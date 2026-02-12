Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 Review

The new Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 ($190) is targeted for those who want to run long in training and racing while still enjoying cushioning and rebound. This shoe is an update on the Scarpa Spin Ultra, first reviewed here in the summer of 2019 as an excellent all-around mountain and trail shoe. Scarpa began as a performance footwear company founded in Italy’s Dolomite region in 1938. The company’s mountaineering and climbing legacies are legendary, and the same spirit of innovation is now seen in their expanding trail running footwear line.

I loved the first iteration of this shoe and feel that most of the changes in the new version were beneficial. That said, there were a few changes that didn’t work as well for me but are likely to work better for other runners. The new version is visually a bit different, and the upper has fewer overlays, allowing for increased flexibility and breathability. The latter is most noticeable on hot summer days, and the shoe also drains a bit better. The fit is slightly longer than before, with a narrow fit particularly through the forefoot. There is a little less volume in the toebox, which is less ideal for my wider forefoot and tendency to grip with my toes.

The 4-millimeter drop is reduced from the 6 millimeters of the original version, and the 28-millimeter stack height under the heel is in the moderate range. The cushioning is indeed firmer, but I think it improves the performance, particularly on steeper terrain and off-trail climbs and descents. The zoned lug pattern on the Vibram Megagrip outsole is also an improvement on most surfaces, allowing for better braking on long descents while retaining a smooth roll. The weight is in the same general realm as the first version, with an actual weight of 9.9 ounces (282 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9.

The Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 runs about half a size big compared to shoes from most other brands.

Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 Upper

The Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 upper is made of recycled mesh and bio-based TPU print overlays, which provide it with just a bit more structure. Overall, it’s a slightly more flexible upper compared to some similar shoes, but it is proving to be durable. The mesh is surprisingly good at keeping out fine dust and sand, yet it breathes well for hot-weather foot comfort. The toe bumper and surrounding rand overlay are somewhat pliable, and the outsole wraps up in the front to provide additional reinforcement and protection against rock and root incursions. There’s a break in the rand through the midfoot, which allows for more breathability and water drainage; however, water also enters more easily once it’s above the midsole. The overlays in the lacing area lie smoothly over the top of the midfoot, and the flat laces are secure and stay tied once double knotted. The gusseted tongue is thin and minimalist, and it has a cut out at the top that presumably reduces pressure over the front of the ankle. Unfortunately, it also allows the tongue to slide a bit to the right and left. A thin, padded traditional tongue would be my strong preference. Still, it protects well from lace pressure and thankfully doesn’t protrude into the front of the ankle.

In keeping with the overall more flexible nature of the upper, the heel cup is also slightly less structured than many similar mountain and trail shoes. The ankle collar and Achilles notch are comfortable and padded adequately, contributing to the security of my heel on most terrain. However, sometimes on significantly off-camber slabs and sidehills, my foot didn’t feel quite stable or centered atop the midsole platform. It wasn’t too often, but I do wonder if a bit more structure, particularly in the heel cup, could help. Admittedly, I’m not the most agile technical trail runner out there, so it could just be me.

The upper’s recycled polyester lining is comfortable and smooth, and the insole is a bit minimal, but has just enough arch support for me.

Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 Midsole

The Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 midsole offers one of the firmest rides of the trail shoes I’ve tested, but that firmness translates to efficiency and protection that offsets some of the fatigue that builds up during longer runs on mountainous terrain. Scarpa’s proprietary super-critical TPEE Spring foam provides longer lasting cushioning and rebound for higher mileage training and races. The rebound isn’t initially noticeable due to the firmer feel, but later in a long run, especially after starting to run again after a power hiking section or a quick break to name the skyline peaks, it’s easy to feel the responsiveness. Despite the midsole firmness, the moderate stack height of 28 millimeters at the heel and 24 millimeters at the forefoot, as well as the overall profile of the shoe, allows for good ground feel and adaptation to the trail. They wouldn’t be my first choice for a run or race with a lot of miles on hardpacked dirt roads — a softer, cushioning vibe would be helpful in that case — but for the steep ascents, descents, off-trail sections, and singletrack found on challenging runs in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Arizona desert, and Pacific Northwest trails, the firm ride and rebound of this midsole allows it to really excel.

Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 Outsole

The Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 has a Vibram Megagrip outsole that’s hard to beat for durability and overall performance. After 175 miles of aggressive rocks, dusty singletrack, and Rocky Mountain adventures, there is nary a sign of wear on the lugs. This is pretty impressive as I’m not the most graceful trail runner. The Vibram Megagrip rubber does an excellent job allowing me to confidently and swiftly traverse most singletrack, rocks, wet roots, slabs, and scrambles.

There are three different zones of lugs with varying shapes and angles, but they are only 4 millimeters deep, and I found their performance on fine, loose gravel on steeper descents to be a little lacking. For short sections of flatter packed snow, they were adequate, but I’d want more aggressive lugs if the snowy trail pitched up, down, or sideways. That said, there’s enough structure to this shoe that it handles Kahtoola Ghost Microspikes really well without creating any pressure points.

On flowy singletrack, I appreciated the outsole in the heel area, which seemed finely tuned to my style of braking. This, combined with the shoe’s stiffness, made descending almost fun. I’m much more of a climber, so I say this with a bit of humor. I suspect that someone with better descending skills and perhaps less focus on self preservation can likely fly in these shoes, as the outsole, coupled with the excellent protection from the midsole, creates a winning combination against intrusions at any speed.

Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 Overall Impressions

The Scarpa Spin Ultra 2 is indeed a worthy long distance mountain and trail running shoe, particularly for those who prefer a slightly longer, narrower fit, and firm cushioning. The stiffness makes sustained steeper climbs a little less work, and the firmer cushioning keeps your energy propelling you forward rather than getting lost in vertical translation. The durability and performance of the Vibram outsole does not disappoint, but slightly more aggressive lugs might extend the range of the shoe, or at least confidence, when the terrain is slippery. Scarpa’s all-mountain adventure background is on display as their trail running shoe offerings expand, and they’re worth a strong look if that’s where you play as well.

