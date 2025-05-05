Best Beginner Running Shoes of 2025

If you’re new to running, the obvious first question you’re probably asking is: What shoes do I run in? While there are seemingly endless options on the market, the best beginner running shoes will be comfortable and durable — and, most importantly, make you want to keep running.

But where to start? There are dozens of brands and hundreds of options, and it’s difficult to parse through all of the information by yourself. In a world where there’s a shoe for every occasion, what do you choose? Road shoes, trail shoes, mud shoes, super shoes, road-to-trail shoes? Then there’s the running jargon — drop, stack height, lugs, toebox — that can make the shoe industry seem inaccessible to first-time runners.

That’s where we come in. Our testing team at iRunFar has decades of experience running on trails and on roads. We’ve run for miles and miles and miles all around the country and world in countless pairs of shoes. We know running shoes inside and out.

We divided our picks for best beginner running shoes between road shoes and trail shoes. For the roads, we loved the Hoka Clifton 10, and for the trails, we think the Brooks Cascadia 18 is a great all-around option for those just starting to explore trail running. If you plan to run on both roads and trails, consider the Hoka Challenger 7, a great hybrid option for road-to-trail use.

In addition to offering shoe suggestions, we want to help you understand more about running shoes. You can check out our glossary of running shoe terminology, details on how to choose the best shoes for you, more information about our testing process, answers to some frequently asked questions about running shoes, and advice from some experts.

Finally, if you have some idea about the type of shoes you’re looking for and want more options, check out our Best Trail Running Shoes, Best Road Running Shoes, and Best Running Gear guides.

Best Beginner Running Shoes

Best Overall Beginner Road Running Shoe: Hoka Clifton 10 ($150)

Pros:

Smooth, cushioned ride

Durable, proven, and versatile

Lightweight

Cons:

Not the fastest shoe

If you want a supremely comfortable and cushioned shoe that can do it all, the Hoka Clifton 10 is hard to beat. It’s a classic, bestselling shoe that one of our testers has run in since the fourth generation. Why? These shoes have lots of cushion, are lightweight, and run well as everyday trainers for hundreds of miles.

You can run in them on a variety of surfaces — roads, gravel, and even smooth trails — making them a versatile option for your first pair of running shoes. They have an 8-millimeter drop, which is about as middle-of-the-range as drop goes, making them a great option for a lot of different types of runners.

Hoka added 3 millimeters of cushion to this version of the Cliftons, making an already cushioned shoe feel even more plush without feeling mushy. They live up to their maximum cushioned classification, and running in them simply feels good. We’ve found that they’re shoes that you can feel comfortable running in as soon as you open the box, and you don’t have to worry about a break-in period.

At less than 10 ounces, they’re also lightweight. The jacquard knit material of the upper is breathable, keeping your feet comfortable for your entire run, even in the heat.

We’ve run in these shoes in everything from 5k to 50k, and they have held up well throughout relentless pounding. They are versatile workhorse shoes that you can wear for your everyday miles for a long time. We love these shoes so much that they are our top pick in our Best Road Running Shoes guide.

You can also read more about them in our in-depth Hoka Clifton 10 review.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 9.8 ounces (278 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 42/34 millimeters heel/toe (men’s), 29/24 millimeters heel/toe (women’s) | Drop: 8 millimeters

Best Overall Beginner Road Running Shoe — Runner-Up: Nike Pegasus 41 ($140)

Pros:

Eminently versatile

A classic shoe for excellent value

Durable

Cons:

Not as cushioned as other options

As the number after its name suggests, the Nike Pegasus 41 is the most recent iteration of a shoe line that has been around for more than 40 years. It’s still one of the best all-around running shoes on the market for both beginners and seasoned runners.

This shoe can do it all, from everyday miles to races, from pavement to crushed gravel to smooth trails. In fact, these shoes were the only ones that Bryon Powell, the founding editor of iRunFar, wore during his win at the 2024 Ultra Gobi 400k, a race through the Gobi Desert in north-central China that featured paved and dirt roads and off-trail sections. Talk about versatility!

Nike cushions these shoes with their ReactX foam, which, combined with a waffle-inspired outsole, offers a smooth ride on multiple surfaces. These shoes are certainly not as cushioned as the Clifton, but they were not designed to be.

Nike uses Air Zoom units in the heel and forefoot, which is their technology to make these shoes more responsive. The shoe’s upper is made of a lightweight, breathable mesh that we found provided enough support without feeling hot.

Overall, this would be a worthy choice to begin your journey as a runner, as it’s a shoe that will work for many different foot shapes and runner types. Like the Clifton, it appears in multiple guides, from Best Running Shoes to Best Half Marathon Shoes.

For a more detailed look, you can also read more in our full Nike Pegasus 41 review.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 10.4 ounces (297 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 37 millimeters/27 millimeters | Drop: 10 millimeters

Best Beginner Running Shoes for Racing: New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 ($140)

Pros:

Lightweight, versatile, and lots of fun

Excellent value

More approachable stack height

Cons:

Wider toebox doesn’t work for narrower feet

Minimal grip

If you have racing aspirations, the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 is a bouncy, lightweight shoe that can do it all. Fun is probably the most common adjective we use to describe this shoe, and it’s great for when you want to go fast.

At just 7.5 ounces, these shoes are the lightest in this guide, making them suited to speedier efforts, like workouts and races. While it lacks a carbon plate, it’s still a fast shoe at a very reasonable price point. With a mesh upper, it’s also breathable. That doesn’t mean, however, that they can’t serve you well as your everyday pair of shoes — we know they can because we use them as such!

It’s this versatility — a common theme with our choices — that makes it an excellent choice for beginner runners who may want to try out a variety of aspects of the sport, from long social runs to races.

The New Balance FuelCell foam offers a smooth, propulsive ride, and with a stack height of 32 millimeters, these shoes are more approachable and offer a closer-to-the-ground feel than the other road shoes in this guide that have larger stack heights. It’s a shoe that threads the needle between cushioning and responsiveness quite well. Finally, these shoes just look cool. They come in several different colorways and are among the most stylish running shoes that you’ll find.

Note that this shoe has a relatively wide toebox, so it’s not ideal for runners with narrow feet. It is also solely a road shoe, as it has minimal traction and doesn’t perform well on wet roads or other surfaces.

This shoe’s low weight and fun ride have earned it a spot in several of our other guides, including Best Road Running Shoes and Best Marathon Shoes.

Claimed Weight (U.S. men’s 9): 7.5 ounces (212 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 32 millimeters/26 millimeters | Drop: 6 millimeters

Best Overall Beginner Trail Running Shoe: Brooks Cascadia 18 ($140)

Pros:

Simple, classic, approachable, and durable

A good road-to-trail hybrid

Cons:

No standout features

Slightly heavier than other options

The Brooks Cascadia 18 is a classic trail shoe that can do it all, and we’ve been running in this line of shoes for a long time. The line of shoes was launched in 2004, and incremental improvements keep the shoe relevant without losing its loyal fan base.

Its versatility, durability, and value make it an excellent choice for beginner trail runners, and we named it as such in our Best Trail Running Shoes guide. With many shoes becoming increasingly specialized, the Cascadia continues as a great all-around shoe that can work for many different trail runners.

While you can find lighter and more plush shoes, the Cascadia offers moderate cushion for a functional, stable ride. With an 8-millimeter drop, it’s also fairly middle-of-the-road in many of its important specifications and offers a closer-to-the-ground feel than highly cushioned options.

Brooks also added overlays, a fancy term that simply means strips of material, to high-wear areas at the front of the shoe and around the toebox to improve its durability. After running 100 miles on these shoes, our primary tester said she saw no noticeable wear on the upper and thinks she’ll get over 300 miles on them.

Like our top picks for road shoes, the Cascadia is also quite versatile. It is designed for trails but also performs well on pavement, packed gravel, or dirt roads. Our main tester had a training loop that involved running several miles on an asphalt bike path to and from her local trail system, and she said she never even noticed the transition from road to dirt.

While these shoes lack some of the bells and whistles of more specialized or expensive shoes, they’re a tremendous value for a workhorse shoe that will serve you well for multiple purposes as you start your running journey.

You can read our complete Brooks Cascadia 18 review for a more detailed look at its features.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 11.1 ounces (315 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 33 millimeters/25 millimeters | Drop: 8 millimeters | Lug depth: 4.5 millimeters

Best Overall Beginner Trail Running Shoe — Runner-Up: Saucony Peregrine 15 ($140)

Pros:

Lightweight with lots of grip

Durable and performs well in a variety of conditions

Cons:

Struggles in slippery conditions

The Saucony Peregrine 15 is another classic, no-frills trail shoe that just gets the job done. It’s a reliable, durable workhorse that you can run in for hundreds of miles in a variety of conditions, making it another strong choice for a pair of beginner trail shoes as you learn more about running on different surfaces. That said, it’s been a favorite shoe for many highly experienced runners as well.

The Peregrine’s biggest advantage over the Brooks Cascadia reviewed above is its weight. At 9.7 ounces, it’s almost 1.5 ounces lighter, which means it’s better suited for faster efforts on the trail, including races. The outsole of these shoes feature 5-millimeter lugs, which our testers found offer excellent grip on a variety of conditions, from technical trails with lots of rocks and roots to smooth crushed gravel paths. Their main concern with this shoe, though, is that it doesn’t perform as well in slick conditions, like wet or mossy rocks.

The 4-millimeter drop is on the lower end of what is normal for trail shoes, so if you struggle with tight Achilles tendons or calf muscles, you may want to approach this shoe with a bit of caution. The cushioning is moderate and strikes a nice balance between being bouncy and firm, making for a shoe that can serve you equally well for easy everyday miles and faster runs. It also has a new sock liner — the removable insole found in most shoes — that provides additional comfort under your feet.

What we love more than anything about this shoe is its durability. Our testing team has put well over 100 miles on it, and there have been minimal issues with wear and tear. Over the years, this line of shoes has proven its durability, and this newest version seems like it will last. Like all shoes in this guide, these shoes are built for the long haul.

This shoe also appears in our guides for Best Trail Running Shoes and Best Saucony Running Shoes. You can also check out our detailed Saucony Peregrine 15 review.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 9.7 ounces (277 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 28 millimeters/24 millimeters | Drop: 4 millimeters | Lug depth: 5 millimeters

Best Hybrid Beginner Trail Running Shoe: Hoka Challenger 7 ($145)

Pros:

Purposefully versatile

Lightweight and cushioned

Cons:

Not great on technical terrain

While there are road running shoes and trail running shoes, there are also hybrid shoes like the Hoka Challenger 7 that sit at the intersection of the two categories. In fact, previous versions of the shoe had an ATR in the name, designating them as all-terrain shoes. Though Hoka dropped that naming designation from this model, this shoe is still designed to perform both on road and trail. It is an excellent choice if you know your runs will involve pavement, gravel, dirt roads, and non-technical trails.

Indeed, this shoe’s biggest asset is its surface versatility. While the Cascadia and Peregrine trail shoes reviewed above can both handle road running relatively well, the Challenger is specifically made for the road-to-trail transition — and it performs well on both. Two of our testers ran in these shoes on routes that began and ended on pavement but covered some trail miles in the middle, and this shoe offered a smooth ride on both surfaces.

This shoe, often described as the trail version of the Clifton, does not have as much cushion as its road counterpart. It’s still well-cushioned with a 31-millimeter stack height while feeling relatively close to the ground. On the bottom of the shoe, you’ll find 4-millimeter lugs that you’ll hardly feel on pavement but offer just enough traction on non-technical trails.

One of our testers ran rim-to-rim-to-rim in the Grand Canyon in these shoes, and while the pair didn’t have a long life after that outing, they performed quite well on the relatively smooth Canyon trails. That said, these shoes don’t handle technical trails well because they’re not designed for them.

If you’re looking for a shoe that can run well on trails with lots of tight turns, rocks, and roots, the Cascadia or Peregrine would be a better choice. But, if you’re searching for a shoe that you can wear for both roads and trails as you start your running journey, the Challenger is hard to beat.

It’s worth noting that several online reviewers have complained about this shoe’s durability, but we have collectively put hundreds of miles on this newest version with minimal wear.

We also featured these shoes in our Best Hoka Running Shoes guide, where you can learn more about other shoes from this popular brand.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 8.9 ounces (252 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 31 millimeters/26 millimeters | Drop: 5 millimeters | Lug depth: 4 millimeters

Best Zero-Drop Beginner Running Shoe: Altra Lone Peak 9 ($140)

Pros:

Incredibly roomy toebox

Durable, nimble, and comfortable

Cons:

Zero-drop shoes are risky for runners who are not used to them

Not a good option for heel strikers

Before we dive into the details of the Altra Lone Peak 9, our favorite zero-drop shoe, we must offer a disclaimer: Running shoes with zero drop — meaning the heel and toe are at the same height — are the source of considerable debate among runners.

Depending on your running gait, zero-drop shoes can put increased strain on your Achilles and calves, especially if you’re used to wearing higher-drop shoes. Those who have never worn zero-drop shoes run a greater risk of injury if they transition into them too quickly. That said, other runners swear by them, enjoying the more natural, responsive running style that they encourage.

Zero-drop shoes can also build robust lower leg strength and a more natural stride in the process. For some people, they work really well. We will explore the pros and cons of zero-drop shoes more thoroughly in the How to Choose section later in this guide.

If you end up choosing a zero-drop shoe, our favorite is the Lone Peak. Altra is famous for its Original FootShape design, which offers a supremely generous toebox, and this shoe is its crown jewel in that regard. Toes have ample room to splay out for long days on the trail. Our testers also noted this shoe’s exceptional comfort, durable upper, and upgraded toe bumper to offer greater protection.

Under your feet, this shoe has adequate — albeit different than a traditional running shoe — cushioning. It offers a much more natural, on-the-ground feel that is both firm and nimble. We wouldn’t classify it as fast, though you’ll see a handful of these shoes on the start line of many mountain ultras.

Generally classified as moderately cushioned with a grippy outsole, it’s a good shoe for easy runs on moderate trails. It is another durable shoe that will last for a long time.

This shoe is beloved by many outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to being a top choice for runners who prefer zero drop, this shoe has been dubbed the “official shoe of thru-hikers” by one of our gear editors. It stands out as a unique, more natural choice in the world of highly cushioned running shoes.

We named this shoe our favorite zero-drop trail running shoe in our Best Trail Running Shoes guide. To learn more about this shoe, check out our Altra Lone Peak 9 review.

Claimed Weight (men’s): 11.2 ounces (316 grams) | Stack Height (heel/forefoot): 25 millimeters/25 millimeters | Drop: 0 millimeters | Lug depth: 3.5 millimeters

Comparing the Best Beginner Running Shoes

Glossary

Running shoe jargon can often be confusing, and in some cases, make running seem overwhelming and inaccessible. We want to help! Below, we’ve defined a list of commonly used terms to help you parse through the running-shoe vernacular.

Road Shoe — Shoes designed primarily for running on pavement, including asphalt and concrete. Road shoes are typically lighter and have more breathable uppers, and their outsoles offer less traction than trail shoes.

Shoes designed primarily for running on pavement, including asphalt and concrete. Road shoes are typically lighter and have more breathable uppers, and their outsoles offer less traction than trail shoes. Trail Shoe — Shoes designed primarily for running on trails with roots, rocks, water crossings, and other natural features. They can also work well for other unpaved surfaces, including packed dirt and gravel. Trail shoes have lugs on the outsoles, and their uppers provide a higher level of protection than road shoes.

Shoes designed primarily for running on trails with roots, rocks, water crossings, and other natural features. They can also work well for other unpaved surfaces, including packed dirt and gravel. Trail shoes have lugs on the outsoles, and their uppers provide a higher level of protection than road shoes. Claimed Weight — The company-claimed weight for the sample size of a shoe. Unfortunately, not all companies use the same-sized sample shoe, so comparisons of claimed weights aren’t guaranteed to be accurate representations of how different shoes stack up.

The company-claimed weight for the sample size of a shoe. Unfortunately, not all companies use the same-sized sample shoe, so comparisons of claimed weights aren’t guaranteed to be accurate representations of how different shoes stack up. Upper — The top part of the shoe, including everything above the midsole.

The top part of the shoe, including everything above the midsole. Midsole — The layer of foam between the upper and outsole. It provides the cushion and is often considered the most important part of a running shoe. The midsole absorbs impact, returns energy, and can help speed recovery and reduce fatigue and injury. Shoe companies use a variety of foams to create midsoles with different characteristics.

The layer of foam between the upper and outsole. It provides the cushion and is often considered the most important part of a running shoe. The midsole absorbs impact, returns energy, and can help speed recovery and reduce fatigue and injury. Shoe companies use a variety of foams to create midsoles with different characteristics. Outsole — The bottom of the shoe that makes contact with the ground. It is generally made of a rubber-like compound.

Lugs — The rubber protrusions on the outsole that increase traction on unpaved surfaces. They are the cleats of a trail shoe, offering better grip on trails. They vary in depth from 3 to 6 millimeters. Most road shoes don’t have lugs, while shoes designed for running on both roads and trails, like the Hoka Challenger 7 , will have shorter lugs than true trail shoes. The best trail running shoes for mud can have lugs up to 12 millimeters deep.

The rubber protrusions on the outsole that increase traction on unpaved surfaces. They are the cleats of a trail shoe, offering better grip on trails. They vary in depth from 3 to 6 millimeters. Most road shoes don’t have lugs, while shoes designed for running on both roads and trails, like the , will have shorter lugs than true trail shoes. The best trail running shoes for mud can have lugs up to 12 millimeters deep. Toebox — The front of the shoe that surrounds the ball of the foot and toes. Toeboxes vary in width, and runners with wider feet will want to search for a shoe with a rounded toebox.

The front of the shoe that surrounds the ball of the foot and toes. Toeboxes vary in width, and runners with wider feet will want to search for a shoe with a rounded toebox. Toe bumper — Also known as a toe cap, it’s a piece of protective material at the front of the toebox to provide protection from roots, rocks, or other obstacles on your run. Anyone who has accidentally kicked a rock can appreciate these! Trail shoes have beefier toe bumpers.

Also known as a toe cap, it’s a piece of protective material at the front of the toebox to provide protection from roots, rocks, or other obstacles on your run. Anyone who has accidentally kicked a rock can appreciate these! Trail shoes have beefier toe bumpers. Overlays — Strips of material on a shoe’s upper that increase protection, stability, and durability, sometimes at the expense of breathability

Strips of material on a shoe’s upper that increase protection, stability, and durability, sometimes at the expense of breathability Ankle Collar — The opening of a shoe that wraps around the ankle to hold it in place

The opening of a shoe that wraps around the ankle to hold it in place Sock Liner — The shoe’s insole on which the foot sits. Most sock liners are removable to let runners who use specific insoles swap them out.

The shoe’s insole on which the foot sits. Most sock liners are removable to let runners who use specific insoles swap them out. Rock Plate — A layer of deformation-resistant material, often made of plastic or carbon, placed between the outsole and the sock liner that aims to prevent injury to the bottom of the foot from rocks or roots. Rock plates vary in length from the entire length of a shoe to the forefoot only.

A layer of deformation-resistant material, often made of plastic or carbon, placed between the outsole and the sock liner that aims to prevent injury to the bottom of the foot from rocks or roots. Rock plates vary in length from the entire length of a shoe to the forefoot only. Stack Height — The amount of shoe material between your foot and the ground, measured in millimeters at both the heel and the forefoot. Stack height often indicates the level of cushion a shoe provides. For example, the Hoka Clifton 10 — with a stack height of 42 millimeters in the heel and 34 millimeters in the forefoot, the highest of any of our picks — is the most cushioned shoe in this guide. Stack heights can range from less than 5 millimeters to 40-plus millimeters in maximal-cushioned shoes. Between 25 and 35 millimeters is likely the sweet spot for a beginning runner.

The amount of shoe material between your foot and the ground, measured in millimeters at both the heel and the forefoot. Stack height often indicates the level of cushion a shoe provides. For example, the — with a stack height of 42 millimeters in the heel and 34 millimeters in the forefoot, the highest of any of our picks — is the most cushioned shoe in this guide. Stack heights can range from less than 5 millimeters to 40-plus millimeters in maximal-cushioned shoes. Between 25 and 35 millimeters is likely the sweet spot for a beginning runner. Drop — Also called “offset” or “heel-to-toe drop,” it is the difference between the stack height at the heel and at the forefoot, measured in millimeters. For example, the Brooks Cascadia 18 has a stack height of 33 millimeters at the heel and 25 millimeters at the forefoot for a drop of 8 millimeters. A higher drop means more cushion at the heel than at the forefoot, while a lower drop means the cushion is more evenly dispersed throughout the shoe.

How to Choose Beginner Running Shoes

If you’re just entering the world of running, the most important thing you can do is find a pair of shoes that fit your feet and work with your natural running stride. There are many things to consider when choosing between shoes, including the types of surfaces you want to run on, the shape of your foot, your running gait, and your budget.

We highly recommend that you visit your local running store where you can have your gait analyzed by an employee, and they can point you in the right direction of shoes that could work for your specific needs. Below, we outline some things to think about when considering your running shoe options.

Road Shoes Versus Trail Shoes

Where — specifically, on what type of surface — do you plan to run most of your miles? The answer to that question will determine whether you need road shoes, trail shoes, or a hybrid road-to-trail shoe. This is one of the first and most important decisions to make when buying running shoes.

One of our gear editors bought a pair of hybrid shoes at the start of her running journey and promptly destroyed them by taking them in terrain they weren’t designed for. With shoes, there’s a right shoe for the job, and it’s important to think about your running interests and goals.

Road shoes are designed for running on asphalt or pavement. Their outsoles have less traction and their uppers offer less protection, but they are often lighter, more breathable, and more cushioned than trail shoes. They are also generally far more comfortable when running on hard surfaces since they don’t have lugs to squish around.

Some road shoes — like the Hoka Clifton 10 or Nike Pegasus 41 — can run well on packed gravel or dirt, and one of our testers has even run in Cliftons on trails, though their lack of traction is magnified. And, as we wrote in the review of the Pegasus, it was the only shoe that Byron Powell, the founding editor of this very website, wore when he won the 2024 Ultra Gobi 400k, which featured off-trail sections and plenty of dirt.

Trail shoes, on the other hand, are designed for running on any unpaved surface. They feature lugs — protrusions on the bottom of the shoe that increase traction — and more protection on their uppers to safeguard your feet from the elements. They often have thicker toe bumpers for when you inevitably kick rocks or roots, and many trail shoes have significant overlays on the upper to increase their durability.

Trail shoes also tend to have stiffer midsoles to enhance stability and often contain rock plates between the outsole and midsole to provide a barrier against sharp sticks or rocks. Our favorite pair of trail shoes is the Brooks Cascadia 18 because of its functional ride and durability.

Then there are road-to-trail shoes, or hybrids, designed to tackle both surfaces. We especially love the Hoka Challenger 7 for this category of running shoes. It runs well on pavement and trails and could be the one pair you need if you plan to frequently put in miles on varied surfaces.

Fit

Shoes need to be comfortable, and the best advice we can offer when buying a pair of shoes is to make sure that they feel good when you first put them on. This initial comfort level is the best indicator of whether a pair of shoes will work for you or not, and it’s best not to rely on them breaking in in order to achieve comfort. In the end, the best pair of beginner running shoes will be the ones that keep you running, and shoes that aren’t comfortable won’t be a joy to run in.

Save for company-specific quirks — La Sportiva often runs small, Merrell often runs big — most running shoes fit like regular shoes. Look for running shoes in your normal shoe size and try them on before you buy if you can.

For the length, a good rule of, well, thumb, is to have a thumb’s width of space between the end of your toes and end of your shoes. If you have more than that, you risk sliding around in your shoes, and if you have less, you risk your toes hitting the front of the shoes on descents, leading to blisters and other toe injuries.

You’ll then want to consider the width of the shoe. Your forefoot, the part of your foot between your toes and the front of your ankle, should feel snug inside the shoe without feeling constricted. For the heel, you want to make sure that your foot doesn’t slide up when you take a step. You’ll also want to make sure that the ankle collar of the shoe doesn’t dig into your ankle bones.

The final thing to consider is the toebox, the area at the front of the shoe around your toes. Some shoes, like the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4, have a wider toebox that allows more room for your toes to splay out and engage. The Altra Lone Peak 9 has the widest toebox in this guide and comes from a brand known for providing a lot of space for toes. Other shoes in this guide, like the Hoka Challenger 7, have a narrower toebox that doesn’t allow as much movement.

Going to a running store to try on shoes will likely help you choose the best beginner running shoe for you. The footwear specialists will be able to answer any specific questions you have, and you’ll also be able to try the shoes on and, often, even take them for a short run. Being able to try on multiple shoes can help you understand how different styles fit and feel, which is especially important if you don’t have a lot of experience with running shoes.

Make sure to bring the socks you plan to run in and any specific insoles you plan to wear when you run to get as accurate a fit as possible. And make sure to try the shoes on both feet! Sometimes your feet are not the same size as each other, and you’ll probably want to size for the larger of your feet.

Cost

Running shoes, as you’ve probably noticed, can be expensive, and their prices are only increasing. Shoes with fancy technology can cost upward of $200, with some high-end race shoes even pushing $300.

Do you need a $250 pair of running shoes? The short answer: No. Especially not as a beginner. You can buy a good, versatile running shoe for $140 to $150, which is still not cheap but more palatable than $200. A mid-range, versatile shoe — whether it’s the Saucony Peregrine 15 or Nike Pegasus 41 — can meet most or all of your needs as a runner.

For this guide, one of our primary considerations was cost. We don’t think you should have to spend inordinate amounts of money to get started running. All of the shoes we picked are good all-around, durable workhorses that you can use for various situations and lots of miles.

Why do some shoes cost nearly double that of the ones we picked? We’re in the midst of a running-shoe technology boom, with companies introducing and experimenting with different types of carbon plates, foams, and other features to make their shoes faster, lighter, and better.

The materials and development of these specialized types of shoes — known as super shoes — require more money, which is why we’re seeing more shoes in the $200-plus range than we used to. A common myth in running is that super shoes only benefit elite runners. The truth is that super shoes can make nearly anyone run faster, but at a cost — financial and otherwise.

Carbon-plated shoes can change your running gait, and it’s generally thought that they should be used sparingly for speed workouts and racing alongside a non-plated training shoe for most of your training miles. They also wear out much quicker than non-plated shoes.

Our advice? Start with a versatile, durable, reasonably priced pair of everyday running shoes like the Hoka Clifton 10, and then add to your running shoe repertoire from there. After all, running is supposed to be one of the simplest, purest, and oldest forms of exercise and sport. You don’t need to break the bank to become a runner.

Cushion

Cushion refers to the amount of foam in the midsole and is measured by a shoe’s stack height. Shoes in the maximally cushioned range, like the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4, have stack heights in the mid- to upper 30-millimeter range, while more moderately cushioned shoes, like the Saucony Peregrine 15, have stack heights in the range of 28-32 millimeters. The amount of cushion that is right for you comes down to personal preference and the type of running you plan to do.

Many people lean toward maximally cushioned shoes because they like lots of protection between their feet and the ground and enjoy the plush feeling of running on pillowy foam. Hoka has built an entire company geared toward that preference, and the Hoka Clifton 10 is one of their many maximally cushioned shoes. If you want to see other options from the brand, you can check out our Best Hoka Running Shoes guide.

Running is a contact sport between your feet and the ground, and max-cushioned shoes can offer greater shock absorption and reduce the impact on your joints. These types of shoes will serve you well for longer runs at slower paces.

A more moderately cushioned shoe offers different benefits. For starters, less cushion will allow you to feel the ground more. This is more important with trail shoes than with road shoes, as you’ll want to be able to sense subtle differences in the trail and adjust your balance accordingly.

Both our beginner trail shoe choices, the Saucony Peregrine 15 and Brooks Cascadia 18, have moderate levels of cushion. Shoes with less cushion will also be lighter, quicker, and better suited to faster efforts like workouts and races. Moderately cushioned shoes are also inherently more stable because they are closer to the ground.

Like most things with running shoes — and life — there are trade-offs with each option. A maximally cushioned shoe is good if you want a reliable, soft ride for mostly easy miles at the expense of slightly more weight and less stability and responsiveness. A more moderately cushioned shoe would serve you better if you want a faster, more responsive shoe with greater stability at the expense of less protection underfoot.

Support

Every runner has uniquely shaped feet and a different gait, or form, when they run. Most runners will have a neutral gait that doesn’t need any correction. All the shoes in this guide are fairly middle-of-the-road in terms of their specifications and will work for many people. The one exception to this is the Altra Lone Peak 9, the only zero-drop shoe on this list, and it should be approached with caution by beginner runners.

Those with low arches or flat feet run the risk of overpronating, or excessively rolling their ankles inward when they land because their arches collapse. This can put extra stress on the arch and ankles and is associated with injuries to the Achilles tendon, outer knee, outer hip, and shins.

While pronation is natural and most runners do it to an extent, it’s important to note if you overpronate, and the best way to determine this is to go to your local running store and have an expert take a look at your gait. They can help point you in the direction of shoes that could provide the support needed to keep your feet, ankles, knees, and hips happier.

If you overpronate, you might benefit from stability shoes. These shoes offer extra support, often through a firm piece of foam on the inside of the shoe, which helps prevent your foot from rolling excessively inward. You can learn more about these types of shoes in our Best Stability Running Shoes guide.

Each brand uses its own specific technology to guide an overpronating foot into a more neutral gait. For example, Brooks uses a technology called GuideRails, which consists of two pieces of firm foam on either side of the heel that help prevent excessive movement in either direction.

If you don’t have a running shop that you can visit, there are two methods you can use to determine if you overpronate. The first is to analyze the wear pattern on the shoes you already own. If there is a lot of wear on the inside edge of your shoe, especially at the toe and heel, while the rest of the tread looks fine, it could indicate overpronation.

The second is called the wet test and consists of getting your feet wet, stepping on a piece of cardboard, and analyzing your footprint. If the majority of your footprint shows up on the cardboard — meaning you can see minimal or no arch — it’s likely that you have low arches and might overpronate.

Drop

Drop, or the difference in height between the heel and forefoot of the shoe, is an important — and often hotly debated — consideration in running shoes. Shoes range from having a 12-millimeter drop down to zero. The Nike Pegasus 41 has a fairly high drop of 10 millimeters, while the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 has a more moderate 6-millimeter drop, and the Altra Lone Peak 9 is a zero-drop shoe.

For beginning runners, a moderate drop in the 6- to 8-millimeter range is probably a safe bet, and you should consider the comfort of the shoe before stressing about the drop. A high-drop shoe means there is more cushioning in the heel and is typically well-suited for people whose heel strikes the ground first when they run.

A more moderate drop can encourage a foot strike that lands near the middle or front of your foot. High-drop shoes typically place the burden of running on your knees and hips, while low-drop or zero-drop shoes put greater stress on your Achilles, ankles, and calves.

Zero-drop shoes are relatively controversial in the world of running, and we’d only suggest them to runners who’ve run in them before without injury or who’re buying them on the recommendation of a podiatrist or physical therapist. They generally require a gradual build-up time before your legs and tendons are adapted enough to handle a lot of miles in them.

Why You Should Trust Us

This guide is a compilation of some of our favorite running shoes from other guides that we think are excellent choices for beginner runners. For all of our shoe guides, our team compiles a list of the top shoes on the market from various brands and price points, narrows down the list based on further research, and then sends the potential top shoes out to an experienced team of testers who have a collective 150+ years of running experience.

Our testers run in dozens of shoes every year, including all of the ones in this guide, for hundreds of miles in each. They take them on every surface imaginable, from roads to gravel to technical trails, and in various weather conditions. We run fast and slow, race and wander about, and try to put shoes in as many different situations as we can.

All the shoes are tested by at least two runners to gather multiple perspectives, and testers have logged at least 100 miles — and usually more — on every shoe in this guide to ensure they hold up for the long haul.

As they run in each shoe, our testers take note of the very factors you’ve read about: comfort, fit, cushion, responsiveness, drop, durability, versatility, and more. Since our goal is to help beginning runners find a reliable pair of shoes, we placed extra emphasis on comfort, versatility, and durability when selecting shoes for this guide.

Finally, this guide is not static. We will update it as we continue to test more shoes. As you probably noticed by all of the numbers next to the shoe names, companies continuously tweak and update existing shoe lines, sometimes for the better, and sometimes not — and we’ll let you know which new shoes and updates hit the mark.

Frequently Asked Questions About Beginner Running Shoes

What types of shoes are best for beginner runners?

The best shoes for a beginner runner are those that will encourage you to keep running. That means comfort and fit should be the top priorities!

We believe all the shoes in this guide are strong choices for running shoes — suitable for both beginners and experienced runners — because they are comfortable, versatile, and durable. For road running, we especially loved the Hoka Clifton 10 and Nike Pegasus 41 due to their cushioning and versatility. They are tried-and-true shoes that can do most everything you need, and either one is a worthy choice, though we’d probably give the edge to the Pegasus if you plan to run frequently on unpaved surfaces in addition to the roads.

For the trails, we turned to the Brooks Cascadia 18 and Saucony Peregrine 15. There’s nothing fancy about these shoes, but they are beloved by many, including our testers who’ve run in every type of shoe imaginable, because they simply get the job done. The Cascadia, in particular, has a more approachable 8-millimeter drop than other shoes in this guide and is a good entry-level shoe for the trails. Perhaps our most versatile pick is the Hoka Challenger 7, a true road-to-trail shoe that excels on both road and trail surfaces.

What do you consider when choosing running shoes for a beginner?

The biggest thing you should think about is where you plan to run the majority of your miles: roads, trails, gravel, or other packed surfaces, or some combination thereof. If you will run most of your miles on pavement, a road shoe like the Hoka Clifton 10 is a strong choice. If you plan to put in lots of miles on trails, the Brooks Cascadia 18 is our top recommendation.

And if your runs take you on both roads and trails, the Hoka Challenger 7 is a versatile shoe that excels across both surfaces. If you plan on racing, consider the lightweight and springy New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4.

Once you’ve decided on the primary purpose of your running shoes, finding one that fits and works for your feet and stride is the next important step. The best way to do that is, of course, by trying them on and running in them. We recommend visiting your local running store for this, as you’ll be able to try on multiple shoes and take them for a lap or two around the store.

Make sure to wear a pair of socks that you will run in to get an accurate representation of how they fit. You want a shoe to feel comfortable the moment you put it on, and shouldn’t rely on a break-in period to make an uncomfortable shoe comfortable. If anything, a break-in period should make a comfortable shoe even more comfortable.

Should beginner runners wear stability shoes?

While some experienced runners turn to stability shoes for some of their recovery runs for a bit of extra support, there’s no reason for beginners to start their running careers in stability shoes unless they know they overpronate. Stability shoes have specific features that encourage a neutral gait and help correct overpronation, which occurs when your arches collapse too far and your ankles roll too far inward when you run. If you don’t overpronate, you’re probably better off with a neutral shoe like the Nike Pegasus 41.

You can determine whether you overpronate by performing the wet-feet-on-cardboard test (outlined in the Support section above), by checking the wear patterns on your shoes, or by visiting a podiatrist, physical therapist, or running store. Most good running stores will analyze your gait and point you in the right direction if you need stability shoes. You can also check out our Best Stability Running Shoes guide.

There is perhaps a misconception that beginner runners need more support in their shoes because they are just starting their running journeys, but if you run in stability shoes that change your stride, you could put yourself at risk for injury and may not allow all of the small muscles in your feet and lower legs to develop fully as you build running strength.

How many miles can I put on a pair of shoes?

Despite their often hefty price tag, running shoes don’t last forever. There comes a point when every shoe begins to lose its pop, shape, and performance, and should be replaced to mitigate the risk of injury. The general industry recommendation is to replace shoes after 300 to 500 miles, which is an oft-quoted and sizable range that accounts for various factors that we’ll explore below.

Before we dive into those, though, let’s discuss where that mileage figure comes from. There is, somewhat strangely for how common it is, no real scientific backing to that mileage range. It’s just generally accepted that shoes wear down after that many miles, but rather than simply relying on a number, it’s better to take note of how the shoes — and your body — feel when you run.

At a certain point, you will begin to feel the cushioning lose its bounce and start to feel flat. You will also notice clear signs of wear on the shoe’s upper and outsole, and may experience new aches and pains in your feet and legs. Those are all good indicators that it’s likely time to replace your shoes soon. For some runners, that might be after 200 miles, while others can get more than 500 miles out of a pair of shoes.

Our recommendation would be a hybrid approach, where you listen to your body and note signs of wear on the shoes, while also keeping track of the miles you’ve run. You can track your miles via several digital means — the popular exercise app Strava allows you to assign a specific pair of shoes to each of your runs and will add up the mileage for you, while a simple spreadsheet will work, too.

The longevity of your shoes depends on several factors. First off, maximally cushioned shoes like the Hoka Clifton 10 tend to last longer because there is more material between your foot and the ground. A runner’s body type also affects the longevity of their shoes. A heavier runner will wear through a pair of shoes more quickly than a lighter person because they are exerting more force on the shoe with each step.

A runner’s gait also matters. If you scuff the ground when you’re running or land on a less-cushioned part of the shoe, typically in the mid- or forefoot, your shoes will wear out faster. Finally, running in shoes on surfaces they’re not intended for — say, taking the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 on a technical trail — is a sure way to reduce the lifespan of your shoe.

The Hoka Challenger 7 will stand up to more than a road shoe; however, they’re not as durable as a true trail shoe, such as the Saucony Peregrine 15. We found that the Nike Pegasus 41 is an incredibly durable shoe that can withstand a significant number of miles.

To extend the longevity of your shoe, you can do a few simple things. First, ensure that you put most of your miles in on the surface the shoe was designed for: trail shoes on trails and road shoes on roads. While you could take the Brooks Cascadia 18 for a few miles on a gravel road to and from a trail, we wouldn’t recommend doing road runs in them regularly.

It’s also important to wear your running shoes only for running. Every mile matters, and if you wear them to the store, to walk your dog, or to the gym, that’s going to wear them out faster. Taking the shoes off properly — by untying the laces and removing them with your hands — is another small way to extend their longevity, as slipping them on and off without untying them can wear down the heel and stretch them out.

Drying and cleaning your shoes can also boost their lifespan. After wet or muddy runs, you can wash the shoes with soapy water and a sponge and then set them out to dry in the sun. If they’re really wet and you need to wear them again soon, stuffing them with newspaper is a good way to help them dry more quickly. Finally, rotating multiple pairs of shoes can extend their lifespan, as allowing them more time between runs will ensure they dry properly and help their foam decompress.

How many pairs of running shoes do you need?

While we purposefully picked versatile shoes that can meet most or all of your needs, most runners will have a few pairs of shoes in their closet. Why? For one, rotating shoes can help extend their longevity by allowing their foam to fully decompress between runs.

Next, most runners use different shoes for different purposes. They might wear a pair like the Nike Pegasus 41 for the bulk of their daily miles on roads and gravel, but if they’re running a workout or want to push the pace, they might opt for a quicker, more responsive shoe like the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4.

If they plan to run on trails, they will turn to a solid trail option like the Saucony Peregrine 15. And finally, most runners training for a specific race will have a pair of racing shoes, which are typically lightweight and bouncy, but not suitable for everyday miles.

If you’re keeping count, that’s around four pairs of shoes: one everyday trainer, one for workouts, one for trails or other surfaces, and one for racing. Please note that having multiple pairs of shoes is not absolutely necessary, especially when you’re just starting with running.

Some shoes are suited for specific purposes, but that does not mean you have to start off by buying them all. Our advice would be to start with a reliable, versatile shoe, and then add to your repertoire as you expand your running scope.

What else do you need for running?

One of the many beautiful things about running is its simplicity. Unlike some other sports that require thousands of dollars worth of gear to get started, running requires only a few simple things.

The first and most important piece of gear is a solid pair of shoes. Our favorites are the Hoka Clifton 10 for road running and the Brooks Cascadia 18 for trail running. After that, a few running shirts and pairs of shorts would probably be the next purchases, along with some comfortable running socks.

If you want to track your pace and distance, you could consider a GPS running watch, too. For more tips and specific recommendations, you can read through our Best Running Gear guide.

What’s the best way for a beginner to train?

While it’s totally fine to run solely for the physical and mental benefits, many people find themselves wanting to run a race at some point. Signing up for a race might be the reason you’re getting into running in the first place! Races are not only great ways to test yourself and compete with other runners, but are also fun social events.

While training — formal or not — isn’t completely necessary, it’ll help make your race more enjoyable and minimize your risk of injury. The first step in training is to pick a race distance. The most common beginner race is the 5k, which is 3.1 miles, and after that, you can graduate to a 10k (6.2 miles) or half marathon (13.1 miles). You can find information about races online or at your local running store.

After you’ve gained some experience and fully caught the running bug, you can consider running a marathon or ultra. There is no shortage of race options, but we recommend building up your race distances gradually and through consistent training.

While there are various schools of thought on training, numerous training plans to follow, and many highly qualified coaches, the most important part of any training plan is also the simplest: running. Especially at first, it’s not necessary to follow a strict training plan; simply getting outside or on the treadmill, putting in some miles, and enjoying the surge of endorphins is enough.

It’s also perfectly fine to start by alternating between running and walking until you’ve built up more running endurance. You’ll want to increase your running mileage gradually, generally by 10% to 15% per week, to give your muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments time to adapt to the increased load.

Once you’ve done that and are ready for more specific running, most race training involves a few key components. The first is easy running at a casual, conversational pace, which will comprise the majority of your miles. The Nike Pegasus 41 for the roads and the Saucony Peregrine 15 for the trails are ideal shoes for these types of miles. Most runners, even professionals, still use easy runs for the bulk of their weekly mileage.

The next component to a training plan is some type of speed work, or runs at faster paces that will often simulate similar paces you need to run during your race to reach your time goals. These typically take the form of a tempo run — an extended run at an elevated pace with no breaks — or intervals or fartleks, which are multiple shorter, faster efforts with rest in between repetitions.

The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 is a good option for these quicker runs. The last major component of a training plan is a weekly long run, typically defined as an easy run that makes up 20% to 25% of your weekly mileage. And don’t forget your recovery days!

Expert Advice About Beginner Running Shoes

For Jordan Tager, a former college runner who’s coached at multiple levels, from high school to college to individual athletes, a good beginner running shoe meets a few simple criteria. He said he would look for “a neutral shoe with more cushioning than less cushioning.”

He adds that the best option for many would be “a neutral shoe with a higher drop.” He recommends neutral shoes because they “would let your body’s mechanics do what they do,” and says the higher drop gives “more space between the ground and your foot for preventing injuries.”

Daniel Newcomb, the retail experience manager at a branch of the running store Fleet Feet, agrees. If he doesn’t know a runner’s specific gait, he says that “neutral is the safer option.” He recommends that a first-time runner visit a good running store for a gait analysis, which he says can show you “how you’re interacting with the ground.”

Newcomb said that at Fleet Feet, runners can undergo a comprehensive scan that gives them valuable information about their feet and running gait. Newcomb says this scan is “what helps us narrow down [shoe] options for them.”

The next step for beginner runners is to try on multiple shoes.

Newcomb says that trying on several shoes is important and “after [a running shop employee] suggests some options for you, I would put those on and go back on the treadmill.” Tager adds that when he’s gone to try on shoes, “I’ve even gone outside and run like a mile on the street before.” He echoes the sentiment of exploring your options and says, “I’d also ask them to give you several recommendations.”

Tager advises against picking shoes based on how they look. “Color doesn’t matter. If it looks cool, it doesn’t matter,” he says. “It’s the functionality of the shoe and how your body interacts with the ground.”

When asked about the shoes he’d recommend for a newer runner, Newcomb says the Hoka Clifton 10 is “a great starter shoe,” noting its cushion, bounce, and stability. “It’s a pretty well-rounded one,” he concludes. He says the Nike Pegasus 41 is better suited for runners who prefer a more natural and flexible shoe without as much cushion as the Clifton, calling it a “more traditional classic daily trainer.”

For the trails, Tager highlights the Brooks Cascadia 18 and says they “are a good road and trail hybrid shoe.” He notes their ability to handle multiple surfaces, saying, “You can get away with some greenway running and then take them on the trails.”

Both experts praised the versatility of the Hoka Challenger 7, too, with Newcomb saying they’re a “great all-terrain option.” He points out that it has “not overly aggressive tread but just enough if you’re on trail,” and also calls them a “very stable shoe.” While a hybrid shoe, Trager notes, “It still feels like you can run fast in it.”

There is, of course, no shortage of information about choosing running shoes. You’ve just read thousands of words about it. But that doesn’t mean the process needs to be overwhelming or discouraging. In fact, Newcomb summarizes perhaps the best method to pick your first pair of running shoes by saying, “Basically, don’t overthink it. Just keep it simple. Just feel comfortable.”

