Best Base Layers of 2023

When the weather gets chilly, bringing a bitterness that stings your skin, a base layer is important for maintaining your ability to run outside. Being properly dressed for the conditions is key, and the best base layer will breathe well, fit comfortably, and keep you warm. Our goal is to help you find the best men’s base layer. You can also check out our best base layers for women guide.

With dozens of options on the market, choosing the best base layer for you can be tricky. Base layers range in size, thickness, and materials, with a massive spectrum of different prices. Our testers, made up of all types of runners in various corners of the U. S., took a variety of base layers out for testing through the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, the high deserts of southern Utah, and the humid air of North Carolina to see which ones performed and which ones left us chilled. With the results of our testing, we can provide the information you need to find the best running base layer for your needs. In the end, we found the Montane Men’s Dart Zip Neck T-Shirt and Montane Men’s Dart Thermo Long Johns to be our favorite base layers. Our wool-devoted testers loved the Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top and Leggings, and we found the REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer – Men’s and REI Co-op Midweight Base Layer Bottoms – Men’s to be a great budget option.

For more background information about different types of base layers and how we arrived at our favorites, see our buying advice, testing methodology, and frequently asked questions below the picks.

Best Base Layers

Pros:

Extremely comfortable

Great moisture-wicking abilities

Cons:

Polyester is not as warm as other materials

The Montane Men’s Dart Zip Neck T-Shirt is an excellent option for any high-output cold-weather pursuit and tops our list as the best base layer for running for a variety of reasons. First, the fit. The top’s quarter-zip, collar, and form-fitting cut help make this shirt comfortable and practical. We found the recycled polyester fabric to be super comfortable, and even on warmer days when we were sweating more, we had no problem with chafing.

Montane uses a proprietary odor-control formula on the material that we found effective, as we got multiple days and dozens of miles between washes with little to no stink. Lastly, we were impressed by this base layer’s ability to wick moisture and offload heat. This quickly became the base layer we grabbed for speed or tempo work when extra moisture control was necessary.

Material: Top – 100% recycled polyester; Bottom -​​ 88% recycled polyester and 12% elastane | Fit: Skin tight

Shop the Montane Men's Dart Zip Neck T-Shirt

Best Overall Base Layer – Runner-Up: Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew ($79)

Pros:

Excellent quality for the price

Comfortable

Cons:

It may not be as warm in very cold conditions

Odor control is not as great as other options

The Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew has been around for a long time, and there’s a good chance that anyone who’s run through a winter or two has a set in their closet. There’s a good reason for the popularity, as Patagonia’s proprietary Capilene material is super comfortable and lasts longer than base layers made of other materials. Plus, the moisture-wicking and breathability are impressive.

In line with Patagonia’s ongoing focus on environmentally friendly practices, this Capilene base layer is made from 100% recycled polyester. HeiQ Pure odor control helps to keep some of the smell at bay by reducing bacteria growth and, therefore, smell. However, the stink control doesn’t compare to that of wool products. This base layer is manufactured in a Fair Trade Certified factory, and Patagonia is a proud member of the 1% for the Planet organization, donating a percentage of its profits to environmental groups. This is a base layer that you can feel good about owning.

Despite Patagonia often being criticized for high prices, this base layer is quite affordable.

Material: Both – 100% recycled polyester | Fit: Skin tight

Shop the Patagonia Men's Capilene Midweight Crew

Pros:

Very comfortable

Great fit

Fun designs

Cons:

Heavier material

Picks up odor quickly

The Cotopaxi Debajo Seamless Baselayer Crew is a brand-new offering from the brand. While the company is probably best known for its multicolored backpacks and puffy jackets, they’re making great strides in other gear, including base layers.

This base layer set has three garment options – two different shirts and a pair of tights. The first top is a standard crew neck, and the other is a quarter-zip design that feels almost like a snug fleece. The tights complement either top well.

All three pieces are comfortable right out of the package. The mix of recycled nylon and polyester with added spandex gives the product a true-to-size fit that feels instantly great. Plus, it stays true to Cotopaxi’s color schemes with a fun design.

The tops and tights feel slightly thicker than other base layers we tested. It has kept us plenty warm in temperatures down to 40 degrees Fahrenheit as a single, stand-alone layer, and it would be a perfectly viable layer at even colder temperatures. Unfortunately, like many synthetic base layers, this one picks up odor quickly, and we found it becoming smelly after just two uses without a wash. Luckily, it’s easy to clean.

Material: Both – 66% recycled nylon, 27% recycled polyester, 7% spandex | Fit: Casual

Shop the Cotopaxi Debajo Seamless Baselayer Crew - Men's

Best Base Layer Top: Appalachian Gear Company Men’s 8020 Long Sleeve Tee ($102)

Pros:

Stays amazingly dry

Never absorbed that familiar runner smell

Cons:

Difficult to clean

Still scratchy, like traditional wool

While most base layers on the market are made either of synthetic materials or merino wool, the Appalachian Gear Company Men’s 8020 Long Sleeve Tee is a unique offering made of alpaca wool. This fiber has insulating and wicking properties similar to merino wool, but the company claims alpaca wool is softer, warmer, and retains less water. They also say the material will stay odor-free. While we feel that there was still a level of scratchiness with this base layer, the same you’d expect to find with other wool products, we found the other claims regarding warmth and wicking properties to be true.

Out of the packaging, this base layer is the best trail-to-town product of everything we tested. Unlike many base layers with ultra-snug fits, this one, while still fitting true to size, is a little looser, and you can simply wear it as a shirt. If you are looking for a tighter fit, it’s worth sizing down, especially if you’re using this underneath another layer.

The long-sleeve top is one of the lightest we tested, weighing only seven ounces for a size medium. The moisture-transfer capabilities were phenomenal, which is something to say after testing it in North Carolina, where the humidity never goes away. Finally, this base layer does a fantastic job of keeping the stink out. Even after multiple uses without a wash, that familiar running gear smell never arose.

The company urges you not to overly wash the product, as the shirt should naturally not absorb too much sweat or smell. However, when it comes time to launder it, pay attention to the process. If you don’t, you could easily be out of $100.

Material: 80% alpaca wool, 20% Tencel | Fit: Casual

Shop the Appalachian Gear Company Men's 8020 Long Sleeve Tee

Best Base Layer for Warmer Temperatures: Janji Repeat Merino Mockneck ($88)

Pros:

Very comfortable

Lightweight

Cons:

It is not the warmest product on the market, but it is not designed to be either

When you need a light base layer for runs that are chilly but not straight-up cold, the Janji Repeat Merino Mockneck could be your best choice. Janji is hyper-focused on making running gear, and the quality and thoughtfulness of their products reflect this.

The shirt is light at 9.9 ounces and is made of a blend of merino wool and nylon. The merino fibers, known for their wicking properties, are wrapped around a nylon core, which provides structure and durability. Since the wool stays next to your skin, you get the moisture-wicking capabilities of the wool and the stretch and durability of nylon. The blend is also incredibly comfortable.

As a lighter base layer, it’s great for people in warmer winter climates or those seeking a shoulder-season option for mountain runs. We found this base layer incredibly breathable and dry, making it great as a first layer for cold climates. Extra features like thumb holes at the end of the sleeves are an excellent detail for providing a bit of protection if the temperature drops.

Material: 47% merino wool, 38% nylon, 15% nylon | Fit: True to size

Shop the Janji Repeat Merino Mockneck

Pros:

Merino wool lives up to its reputation

Lightweight and warm

Cons:

Runs small

Expensive

Wool is the top choice for base layers for many runners, and the Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top and Leggings deliver all the performance you’d expect from quality merino. While many brands blend merino wool and another material, Icebreaker uses 100% merino for this base layer set. That means you may feel some scratchiness, especially the first few times you wear it. It also means the fabric will be less durable and rip-resistant than other materials.

Out of the box, we noticed that the top and bottoms run small. The top was especially tight around the shoulders. A medium top ended up fitting someone who generally wears small much better than the original tester who wears a medium. We recommend sizing up with this base layer. The sleeves run fairly long and have a thumb hole to keep them down. This feature is useful when pulling another layer over the base layer and keeps the sleeves from riding up. It also provides additional warmth around the hands.

On runs, this base layer highlights the power of merino wool. Even on warmer runs, it breathed well and didn’t get wet. And as one of the main benefits of wool, it didn’t pick up a stink after use.

Icebreaker sells the top and bottoms as a set but is also available for individual purchase. Unfortunately, you don’t save money by buying both simultaneously, and the set’s price tag is quite high.

Material: 100% merino wool | Fit: Skin tight, runs small

Shop the Icebreaker Men's 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top and Leggings

Pros:

One of the warmest products tested

Fairly comfortable after one wash

Cons:

Less breathable than other options

If you need a warm base layer for your cold-weather runs, the Ibex Men’s Woolies Tech Long Sleeve ¼ Zip is a little thicker than other options in this guide and significantly warmer. This base layer is 81% wool and also has nylon and elastane. The wool is wrapped around a nylon core for increased durability while keeping the wool fibers next to your skin to take advantage of its insulative and wicking properties. Wool can feel scratchy to some, and Ibex recommends washing the base layer once for increased comfort. If you’re looking for an even warmer option, Ibex also makes the Woolies 2, which is a 100% merino wool product.

This base layer set is designed for colder runs. Because it’s a thicker material than other base layers in this guide, we did find that it absorbed a little more sweat than others. The quarter-length zipper was nice for venting. Given how warm it kept us when things got chilly, it’s hard to imagine needing the warmer version of the product for anything besides running in extreme climates. Thumb holes make adding layers easy without the sleeves riding up.

As a wool-blend product, it also does a phenomenal job of avoiding smell clinging to it.

Material: 81% wool, 12% nylon, 7% elastane | Fit: Skin tight

Pros:

Great price

Cons:

Less breathable than other options

Boxy fit

The REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer – Men’s is an excellent value for a very reasonable cost. The feel of the long-sleeve top resembles the Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew, which we reviewed above. This base layer set is made from polyester in a Fair Trade Certified factory, but it’s not made of 100% recycled products. As this is a fairly lightweight product, it also doubles as a great sunshirt and has a UPF rating of 50. The bottoms are also made of the same material.

We found this base layer less breathable than others we tested, and the fit was more boxy. REI has one of the rare base layers that run slightly big. We’d still recommend you go with your standard size; just know it’s not as form-fitting as traditional base layers.

Material: Top – 100% polyester; Bottom – 92% recycled polyester, 8% spandex | Fit: Loose

Shop the REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer - Men's

Best Compression Base Layer: CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0 ($150)

Pros:

Compression may provide performance benefits

Warm

Cons:

Less moisture-wicking and breathable than others

Fits very tightly

While compression clothing isn’t for everyone, the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0 provide full-leg compression for cold-weather runs. While the science behind compression garments hasn’t shown any direct performance benefits, many runners feel it makes a difference. Compression garments may minimize swelling, increase blood flow, and reduce fatigue throughout a long run. They can also provide support for muscles and joints. Many people also wear compression clothing after a run for recovery.

CEP employs its proprietary Medi Compression system on both the upper and lower legs of these tights, and the seamless material minimizes the chance of chafing. The ankles are made of an abrasion-resistant material for increased durability. A pocket on the back stores small items like a key, credit card, or gel.

Compared to other base layers in this guide, these tights weren’t the best with moisture-wicking and breathability, but that’s somewhat to be expected, as they’re primarily designed for compression.

You can learn more about the potential benefits at Compression Clothing and Recovery from Running.

Material: 58% polyamide, 42% elastane | Fit: Very tight

Shop the CEP Compression Run Tights 4.0

Comparing the Best Base Layers for Running

How to Choose a Base Layer for Running

There are several factors to keep in mind when considering the options for the best base layer for you. While much of it has to do with personal preference, paying attention to several key features can make a big difference.

Fit – While the fit of a base layer is not as vital as the fit of your shoe, you don’t want ill-fitting shirts or pants. Many base layers are designed to be form-fitting, so you can easily add additional layers on top. Form-fitting options like the Ibex Men’s Woolies Tech Long Sleeve and Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top are great for wearing under other insulating layers or jackets. Meanwhile, the REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer fits slightly looser. Something too loose could bunch up under additional layers, but it can serve a double purpose as a stand-alone shirt for either trail or casual use.

While the fit of a base layer is not as vital as the fit of your shoe, you don’t want ill-fitting shirts or pants. Many base layers are designed to be form-fitting, so you can easily add additional layers on top. Form-fitting options like the and are great for wearing under other insulating layers or jackets. Meanwhile, the fits slightly looser. Something too loose could bunch up under additional layers, but it can serve a double purpose as a stand-alone shirt for either trail or casual use. Weight – There are varying thicknesses in materials used in base layers, each ideal for use in a different temperature range. As the material gets thicker, the weight of a layer increases, and it’s a factor worth considering, especially if you take the layer off during a run and have to carry it in your pack. Lighter weight base layers, like the Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew , are great for chilly but not cold temperatures and weigh very little. The Appalachian Gear Company Men’s 8020 Long Sleeve Tee is made from alpaca wool and is incredibly light for its warmth.

There are varying thicknesses in materials used in base layers, each ideal for use in a different temperature range. As the material gets thicker, the weight of a layer increases, and it’s a factor worth considering, especially if you take the layer off during a run and have to carry it in your pack. Lighter weight base layers, like the , are great for chilly but not cold temperatures and weigh very little. The is made from alpaca wool and is incredibly light for its warmth. Material – For some, the material of a base layer is the main consideration. Some people are committed to wool, while others love the feel of synthetic fabrics. Wools are sometimes scratchier than other fabrics, though modern merino wool has eliminated most of the scratchiness historically associated with the fiber. Some companies recommend washing the item at least once before use to help ease this scratchiness. Synthetics tend to have a more silky feel. Runners using base layers made of polyester may find the fabric more comfortable, but it’s often not as warm, and it may not do as good of a job at staying odor-free. Finally, spandex is another material commonly found in base layers to make a piece more form-fitting and helps shirts and bottoms keep their shape. Sometimes, the best material is a hybrid of these, like the Ibex Men’s Woolies Tech, which combines wool with nylon to take advantage of the benefits of both types of materials.

UPF Rating – Besides keeping you warm, long sleeves provide sun protection. Many outdoor lovers have turned to good base layers simply as a way to protect their skin from the sun. A base layer like the REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer with a UPF rating of 50 provides a higher level of protection than a top made of wool, which is a more porous material.

Besides keeping you warm, long sleeves provide sun protection. Many outdoor lovers have turned to good base layers simply as a way to protect their skin from the sun. A base layer like the with a UPF rating of 50 provides a higher level of protection than a top made of wool, which is a more porous material. Breathability – One of the primary jobs of a base layer is to move moisture from your skin to the air so that it can evaporate and you can stay dry. The Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew has been a leader in breathability for years. Wool has also always been a top choice for breathability as it allows moisture to escape as a vapor instead of letting it condense and soak your shirt or bottom.

One of the primary jobs of a base layer is to move moisture from your skin to the air so that it can evaporate and you can stay dry. The has been a leader in breathability for years. Wool has also always been a top choice for breathability as it allows moisture to escape as a vapor instead of letting it condense and soak your shirt or bottom. Odor Prevention – When you run, you sweat, and when you sweat, you can smell. That’s just part of the game. However, some base layers are particularly adept at not picking up a stench, and wool or wool-blend products are known for staying odor-free for multiple uses. Synthetic materials are prone to picking up odors, but companies have started using newer fabric technologies to kill bacteria, the root cause of odors. But if you want a base layer that you wear repeatedly between washes, something wool, like the Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top, is a good bet.

Durability – The best base layers can have an incredibly long lifetime if cared for correctly. Base layers made of synthetic materials, like the Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew , are often more durable than those made of natural fibers, including sheep and alpaca wool. Part of the reason wool is often blended with nylon is to increase its durability. Air drying a base layer, especially if made of wool, can significantly increase its life expectancy by reducing wear on its fibers.

The best base layers can have an incredibly long lifetime if cared for correctly. Base layers made of synthetic materials, like the , are often more durable than those made of natural fibers, including sheep and alpaca wool. Part of the reason wool is often blended with nylon is to increase its durability. Air drying a base layer, especially if made of wool, can significantly increase its life expectancy by reducing wear on its fibers. Warmth – There’s a good chance that a product that works great for a trail runner in New England will not be great for a runner in San Diego, and finding the best base layer for your specific running environment is important. A lighter base layer like the Janji Repeat Merino Mockneck is excellent for simply chilly runs or as a base layer to add extra layers for colder temperatures. Thicker base layers are more appropriate for runs at or below freezing temperatures.

There’s a good chance that a product that works great for a trail runner in New England will not be great for a runner in San Diego, and finding the best base layer for your specific running environment is important. A lighter base layer like the is excellent for simply chilly runs or as a base layer to add extra layers for colder temperatures. Thicker base layers are more appropriate for runs at or below freezing temperatures. Styles – Base layers come with several different cut styles. Most base layers are designed to be skin-tight, like the Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew . These options are generally only useful for wearing under other layers, or as a stand-alone layer when running. Other base layers have a looser fit, like the Appalachian Gear Company Men’s 8020 Long Sleeve Tee , which can easily be worn as a casual layer.

Base layers come with several different cut styles. Most base layers are designed to be skin-tight, like the . These options are generally only useful for wearing under other layers, or as a stand-alone layer when running. Other base layers have a looser fit, like the , which can easily be worn as a casual layer. Sustainability – In recent years, the clothing industry has become infamous for waste and for how much textile ends up in landfills. If a brand has the opportunity to create something with sustainability in mind or reuse old fabrics, they’re taking a big step in reducing excess trash. Durability is key so that runners are not buying new clothes every season. Companies like Patagonia are known for their conservation, and the Patagonia Men’s Capilene Midweight Crew is made from 100% recycled materials. The REI Co-op Midweight Long-Sleeve Base Layer – Men’s is mainly made of recycled materials. Ibex also focuses its business practices on shrinking its footprint to create an environmentally friendly product.

Why You Should Trust Us

To choose the best base layers for different running conditions, we took lightweight and midweight options in as many conditions as possible. From the Linville Gorge near Boone, North Carolina to the high peaks of the San Juan mountains of Colorado, multiple testers rated base layers on their comfort, warmth, breathability fit, and style. Our testing included base layers made of natural wool and synthetic materials, and we noted which products we could wear multiple times without stink and which had to go to the washing machine after every run. We wore the base layers as stand-alone layers and under additional insulation during our cold-weather runs to get a good sense of the breathability of each material. Each base layer underwent several wash cycles to test its durability and comfort.

Frequently Asked Questions About Base Layers

What makes merino wool a good base layer material?

Merino wool, a seemingly magic fiber, is found in many of the best base layers, and for good reason. The naturally porous fiber moves moisture from the skin to the outer part of the garment while it’s still in vapor form. This means moisture won’t turn into droplets and soak a base layer. By staying dry, wool remains comfortable and reduces the chance of chafing. Wool is also an excellent insulator, and merino wool comes from sheep that live in cold, harsh environments where it has evolved to keep them warm. Unlike many other materials, wool retains its insulating properties even when wet.

Wool is also known for its anti-odor properties. Most layers can be worn multiple times without picking up any type of smell. Fastpackers out on multi-day trips or runners who simply don’t want to wash layers after every run love stink-free wool. While it definitely doesn’t have the silky feel of many synthetic materials, merino wool is much less scratchy than the old wool sweaters of yesteryear.

Some base layers, like the Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top and Leggings, are 100% wool. Many companies use a wool blend to increase the durability of wool products. The Janji Repeat Merino Mockneck is made of a blend that holds its shape and can withstand some abuse.

What is the best type of base layer for running?

The best base layer for running depends on many factors, including a runner’s preferences and geographical location. The two main things to consider are what material the base layer is made out of and the thickness of the material. Base layers are either made out of wool, sheep or alpaca, or synthetic materials. They come in light- mid- and heavy-weight thicknesses, though for this guide, we mainly tested light- and mid-weight layers. After carefully testing and analyzing many base layer options, the Montane Men’s Dart Zip Neck T-Shirt stood out for its warmth, breathability, and fit.

You’ll want to choose the lightest base layer that works for most of your running conditions. You can always add layers on top of a light base layer, but if you get one that’s too thick, there won’t be much you can do if you start overheating. And since the ultimate goal of a base layer is to move moisture from your skin to the outside air, you don’t want something too thick. Breathability is key. Many experts say it’s essential to dress for 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the thermometer is reading because once you get moving, that’s how it will feel.

What are the best types of base layers for extreme cold?

A base layer isn’t designed to be your sole layer when temperatures drop. Instead, they are designed to remove moisture from your skin so you don’t get wet and cold. Base layers are the foundation for running in cold temperatures, and layering on top of them will be what ultimately keeps you warm.

The best base layer when things get really cold is form-fitting, so it doesn’t bunch up under whatever other layers you wear. While most base layers are highly breathable, wool is exceptional at moving moisture from skin to air. A midweight base layer, like the Icebreaker Men’s 200 ZoneKnit Crewe Thermal Top and Leggings, with additional layers on top of it, be it extra insulation and a shell or just a windbreaker, can work for many situations. You can learn more about running in cold weather at our best cold-weather running gear guide.

Are there warmth ratings for base layers?

While no official ratings for base layers exist, most can be categorized as light, medium, or heavy. Lightweight layers are great for shoulder-season chilly runs as a stand-alone layer. They are also easy to layer with since they breathe exceptionally well. Mid-weight layers are good for using alone on colder runs and underneath more layers when things get really cold. Heavy-weight base layers are generally only good for the most frigid conditions and lower effort levels since they tend to be very warm and don’t breathe, as well as a lighter layer. The Montane Men’s Dart Zip Neck T-Shirt is a great base layer set that will suit runners in many colder climates.

