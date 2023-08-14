Best Foot Massagers of 2023

When taking care of feet, having the best foot massager at your disposal can go a long way. As runners, we know that happy, healthy feet are literally and figuratively the foundation of joyful and pain-free miles. There are myriad ways to care for our feet, from sock and shoe choices to tending to our feet between each run.

This guide is all about the latter — rounding up the best foot massage tools currently available. From basic roller balls to spiky balls and textured foot massage rollers to luxurious foot massager machines, we’ve explored the nooks and crannies of the foot massage marketplace and discovered the best options.

Best Foot Massagers

Best Foot Massager Ball: Medi-Dyne Roundchucks Massage Balls

Other Great Foot Massager Balls: Lacrosse ball, Lululemon Release and Recover Ball Set

Best Foot Massager Spiky Ball: Due North Foot Rubz

Other Great Foot Massager Spiky Balls: Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball, TriggerPoint MobiPoint Massage Ball

Best Foot Massager Roller: TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller

Other Great Foot Massager Rollers: Roll Recovery R3 Orthopedic Foot Roller, Pro-Tec Athletics Dr. Cohen’s AcuRoll

Best Foot Massager Machine: Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat

Other Great Foot Massage Machines: Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium – WiFi, Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Best Foot Massager Ball: Medi-Dyne Roundchucks Massage Balls ($21)

Pros:

Larger and squishier than a lacrosse ball

Versatile for massaging other parts of the body

Cons:

Only sold as a pair

Other Great Foot Massager Balls

If the simplest tool for rolling out tired, overworked feet is a smooth ball; then the Medi-Dyne Roundchucks Massage Balls are the perfect choice. They come in a set of two and are slightly larger and softer than a lacrosse ball. They’re made of silicone and can be stored or transported easily in their cylindrical container or a mesh pouch, making them a handy tool to keep near your work desk or in the bag you carry to the track for workouts.

Since they have some squish, they’re more versatile than a lacrosse ball. With that extra give, you can really press down on them and get deeper into those foot muscles. Yet the softer surface also feels less intense, making dialing in just the right amount of pressure easier. Additionally, they’re useful beyond the feet. From the hips and glutes to the shoulders and back muscles, there are many opportunities to use these tools for targeted acupressure or myofascial release — and they can even be squeezed for building hand grip strength or as a stress outlet.

Claimed Weight: 9.2 ounces | Dimensions (diameter): 2.7 inches (6.9 centimeters) | Material: Silicone

Medi-Dyne Roundchucks Massage Balls

Pros:

Good size

Inexpensive

Cons:

Too firm for some

Ah, the classic lacrosse ball turned into a foot massager. For those seeking a minimal investment and a basic massager, you can’t beat the value of the lacrosse ball. While we considered including similar options in this guide – a tennis or golf ball – the fact is that the lacrosse ball really does the best job. The tennis ball is a bit too squishy and also the least durable. Due to its size and firmness, the golf ball has one intensity level, and it’s high. The lacrosse ball, however, works great for rolling out arches, getting between the metatarsals, and for some acupressure along the calf muscles.

The main downside of the lacrosse ball is that it’s still pretty firm, especially compared to massage balls specifically designed for the purpose. This firmness limits the lacrosse ball’s versatility and makes it challenging to dial the pressure up or down subtly. Additionally, as with any firm or intense massage tool, it can be easy to overdo it.

Weight: 5 ounces | Dimensions (diameter): 2.6 inches (6.5 centimeters) | Material: Rubber

lacrosse ball

Pros:

Three-in-one set offers versatility

Each ball has a different size, density, and texture

It can work well for other muscle groups aside from the feet

Cons:

It may contain latex and should be avoided by people with latex allergies

Even the softest density ball may feel too firm

Relatively expensive, even for a set of three

Like an improved set of tennis, lacrosse, and golf balls, the Lululemon Release and Recover Ball Set offers a high level of versatility for your foot massage needs. This set of three massage balls includes different size, density, and texture options. The small one, which is my favorite, is approximately the size of a golf ball and has a firm density and a spiky texture. It feels fantastic against the arch, heel pad, and between the metatarsals. The medium size has a rippled texture, making it feel less smooth underfoot. It’s a little smaller than a lacrosse ball and has a slightly softer density than a lacrosse ball and the small spiky ball in this set. However, it’s still on the firmer side.

Finally, the large ball is similarly sized to a lacrosse or tennis ball and has a ribbed texture. It is very firm. Like a lacrosse ball or the Medi-Dyne Roundchucks Massage Balls above, it feels excellent against the bottom of the foot, and its texture helps you get a little deeper into the muscle tissue than a smooth ball does. This set of massage balls can also be used for massage all over the body and not just the feet.

While this set is more versatile than other options, it may still be too firm and, therefore, too intense for some. The medium ball has the softest density but is still quite firm, and its wavy texture makes it feel less comfortable than a smoother option. This makes it difficult to micro-adjust the intensity level.

Weight: 3.2 ounces (entire set) | Dimensions (diameter): Large – 2.7 inches (6.9 centimeters); Medium – 2.2 inches (5.6 centimeters); Small – 1.75 inches (4.4 centimeters) | Materials: 67% Ethylene vinyl acetate, 33% natural rubber

Lululemon Release and Recover Ball Set

Best Foot Massager Spiky Ball: Due North Foot Rubz ($6)

Pros:

Small size is versatile for reaching tiny foot muscles

Good size for massaging hands as well

Great price

Cons:

Limited to hands and feet

There’s something about a small spiky ball against the bottom of the foot, and among all of the options, the Due North Foot Rubz feels the best. This little green ball has a firm density similar to a lacrosse ball and less dense than a golf ball, and it’s covered in tiny spikes flattened on the tops. This texture feels so nice against skin, fascia, and the nerves on the bottom of the foot. It’s less intense than balls that have spikes with pointy ends.

This durable rubber ball fits in the palm of your hand and is easy to carry anywhere and everywhere with you. At the same time, its small size and firm density limit its use to the hands and feet. Even still, for six dollars, it’d be hard to argue against its value.

Claimed Weight: 2.1 ounces | Dimensions (diameter): 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters) | Material: Rubber

Due North Foot Rubz

Pros:

Feels pleasantly stimulating against the bottoms of the feet

Reasonable price

Cons:

It doesn’t reach the nooks and crannies between the metatarsals as well as a smaller ball

Firmness and spiky texture limit its versatility more than a soft, smooth massager

Roughly the size of a lacrosse ball but with a surface covered in pointy spikes, the Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball is a great foot massager if you’re looking for something firm enough to really dig into yet is soft enough that it never feels too intense. This bright red spiky foot massager is the perfect firmness and feels fantastic on the feet. If you have an office job, this one’s great for keeping at your desk during the day and rolling out your feet while working at a computer.

This ball feels hollow in the middle, which has me questioning its durability, but I’ve also been using it for many months, and it has withstood the force of my weight many times over without any signs of it breaking down or deflating. This hollowness in the center provides a little more give, which helps dial the intensity up or down. Additionally, the spikes are slightly rounded at the tips, which keeps them in the range of feeling stimulating but never painful or uncomfortable.

Weight: 2.5 ounces | Dimensions (diameter): 2.8 inches (7.1 centimeters) | Material: not listed

Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball

Pros:

Spiky texture with flattened tips feels stimulating but not painful

Good size for massaging small foot muscles and bones like the metatarsals

Cons:

Less expensive options are available

The small size limits this massage ball to hands and feet

Another great spiky foot massager is the TriggerPoint MobiPoint Massage Ball. This spiky ball has a raised texture with spikes squared off so that nothing feels too sharp. Additionally, it is a good size for fitting in the palm and works well for massaging the feet, hands, and wrists.

The main downside of this spiky ball versus others is that it’s slightly more expensive. While $12 won’t exactly break the bank for most people, price is always a consideration. Further, like other small massage balls, this one is limited in versatility and won’t feel great beyond the hands, feet, and maybe a few other targeted spots.

Claimed Weight: 1.9 ounces | Dimensions (diameter): 2 inches (4 centimeters) | Materials: Solid plastic

TriggerPoint MobiPoint Massage Ball

Best Foot Massage Roller: TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller ($23)

Pros:

Feels amazing

It can also be used for calves, Achilles tendons, and forearms

Good value

Cons:

Questionable durability

While testing all sorts of foot massagers for this guide, the TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller is one I found myself reaching for repeatedly. This little roller feels so amazing on the bottoms of my feet. Like some of the massage balls above, it has a spiky texture with flattened tips that gets into the nerves and tissue on the bottom of my foot without ever feeling super intense. It’s designed with a concave shape that dips in the middle and is perfect for cradling the foot’s arch. Two rollerblade-like wheels on either side roll easily over carpet, tile, or hardwood floors.

While admittedly, this foot massage roller has gotten tons of use, it is disappointingly already showing some signs of wear and tear after just a few months. Most of it is cosmetic, like scuffs on the wheels, but there’s also one textured bump that’s snagged and looks like it will probably come off. While this type of wear doesn’t impact the roller’s performance right now, it gives me some doubt about its long-term durability. Aside from that, this was not only the top pick among foot massage rollers, but it comes with a notably lower price tag than other favorites.

Claimed Weight: 11 ounces | Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.6 inches (16.5 x 6.6 centimeters) | Materials: not listed

TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller

Pros:

The shape offers versatility for accessing foot and arch muscles

Great value for the price

Cons:

Surface collects dust and pet fur

A compact and stout foot massage roller, the Roll Recovery R3 Orthopedic Foot Roller has much to offer for tired or achy feet. This roller has a sturdy construction with a very firm density that feels incredibly durable. Yet, despite its firmness, its asymmetrical shape gives you a wide range of intensities and experiences as you massage and roll the feet. The more rounded center curves are perfect for accessing the inside of the arch, the outside length of the foot, and the pad under the big toe. It’s also an excellent shape for massaging the Achilles tendon. The narrower convexities on either end of this roller feel amazing under the metatarsals and other bones along the bottom of the foot.

Given this roller’s thoughtful design, sturdy build, and versatile application, it’s an excellent value for the price. The only real gripe is the same one we had with Roll Recovery’s foam roller: the surface material loves to collect lint, dust, and pet fur. If you live with furry family members or in a particularly dusty environment like the desert, you’ll want to use this device with a yoga mat to help keep it clean.

Claimed weight: 14 ounces | Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.5 inches (14 x 6.4 centimeters) | Material: TPU, engineered ABS

Roll Recovery R3 Orthopedic Foot Roller

Pros:

It softens when heated up and feels amazing

Versatile application beyond the feet

Cons:

The spiky texture feels more intense than other options

Spendy

The Pro-Tec Athletics Dr. Cohen’s AcuRoll is a robust little massage tool that’s really much more than just a foot massage roller. It’s comparable in size to the TigerTail and Roll Recovery options above and has ridges, curves, and a spiky texture for digging into soft tissue and releasing tension. The key difference with this massager is that it can be heated in the microwave or a boiling pot of water and provides the added benefit of heat therapy.

It doesn’t take long for this roller to heat up — about 90 seconds in the microwave or a pot of boiling water will do it. Once you remove it from heat, it’s warm to the touch but not too hot to hold or place against your skin. The transformation this roller undergoes when it heats up is fantastic. It feels much more soft and squishy, and as it’s rolled underneath your foot, it’s way easier to massage the arch and dig into all the foot muscles. I like placing my foot so that the roller’s outer convexity is against my arch, and the firm center ridges designed for spine alignment are under the outside of my foot. Then I lean my foot inward to get to my arch and outward so that the center ridges cradle the bony outside of my foot.

When this roller isn’t heated up, it’s pretty firm, which is good if that’s your preference, but it could also feel too intense for some people. Also, while it gradually loses its squish as it cools back down, it remains pliable enough for the five or ten minutes needed to roll out your feet.

Weight: 17.7 ounces | Dimensions: 7.5 x 3 inches (19 x 7.6 centimeters) | Material: not listed

Pro-Tec Athletics Dr. Cohen's AcuRoll

Best Foot Massager Machine: Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat ($150)

Pros:

Squeezy without being too intense

Multiple timer options

Cons:

Choosing a mode is not intuitive

It’s a relatively large massage tool that doesn’t stow easily

For maximum foot care, it doesn’t get much better than a foot massager machine, and our top pick is the Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat. This foot massager incorporates acupressure, kneading, and rolling to massage each foot’s heels, arches, and ball. It also has an optional heat setting and five levels of air compression that squeeze around the feet and increase the intensity. There are three modes: rotating and kneading, massage, and air compression. While each felt great to my tired feet, I couldn’t easily discern between the first two modes, and choosing a mode wasn’t intuitive on this machine. Finally, this foot massager has three timer settings — 20, 25, or 30 minutes — plus an LED display to show how much time is left in the cycle. It can be operated using the buttons on top of the machine or with an included remote control so that you don’t need to reach down if you want to restart a cycle.

Using a foot massager machine feels luxurious, especially with the combined kneading, heat, and compression, and although I don’t currently have any foot issues, I can imagine how great this would feel if I were dealing with plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, or some other ongoing foot pain. Of the foot massager machines tested, this one stood out for its soothing heat and its just-right amount of intensity. Even at the highest intensity setting, this massager felt squeezy but not uncomfortably intense like some of the other machines.

Claimed weight: 11.9 pounds | Dimensions: 17.7 x 15 x 18.1 inches | Other specs: Three massage modes; five air compression levels

Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat

Other Great Foot Massage Machines

Pros:

Multiple heat settings

Kneading feels really great and not too intense

Cons:

Expensive

Maxes out at men’s size 12

A close second among foot massagers is the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium – WiFi. Like our other favorites, this foot massager machine combines rolling, kneading, pressing, heat, and air compression to massage the arches, heels, and toes. What’s unique about this machine is that it has a lot of settings that are all very intuitive and easy to operate. For example, it has three heat settings: the bottom of the foot, the instep, or the entire foot. Additionally, this machine has three kneading intensity levels and three air compression levels. I appreciated adjusting both the kneading intensity and the air compression intensity to get just the right experience for a particular session. Finally, the machine has four timer settings: 15, 20, 25, or 30 minutes. These settings can be operated using buttons on top of the machine or via the Gennec app with a WiFi connection. It does not communicate with Bluetooth like many other recovery tools.

Compared to other foot massager machines, this one seemed to have smaller kneading components. It felt like a soothing yet deep massage without feeling too intense. Some other machines felt very intense, even at the lowest setting. With this machine, I could set the intensity level at low and the air compression at medium or high if my feet felt sore and sensitive. Other times, I could opt for medium or high kneading intensity and dial the air compression up or down to find the right balance. Finally, this machine’s heat was more noticeable than the others tested. Renpho claims the heat rises to 131 degrees Fahrenheit within a few minutes. I couldn’t measure the temperature, but I appreciated that I could adjust the heat to different parts of my foot. I often heated my entire foot on chilly spring days and skipped the heat or only heated the bottoms of my feet during summer.

Claimed weight: 11 pounds | Dimensions: 22 x 13.3 x 12 inches | Other specs: Three kneading intensity levels, three air compression levels, three heat modes

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium - WiFi

Pros:

Squeezes the heels and Achilles tendon

Liners are soft and cozy

Quiet

Great price and value

Cons:

Only one timer setting

Three modes don’t offer variations in intensity

Only fits up to men’s size 11 feet

Offering the same basic features at a much more competitive price is the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, which is also lighter weight and lower profile than our other top picks in this guide. This foot massager machine stood out because it massages the heel base where the Achilles tendon attaches to the heel bone. This machine feels fantastic if you have some tightness there like I do. The kneading underfoot initially felt slightly intense compared to other foot massagers, but I addressed this by setting the air compression level to low. The heat in this machine felt especially cozy, thanks in part to its soft, fuzzy foot liners. With this machine, it’s like placing your feet into warm slippers that can also massage and squeeze your feet. Finally, another standout feature of this machine is that it’s especially quiet compared to others.

This foot massager is simple and easy to operate using the buttons on the top of the machine. It has three massage modes that offer different massage experiences but not different intensity levels. The only way to really adjust the intensity is by choosing either the low or high air compression level. Similarly, there is just one heat setting, which is on or off. Additionally, this machine has just one timer setting, which is about 20 minutes, so I kept reaching down to restart it when I was using it at my work desk. All that said, while it has fewer bells and whistles than some of the other options, this is still a great foot massager that gets the job done.

Claimed weight: 5 pounds | Dimensions: 14.6 x 13.4 x 6.6 inches | Other specs: Three massage modes, two air compression levels

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Glossary

Shiatsu – A Japanese term meaning “finger pressure” and a massage technique that involves kneading, pressing, tapping, stretching, and acupressure with the hands, thumbs, elbows, knuckles, feet, and palms. In this guide, it refers to the style of massage provided by foot massager machines, which is primarily kneading and pressing.

A Japanese term meaning “finger pressure” and a massage technique that involves kneading, pressing, tapping, stretching, and acupressure with the hands, thumbs, elbows, knuckles, feet, and palms. In this guide, it refers to the style of massage provided by foot massager machines, which is primarily kneading and pressing. Fascia – Thin connective tissue that wraps and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fiber, and muscle in the body.

Thin connective tissue that wraps and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fiber, and muscle in the body. Myofascial Release – A massage treatment that attempts to release tension in the fascia caused by trauma, posture, or inflammation.

A massage treatment that attempts to release tension in the fascia caused by trauma, posture, or inflammation. Plantar fasciitis – When the fascia connecting the muscles and bones in the foot, particularly between the arch and the heel, becomes inflamed.

When the fascia connecting the muscles and bones in the foot, particularly between the arch and the heel, becomes inflamed. Neuropathy – Damage to the nerves, in the feet or elsewhere in the body, that results in numbness, tingling, or weakness. Vitamin deficiencies can trigger it.

Damage to the nerves, in the feet or elsewhere in the body, that results in numbness, tingling, or weakness. Vitamin deficiencies can trigger it. Morton’s neuroma – A thickening of tissue and inflammation around the nerves in the foot, which causes discomfort or pain in the ball of the foot between the third and fourth toes.

A thickening of tissue and inflammation around the nerves in the foot, which causes discomfort or pain in the ball of the foot between the third and fourth toes. Achilles tendinitis – Inflammation of the Achilles tendon that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, typically resulting from overuse.

Inflammation of the Achilles tendon that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, typically resulting from overuse. Compression therapy – A massage technique that compresses the muscles to help blood flow more efficiently and prevent it from pooling in various parts of the body. Compression therapy can help reduce swelling and pain.

A massage technique that compresses the muscles to help blood flow more efficiently and prevent it from pooling in various parts of the body. Compression therapy can help reduce swelling and pain. Metatarsal bones – Five bones of the forefoot connecting the tarsal bones of the midfoot and the phalanges (toes).

Five bones of the forefoot connecting the tarsal bones of the midfoot and the phalanges (toes). Bunions – Bony bumps that form near joints in the toes when the toes are out of alignment.

Bony bumps that form near joints in the toes when the toes are out of alignment. Bone spurs – Also called osteophytes, these are bony growths that form near joints or along bone edges and may or may not be symptomatic.

Also called osteophytes, these are bony growths that form near joints or along bone edges and may or may not be symptomatic. Hammer toes – A condition in which the middle joint in the second, third, or fourth toe is bent. A hammer toe is usually caused by wearing shoes with too-narrow toe boxes, such as high heels.

A condition in which the middle joint in the second, third, or fourth toe is bent. A hammer toe is usually caused by wearing shoes with too-narrow toe boxes, such as high heels. Corns and calluses – Thick, hardened layers of skin caused by friction or pressure. Corns tend to be small and round.

How to Choose the Best Foot Massager

Common Foot Aches, Pains, Injuries

Common foot injuries, aches, and pains include plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and Morton’s neuroma. While each of these conditions is different, they all stem from inflammation within the muscles and tendons of the feet. The root cause of these foot issues can include any number of factors ranging from overuse to posture or running form to poorly fitting shoes. We recommend seeking advice from a medical professional if you have persistent foot pain.

When it comes to choosing the best foot massager to help address common foot aches and pains, there are many options, and the best one for you will likely come down to personal preference, the severity of the issue, and your budget. With plantar fasciitis, for example, anything from a lacrosse ball to the Pro-Tec Athletics Dr. Cohen’s AcuRoll could provide the relief you need. I really liked the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium – WiFi for my sore Achilles tendons because it squeezed my heels with just the right amount of pressure. A foot massager machine may also be a good option if you’re dealing with Morton’s neuroma since these machines can knead the ball of the foot. Again, it’s a great idea to consult your doctor or physical therapist before investing in massage tools to ensure you get to the root cause of your foot issue.

Existence and Severity of an Injury

Depending on the specific foot issue or injury you’re dealing with, the length of time it’s been a problem, and its severity, you may opt for any number of solutions to help address it. Using plantar fasciitis as a common example, some people experience this painful condition briefly and can address it with a pair of insoles or better fitting shoes. Others opt for tools like Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball to massage their arches, compression socks, supportive recovery sandals, a foot massage machine, or all of the above. The key is to work with a medical professional to resolve the problem at its core, and if possible, visit a specialty running store where experienced employees can analyze your feet and gait and recommend specific shoes to meet your needs best.

Types of Treatment

Depending on the issue or injury you’re dealing with, treatment can involve massage therapy, acupuncture, physical therapy, strength training, cross-training, and rest. Treatment may also include getting a new pair of running shoes that fits better or provides more support. Supportive running insoles can also make a big difference. The tools included in this guide can help supplement any of the above treatments, and we recommend working with a medical professional to determine the best treatment plan for you. The best foot massager will not be the same for everyone, but using something like the TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller will feel good on just about any set of feet.

Budget

The nice thing about having so many foot massage options is that there’s an excellent tool for just about any budget. While the foot massage machines, in general, are quite an investment, the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine is an excellent value if it fits within your budget. Otherwise, some of the best foot massager tools are conveniently inexpensive — for example, the TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller costs $23 and feels absolutely amazing. The Pro-Tec Athletics Dr. Cohen’s AcuRoll gives you a lot of versatility beyond just the feet for a $45 investment. Sometimes the best foot massager is as simple as a $4 lacrosse ball. You may even be able to pick one up at your local running store.

Traveling with Foot Massagers

Small foot massagers like the Due North Foot Rubz spiky ball or the Roll Recovery R3 Orthopedic Foot Roller are compact, lightweight, and easy to take wherever you go. On the other hand, foot massager machines are bulky, relatively heavy, require an outlet, and are generally impractical for travel. If you travel a lot and want to take your massage tools with you, you’ll be better off with either one of the small foot massagers, a massage gun, which can be stowed in your carry-on for flights or a collapsible foam roller.

Why You Should Trust Us

The iRunFar team comprises road, trail, and ultrarunners with 150-plus years of running experience. We began this buyer’s guide with extensive research into the running recovery marketplace to uncover the best foot massager available in various categories.

From there, author Alli Hartz refined a list of the top choices. She then tested a variety of foot massagers over many weeks — after long runs, hard workouts, and strenuous powerlifting sessions. As she built up her mileage while training for a 100-mile race, Alli put each of these foot massagers to the test and further narrowed the selections to the very best options listed above.

Please note that product models are routinely discontinued in the recovery equipment world, while new ones frequently come to market. At the same time, we here at iRunFar often use our top picks in our daily running… they’re our top picks, after all! Sometimes that continued use results in uncovering product failures. With all this – product discontinuations, product introductions, and product failures – in mind, we routinely update our buyer’s guides based on past and ongoing testing and research by our authors and editorial team. While these updates can appear to be us pushing the newest product, it’s anything but that. Most products will likely remain the same when we update any buyer’s guide. That matches our goal: to get you in the best gear you’ll use for a long time.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does foot massage help with running recovery?

Many aches and pains in the feet result from overused and overly tight muscles and tendons — our feet are working really hard, after all! And many aches and pains throughout our bodies, including knees, hips, and back, start with or are directly related to what’s happening in our feet. The best foot massager options help loosen muscle tissue, facilitate blood flow to sore or inflamed areas, increase flexibility, and relieve pain. While regular massage or physical therapy can help with ongoing running recovery and general wellness, the massage tools included in this guide can assist in maintaining happy and healthy muscle tissue between those appointments. And if you’re on a tight budget, these tools can help you care for your muscles at a lower cost. Rolling feet around on the TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller while sitting at a desk at work can make feet feel a lot better.

Do doctors recommend foot massagers?

Generally, doctors recommend foot massagers to help with pain or discomfort associated with standing on your feet all day, minor inflammation, or fatigue. Using something like the Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball is a fairly safe way to relieve foot pain. Doctors may not recommend foot massagers for people with certain medical conditions, severe injuries or medical issues, or nerve-related injuries like neuropathy. We suggest consulting with your doctor before using any foot massager for treatment, especially before using a foot massager machine.

Are foot massage machines good for your feet?

For many, foot massage machines can relieve fatigue and minor aches or pains after a long day of standing or running. Using a foot massager machine like the Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat can feel soothing and relaxing, and it may help reduce pain associated with inflammation like plantar fasciitis or Achilles tendonitis. That said, foot massager machines are not recommended for people with medical conditions relating to the nerves, particularly if symptoms include numbness. It’s best to ask your doctor whether a foot massager machine is a good treatment tool for you.

Are foot massagers worth it?

This totally depends on the condition of your feet and how much you’re willing to invest. If you’ve got tired or achy feet, just about any foot massager will help provide relief. For some, a simple lacrosse or spiky ball will do the trick. For others, a foot massager machine’s soothing and luxurious comfort will be completely worth it. If you’re unsure, you can start small with a relatively affordable and versatile tool like the Lululemon Release and Recover Ball Set or the Pro-tec Athletics Dr. Cohen’s AcuRoll. Then, consider a more substantial investment in a foot massager machine, massage gun, or even compression boots. Learn more about these options in our article on the best athlete recovery tools.

How do foot massagers work?

Foot massagers will work differently depending on the tool but have some commonalities. Essentially, they’re all designed to massage the muscles, tissue, and tendons on the bottom of the feet. This can be done with a smooth or spiky ball, a massage roller like the TigerTail Tiger Footsie Massage Roller, or one of the foot massager machines described above. These tools can massage the tissue on the feet and calves, help stimulate blood flow, and gently stretch muscles and tendons.

What should I look for when buying a foot massager?

When buying a foot massager, there are a few important things to consider. The most crucial factor is the quality of the product. Many very inexpensive foot massage tools are available on the internet, but many are made with cheap materials and lack durability. All of the foot massagers in this guide have proved to be good quality, regardless of the price. This means that, whatever your budget, you can find an option here that’s a solid value.

If you’re considering a foot massager machine, you’ll want to look at the included features. For example, all the machines above have options for heat, air compression, and various massage modes or intensity levels. Then, there are lower- and higher-cost options, with the key differences being the additional bells and whistles, or lack thereof. The Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine is an excellent option for a relatively affordable price.

When should you not use a foot massager machine?

Many foot massager machines indicate that they are unsuitable for people with pacemakers, heart disease, cerebral thrombosis, joint replacements, or other major diseases. Foot massagers are also not recommended for people with diabetes, neuropathy, or other conditions which may cause numbness in the feet. We recommend consulting with your doctor first if you’re considering investing in a foot massager machine. The various settings on the Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat make it easy to dial in the massage intensity for multiple situations.

Is it safe to use a foot massager daily?

A foot massager machine, such as the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium – WiFi, can be used daily to promote relaxation and relieve aches and pains in the feet. We recommend following the manufacturer’s guidelines included with the foot massager as well as the advice of your doctor or physical therapist. You should definitely stop using a foot massager if you feel any pain.

Do foot massagers help with plantar fasciitis?

Foot massagers like the Belmint Deep Tissue Foot Massager with Heat can help relieve pain associated with plantar fasciitis. That said, the best recommendation is to work with your doctor or physical therapist to determine the best treatment plan for you.

Can I go running after using a foot massager?

Yes, you can run after using a foot massager like the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Premium – WiFi. That said, we recommend following the manufacturer’s guidelines for using a foot massager, consulting with your doctor, and stopping if you feel pain.

How long should you keep your feet on a foot massager?

Most foot massager machines have automated cycles that range from 15 to 30 minutes. The Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine has a single cycle length of about 20 minutes, but it’s easy to restart it when it ends. While testing foot massager machines for this guide, I occasionally used a machine for two to three consecutive cycles. That said, our recommendation is to follow the instructions or guidelines included with your foot massager and any advice from your medical professional. Finally, you should stop immediately if you experience any pain, tingling, or numbness while using a foot massager.

