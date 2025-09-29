This Week In Running: September 29, 2025

Settle in, we’ve got a lot to talk about. It doesn’t get much bigger than this past week and weekend.

World Mountain Running Championships Uphill – Canfranc, Spain

The Uphill race was the first event of the combined World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. Racing on Thursday, September 25, the race went 6.4 kilometers (4 miles) in distance and 990 meters (3,248 feet) up.

Women

All four Ugandan women jumped to the lead at the start, but by the time they got to treeline, they were gone from the front. Nina Engelhard (Germany) had established a lead over the first half that she’d hold the rest of the way. Engelhard won in 45:33.

Second-place Susanna Saapunki (Finland) similarly held her runner-up spot for most of the race and finished in 45:59.

Anna Gibson (U.S.) passed Martha Chemutai (Uganda) on the mountain’s upper slopes to earn an individual bronze medal in 46:07.

Italy won the team race, with France and Canada second and third.

The top five women were:

Nina Engelhard (Germany) – 45:33 Susanna Saapunki (Finland) – 45:59 Anna Gibson (U.S.) – 46:07 Martha Chemutai (Uganda) – 46:44 Francesca Ghelfi (Italy) – 47:13

Men

Racing at the event for the first time, Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) squashed a showdown with two-time defending Uphill world champion Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya). Bonnet went to the front right away and Kipngeno never caught up. Bonnet was over a minute faster than anyone else and won in 37:50.

Kipngeno’s countryman Richard Omaya Atuya got between the two favorites for a second-place 39:04 finish, and Kipngeno was third in 39:20.

Kenya won the team race, with Switzerland and the U.S. taking team silver and bronze.

The top five men were:

Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) – 37:50 Richard Omaya Atuya (Kenya) – 39:04 Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) – 39:20 Christian Allen (U.S.) – 39:28 Jacob Adkin (Great Britain) – 39:34

Full results.

Trail World Championships Short Trail – Canfranc, Spain

Friday’s action went 45k (28 miles) on a challenging, single-loop course with 3,657 meters (12,000 feet) of gain. As with all of the week’s championships events, the prize purse was 24,000 Euro, with 5,000 Euro going to the winners and cash payouts through fifth place.

Women

Tove Alexandersson (Sweden) didn’t just win, but she dominated the women’s field. Alexandersson delivered an all-time performance and her winning margin was one of the event’s largest storylines. She won the women’s race by nearly 34 minutes and finished 17th overall in 5:04.

Behind the race winner, Sara Alonso (Spain) and Naomi Lang (Great Britain) waged a race-long duel for second. Both finished in 5:38, but with Alonso 39 seconds in front.

Buoyed by Alexandersson’s fast time, Sweden took gold in the women’s team race, and Spain and France were second and third.

The top five women were:

Tove Alexandersson (Sweden) – 5:04:20 Sara Alonso (Spain) – 5:38:15 Naomi Lang (Great Britain) – 5:38:54 Ida Amelie Robsahm (Norway) – 5:44:54 Anna Plattner (Austria) – 5:45:40

Men

Frédéric Tranchand (France) climbed with the lead group early and then broke free from Manuel Merillas (Spain) on the first downhill. He created an early gap that would stick the rest of the way. Tranchand won the men’s race in 4:42 and Merillas was second in 4:45.

Tranchand was perhaps a surprise winner. He’s raced in the Skyrunner World Series five times this year and finished second twice but never won. He was on target here however.

Andreu Blanes (Spain) was in the lead early, fell outside the top five during the middle of the race, and then ran back onto the podium to finish third in 4:51.

Spain won the men’s team race, and France and Italy were the second- and third-place teams.

The top five men were:

Frédéric Tranchand (France) – 4:42:10 Manuel Merillas (Spain) – 4:45:33 Andreu Blanes (Spain) – 4:51:52 Alain Santamaria (Spain) – 4:55:48 Marcin Kubica (Poland) – 4:56:38

Full results.

Trail World Championships Long Trail – Canfranc, Spain

The Saturday, September 27 race went for 81k (50 miles) on a giant mountain loop that took in parts of the earlier race courses.

The success of runners with an orienteering background — Alexandersson and Tranchand, among others — in the day prior’s Short Trail race added some intrigue to the Long Trail too, but instead, all-time run legends won out over the longer distance.

Women

Katie Schide (U.S.) led all of it and ran 9:57 to win by 25 minutes. It was the latest victory in a two-year stretch that’s seen Schide win the Western States 100, UTMB, and Hardrock 100.

Sunmaya Budha (Nepal) shook loose from Fabiola Conti (Italy) late to score a second-place 10:23 finish, and Conti was third in 10:35.

Italy won the team gold medal, with the U.S. and France second and third.

The top five women were:

Katie Schide (U.S.) – 9:57:59 Sunmaya Budha (Nepal) – 10:23:03 Fabiola Conti (Italy) – 10:35:51 Jazmine Lowther (Canada) – 10:45:18 Rosa Lara (Spain) – 10:47:15

Men

Jim Walmsley (U.S.), defending Long Trail champion Benjamin Roubiol (France), and Louison Coiffet (France) broke free from everyone else early, and then Walmsley got away from his French chasers late.

Only four weeks after winning OCC, Walmsley was again on target. He won in 8:35.

Roubiol briefly fell several minutes behind Coiffet in the middle of the race but recovered, and the two finished together in 8:46.

France won the team race, with the U.S. and Italy second and third.

The top five men were:

Full results.

World Mountain Running Championships Up and Down – Canfranc, Spain

The last race of the event went 14.3k (8.9 miles) with 767 meters (2,516 feet) of climbing on a two-lap course.

Women

About nine minutes into the race, Uphill race winner Nina Engelhard (Germany) moved to the lead and was uncatchable the rest of the way. Engelhard won her second gold medal of the championships in 71:00, with no women in sight for almost two minutes.

Second-place Ruth Gitonga (Kenya) similarly held her finish spot for most of the race to finish second in 72:54.

Oria Liaci (Switzerland) moved up through the second half to get on the podium third in 73:15.

Kenya won team gold, with the U.S. and Switzerland second and third.

The top five women were:

Nina Engelhard (Germany) – 71:00 Ruth Gitonga (Kenya) – 72:54 Oria Liaci (Switzerland) – 73:15 Joyce Njeru (Kenya) – 73:37 Lauren Gregory (U.S.) – 73:38

Men

Martin Kiprotich (Uganda), a 2024 Olympian over 10,000 meters, set a fast early pace and still led 10k into the 14k race. Race favorite Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) flew down the race’s ultimate downhill though to get the final lead. Kiriago won in 62:30 and Kiprotich, visibly fighting off a side stitch late, held on for second in 63:14.

Paul Machoka (Kenya) was third in 63:25.

Kenya won the team race here too, and Uganda and Italy were second and third.

The top five men were:

Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) – 62:30 Martin Kiprotich (Uganda) – 63:14 Paul Machoka (Kenya) – 63:25 Dominik Rolli (Switzerland) – 63:56 Ken Koros (Kenya) – 64:08

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Spartathlon – Athens, Greece

The longtime 153-mile road race ran from Athens to Sparta, and they finished in the rain. Andrea Mórocza (Hungary), Despoina Simantrakou (Greece), and Natasa Robnik (Slovenia) filled the women’s podium in 25:09, 25:37, and 26:09, respectively. Robnik was third here in 2019 too. It’d been five times on the podium before this for Radek Brunner (Czech Republic), but he’d never won before. That changed with victory in 21:24. Brunner earlier was third in 2016, second in 2017 and 2018, third in 2019, and second in 2021. Francesco Perini (Italy) and 2018 race winner Yoshihiko Ishikawa (Japan) were second and third in 22:05 and 23:54. Full results.

Nice Côte d’Azur by UTMB – Nice, France

It was only the event’s fourth year, but it was a big one with more than 5,000 runners from 81 different countries across its races. Michaela Lishakova (Slovakia) and Paul Cornet-Chauvinc (France) won the 100 miler in 25:16 and 18:52, and Cornet-Chauvinc’s mark was a new course record by over two hours. Chloe Souvigne and Virgile Moriset were best in the accompanying 100k race in 15:08 and 11:54, respectively. Full results.

Kaçkar by UTMB – Ayder, Türkiye

Jasmine Nunige (Switzerland) and Cole Campbell (U.S.) won the 50k race in 5:21 and 4:29. Full results.

Gorbeia Suzien – Zeanuri, Spain

Spanish runners dominated the 31k Skyrunner World Series race. The first five women were all Spanish, and the first six men were from the host country. Lide Urrestarazu and local runner Aitor Ajuria won in 3:34 and 3:01, respectively. Full results.

World Mountain Running Championships Up and Down Under 20 – Canfranc, Spain

Uganda nearly swept both the girl’s and boy’s under-20 podium. Only Julia Ehrle (Germany) kept the double sweep from happening. Ehrle won the girl’s race in 38:47, finishing ahead of Uganda’s Nancy Chepkwurui and Felister Chekwemoi and their 39:24 and 39:29 runs. It was all Uganda for the boys with Titus Musau, Enos Chebet, and Abraham Cherotich going 33:09, 33:26, and 33:32 at the top of the rankings. Full results.

Dick Collins Firetrails – Castro Valley, California

It was the long-time race’s 42nd edition. In the 50-mile event, Caitlin Boldt won a close women’s race in 9:46, and men’s winner, Kellen Scott, was over an hour ahead of everyone else in 7:43. Amy Cameron and Jaden Evans won the accompanying trail marathon in 3:32 and 3:30. Full results.

The Mammoth 200 Mile – Mammoth Lakes, California

The first-year race went for 214 miles on a giant loop that totaled nearly 31,000 feet of elevation gain. There was a $20,000 prize purse, too, that paid $5,000 to the winners. A potential showdown between 200-mile queen Rachel Entrekin and Appalachian Trail fastest known time-holder Tara Dower didn’t really happen when Dower dropped after 15 hours of running. Entrekin was sensational. She pushed her ultra win streak to 18! Entrekin finished the adventure in 46:50. Men’s winner Jimmy Elam was the only person in front of Entrekin, and he led in 45:16. Full results.

Flagstaff Sky Peaks – Flagstaff, Arizona

The Aravaipa Running race showed off fall colors in the Coconino National Forest. Maia Detmer and Nathan Renn championed the 50 miler in 9:20 and 8:35, and Mary Mickler and Ryan Wolff topped the 50k in 5:44 and 4:34. Full results.

Bogus 50/50 – Boise, Idaho

The 50-mile winners Lauri Thompson and Evan Flach ran 9:29 and 8:12, and Lauren Schmidt and Isaac Bostrom were fastest in the 50k in 5:09 and 4:56. Full results.

The Bear 100 Mile – Logan, Utah

A 100-mile rookie, Sarah Humble led all of the women’s race and won in 21:12. It was the race’s fifth-fastest time ever. Kathryn Graham and Codie Muthig were second and third in 22:02 and 23:03 as part of an all-Utah women’s podium. For the men, course record holder and 2023 winner Zachary Garner came back, but this day belonged to Mike Cappi. Like women’s winner Humble, Cappi, too, was a 100-mile rookie, and he won in 18:34. It was the race’s sixth-fastest time ever. Garner was second in 19:27, and recent Wasatch Front 100 Mile winner Jose Cruz was third in 19:40. Full results.

Mt. Taylor 50k – Grants, New Mexico

It was Anna Deleray and Preston Cates in the lead here in 5:42 and 4:36. Full results.

Red Feather Trail Jamboree 50 Mile and 50k – Red Feather Lakes, Colorado

Aleksandra Wronka and Tristian Miller won the women’s and men’s 50-mile in 10:06 and 9:36, respectively, and Lillie Romeiser Rodgers and Clint Anders won the 50k at the Gnar Runners event in 4:50 and 4:04. Jo Robbins won the non-binary category of the 50k in 8:26. 50k full results and 50-mile full results.

Crested Butte Ultra – Crested Butte, Colorado

Women’s 50-mile winner Sydney Welch was also first overall in 9:01. Men’s winner Brennan Fife ran 9:07. Welch’s time was a new women’s course record for the fourth-year race. Ana McCabe and Sam Baker won the 55k in 5:11 and 4:48. Full results.

West Line Winder 50k – Buena Vista, Colorado

Race local Addie Bracy clipped Molly Thomsen by just over a minute to win the women’s race in 4:32. Thomsen was in at 4:33, and both were faster than Courtney Dauwalter’s 2021 course record. Men’s winner Chris Leiferman was way out in front and broke Justin Grunewald’s year-old course record with a 3:39 run. Grunewald was second in 3:57. Nathan Rubinfeld won the non-binary category in 4:59, which was also a new course record. Full results.

Sawatch Ascent 50k – Nathrop, Colorado

A day after winning the West Line Winder 50k, Addie Bracy moved to the west side of town to double up and win again. This time, Bracy ran 5:35, and that was six minutes back of Dauwalter’s course record from 2021. Justin Grunewald doubled back too and won in 4:41. That took 17 minutes off Kieran Nay’s year-old course record. Full results.

Aspen Golden Leaf Half Marathon – Aspen, Colorado

Only 11 seconds separated the top two, Maddie Shove and Stevie Kremer. They finished in 1:46. Johnny Youngs won for the men in 1:31. Full results.

Gans Creek Classic – Columbia, Missouri

He wasn’t at the World Mountain Running Championships as the Team Germany roster suggested he’d be, and instead, Lukas Ehrle (Germany) raced alongside his Ole Miss college cross-country team. In the Men’s 8k Gold Race, Ehrle was 141st in 24:07 as his team’s third man. He was 60th at 1k, but went backward from there. Full results.

Yeti 100 Mile – Abingdon, Virginia

Not just the women’s winner, April Bailey won overall too in 15:42. Men’s leader Wayne Capacillo finished in 16:44. Full results.

Cat’s Tail Trail Marathon – Shandaken, New York

The race’s eleventh edition happened in beautiful weather in the rugged Catskill Mountains. Kehr Davis won the women’s race for the third time, finishing in 5:28, and Jared Brown won for the men in 4:38. Full results.

Estes Epic 50k – Estes Park, Colorado

Reese Ruland won the women’s race in 5:36, and Jake Klinker finished first for the men in 5:24. Full results.

