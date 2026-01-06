Altra Olympus 275 Review

The Altra Olympus 275 ($195) is a maximally cushioned, zero-drop trail shoe built for long days, technical terrain, and conditions where confidence and protection matter. It fits easily into a regular rotation of shoes because it handles almost anything. The cushioning is soft and protective, the traction is outstanding in wet and muddy environments, and the Matryx upper provides one of the most secure and durable fits Altra has offered in years. The shoe has a high 33-millimeter stack, yet it remains surprisingly stable. It has an actual weight of 11.1 ounces (314 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, and its combination of comfort, drainage, and grip makes it a dependable choice for long runs, mixed terrain, and unpredictable mountain weather.

I reach for the Olympus 275 on days when I need a locked-in upper, reliable traction, and cushioning that saves my legs without losing all ground feel. It has become a go-to for West Virginia spring and summer conditions when heat, humidity, and high stream crossings are the norm. It drains well and performs consistently whether the trail is dry, technical, or slick with mud. I found that the shoe didn’t need a break-in period and was comfortable right out of the box.

Altra Olympus 275 Upper

The Altra Olympus 275 upper is a standout feature. It fits true to size, and has the brand’s FootShape toebox, which is wider than the average shoe and provides plenty of space for the toes. The fit is excellent for runners with wider feet or those who want their toes to splay naturally. The Matryx upper does a remarkable job of forming to the foot without feeling loose or sloppy. Even on long runs where other uppers begin to stretch or lose structure, this one holds firm. I can lace the shoes once and head out for hours without needing to adjust anything.

While not a full-on gaiter, the shoe has what the brand calls a scree sleeve, which is an extra piece of stretchy material around the ankle collar. It provides a tighter fit and does an outstanding job keeping debris out. Unlike higher built-in gaiters, this one doesn’t make it harder to get the shoe on and off, and it’s not loose or baggy like some other built-in gaiters can be. It wraps the ankle securely and adds to the locked-in feel without creating pressure points, and it isn’t visually jarring.

The Matryx material breathes well, and the upper performs well in hot and humid conditions. I found that it dries quickly after stream crossings or running on rain-soaked trails. Over multiple long runs through unmaintained West Virginia trails, including those with rocks, roots, and heavy underbrush, the upper has held up with no signs of tearing or premature wear after more than 100 miles. I’ve experienced no hotspots, no heel slip, and no pressure points, and I think this is one of the most comfortable and reliable uppers Altra has created.

Altra Olympus 275 Midsole

The Altra Olympus 275 midsole is soft, protective, and more responsive than expected for a shoe with a 33-millimeter stack height. The EVA foam feels plush without muting the trail completely, and it transitions smoothly between easier and more up-tempo paces. The wide platform keeps the shoe stable, despite the height, and I never felt like it was tippy, even on off-camber or rocky terrain. Directly underfoot, the TPEE sockliner adds a bit of extra cushion and comfort.

The Olympus 275 gives back what you put in. For cruising efforts or recovery runs, it settles into a smooth, easy rhythm. For moderate up-tempo running, it remains responsive, and I never felt bogged down by its cushion or weight. I haven’t taken it through a true interval session, but I would feel comfortable trying it — rare for a shoe with this much cushion.

The main consideration with this shoe is the zero-drop platform, which isn’t for everyone. While the cushioning and geometry make running comfortable, zero-drop shoes can place more load on the calves and Achilles tendons, especially on uphills. After multi-hour runs, I felt some next-day soreness in my calves, especially early on. The shoe feels natural once you settle into it, but runners new to zero-drop may want to transition slowly into them and keep another shoe with some drop in the rotation.

Overall, the midsole strikes an excellent balance between protection, responsiveness, and long-run comfort.

Altra Olympus 275 Outsole

The Altra Olympus 275 outsole is made of Vibram Megagrip rubber, and it’s one of the shoe’s biggest strengths. Megagrip is used on many trail shoes, as it delivers reliable traction across virtually every surface, including dry dirt, slick mud, wet rock, roots, and loose gravel. The Vibram rubber covers about 50% of the bottom of the shoe, leaving the midsole exposed throughout the midfoot. This serves to increase the flexibility of the shoe and save weight. Grooves in the outsole along the forefoot allow for increased lateral flexibility as well.

I have not slipped in this shoe, even on steep climbs and descents in wet conditions. For races or long training runs where rain or mud are forecasted, the Olympus 275 is a top choice and could easily serve as a primary shoe.

Durability has also been excellent. The lugs show minimal wear after more than 100 miles of running, and the outsole continues to feel secure and predictable across changing terrain. This is the type of shoe I would trust on runs that involve mixed conditions and technical trails where footing matters.

Altra Olympus 275 Overall Impressions

The Altra Olympus 275 is a versatile and protective trail shoe that excels in wet conditions, technical terrain, and long distances. The Matryx upper provides one of the most secure fits on the market, the cushioning is soft but not sluggish, and the Vibram Megagrip outsole offers confidence on everything from clean singletrack to muddy climbs. It’s a shoe that works for nearly any run except the fastest race efforts or interval days, and even then, it remains capable.

While the zero-drop geometry may require an adjustment period, especially on steep uphills, the overall package is comfortable, durable, and highly functional. For runners who enjoy zero-drop shoes or those looking to transition to the shoe genre gradually, the Olympus 275 is one of the most dependable options available. It handles anything that you can throw at it and is a reliable addition to any trail rotation.

