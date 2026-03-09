This Week In Running: March 9, 2026

This weekend featured the year’s third World Trail Majors race and the year’s second Skyrunner World Series event, and lots of regional racing around the U.S., too.

Transgrancanaria – Gran Canaria, Spain

Classic

The five-day event was highlighted by the Classic 126k (78 miles) race. The island run uniquely started at 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday night, and climbed 6,764 meters (22,190 feet). It was part of the World Trail Majors and paid 5,000 Euro for the win.

Josh Wade (U.K.) stayed with Jonathan Albon (U.K.) until he couldn’t, and then Albon ran roughly the last 23 miles alone at the front. Albon won in 12:58, improving on last year’s second-place finish. The course changed some from a year ago due to a landslide, and Albon was 33 minutes slower than in 2025.

Hannes Namberger (Germany) overtook Wade late to earn runner-up honors in 13:03, and Wade was third for the second-straight year in 13:07.

Pre-race favorite Tom Evans (U.K.) did not finish, and Hayden Hawks (U.S.) did not start the race due to injury.

The men’s top five was:

Jonathan Albon (U.K.) — 12:58:08 Hannes Namberger (Germany) — 13:03:10 Josh Wade (U.K.) — 13:07:54 Borja Fernández (Spain) —13:34:08 Victor Richard (Belgium) — 13:58:55

Henriette Albon (Norway) ensured an Albon sweep, and she did it with a dominating run, winning the women’s race for the second-straight year in 15:16. She got closer to her 2025 finish time than her husband, finishing just 14 minutes slower.

Claudia Tremps (Spain) matched last year’s finish with another second-place mark, but this year she was there in a tie with Mélanie Delasoie (Switzerland). Tremps and Delasoie both finished in 16:49.

The women’s top five was:

1. Henriette Albon (Norway) — 15:16:33

(Norway) — 15:16:33 2. Mélanie Delasoie (Switzerland) — 16:49:20

(Switzerland) — 16:49:20 2. Claudia Tremps (Spain) — 16:49:20

(Spain) — 16:49:20 4. Robyn Cassidy (U.K) — 17:14:03

(U.K) — 17:14:03 5. Zita Kosač (Lithuania) — 17:26:08

[Zita Kosač served a six-month doping ban in 2023 after testing positive for the prohibited anabolic steroids methasterone, mestanolone, and oxymetholone from a contaminated supplement.]

Advanced

The 51-mile (82k) race featured 14,150 feet (4,314 meters) of climbing and traversed the southern three-quarters of the island.

Julien Calvó (Spain) ran with or near Leonard Mitrica (Romania) for nearly the entire race before pulling away in the closing kilometers to win by over three minutes. Calvó finished in 7:26 to Mitrica’s 7:29. Marcos Ramos finished in third in 7:41.

Tereza Hudcova (Czech Republic) led from the start and won in 9:19. She was almost 20 minutes faster than Marjo Liikanen (Finland), who finished second in 9:38. Itziar Oteiza (Spain) was third in 9:52.

Marathon

At 29 miles (47k), the marathon was longer than the traditional distance, and it was a World Trail Majors Short Series race.

Antonio Martínez (Spain) dueled with Henri Aymonod (Italy) through the race’s first half and then fought off Miguel Benítez (Spain) over the race’s second half. In his fifth appearance at the race, and after second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-place finishes, Martínez won in 3:26. It was an all-Spanish podium, with Fran Anguita moving up for a second-place finish in 3:27, and Benítez finished in third at 3:28. Martínez was 67 seconds in front of Anguita, and Anguita was 42 seconds in front of Benítez.

In the women’s marathon, Spanish runners Ikram Rharsalla and Núria Gil pushed the early pace, and Rharsalla pushed the second-half downhills to outpace Gil. Rharsalla won in 3:46, and Gil was over four minutes back in second at 3:50. Catarina Stenta (Italy) was third on the podium in 4:02.

Half

Second in the 2025 race, Alain Santamaría (Spain) scored a 24-second win this year over Marcos Villamuera (Spain). The two finished in 1:53 and 1:54.

Estel Roig (Spain) was over a minute better than María Fuentes (Spain) in the women’s race at 2:22 and 2:24, respectively.

KV El Gigante

Climbing ace Henri Aymonod (Italy) got to the top in 39:08, over three minutes faster than anyone else.

Women’s winner Madlen Kappeler (Germany) beat Moana Lilly Kehres (Spain) by 10 seconds with 48:21 and 48:31 on the finish clock.

Andes Mountain Skyrace – Lo Barnechea, Santiago, Chile

Helmets were on for the second-straight Skyrunner World Series race, and José Manuel Quispe (Peru) won for the second-straight time, too. Quispe pulled away from the field on the top stretches of the giant climb and won in 6:03. The 21-mile (34k) contest topped out at a 17,860-foot (5,444 meters) high point. Fran Muñoz (Peru) was second in 6:14, and Morgan Elliott (U.S.) was third in 6:22.

Women’s champ Rosalía Zegarra (Peru) finished in 7:41, a runaway winner over second-place Lina El Kott (Sweden), and third-place Ana María Pineda (Colombia). The chasers finished the challenging 34k run in 8:10 and 8:17.

The next Skyrunner World Series race is the Acantilados del Norte Skyrace on March 14 in Spain.

Additional Races and Runs

XTrail Kenting by UTMB – Kenting, Taiwan

The 100k had Kok Wai Tse (Hong Kong) and Natalia Mastrota (Italy) on top in 9:24 and 12:29, and Ruy Ueda (Japan) and Kanako Edamoto (Japan) won the 50k in 4:06 and 5:19, respectively. Full results.

Siuslaw Dunes 50k – Florence, Oregon

The race ran along the Oregon Dunes. Jonathan Ryder and Ashley Figel won in 4:19 and 4:45. Full results.

Antelope Canyon Ultras – Page, Arizona

The 50-mile leaders were Art Hurtado and Ella Crowley in 8:33 and 11:09, and Cameron Winters and Tara Friend won the 55k in 5:53 and 6:14. Winters got the win with a “gun time” three seconds faster than Will Atkinson. Full results.

Way Too Cool 50k – Cool, California

Sean Riedel won the long-time race in 3:37, just over a minute better than second-place Alex Gold and his 3:38 run. Connor Rosenblatt was third in 3:40. The first eight finishers ran under four hours, and that included women’s first and second, Lotti Brinks and Ashley Brasovan. Brinks won in 3:51, and Brasovan chased second in 3:57. Local runner Lindsey Gonzales was third in 4:08. Full results.

Super Bull Trail Championships – Wooster, Ohio

It was the event’s 10th year, and there was more than $1,300 in prize money across three distances. Caleb Bowen outran Arlen Glick for the men’s win. Bowen was way ahead in 3:57, and Glick was second in 4:25. Benjamin Pulley finished third in 5:06. Laura Sumser took the women’s crown in 5:52, with Jennifer Williams and Bethany Berg next in 6:16 and 6:46. Full results.

Red Mountain 50k – St. George, Utah

Winners Sam Galati and Jackie Hendrickson came through in 3:53 and 4:12. Full results.

Naked Bavarian 40 Mile – Leesport, Pennsylvania

The race around Blue Marsh Lake had Jerome Martin and Emily Fisk win in 5:49 and 7:03. Full results.

Stump Jump 50k – Chattanooga, Tennessee

The mostly singletrack race ran atop Signal Mountain and Walden Ridge. Race winners William Sickenberger and Tay Cavett finished in 5:00 and 5:34. Full results.

Coyote Ugly 50k – Ellijay, Georgia

Zac Wilson won it for the men in 4:57, and Whitney Dancaster won the women’s race in 5:16:11. Full results when available.

Conquer the Rock 50k – Pickens, South Carolina

The race at Table Rock State Park saw Chad Miner and Christina Couper win in 5:54 and 6:52. Full results.

Florida Death Race – Lee, Florida

The 74-mile race on the Florida National Scenic Trail had Kevin May and Jessica Hardy win in 14:59 and 18:14. Full results.

Gate River Run 15k – Jacksonville, Florida

The big road race had over 7,000 men’s finishers, and Andy Wacker was 11th in 45:21. Full results.

Delano Park 50 Mile – Decatur, Alabama

Dylan Glass and Cynthia Mitchell won in 6:07 and 9:30. Full results.

