a good pair of scissors, multiple testers reported that they fit right into their shoes with no slippage or trimming necessary — so you can count on these fitting true to size according to Currex’s size guide. Additionally, these insoles are thinner than others we tested, but they scored top marks for comfort and support. Finally, these insoles have a bamboo midlayer for odor management, and they will mold to your feet over time. The lifetime for standard running insoles is about 500 to 900 miles, but we found these to break down and show wear after only about six months, which is a little sooner than expected. Since the difference is relatively small, we won’t ding them for durability. But take note that thicker insoles will last slightly longer.

Materials: Bamboo, foam | Arch profile sizing: Low, medium, high

Other Great Running Insoles

Pros:

Super comfortable out of the box

Available in additional volumes as well as wide sizing

Cons:

Too much structure for some

The cork material feels clunky when wet

The Sole Performance Medium insoles are runner-up to the overall favorite and a high scorer in comfort and support. These insoles are made from recycled cork and EVA foam and can be heat molded or will shape gradually to your feet as you wear them. Because of this molding process, they aren’t offered in different arch sizes like some other insoles. To heat mold these insoles, simply put them in a conventional oven that’s set at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes, then place them in your shoes, step in, and stand or walk around. Our testers agreed that these insoles felt very comfortable right out of the box and required no break-in period, so no one on our testing team opted to heat mold them.

While testers loved the comfort and support these insoles provide, they noted that they feel very structured compared to other running insoles they tested — however, that was not necessarily bad. Testers appreciated the extra support for their tired feet on recovery runs and the guidance toward healthy foot alignment that these insoles offer for everyday running. None of the runners who tested these insoles were dealing with foot issues, but they noted that someone with plantar fasciitis or a toe injury might love the structured support. Finally, the only real downside of these insoles is that when they get wet, they feel clunky inside your shoes — so, heads up to trail runners who regularly splash through streams or mud.

Materials: Recycled cork and EVA foam | Arch profile sizing: One size (heat- and wear-moldable)

Pros:

Supportive fit out of the box

Comfortable with minimal break-in period needed

Cons:

Some durability concerns

Formerly known as the Run Comfort Thin, the Superfeet Run Support Medium Arch is another great all-around running insole, whether you’re dealing with foot issues or trying to avoid them. These insoles have a single layer of foam cushioning and a carbon fiber cap underneath the arch and heel to provide stability, structure, and rebound. They provide support with a heel cup and options for different arch profiles. Note the medium arch profile insole has mid-thickness foam, while the Support Low Arch insoles have thinner foam, and the Support High Arch insoles have thicker foam. Superfeet also makes a women-specific insole designed for medium to high insoles with thicker foam. These insoles were comfortable out of the box and fit true-to-size with zero or minimal trimming. One tester emphasized the importance of lining up this insole with your arch before trimming it down, which is excellent advice for using any insole.

These insoles scored highest in support and fit. Some testers noted that they felt the difference in arch support right away, and others appreciated that they didn’t notice the insoles at all. The only note of concern was that one tester noticed the insoles’ foam starting to get packed out after about 75 miles. Superfeet claims its insoles keep their shape for 12 months or 500 miles and offer a 60-day guarantee. If you opt for Superfeet insoles, consider watching for signs of excessive wear during that initial 60-day window.

Materials: Foam, carbon fiber | Arch profile sizing: Low, medium, high, and women-specific (note: “Support” insoles with different arch profiles also have different thicknesses)

Pros:

Nice balance of structure and cushion

Comfortable and supportive heel cup

Flexible

Guaranteed for 1,000 miles

Cons:

Less arch and metatarsal support than other options

Not enough support for high arches

The Blumaka Konnect Max Cushion will help cushion and support your feet, especially if you’re running hard downhill or on technical trails. These insoles have a very deep heel cup that cradles the heel comfortably. They also have a more flexible design compared to others in this guide, so they’re a good choice if you prefer a bit more flex versus rigidity with your running insoles. Made with 85%-recycled ETPU (expanded thermoplastic foam, which is soft and bouncy), it takes less water and energy to make these insoles, so they have a smaller environmental footprint. Plus, Blumaka guarantees their insoles for 1,000 miles, so they should last as long or longer than other running insoles.

That said, these insoles come in just one arch profile design, which is on the lower side. They’re a good option for runners with low- to medium-arch profiles, as our testers for this insole had. However, if you have high arches, you may find that these lack the support you need. Our testers also noticed that these insoles didn’t feel quite as supportive in the metatarsal as some of the other options in this guide. However, if you’re simply looking to add support under your feet and upgrade your factory liner, these could be the perfect insoles.

Materials: Recycled ETPU foam | Arch profile sizing: One size

Pros:

It would be a good addition to a trail shoe lacking a rock plate

Good option if you like Currex and want even more support

Dry quickly

Cons:

Too much structure for some

Needs break-in time

Recommended for marathons, trail running, and everyday training, the Currex RunExpert Insoles combine the much-loved Currex fit with more structure and some gait correction you don’t get with the top-pick RunPro model. These insoles are designed with gel dots under the big toe, ball of the foot, and heel to guide your foot into more of a midfoot strike. However, our testers were not huge fans of these gel dots, finding them a bit too rigid. That said, testers loved the fit of the arch and noted that the semi-rigid plate wasn’t overly controlling. Additionally, they appreciated that the low-profile design of this insole didn’t push them out of their shoes as some other insoles have done.

That said, this insole may feel too structured for those who don’t need the high level of support or aren’t used to it. One tester compared the design to a rock plate, which could enhance or detract from your experience depending on your shoes and the terrain you’re running on. For example, if you’re in a softer shoe and running over technical terrain, these insoles could sub in as a rock plate to help protect your feet from rocky trails. On the other hand, if you’re already in a stiff trail shoe or running in lightweight road shoes, these insoles may feel like overkill. Nevertheless, if you’re dealing with plantar fasciitis, a toe injury, or other foot pain, these insoles could be worth a closer look.

Materials: Not listed | Arch profile sizing: Low, medium, high

Pros:

Very comfortable for both running and all-day wear

The bouncy cushion doesn’t take up too much volume inside the shoe

Flexible

Cons:

Too much stack if you prefer a low-profile insole

Our top choice for maximum support is Superfeet Run Cushion High Arch, previously called the Adapt Run Max. These insoles were a huge hit among our testers, who are more familiar than they’d like to be with plantar fasciitis. Some of our testers stand all day for work and ended up wearing these insoles all day, every day. Superfeet’s Cushion line prioritizes cushion and flexibility, making these a very comfortable option if you’re constantly on the go. Even with maximum cushion, testers didn’t feel like these insoles were taking up too much space underfoot or pushing their feet out of their shoes.

These insoles have a softer underfoot feel than the Superfeet Run Support Medium Arch above, and instead of the carbon heel cap, which adds firmness, these insoles have bouncy foam in the heel and forefoot to enhance rebound and energy return. While testers loved the instant comfort of these insoles and their applications beyond running, they also noted the relative thickness of these insoles compared to others. Some runners will love this, while others won’t even notice. Runners who prefer a low-profile insert may find these to be too much.

Materials: Not listed | Arch profile sizing: Also available in a low-arch profile with the same thickness

Best Budget Running Insoles

Pros:

Comfortable cushion

Flexible

Good value for a basic footbed replacement

Cons:

Not as structured or supportive as other options

It could feel too plush for some runners

While most running insoles fall within a price range of $50 to $70, there are a few lower-cost options that our testers deemed a great value, including the Powerstep Bridge Adaptable Arch Supporting Insoles with Energize Foam. This insole is a great option for runners looking for a high-quality footbed to replace their shoe’s factory liner but who don’t necessarily need special support. This insole is made with a few different foams, including a bouncy one for energy return and memory foam for supreme comfort.

These super flexible insoles make them great for running, but they lack the structure and support of slightly more expensive insoles in this guide. Nonetheless, they have the potential to provide pain relief and address minor foot issues. They’ll certainly do a better job than the basic foot liners found in most running shoes. Testers appreciated that these insoles fit perfectly inside their shoes and felt comfortable right away, especially in the heel. While they may not be our top pick, they’re a good option for daily training runs, especially recovery runs where you might want some added plushness underfoot.

Materials: Foam blend, including memory foam | Arch profile sizing: One size

Pros:

It molds to your foot shape as you wear it

Just a bit of added cushion and support

Cons:

A bit underwhelming compared to other insoles

Not a huge upgrade from a stock insole

Our testers offered mixed feedback about the Remind Destin 3mm Low-All Arch insoles, but they’re worth considering if you’re looking for a basic replacement for your shoe’s stock insert. While some testers loved these insoles for the subtle increase in support and cushion, others found them underwhelming. The insoles are constructed with a proprietary blend of materials and designed to help cushion and diffuse the impact of each foot strike, provide energy return, and mold to your feet in a way that supports weight distribution as you run and walk. These insoles have a low-profile, three-millimeter thickness, though they’re also available in a slightly thicker, five-millimeter version.

Among our testers who overpronate, some found that these lacked the support they wanted, while others liked the subtle, low-profile cushioned feel and said they would purchase these again in the future. Therefore, with these insoles, it’s really a matter of personal preference and how much support you want. These could be a low-risk investment if you’re curious about insoles and want to try upgrading your footbed, but you know you’re sensitive to the fit and feel of your shoes. On the other hand, if you like the support of a firm hug underneath your arch and heel, you’ll be better off choosing one of the other more supportive insoles above.

Materials: Proprietary blend | Arch profile sizing: One size. Also available in thicker, five-millimeter version

Glossary

Arch Profile – Also called arch height, this term describes how much of your foot touches the ground when you stand. Generally, your arch profile, as well as how flexible or rigid it is, relates to how your foot absorbs impact when you run, including pronation and supination.

Also called arch height, this term describes how much of your foot touches the ground when you stand. Generally, your arch profile, as well as how flexible or rigid it is, relates to how your foot absorbs impact when you run, including pronation and supination. Pronation – The natural inward collapse of the foot’s arch as it absorbs and distributes impact during running or walking.

The natural inward collapse of the foot’s arch as it absorbs and distributes impact during running or walking. Overpronation – When the arch’s inward collapse exceeds the normal range. This can lead to pain in the arches, ankles, Achilles tendons, shins, outer knee, and outer hip.

When the arch’s inward collapse exceeds the normal range. This can lead to pain in the arches, ankles, Achilles tendons, shins, outer knee, and outer hip. Supination – Also called under pronation, this is when the outside of the foot absorbs the impact during running or walking. Supination is often correlated with high arches and can be associated with plantar fasciitis and pain in the pelvis and lumbar spine.

Also called under pronation, this is when the outside of the foot absorbs the impact during running or walking. Supination is often correlated with high arches and can be associated with plantar fasciitis and pain in the pelvis and lumbar spine. Plantar Fasciitis – Inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue on the bottom of the foot that connects the toes to the heel bone. It is often associated with intense pain on the bottom of the foot near the heel.

Inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue on the bottom of the foot that connects the toes to the heel bone. It is often associated with intense pain on the bottom of the foot near the heel. Morton’s neuroma – A thickening of tissue and inflammation around the nerves in the foot, which causes discomfort or pain in the ball of the foot between the third and fourth toes.

A thickening of tissue and inflammation around the nerves in the foot, which causes discomfort or pain in the ball of the foot between the third and fourth toes. Achilles tendinitis – Inflammation of the tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone.



How to Choose the Best Running Insoles

Different Arch Profiles

Understanding your arch profile and natural gait is an important first step before choosing the best running insoles for your specific feet and running gait. Different people will overpronate, under pronate, or have a more neutral gait. Many insoles are designed for different arch profiles, and most models have different options. For example, the Currex RunPro Insoles have low, medium, and high arch profile options. Additionally, it’s essential to understand your gait, especially if you have a high arch and you under pronate, because an insole with a high arch profile could push your gait even farther to the outside of your feet and lead to pain or injury.

There are several ways to measure your arch profile. Your best option is to visit your local specialty running store and ask one of the employees to analyze your arches and gait. They do this all day long and will quickly be able to offer information and shoe or insole recommendations. If you cannot do that, another method is to wet your foot and step on a dark piece of paper, such as cardboard or brown packaging paper. Be sure to measure both arches because they may not be the same. You can analyze your arch profile based on how much of your wet foot touches the paper. As for your gait, you could also ask a running buddy to watch your feet as you walk or run to see whether your feet roll noticeably inward or outward.

Level of Stiffness and Rigidity Versus Flexibility

Aside from being low, medium, or high, arches can be rigid, flexible, or anywhere in between. High, rigid arches remain fixed and move very little when standing, walking, or bearing weight. With a flexible arch, the arch will be visible when the person is sitting, but it flattens when they stand. Typically, overly flexible arches are associated with overpronation and related pains and injuries, while overly rigid arches are associated with supination and related issues. The Currex RunExpert Insoles were one of the stiffer insoles tested and provided a high level of arch support.

Insole Volume

Most running insoles are designed to simply replace a running shoe’s footbed with a more customized fit and supportive experience, so they won’t noticeably change the volume inside the shoe. The Currex RunPro Insoles are an example of running insoles that closely match the thickness of a running shoe’s factory liner. Once you replace the factory liner with the running insole, the fit should feel nice, like a hug.

That said, some insoles are designed to be more supportive and may have more volume. Some designs have thicker cushioning or more built-up arch support to address plantar fasciitis in particular. Finally, custom orthotics can significantly change how a shoe fits and feels. With all this in mind, the best way to ensure a good fit is to try on your running shoes and insoles together before purchasing.

Price

The majority of the running insoles in this guide fall between $50 and $60, with two top picks, the Remind Destin 3mm Low-All Arch and the Powerstep Bridge Adaptable Arch Supporting Insoles with Energize Foam, available for a lower cost. Note, however, that the less expensive insoles are basic footbed replacements, meaning that they’re an excellent alternative to a running shoe’s factory liner, but they don’t stand out for other characteristics, like arch support. Additionally, specialized insoles for issues like plantar fasciitis may exceed the price range in this guide, and custom orthotics can be very expensive.

Durability

Most of the best running insoles should last at least as long as your running shoes, and they even may get you through two cycles of shoes. Many brands claim a 500- to 900-mile lifetime for their insoles. Exactly how long the insoles last will depend on several factors, including how hard you wear them. If you’re the type of person that goes through running shoes very quickly, your insoles will likely wear out faster, too. The Blumaka Konnect Max Cushion insoles come with a 1,000-mile warranty and may last longer than others included in this guide.

To determine when to replace your running insoles, you can examine them for visible wear. Additionally, as with your running shoes, if your feet feel unusually tired and achy or your shoes feel less supportive, then it’s probably time for a fresh set of insoles or potentially running shoes.

Over-the-Counter Insoles Versus Orthotics

For most runners, over-the-counter insoles offer plenty of support for everyday comfort and can help to deal with minor aches, pains, and overuse injuries. On the other hand, if you’re dealing with chronic pain, issues relating to your bone structure, or a serious medical condition, the best solution may be custom orthotics, which you would get from a podiatrist. If you want more customizable insoles, consider the Sole Performance Medium, which can be heat molded. We recommend working with your doctor, physical therapist, or other medical professional to determine your best option.

Heat Molding or Other Customization Features

Depending on their materials, some insoles can be custom molded using heat or other methods. The Sole Performance Medium insoles, and other Sole insoles made from cork, can be easily and quickly heat molded in a conventional oven. This process helps the insoles form to your feet for a comfortable and customized fit. Other insoles will naturally form to your feet over time as you wear them. Insoles with soft foam and more cushioning will typically form to your feet more quickly than insoles constructed with harder foams, plastics, or carbon fiber. Regardless of customization options, insoles may take some time to break in and feel very comfortable. Your insoles should never feel painful or press uncomfortably into your arches. If you notice this, you should stop wearing them and try to switch them out for different insoles.



Why You Should Trust Us

This best running insoles guide has been compiled with the expertise and testing experience of the iRunFar team, supplemented by extensive research by author Alli Hartz and input from seasoned running gear experts at iRunFar.

We began by compiling and considering a list of more than two dozen running insoles currently available. We then sent our top picks to our testing team, which included runners with every type of arch profile and gait and some who had experienced plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, or other foot-related injuries. Our testers tested the insoles for several weeks, collectively putting hundreds of miles on each style. With all their testing feedback, we finalized our list of the best insoles in this guide.

Please note that product models are routinely discontinued in the running world, while new ones frequently come to market. At the same time, we at iRunFar often continue using our top picks in our daily running … they’re our top picks, after all! Sometimes that continued use results in uncovering product failures. With all this — product discontinuations, product introductions, and product failures — in mind, we routinely update our buyer’s guides based on past and ongoing testing and research by our authors and editorial team. While these updates can appear to be us pushing the newest product, it’s anything but that. When we update any buyer’s guide, most products will likely remain the same. That matches our goal: to get you in the best gear you’ll use for a long time.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is a running insole for?

The best running insoles, such as our hands-down favorite, the Currex RunPro Insoles, can help provide arch and heel support you don’t get from the factory liner that comes with your running shoe. For one, an insole can help provide a more customized fit within the shoe with improved support underneath your arch. Insoles can also help address overpronation by placing more structure underneath your arch, where it tends to collapse inward. Combined with an overall improved fit, this can help prevent or reduce inflammation-related pain such as plantar fasciitis and reduce foot fatigue or the feeling of achy feet. Finally, remember that your feet are the foundation for everything else — supporting your feet can also help reduce pain or discomfort elsewhere in the body, such as the knees, hips, and back.

Do running insoles make a difference?

Yes, running insoles can help keep your feet well supported and aligned, which helps the rest of your body. The key is to make sure your insoles fit properly and are the right match for your arch profile and gait. If you’re using insoles unsuitable for your arch and gait, you could exacerbate current issues or create new, painful problems for yourself. Someone who doesn’t need much support could benefit more from a less structured insole, like the Remind Destin 3mm Low-All Arch, than one with a lot of rigid arch support.

What are the benefits of insoles?

Insoles can provide all sorts of benefits. The first and most important is that they can improve and enhance the fit and comfort of your running shoes. This can help prevent or reduce inflammation, discomfort, and fatigue in your feet. Insoles can also help keep your feet aligned, supporting and improving your posture. Finally, insoles can help support your arches and heels. All of these benefits can combine to ease tightness or pain in the feet, knees, hips, and back and generally make you feel better. Some insoles, like the Superfeet Run Cushion High Arch, are an excellent option for all-day wear for people who work on their feet.

What are the best insoles for running?

The best running insoles are the ones that match your specific arch profile and your natural gait, whether you overpronate, supinate, or run neutrally. We highly recommend having your arch and gait analyzed at a specialty running store before purchasing running insoles. Our top pick for the best running insoles was the Currex RunPro Insoles.

How long do insoles last?

Running insoles should last at least as long as your running shoes. Depending on the type of insole and how hard you wear it, your insoles may last through a couple pairs of running shoes. In most cases, you can count on your insoles to last anywhere from 500 to 900 miles. Examining your insoles for visible wear, just like you would with running shoes, will help you determine when it’s time to replace them. Additionally, if your feet feel unusually tired and achy or your shoes feel less supportive, it’s most likely time for new insoles. Thinner insoles, such as the Currex RunPro Insoles, may not last as long as some thicker options.

Is it good to run with insoles?

Yes, running with insoles can provide many benefits if the insoles and running shoes fit properly and don’t cause pain. Make sure that both your running shoes and insoles are the right match for your arch profile and gait. If you supinate, you may want to skip insoles altogether or opt for a step down in arch profile so that you don’t tip your feet farther to the outside. Most of the insoles included in this guide, including the Currex RunPro Insoles, Superfeet Run Support Medium Arch, Superfeet Run Cushion High Arch, and Currex RunExpert Insoles, come with different arch profile options. If you have a high arch profile and supinate, you may want to use a medium or low arch profile running insole.

What are the best insoles for plantar fasciitis?

Since plantar fasciitis stems from stress and inflammation underneath the arch and heel, treatment includes providing adequate arch and heel support that can disperse that stress across the entire base of the foot, thus alleviating the stress being placed on the arch alone. This is exactly what insoles are designed to do, so the best running insoles for dealing with plantar fasciitis will be those that best fit your feet and arches. Additionally, people suffering from plantar fasciitis often find that a slightly more rigid and supportive insole works best. The Currex RunExpert Insoles were some of the more structured insoles tested by our team.

Do professional runners use insoles?

Runners of every variety use insoles, including professional, elite, amateur, recreational, and novice runners. The fact is, nearly every runner can benefit from arch support. The key is to make sure you’re choosing the best running insoles for your unique foot shape and running gait, whether you need the high level of support provided by the Currex RunExpert Insoles or something much less, like the support offered by the Powerstep Bridge Adaptable Arch Supporting Insoles with Energize Foam.

Do insoles help with knee pain?

Whether insoles will help with knee pain depends very much on the root cause of the knee pain. Running insoles can help with some types of knee pain, especially when it stems from overpronation or collapsing arches. Adding moderate support, like that provided by the Superfeet Run Support Medium Arch, may help with certain types of knee pain. Of course, there are many types of knee pain, and insoles may or may not help. If you’re experiencing knee pain, we recommend working with a medical professional to understand the cause and follow their recommended treatment plan.

Do insoles help with shin splints?

Yes, insoles can help with shin splints. Shin splints are caused by inflammation and tearing of the ankle-stabilizing muscles that attach to the shin bone, typically from overuse or too much intensity, such as from jumping. Because running insoles like the Currex RunExpert Insoles can help support, align, and stabilize the foot, which can alleviate the stress on those stabilizer muscles. That said, other treatments may be necessary depending on the cause and severity of the shin pain. We recommend working with a medical professional such as a physical therapist, if you’re dealing with shin pain.

