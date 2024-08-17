Best Women’s Running Tights of 2024

When temperatures drop, and you’re searching for the best women’s running tights, you should consider several features and factors based on your specific needs. Whether you’re looking for a pair of lightweight tights to provide extra warmth during shoulder-season outings or a pair of warm tights that will protect your joints and muscles during mid-winter outings, there’s something on the market for everything and everyone. Tights come with a variety of features — including pockets, drawstrings, and mesh panels — that set them apart from each other, but in the end, a good pair of tights will stay in place, not chafe, and be highly breathable and quick-drying.

To create this buyer’s guide, we tested women’s running tights from well-known companies and some under-the-radar ones in order to find the best options currently on the market. We tested each in a variety of weather conditions through the mountains of Colorado, foothills of Idaho, deserts of Utah, rainforests of New Zealand, and other prime running locations, accumulating hundreds of miles along the way. This guide aims to help you choose the best running tights for your unique needs.

After months of testing, our team loved the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights for their functional pockets, breathable material, and stylish fit. We also appreciated the compressive qualities of the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0. And when it came to comfort, the Tracksmith Turnover Tights shined above the rest.

Best Running Pants

Overall Best Running Tights for Women: Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights ($119)

Pros:

Great pockets

Breathable and quick-drying

Cons:

Can sag with heavy items in pockets if you don’t tighten the drawstring

A great set of tights stays put, breathes well, has good durability, provides protection from the elements, and, in our opinion, has good pockets. The Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights checks all these boxes. These really are a classic pair of tights that are perfect for moderate to chilly temperatures. The material features 74% recycled nylon from recycled fishing nets. The remaining 26% of the fabric is spandex, and this mix creates a stretchy, durable material that will stand up to the rigors of the trail. It is treated with a HeiQ Pure odor control treatment to minimize odor development, and we were able to wear these tights on multi-day fastpacking trips in both damp and dry environments without them picking up any noticeable smell.

One of the features we really loved in these tights was the two side pockets. They were big enough to carry a phone and held everything tightly against the body. We appreciated these pockets both for runs where we didn’t want to carry a pack but still wanted to carry a phone, snack, or keys and for those outings when we frequently referred to our phone for navigation on off-trail adventures. Slipping a phone, or any item, in and out of the pockets was effortless. These tights sit on the middle of the waiste and tighten with an exterior drawcord. We found that if the pockets were empty, we didn’t have to tighten the drawstring, but if we had anything heavier on board, we needed to snug them down. The backs of the knees feature a highly breathable pique-mesh material.

Our team has always appreciated Patagonia’s commitment to environmental causes and their goal of making their apparel as sustainably as possible. Patagonia crafts these tights in a Fair Trade Certified factory, and the Ventura, California-based brand participates in the 1% for the Planet program, donating 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes.

Material: Recycled nylon, spandex

Shop the Patagonia Women's Endless Run 7/8 Tights

Pros:

Large, helpful side pockets

Durable

Affordable

Cons:

Drawstring on the inside has the potential to cause irritation

Our primary tester for the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights – Women’s bought them for a trip along the Wind River High Route in the summer of 2023. She spent four days getting soaked to the bone in them during that trip, then proceeded to wear them while running an unsupported Nolan’s 14 FKT, and continued to use them as her primary tights for a series of fastpacking trips in both the dry and high desert of Utah and in the wet rainforests of New Zealand. She still hasn’t managed to destroy them.

These tights are a 71% nylon and 29% spandex blend, creating a slightly compressive, snug, and stretchy material. The material is wicking and dries quickly, and we found them to be comfortable for temperatures just above freezing all the way up into the 60-degree Fahrenheit range. The flatlock seam construction minimizes the opportunity for chafing during long days, and we haven’t seen any damage to the seams, even after prolonged use. The side pockets make these excellent adventure tights, as they’ll easily fit a phone or a pile of snacks — or serve as a trash collection receptacle for wrappers. There’s also a small internal waistband pocket for any small items.

We liked the fit of these tights, and the wide waistband sits at about the mid-waist level. There’s a drawcord to snug everything down that we used whenever we had heavier items in the pockets.

Material: Nylon, spandex

Shop the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights

Best Cold-Weather Running Tights for Women: Montane Women’s Slipstream Trail Running Tights ($105)

Pros:

Warm

Equipped with reflective details

Environmentally conscious production

Cons:

Piling may occur with frequent use and washing

We were shocked by how much we enjoyed Montane Women’s Slipstream Trail Running Tights during the testing process. Some of our testers said these were the best running tights they had worn recently and used them as their go-to choice all winter. Made of Econyl regenerated nylon threads, these pants are environmentally friendly, extremely stretchy, and warm. They are not super breathable, but that didn’t bother us when wearing them in low temperatures.

A few key features make these stand out as one of the best running tights for women: the Apex-Dry Mesh panels behind the knees help improve breathability in that key area, an internal waist drawstring supplements the stretchy waistband in keeping the tights in place during a run, and a rear zippered pocket can hold small running essentials. There are also small zippers on the ankles to make getting in and out of these tights easier. Reflective hits in strategic locations make these a good option for night runs, especially if you’re running on the road.

The fit of these tights is excellent, and though they do not have any specific weatherproofing technology, their thickness helps you stay warm in the cold. We did find that some piling occurred after a winter of use and washes.

Material: Polyester, elastane

Shop the Montane Women's Slipstream Trail Running Tights

Best Moderate-Temperature Running Tights for Women: Saucony Women’s Elite Tight ($110)

Pros:

Zippered ankle for easy removal

Great for racing

Cons:

Not suitable for freezing temperatures

If you live somewhere that gets chilly in the winter, but cold might be an overstatement, the Saucony Women’s Elite Tight can be a great addition to your running wardrobe. These lightweight tights are also great for fall and spring temperatures in the mountains. They are a great thickness for cool morning and evening runs and even for racing in cold temperatures, but they are less ideal for frigid winter running. If you want that barely-there feeling with tights, you’ve got it made with these. Even if you have bigger calves or quads, they can stretch to adapt. Their sizing is accurate, and we didn’t feel the material was restrictive.

The breathability of these tights is another aspect that makes them great for moderately cold weather. You won’t regret wearing these if you hit the trails on a cool morning and end your run once things have warmed up. The excellent airflow will keep you from overheating. You could potentially even wear these on a warmer day if you are looking for protection from the sun. The material wicks well and stays dry.

Zippers on the ankles make it easy to get in and out of these tights, and the elastic waistband paired with an internal drawstring keeps them in place during a run. A rear-zippered pocket fits small running essentials.

Material: Recycled nylon and spandex

Shop the Saucony Women's Elite Tight

Best Reflective Running Tights for Women: CEP Reflective Tights, Women ($120)

Pros:

360-degree visibility with Smart Reflective technology

Great weatherproof features

High-waisted fit for security and comfort

Cons:

May feel tight and stiff when putting on

As winter months approach, many people start having to run in the dark, and if you’re on the roads, it’s important drivers see you. The CEP Reflective Tights, Women use Smart Reflective technology to ensure they are highly visible in the headlights of passing cars. When you’re highly reflective, you can think less about your safety and more about your run. It is common to use headlamps and other reflective and illuminated gear for visibility, but a pair of reflective running tights can go even further. The movement of illuminated legs makes it easy for passing motorists to identify you as a runner, increasing the chance they’ll give you plenty of space.

These tights also offer great compression. The Tightfit Technology keeps them snug on your legs, providing warmth and support. They are windproof, water-repellant, and wick well to keep you dry. The high waist helps these tights fit securely, and while they can feel stiff when you first put them on, they don’t restrict movement. The material features recycled fabric consisting of a polyester, polyamide, and elastane blend.

While there are plenty of options for compression tights, these are unique because CEP designed them to be the only tights you wear, rather than just a compression undergarment. They come with a rear pocket to store your basic running essentials.

Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane

Shop the Women's CEP Reflective Tights

Best Compression Running Tights for Women: CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0, Women ($150)

Pros:

Extremely breathable

Good stretch

Cons:

No weatherproofing

Compression isn’t for everyone

If you’re a fan of wearing compression clothing for your runs, the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0, Women are an outstanding option. Unlike many other styles of compression tights, CEP designed these to be a stand-alone garment. Compression gear is not everyone’s cup of tea, but many appreciate it during runs and for recovery afterward. While the science of compression clothing improving performance during a run is scant, there is evidence that wearing it afterward for recovery can make a big difference. That said, if you feel a benefit from wearing compression clothing for running, do it! Wearing compression gear can make all the difference for people who suffer from achy joints in cold weather and may help increase circulation and stabilize your muscles. These tights utilize compression in the calf, shin, quad, and hamstring areas to provide support to all parts of your legs.

You may hear the word compression and be worried that these tights are too constricting or lack breathability. That is not the case! CEP reinforces the girdle and groin areas, which reduces the breathability in those areas, but the seamless leg tubes are very light. Our testers experienced no issues with overheating, and the tights didn’t feel too constricting while running. It almost felt like we were wearing compression shorts with legs sewn on after the fact. These tights fit true to size, and the flat-cord drawstring with anti-slip coating in the waist will keep them exactly where they need to be during your next run, whether it’s a road half marathon or a training run with friends.

Material: Polyamide, elastane

Shop the Women's CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0

Most Comfortable Running Tights for Women: Tracksmith Women’s Turnover Tights ($130)

Pros:

Stretchy and comfortable

Brushed fabric makes them soft against your skin

Added built-in brief option

Cons:

Lack of pockets

The Tracksmith Women’s Turnover Tights perfectly blend functionality and comfort. They are made of a luxurious fabric and allow room for unrestricted movement. They are also super stylish and equipped with ankle zips that make them easy to take on and off. Our testers loved how the brushed fabric felt against their skin. We found these tights to be an excellent option for runs in 30-degree Fahrenheit temperatures and up to mid-50s. The fabric breathes very well and isn’t heavy. You can choose lined or unlined tights with a lightweight brief.

It is common to find that your most comfortable tights do not excel in the performance department, especially in bad weather, but that’s a non-issue with these. These tights shed light precipitation and dry quickly once wet. A zippered back pocket can store gels, keys, or a credit card, and the elastic waistband ensures they don’t fall down or move around.

Material: Nylon, elastane

Shop the Tracksmith Women's Turnover Tights

Comparing the Best Running Tights for Women

How to Choose the Best Running Tights for Women

We all need bottoms to run in, and the sheer array of options for the best running tights for women can be intimidating. While most runners prefer tights only during colder weather, some choose them year-round for comfort or protection. With so many options for tights, it’s important to hone in on a few key features to help you differentiate between them.

Fit

Let’s be honest: how your running tights fit is the most important aspect when selecting the best option. No one wants tights that fit weirdly in the groin area, fall down when running, pinch at the waist, or chafe. Body shape and personal preference will ultimately determine which tights will fit you the most comfortably. The biggest difference in how tights fit is the height of the waist. While most of the tights in this guide, including our favorite, the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights, come up to the middle of the waist, some, like the CEP Reflective Tights, have a much higher waist. This higher waist can provide more support throughout the abdomen and lower back area. Some people love the look, while others hate it.

The level of compression a pair of tights provides also needs to be considered when thinking about fit. Tights like the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0 will offer a high level of compression throughout the various parts of the legs, while the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights and the Saucony Women’s Elite Tight are made of a much more stretchy and forgiving material that only provides the slightest level of compression. We didn’t find that any of the tights included in this guide restricted movement at all.

Let’s not forget the dreaded chafe. If you are prone to hot spots in any specific area of the body, you will want to look at the seams and tightness of fabric in different areas and how they might fit on your body before purchasing a new pair of running pants. Like the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights, tights with flatlock seams have a lower chance of chafing than those with regular seams.

Weight

The weight of tights tends to be directly proportional to the warmth they provide. Full-on winter tights — like those we recommend in our Best Winter Running Gear guide — will be much heavier than a pair of moderate-temperature tights like the Saucony Women’s Elite Tight. A lightweight pair of tights can feel like wearing nothing at all, while heavy ones can keep you warm in the coldest conditions.

While the weight differences between most of the tights included in this guide are negligible, small variations can be caused by the addition of ankle zippers, pockets, or extra insulation. The lightest running tights weigh anywhere from six to 11 ounces and are usually made from a blend of materials like polyester or nylon. Fleece-lined or otherwise insulated tights are built for running in colder conditions and can weigh up to around 17 ounces. Finding running tights that keep you warm and are light enough to be comfortable is important.

Material

The material a pair of tights is made of will determine how they fit, breathe, and keep you warm. Most tights are made of a blend of synthetic materials, including nylon, spandex, and elastane.

The best running tights for women are made from materials that are quick-drying and moisture-wicking to help keep you warm (or cool) and dry so you can avoid hot spots and hypothermia. While you want a thin fabric to wick the sweat from your skin, you also want something durable enough to handle skidding across a rock during a fall or getting snagged on a branch hanging into a trail. We found the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights to have impressive durability across various mountainous and desert conditions, including overgrown trails.

UPF Rating

As a runner, you likely spend a lot of time in the sun. We are not just talking about summer running either. You can catch some serious rays when running in the snow. Because of this, you may want to consider the UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of running pants. The UPF rating system measures a fabric’s effectiveness in protecting against the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. You can read more about UPF ratings and how they’re measured in our Best Sun Shirts for Running guide.

While none of the tights included in this guide have a UPF rating, it’s fair to assume that the ones with slightly thicker material, like the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights or the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights, provide a significant amount of protection from the sun.

Breathability

No one wants to feel like a stuffed and suffocating sausage during their long or speedy run, and the breathability of tights is important. In fact, many runners will cling to shorts for as long as possible as cold weather creeps up before succumbing to covering their legs. Luckily, the breathability of tights continues to improve, and a pair like the Saucony Women’s Elite Tight can let your legs feel the breeze while providing just that little bit of extra warmth you need. Lightweight tights are also great for those who want to wear tights for protection from an overgrown trail or the sun during warmer parts of the year. We found that we could wear the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights in reasonably warm temperatures without feeling like we were overheating, and this was largely due to their breathability.

Managing moisture and regulating temperature during a run is critical, and the best running tights for women have the material technology needed to stay dry while wicking moisture away from your skin. Tights that stay dry can decrease the chance of chafing as well.

Some tights, including the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights and the Montane Women’s Slipstream Trail Running Tights have strategically placed mesh panels behind the knees to enhance airflow and reduce heat buildup.

Durability

Whether you are a trail runner or a road runner, you will want a pair of running tights that can last you many miles and are durable enough to withstand various running conditions. Quality running tights tend to have a higher price tag, but they will often outlast less expensive options. That said, we found our favorite budget tights, the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights, virtually indestructible on the trail.

As expected, thinner materials are more prone to tears and rips than thicker ones. The lightweight Saucony Women’s Elite Tight may not have the long-term durability of a pair of tights like the slightly thicker Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights or the Montane Women’s Slipstream Trail Running Tights, but they should still last you many miles, especially if you stay off overgrown trails that can snag the material.

Odor Prevention

After a long or hard run, stinking a bit is inevitable. However, that does not mean we shouldn’t take any steps to avoid some extra stench. Some of the best women’s running tights, like the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights, are treated with antimicrobial agents that minimize the growth of bacteria, one of the leading causes of odor. One of the best ways to reduce odor buildup is to keep materials as dry as possible, which is where the moisture-wicking ability of a fabric comes into place. Fabrics like polyester and nylon stay dryer, which can minimize the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Natural odor-resistant materials like wool are also great at minimizing smell.

Warmth

Whether you plan to run through the cold and snowy winter months in Colorado or wind and rain in Seattle, you will want to consider exactly how warm your chosen running tights will keep you. Some runners overheat easily while on the trails, and others can’t stay warm enough. Luckily, there are running pants are made for all warmth and condition needs. While this guide looks at tights for the moderately cold conditions that most of us run in, if you’re searching for tights that will keep you warm in truly frigid conditions, our Best Cold Weather Running Gear guide can point you in the right direction. The Montane Women’s Slipstream Trail Running Tights are the best for the cold conditions that most of us encounter.

All the tights in this guide are designed to be worn alone, but they can also be used as part of a layering system if you need extra warmth. You can wear a pair of shorts over your tights or a full set of wind or rain pants for even more protection. While the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0, Women are fairly unique in the compression tights sphere for being a stand-alone garment, they are easy to layer underneath another layer for more warmth.

Sustainability

While sustainability may not be at the forefront of everyone’s minds when choosing the best running tights for women, it’s becoming more important for many. When thinking about sustainability, you will want to consider things like recycled materials in products and whether the company uses environmentally friendly practices to produce an item. The Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights are made of recycled nylon made from old fishing nets, and the company continues to be a leader in environmental stewardship. The Saucony Women’s Elite Tight and CEP Reflective Tights also feature recycled materials.

Our team advocates purchasing apparel that will last for a long time so that you don’t have to replace it regularly. We were impressed with the durability of the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights and would recommend them to anyone who is traditionally hard on their gear.

Why You Should Trust Us

As product testers and writers at iRunFar, trust is the cornerstone of our commitment to delivering honest, insightful, and dependable product reviews and recommendations. When it comes to testing running tights for women, we make it a point to ensure that our evaluations of products are thorough. Many team members regularly run and fastpack in tights throughout the year. We started this guide by polling our group of road, ultra, and trail runners about their favorite tights. We then went on to test nearly 20 pairs of tights in a variety of conditions in Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and New Zealand. We wanted to find tights that work for various running conditions, including for different temperatures, body types, and weather.

After at least 100 miles of wear, we evaluated tights on their comfort, fit, durability, and features, such as pockets, zippers, and other extras. Our evaluations considered their moisture-wicking capabilities, breathability, and wind resistance. Our goal is to find the best running tights for women that will work for a wide array of people running in different conditions.

There are always new tights coming onto the running market, and we continue testing new products and keep this guide updated with new tights that we love.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Running Tights for Women

When and why should I wear tights instead of shorts while running?

The choice between wearing tights or shorts while running often depends on a variety of factors, including the weather, personal preference, and the specific conditions of your run. Tights are a great choice when the temperature drops as they provide insulation to warm your joints and muscles during chilly or cold outings. Keeping tendons, ligaments, joints, and muscles warm during a run can improve performance and decrease the chance of injury. Thinner tights like the Saucony Women’s Elite Tight are an excellent mid-temperature option for keeping your knees covered without having to worry about overheating.

Some runners prefer not to wear pants until temperatures drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, while others slip them on with the slightest chill. If it’s windy, especially in combination with lower temperatures, tights can help you stay comfortable during your run. The CEP Reflective Tights offer decent wind and moisture resistance. You can easily pair all tights in this guide with rain or wind pants for extra protection from the elements.

If you’re running on rugged or wooded trails, wearing pants can help protect your legs from scratches, scrapes, and insect bites. They are particularly useful in areas with overgrown vegetation. Tights are also a good option if your run is going from colder to warmer temperatures, or visa versa, as it’s easier to cool yourself down while wearing tights by getting them wet than it is to warm yourself up when wearing shorts. For this reason, many of our testers wear tights for fastpacking adventures or self-supported runs that span day and night. We found that the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights stood up to nearly any abuse we threw at them.

Compression tights like the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0 are sometimes used for recovery purposes in addition to running. These garments support the muscles and aid recovery after a strenuous run by increasing blood flow. Choosing between tights and shorts can also come down to personal comfort. Some runners feel more at ease and perform better in tights, regardless of the weather or conditions.

Can I layer with running tights?

Tights can be worn with layers both underneath and over. Many women prefer wearing underwear underneath their tights, but it all comes down to personal preference and what is comfortable for you.

All of the tights in this guide are designed to be stand-alone garments. They have the durability to stand up to snags and abrasion on the trail, and they are all viable for wearing to the coffee shop afterward. We especially appreciated the style and comfort of the Tracksmith Women’s Turnover Tights and didn’t think twice about using them for casual wear as well. If you’re running in particularly cold, rainy, or windy conditions, you may want to consider wearing an additional layer over your tights, such as wind or rain pants.

What are the best running tights for women?

The best running tights for women can vary significantly depending on individual preferences, the specific type of running you do, and the weather conditions. The simplest tights, like the lightweight Saucony Women’s Elite Tights, have few features and only small pockets, which can be great for many applications. If you’re someone who wants pockets that can securely hold a phone or some calories, the Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights or the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights are great options. If a soft material and style rank high on your list of features, consider the Tracksmith Women’s Turnover Tights. If you want compression, consider the CEP Compression Run Tights, which can provide recovery benefits and may help improve performance while running.

Before committing to a pair of tights, consider the type of running you do and your needs for tights. Is durability at the top of your priority list, or do you want a lot of reflective material, like that found on the CEP Reflective Tights, to ensure that cars can see you when you’re running on roads at night? In the end, the best tights are the ones that fit you well and stay in place when you run.

​​What materials are running pants made out of?

Running tights for mild to reasonably cold temperatures are made of materials that prioritize comfort, moisture-wicking, breathability, and durability. Polyester, nylon, elastane, and spandex are standard materials in the best running tights for women. These fabrics pull sweat away from your skin to the outer surface of the tights so that it can evaporate, helping you stay dry and comfortable during your run. Some tights, including the Montane Slipstream Trail Running Tights and Patagonia Women’s Endless Run 7/8 Tights, even have strategically placed mesh panels behind the knees to enhance breathability and ventilation in an area prone to sweat buildup.

Adding spandex or elastane to the fabric provides stretch and flexibility, allowing for a full range of motion during your run. This is particularly important in tights that you want to be skin-tight without being restrictive. Nylon is also commonly used and is known for its durability. We appreciated the higher nylon content of the Tracksmith Turnover Tights, which increased their durability. Tights with nylon, including the REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights, are less likely to tear or wear out quickly, making them suitable for trail running or other rugged conditions.

What are the best running tights for warmer weather?

For runners wanting to wear tights in warmer temperatures, the Saucony Elite Tights are lightweight and cool. They feature recycled nylon and spandex, a highly breathable and wicking blend. Whether you’re wearing tights in warmer weather for sun protection or a buffer against overgrown shrubbery on the trail, or you’ve been running in cooler weather, and now the sun has come out, you’ll want to make sure they can move moisture from your skin effectively. Getting tights wet in a creek or lake is a great technique for cooling the legs off if you’re getting too hot.

Call for Comments

Do you have a favorite pair of running tights for women that we haven’t included? Let us know!

Do you frequently run in tights or stick to shorts whenever possible?

