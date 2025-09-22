This Week In Running: September 22, 2025

It was a surprisingly big weekend of racing, mostly on big mountains. There was the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, the Skyrunner World Series, World Trail Majors, Cirque Series, a few UTMB World Series races, and more!

Check it all out and let us know what we missed in the comments.

Tor des Géants – Aosta Valley, Italy

Tor des Glaciers 450

The event’s longest race was 450 kilometers with 32,000 meters of climbing. That’s an incredible 280 miles and 105,000 feet of elevation gain. Sébastien Raichon (France) became a three-time winner. He took this year’s race in 124 hours and 53 minutes. Brian Mullins (Ireland) avenged a drop at last year’s race with a second-place finish in 131:25, and Jarek Gonczarenko (Poland) and Lorenzo Franco Santin (Italy) finished together for a third-place tie in 135:56.

Women’s winner Florence Golay-Geymond (Switzerland) set a new women’s course record in 144:27. French runners Sandrine Beranger and Céline Rouquié were second and third in 146:47 and 156:41.

Tor des Géants

The event’s marquee race went for 330 kilometers with 24,000 meters of elevation gain. That’s 205 miles and 78,000 feet. Richard Victor (France) took down Franco Collé’s 2023 course record. Victor ran 66:08, 36 minutes faster than the historical mark. It was a tie for second, with both Martin Perrier (France) and Simone Corsini (Italy) in at 71:48.

Women’s winner Noor van der Veen (The Netherlands) nearly got a course record, too. Van der Veen won in 79:34 and became only the second woman ever under 80 hours. Katharina Hartmuth’s course record from 2024 stands at 79:10. Two-time winner Lisa Borzani (Italy) was second in 83:26, and Natalie Taylor (U.K.) was third in 84:11.

Full results.

Mammoth Trail Fest – Mammoth Lakes, California

Dragon’s Back Ascent

The race climbed 2,400 feet over three miles and paid $3,400 in prize money. Coleman Cragun got there first in 35:08, followed by Andy Wacker and Chad Hall in 37:39 and 38:32.

The women’s race had Sarah Kushner just ahead of Péma Franchi Antelme with times of 44:01 and 44:24, respectively. Alexandra Sciocchetti was third in 47:14.

50k

Dragon’s Back third-placer Chad Hall doubled back the next day to win the 32-mile, 7,000 feet of up race in 4:07. Hall took the lion’s share of the race’s $9,000 cash purse. Samuel Ruffieux was second in 4:13 with Liam Fleming right behind in 4:16.

Less than eight minutes separated the first three women. Dragon’s Back race winner Sarah Kushner came back, but Clara Caspard denied her a second win on the weekend. Caspard ran 5:03 to Kushner’s 5:08. Third-place Paula Markel finished in 5:11.

26k

The Sunday race went for 16 miles and with 3,800 feet of elevation, with another $9,000 split among the podium here, too.

After a day’s rest, Andy Wacker came back and won in 1:57. Grant Colligan and Joshua Ernst were on the podium in 2:04 and 2:10.

Women’s winner Caroline Alcorta came home in 2:25, and Erin Moyer and Ellaney Matarese were second and third in 2:29 and 2:31.

Full results.

Grigne Skymarathon – Pasturo, Italy

Helmets were required for this Skyrunner World Series contest. It was the 18th Skyrunner World Series race this year, and it went 42k with 3,600 meters of climbing. William Boffelli (Italy), Daniel Antonioli (Italy), Gianluca Ghiano (Italy), and Dimas Pereira (Spain) were together at the top of the first major climb, but Boffelli destroyed them the rest of the way. Boffelli won in 4:52, a new course record. It was over 24 minutes before Ghiano finished second in 5:17. Third-place Pereira was just over another minute back in 5:18. This is Boffelli’s second Skyrunner World Series win this year.

The women ran it closer. Iris Pessey (France) led all of it, but only barely held off Natalie Beadle (U.K.) late. The two ran 6:33 and 6:35 and were only 81 seconds apart. Aurora Bosia (Italy) was third in 6:41. It was Pessey’s second series win of the year.

Full results.

Pikes Peak Ascent – Manitou Springs, Colorado

The Saturday race climbed 13.3 miles and 7,815 feet to the 14,115-foot summit. It was the longtime race’s 69th edition, and there were over 2,000 runners signed up. Race winners earned $2,000.

Men

After the opening three miles, it was local runner Brian Whitfield all alone at the front. He raced up the peak in 2:13. Whitfield was eighth in 2023 in 2:14.

Seth DeMoor moved from third to second near treeline at mile 10 and carried that position up for a second-place finish in 2:16. It was DeMoor’s second straight second-place finish after a 2:14 run last year.

Zachary Erikson chased in third at 2:17.

The top five men were:

Brian Whitfield – 2:13:31 Seth DeMoor – 2:16:48 Zachary Erikson – 2:17:48 Joseph DeMoor – 2:18:28 Ryan Sederquist – 2:18:40

Women

Race rookie Sarah Carter separated from Alicia Vargo with a mile and a half to go to win in 2:46.

Vargo summited second in 2:49. She was seventh here in 2023, also in 2:49.

Rena Schwartz was third to the top in 2:51.

The top five women were:

Sarah Carter – 2:46:49 Alicia Vargo – 2:49:30 Rena Schwartz – 2:51:04 Megan Burke – 2:59:32 Natalie Kalin – 3:01:22

Full results.

Pikes Peak Marathon – Manitou Springs, Colorado

The Pikes Peak Marathon celebrated its 70th anniversary, and to celebrate, they waived the qualifying times, and more than 900 people signed up.

Nicknamed “America’s Ultimate Challenge,” the Marathon went a full 26.2 miles up and down the mountain, going up the same 7,815 feet to the same high point as the Ascent, but on the way down, stopping at a finish just a little shorter than where the race started. Race winners earned $2,000 here, too.

Men

Jonathan Aziz is king of this mountain. He won for the fourth straight year. Aziz got up in 2:22 and finished the round trip in 3:54. Other than last year’s weather-shortened course, it was his slowest winning time, but he was way ahead of everyone else.

The next four men were all within four minutes of each other, and Mitch Klomp and Bayden Menton were second and third in 4:14 and 4:15, respectively.

Women

And Kristina Mascarenas won for the fourth time, too. She earlier won in 2017, 2022, and 2023 and took this year’s crown in 4:35. Mascarenas again did it on the downhill. She hit the summit turnaround in 3:03, over five minutes behind then-leader Callie Cooper, but ran her down for a convincing win.

Cooper was second in 4:40, and Chrissy Lofgren was third in 4:56.

Full results.

Vietnam Mountain Marathon – Sapa, Vietnam

The VMM100 went for just over 102k and was part of the World Trail Majors. The men’s podium was entirely from the host country with Ngô Văn Chính, Nguyen Si Hieu, and Đỗ Trọng Nhơn finishing first through third in 13:00, 13:36, and 13:44, respectively. For the women, China’s Wen-Fei Xie was out front in 17:24, and Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang (Vietnam) and Daphné Linderme (France) were second and third in 18:07 and 18:33. Xie’s competed in five World Trail Majors events and leads the series with two races to go.

The VMM50 was 47k in distance and part of the World Trail Majors Short Series. Jian-Jian Yang (China) stormed the course in 4:53 as the day’s only sub-5-hour finisher. Sùng A Phử (Vietnam) and Minchul Ko (Korea) came next in 5:18 and 5:48. Women’s winner Fu-Zhao Xiang (China) was third overall and way ahead of any other woman in 5:41. Bin-Bin Xiong (China) and Thái Thị Hồng (Vietnam) joined her on the podium in 7:12 and 7:32. Both Yang and Xiang are the Short Series leaders, too.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Wildstrubel by UTMB – Crans Montana, Switzerland

It was only the event’s fourth year, but there were 6,500 runners from 80 different countries across its five races, all with a bunch of climbing. The long course WILD110 was a 113k (70 miles) race, and Robinson Balestriero (France) took the men’s win only five minutes in front of Valentin Marchon (Switzerland). The two ran 13:01 and 13:06, and Andrea Vlasakova (Czech Republic) led the women in 15:20. The WILD70 was 70k (43 miles) and Gian Marchet Schicktanz (Switzerland) won big for the men in 7:28, but only three minutes separated women’s top two, Julia Bleasdale (Germany) and Erin Clark (U.S.), who finished in 9:00 and 9:03. The two races had over 21,000 and over 15,000 feet of climbing each, respectively. Full results.

Julian Alps by UTMB – Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

The I Feel Slovenia 120k victory went to Robert Hajnal (Romania) and Miria Meinheit (Germany) in 13:57 and 17:16, and Lake Bled 80k champs Karol Sioła (Poland) and Juli Brüning (Germany) ran 8:32 and 10:08. Full results.

Cirque Series – Crystal Mountain, Washington

The year’s last Cirque Series race went 7.7 miles and with 2,544 feet of climbing. Both the men’s and women’s races had two frontrunners. Alex King dueled past Liam Meirow for the men’s $1,000 first-place prize in 1:03. Meirow was 53 seconds back at 1:04. A single second separated women’s first and second, Alexa Aragon and Claire DeVoe, both in at 1:13. Full results.

Three Sisters Skyline 50k – Sisters, Oregon

Tim Morin and Ariane Hendrix-Roach won the Alpine Running race in 4:23 and 4:37. Full results.

Mountain Lakes 100 Mile – Olallie Lake, Oregon

Running on the Pacific Crest Trail, Sidney Noble won his 100-mile debut and set a new course record in 16:04, and Joanna Brewer won for the women in 22:13. Full results.

Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Run 100 Mile – Flagstaff, Arizona

Maybe he had some relay runners or bikes around him, but Trueheart Brown soloed a 14:40 100 miler. Women’s winner Sarah Nouguier was second overall in 19:12. Michel Nouguier and Heidi Nadeau won the accompanying 55k in 4:09 and 4:49. Full results.

IMTUF 100 Mile- McCall, Idaho

It was the 14th year for the big mountain run. Mike Sidic and Sarah Riordan got around the loop in 20:04 and 25:09. They were the third- and fifth-fastest times in race history. Full results when available.

Hocking Hills Trail Run – Logan, Ohio

This one’s in southeastern Ohio on a course that takes in Ash Cave, Cedar Falls, and parts of Hocking Hills State Park. Harvey Lewis and Concetta Macko won the 60k race in 4:55 and 6:16. Full results.

Grindstone Trail Running Festival by UTMB – Natural Chimney Parks, Virginia

Christopher Sobie took the men’s 100-mile crown in 21:47, and Isabelle Danforth did it for the women in 26:36. Mead Binhammer and Sandi Nypaver won the 100k race in 9:38 and 11:24. In the 50k, men’s winner Ben Robinson barely beat women’s winner Sarah Bergeron-Larouche (Canada). The two finished in 4:19 and 4:25, respectively. Full results.

Barkley Fall Classic 50k – Wartburg, Tennessee

Mathieu Blanchard (France) and Demi Marcantonio won in 10:20 and 12:25. Blanchard was second at the Hardrock 100 in July, and I guess he’ll be at the Barkley Marathons in 2026. Full results.

Table Rock Ultras 50k – Morganton, North Carolina

Gilbert Hunter took the win for the men in 4:12, well ahead of the rest of the field, while the top three women were within 12 minutes of each other, with Naomi Ferrell edging out Raven Johnson and Megan Gerdes in 5:16, 5:20, and 5:28, respectively. Full results.

Georgia Jewel – Dalton, Georgia

The 100-mile race winners Blake Hughes and Holly Adams scored in 22:27 and 23:39. Full results.

Call for Comments

What other weekend results did we miss?